Vigil held for teens killed in Ballwin crash
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A massive vigil was held Tuesday night for three teens killed in a crash in Ballwin over the weekend.
Friends and family gathered at Marquette High School in Chesterfield to remember the victims, identified as Cole Anello, 16, Rhegan Sajben, 15, and Jacob Keifer, 15.
The crash near Kiefer Creek Road on Sunday critically injured two more teens, who are recovering in the hospital. The surviving victims are both 16.
Police said the five teens were in a Nissan Maxima when it veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire around 4:00 a.m.
Sajben and Keifer both attended Marquette High School. Anello, who police said was driving the car, attended De Smet Jesuit High School.
Xavien Howard earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor; Jets have starter vs. Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his game last Thursday in the 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens anchored by the Dolphins defense.
Howard forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown in the key second-half score in the upset victory over the AFC North-leading Ravens. He was the only AFC defensive player to score a touchdown in Week 10 and also had five tackles against Baltimore.
This is Howard’s third Defensive Player of the Week honor. He also won it in Week 14 of 2017 and Week 13 of 2018. He is the first Dolphin to earn a weekly award this season.
The last Dolphins player to win three AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors was defensive end Cameron Wake in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Howard joins former cornerback Sam Madison as the only Miami defensive back to win it three times. The last Dolphin overall wo be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week was outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy in Week 12 of 2020.
In nine games this season, Howard has 30 tackles, two interceptions, two fumbles forced and recovered and 10 pass deflections. He is coming off a 2020 campaign where he was an All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, leading the NFL with 10 interceptions.
Flacco for Jets
The New York Jets are planning to start quarterback Joe Flacco against the Dolphins, according to an ESPN report.
Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is still not 100 percent from his PCL knee injury he suffered in an Oct. 24 loss at the New England Patriots. Former University School standout Mike White started the games since the injury, briefly became a phenom for his 405-yard passing performance in an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and then had a four-interception game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Flacco, 36, a 13-year veteran and one-time Super Bowl-champion with the Ravens, has played in one game in 2021, completing all three of his passes.
For Arab Americans, it’s not Thanksgiving without hashweh
Rasha AlMahroos thinks of her Thanksgiving table and chuckles: A big turkey sits in the center, and right next to it, as if hiding under its wing, a very small chicken.
“My mother-in-law cannot get used to turkey, so she always stuffs a tiny chicken with hashweh,” said AlMahroos, a lawyer who was born in Bahrain and now lives in the Washington, D.C., area.
Rare is the Arab Thanksgiving table in America that does not include some version of hashweh, which means “stuffing” in Arabic.
In the Arab world, the rice-based dish is used to fill a whole lamb or chicken — meats that are often the centerpieces of celebratory meals. For more casual occasions, hashweh is also served on its own, generously topped with fried nuts. The fragrant rice, flavored with warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, combines with tender meat and crispy nuts for a dish of comforting contrasts.
Fadi Khayyat, a Palestinian American who immigrated to the United States from the city of Ramallah, in the West Bank, as an 8-year-old in 2003, remembers the first Thanksgiving his family celebrated. “My mom thought she could stuff turkey the way we do chicken,” said Khayyat, who lives in New York City. “Then she heard it’s not safe because of temperature issues, so now she just makes hashweh on the side.”
Over the years, Khayyat’s family has started to include more American dishes, but “hashweh is always the real star,” he said. Eating any large cut of meat without rice is baffling to him.
“The turkey always has to be next to hashweh topped with pine nuts and yogurt,” he said. “If anybody ends up with dry turkey, just serve it with hashweh and yogurt, then nobody will complain about it.”
In the same way, AlMahroos, 39, cannot fathom having an azoomah — a feast or gathering of people over food — without rice. Taking a cue from her native Bahrain, AlMahroos’ hashweh rice is flavored with cinnamon, cumin and turmeric, and has raisins alongside the nuts. “A large cut of meat has to come with rice to be presentable to guests,” she said.
Hospitality is the bedrock of Arab culture, most often manifested through food. Rice-based dishes happen to be the ones that extend the most to feed a large crowd, making them the perfect choice for an Arab Thanksgiving table. Just as Arabs blend these traditions with American ones, local and seasonal ingredients are also making their ways into classic Arab hashweh.
Omaya Atassi, 35, a Syrian American food writer and photographer in Dubai who grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, makes hashweh, or riz mtabal (spiced rice) as Syrians sometimes refer to it, year-round. For Thanksgiving, though, her hashweh gets a face-lift: “We use chestnuts instead of the fried nuts because of the holiday season,” she said. “Their sweetness contrasts perfectly with hashweh’s warm spices.”
For Marguerite Lian-Hajjar, hashweh is a symbol of continuity and connection to the past. A third-generation descendant of Syrian and Lebanese immigrants, Lian-Hajjar, 60, still makes hashweh the way her “sitti,” or grandmother, did, out of her 2-by-4-foot kitchen in Brooklyn.
“Hashweh is a symbol of our mothers and their mothers before them,” she said. “There’s fewer and fewer ties to our past. Food is the strongest one that keeps us connected.”
