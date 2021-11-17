Connect with us

Unclockable Trans: Brian Michael Smith named to PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ list

Published

15 seconds ago

on

FOX via Getty Images

un•clock•a•ble (uhn-klok-uh-buhl) adjective
1. A complimentary word used to describe a MtF (female-to-male) trans whose masculine appearance is convincing.
 
Actor Brian Michael Smith was named to PEOPLE magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ list, according to Eurweb.com.

PEOPLE magazine named actor Paul Rudd as this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. But critics complained that the top honor should have gone to a Black man.

As a consolation prize, PEOPLE also published the 25 “Sexiest Men You Can Watch on TV Now” list and Smith, who played Paul Strickland on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” made the cut.

Smith, who was born a biological female, was ecstatic to be so honored.

“I’ve been called many things, this is a first,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Incredibly honored to be included in this list with so many actors I admire.”

Check out more pics of Smith below.
 

