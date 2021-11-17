How to
What Are the Child Custody Rights in Divorce Cases?
The most important and complex issue in a divorce case is ‘Child Custody’. Both husband and wife, use child custody as a medium to establish the guilt and fault of the other party.
In India, Guardian and Wards Act, 1890 is empowered to determine the issue of child custody.
Generally, the court has the power to grant the following:
(a) Permanent Custody
(b) Interim Custody
(c) Visitation Rights
The court awards permanent custody after determination of all aspects of the case. Usually, prime criteria is the “welfare of the child.”
While deciding the ‘welfare of the child’, the court mainly considers following factors:
i. The qualification of both father and mother.
ii. Family background of the both father and mother, which includes their financial and academic qualifications
iii. Child’s wishes
iv. Conduct of the parties
v. Overall development of the child.
(b) Interim Custody
The court awards interim custody during the pendency of the case keeping in mind the overall development of the child. While granting interim custody, the court tries to maintain balance between the husband and the wife and also remains cautious that the child is not treated as a shuttlecock between the estranged spouses.
The court also imposes certain conditions for the welfare of the child like not leaving the country without informing the court, to protect the interest of another party.
(c) Visitation Rights
The Court grants visitation rights at two stages, at the stage of the trial, and after the determination of the dispute (divorce in most of the cases). Once one of the spouses gets the permanent custody, other spouse has a right to meet the child once a week or as directed by the Court. The object of the court is to maintain the emotional bond between the child and parents.
Conclusion
In matrimonial proceedings, the court has to decide the question of custody of children during the pendency of the proceedings and after the passing of a decree. The court can revoke, suspend or vary, any such order made earlier on the change of circumstances. While adjudicating upon the custody of a child, the court has to keep in mind the welfare of a child. Though court considers other factors as well, however, welfare of the child is of utmost consideration. Usually, in female child custody cases, the courts give custody to the mother as at the age of puberty, girl child needs the mother’s care. Thus, over and above, welfare of the child is the influential factor while deciding the custodial rights.
Why/ How Do You Trust Your Own DECISION?
Each of us, must learn to better, believe in ourselves, in order to, consistently, feel comfortable with, and be able to, truly, trust every DECISION, we make! In order to do so, takes considerable training, effort, commitment, and objective introspection (in other words, conducting a check – up, from the neck – up)! Many are uncomfortable doing so, because, it requires, a willingness, to expand the limits of their personal, comfort zone, and look – deeper, into, enhancing their self – esteem, and confidence, in their knowledge, judgment, etc! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means and represents, and why, it matters.
1. Delve deeply, discover; deserve; decide; driven: Go beyond, accepting, the paths of least resistance, and delve deeply, into your issues, challenges, options, and opportunities, in order to discover, exactly, what you believe, you deserve! Take the time, and effort, to decide, what matters to you, and how, you are driven, and why!
2. Excellence; endurance; enrich: Try to avoid, accepting, good – enough, but strive to demand the utmost degree of personal excellence, and commit to pursuing this course, with genuine endurance, and commitment, in order, to everything, possible, to enrich, your self – belief!
3. Clarity; costs; create: When you think, clearly, that degree of clarity, will help you, create, greater self – confidence, and self – belief! Examine, the costs, not, in terms of money, but rather, how trusting your decision – making, ability, might make you better, and stronger, etc!
4. Integrity; ideals; imagination; innovate; insights: Don’t lie to, or try to fool, yourself, but proceed, with absolute integrity, and a consistent alignment with you highest ideals! Maintain a well – developed, relevant, imagination, which will permit you to innovate, to your best advantage, and maintain positive, relevant insights!
5. Solutions; sustainable; strengths/ stronger: Instead of considering obstacles, as problems, think of them, as challenges, to overcome, and seek viable solutions, which are relevant (personally), and sustainable! Know your strengths, and weaknesses, and use, every strength, to make you stronger, and address, every area of weakness!