Hashweh (Spiced Rice and Meat With Yogurt)
By Reem Kassis
Hashweh means stuffing in Arabic, hence the name of this dish that is used to fill chicken, lamb, pigeon and almost any other poultry or meat that can be stuffed. The combination of warm spices, fluffy rice and tender meat with the crispy, fried nuts is so delicious, it has become a meal in its own right. For a more elaborate presentation, you can top it with shredded chicken or lamb. Whichever way you serve it, you’re in for a real treat, with a recipe so simple it can easily make its way into your weekly dinner rotation. Hashweh pairs perfectly with a salad of finely chopped cucumbers, tomatoes and onions dressed with lemon, olive oil, salt and some dried mint.
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Total time: 1 1/4 hours
Ingredients
For the Rice:
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 3/4 cups calrose, jasmine or basmati rice
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter or ghee
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for nuts
- 1 1/2 pounds ground or minced lamb or beef (see Tip)
- 4 scant cups homemade or store-bought chicken stock
- Salt
- 1/2 cup/3 ounces pine nuts
- 1 cup/4 ounces slivered almonds
For the Yogurt:
- 2 Persian or other mini cucumbers
- Salt
- 1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
Preparation
1. Make the rice: Mix together allspice, cinnamon, black pepper and nutmeg and set aside. Rinse rice in a colander until the water runs almost clear, then soak in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain and let stand for 15 minutes.
2. While rice soaks and drains, heat butter and olive oil in a large Dutch oven or nonstick pot over medium-high. Once the butter starts to sizzle, add half of the spice mixture and fry for a few seconds until fragrant. Add meat and cook, breaking the meat up finely with a wooden spoon, until any released water evaporates and the meat is nicely browned, 10 to 15 minutes. (It is important for the meat to be in small even-size pieces.)
3. Add drained rice to the pot, along with remaining spices, and stir to combine and coat with the oil. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil. Taste for seasoning: the stock should be saltier than you would like your finished dish to be, so add more salt to your liking, but do so generously.
4. Once the mixture boils, lower the heat to maintain a simmer, cover the pot and cook until the liquid has mostly evaporated but the rice is still easy to stir with a spoon and not sticking to the bottom, 8 to 12 minutes. Give the rice a final mix, turn off the heat, then wrap a clean tea towel or paper towels around the lid and cover again. (The towel will absorb excess moisture.) Let sit to steam in the residual heat for 20 minutes.
5. While the rice cooks, prepare the topping: Place a small skillet over medium-high and pour in enough oil to thinly coat the bottom (1 to 2 tablespoons). Add pine nuts and stir to coat evenly with the oil. Reduce heat to heat to low and continue to stir until nuts are a light golden color, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and drain nuts on a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with slivered almonds.
6. While the rice rests, make the yogurt: Coarsely grate the cucumber and place in a colander in the sink. Sprinkle with salt, mix and set aside for 10 minutes to allow juices to drain. Give the cucumbers one final mix, pressing on them with the back of a spoon to ensure any excess liquid drains. Transfer to a bowl and add the yogurt, garlic and lemon juice and season with salt. Whisk until well combined, taste and add more salt if you’d like.
7. Fluff rice with a large fork, transfer to a serving platter and top with toasted nuts. Serve, passing the yogurt around for each person to place a dollop over their rice.
Tips: Hashweh is perfectly delicious with either ground beef, lamb or a combination. But if you have the time, the texture of hand diced meat is preferable. Any cut of meat will do since it will be chopped very finely: beef flank, brisket, sirloin, even stewing cuts as well as leg of lamb. Chop it small — no larger than a dry chickpea. The easiest way to do this is to freeze your meat until almost fully frozen but still sliceable with a knife, then you can easily cut through it like you would a root vegetable.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Season of Shortages: The impact stuck supplies will have on your holidays
ST. LOUIS – This year, the season of giving may also be the season of shortages. From supplies stuck on cargo ships to a shortage of workers, FOX2 and KMOX team up to take a look at how small businesses are making sure they have what you need this holiday season.
Getting back to business hasn’t been easy for anybody. Companies and consumers are still navigating a changing landscape. Pandemic problems persist, whether it’s workers or widgets, the shortages are real and solutions aren’t always realistic.
“What happened overseas is containers just ended up in the wrong place. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon because we stopped ordering them or we put a stop to the orders, they had to go someplace. They ended up in the wrong place. This is still being sorted out today,” said Mitch Millstein, a University of Missouri-St. Louis professor.
Shipping and shortages at ports continue to be a problem. Millstein said he spoke to the president of a manufacturing firm in St Louis and it’s No. 1 problem is getting materials from other parts of the globe, as well as a labor shortage.
“That material shortage is due to the labor shortage,” Millstein said. “We’re seeing this all over the world due to the pandemic.”
For consumers, Millstein said they may not get everything on their shopping list.
“It’s not zero. We’re not going to get nothing; we’re just not going to get everything that we wanted as fast as we wanted,” he said.
However, retailers are optimistic, according to Robb Karr, president, and CEO, of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.
“I would say our stores are stocked and they’re ready to receive customers, and they’ve already begun doing so,” he said.
On the contrary to Millstein’s prediction, Karr said consumers may be able to get everything on their list if they started shopping early.
“If you haven’t already started, you’re probably already a little late,” he said. “I think you’ll get everything. You may not get it exactly when you wanted it, but start now,” he said.
