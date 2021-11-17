US Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse

MINNEAPOLIS — College hockey teams generally play around 36 regular season games, meaning that with a dozen played already, the Minnesota Gophers men are one-third of the way to the playoffs.

Perhaps most notable when one digs into the numbers surrounding the 7-5-0 start — which has them second in the Big Ten and ranked seventh nationally — is this: Of the Gophers’ five losses, four have come on the opening night of a two-game series.

In their first November game at Wisconsin on Nov. 3, the Gophers led 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third before falling to their arch-rivals in overtime. Last Friday versus Ohio State, the Gophers blasted out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes, then watched their advantage slowly slip away, falling 4-3 to the Buckeyes.

The most recent loss prompted Gophers coach Bob Motzko to scramble his lines, and the team responded with perhaps its most complete effort of the season in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ohio State. Still, the Friday fumbles have the team and the coach exploring ways to open their series on a stronger note going forward.

Motzko has said in the past, and repeated this week, that a coach only gets to kick the locker room’s trash can three times per season. Meaning that a coach who is melting down on his players repeatedly will eventually be tuned out, but well-placed anger can be effective if used sparingly. Motzko kicked the trash can after the Friday loss at Wisconsin, and his team responded with a 4-1 win in the series finale. After the come-from-ahead loss to Ohio State, Motzko was most impressed that the players righted the ship on their own.

“I give our guys a lot of credit. This last weekend was them. It was black and white, ‘Here’s a couple clips, don’t do that,’ and they responded,” Motzko said, noting that learning to play with a lead is still apparently a work in progress. “We had a 2-0 lead and a 3-0 lead. There were things that happened in both games that were uncharacteristic, we identified (them), they take ownership, and hey let’s get another 2-0 lead and see if we can do it. Let’s get another 3-0 lead and see if we can do it.”

And if he is going to leave the trash can un-kicked, Motzko stressed the need for the team’s leaders to take over the role of standing up in the locker room and spreading the word that the Friday night foibles are unacceptable.

“It starts in practice, and it starts Monday through Thursday. It’s just showing up to the rink ready to get better every day and that will translate to both games on the weekend,” Gophers co-captain Ben Meyers said. “Everybody in the room knew we can’t play that way. There was some urgency to play better.”

The good news for the Gophers is that their 2-4-0 record on Friday thus far is balanced by a 5-1-0 mark in the second game of a series.

Big ice challenge

The Gophers men are among just a handful of programs that plays on an Olympic size ice sheet, which is 15 feet wider than the standard NHL size. Next door at Ridder Arena, the Gophers women play on a standard size sheet of ice. After a 1-3-0 start, Brad Frost’s team has rattled off eight consecutive wins and looks to extend the streak this weekend.

The Gophers have a home-and-home series versus St. Cloud State, playing Friday night on the Huskies’ Olympic size rink. It is a new challenge for the Gophers, who hope to benefit from the extra space after scoring 17 goals versus RIT last weekend in Minneapolis. While some teams coming to play the Gophers men fret about the extra space, the Gophers women are fine with it.

“We don’t mind it. I think every player, unless you’re dreadfully slow, likes playing on the big ice,” Frost said. “You can make the puck sweat, and you have a little more time and space. We won’t get a lot of (practice) time on the big ice before we get up there, but the opportunity to play up there is pretty cool.”

Frost said his team will practice at least once on the men’s rink before making the trip up Interstate-94.

Close survives Madison scramble

Backup goalies need to be ready to stop pucks at a moment’s notice. For the Gophers men, second-stringer Justen Close suddenly got the call recently and proved up to the challenge, albeit briefly.

In the first period of the Gophers’ game at Wisconsin on Nov. 6., regular starter Jack LaFontaine was hurt when his leg was pushed back into the goalpost. He left the game, and Close made a rare appearance in the crease, with his team up 3-0. Almost immediately the Badgers got a power play. No pressure, kid.

“Obviously the circumstances were a little concerning. First and foremost you think about Jack because it was a pretty scary play, but your attention’s got to shift pretty quick. It was fun, it was exciting,” said Close, a junior from Saskatchewan who has now seen time in five games in two-plus seasons at the U of M.

A minute after Close took his spot between the goalposts, Gophers forward Blake McLaughlin was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct, making the challenge that much greater.

“I think it was Blake who said, ‘We’ve got to protect Closer,’ because after me I don’t know what we had next in line,” Close said, noting that they were without a third-string goalie that night. “First shift out there, he pitchforked their guy pretty good and put him on the ice and it put us on the kill.”

In the end, Close stopped all three shots he faced in two minutes of ice time, LaFontaine returned for the second period, and the Gophers won.

“It was good to get in there and dip my toes in it, for sure,” Close said.