6. Inner; intuition: Look deeply, into your inner – self, and begin, to feel more confident, and be capable, of trusting your intuition, so you feel better, about your decision – making, abilities!
7. Needs; nerve: Have the nerve, to do, all you can, to address your needs, as wisely, as possible!
You will, generally, proceed, better, and in a less – stressed, way, when you become more capable, and ready, to trust your personal DECISION! Doesn’t that make sense?
How to Create a Website for Digital Marketing
One of the most important marketing materials that you can have today is your website. Your website will help you find business, quality business, and make more sales.
The website works for you when you’re sleeping to provide your audience with information and access to your thoughts and ideas. It’s important to understand that every aspect of your website is important.
It’s Your Online Storefront
Whether you have a bricks and mortar store or only an online presence, you need a good website to act as your storefront online. This will be available all the time to your audience and help you get more customers.
It Works 24/7 for You
A website is on 24/7, 365 days a week. If you set it up right with a good FAQ, easy contact information, autoresponders and more, it can sell for you without you even being there.
Load Time Matters
When it comes to how fast your website loads, there are many ways to make it quicker. Your audience will not give you much of a chance when it comes to loading times. If your website doesn’t load quickly within a couple of seconds, they’ll click away and go to another site.
SEO Makes a Difference
Using proper search engine optimization practices can not only help your audience find you, but it will also keep them interested enough to stay on your website to search for information.
Good Content Elicits Trust
When a website has good content, design, loads fast, and has top-notch information, it really makes a big difference. You want your audience to come to your website and feel trust in your offerings based on what they see.
The Right Layout Gets More Action
Understanding how your audience looks at and uses websites can help you make the website more useful. Most people read in an F-pattern, and like to scroll and read major points on a site before reading the meat of the information.
Your Color Scheme Makes a Difference
You don’t want to blind your audience when they come to your website. You want the colors to help them feel comfortable and able to read everything that you offer.
It Represents You
Your website represents who you are and can be unique to you and your niche. You want the website to be something you are proud of sharing with the world, and truly represent who you are as a person and business owner.
Love Astrology – Finding Your Compatible Pair
Many a couple met because of consultations on astrology. The art of reading and interpreting the movement of the stars and other celestial bodies have been the basis of many relationships. Since time immemorial, people have consulted the stars and the revolving planets on matters concerning their daily lives, not excluding romance, love, and compatibility. Love astrology has found its way in most cultures including the ancient Persians, the Egyptians, our oriental brothers the Chinese, and even the Europeans. Love astrology is consulted daily and a lot of lives are affected by it. Looking for the love of one’s life by matching compatibility through love astrology occurs almost hourly and a lot of individuals leave their fate to the stars when it comes to love.
Two people meeting together have mixed signs and birth charts and according to love astrology, these aspects will greatly affect the future of a relationship. Hence, consulting the horoscope and matching each others personalities, wants, and characteristics are imperative to a lot of astrology practitioners and believers. Looking for a harmonious relationship using the stars is a common act.
People, before meeting up with a prospective partner, never fail to consult the horoscope. And the exchange of zodiac signs and Chinese astrological signs are not uncommon. And these people after getting the other person’s signs quickly consult the zodiac charts for signs of compatibility or the reverse. Decisions of continuing an acquaintance is hinged on what the stars would tell, and this is not only about what the future holds. The past of a person also plays an important role in determining a partner. Zodiac signs especially the Chinese zodiac which employs animals as birth signs indicate the person’s inherent characteristics and from there, one can make decisions immediately. If the incompatibilities are huge, it would be best to discontinue the relationship than risk an unhappy life. For example, the fires signs of Leo and Sagittarius blend well with the fiery characteristics of Aries. Getting rid of their egoistic attitude may spell success for such a partnership. Libra and Aquarius can make entertaining mind plays with Gemini, and at the same time, