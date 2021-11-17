Connect with us

Vigil held for teens killed in Ballwin crash

Vigil held for teens killed in Ballwin crash
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A massive vigil was held Tuesday night for three teens killed in a crash in Ballwin over the weekend.

Friends and family gathered at Marquette High School in Chesterfield to remember the victims, identified as Cole Anello, 16, Rhegan Sajben, 15, and Jacob Keifer, 15.

The crash near Kiefer Creek Road on Sunday critically injured two more teens, who are recovering in the hospital. The surviving victims are both 16.

Police said the five teens were in a Nissan Maxima when it veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire around 4:00 a.m.

Sajben and Keifer both attended Marquette High School. Anello, who police said was driving the car, attended De Smet Jesuit High School.

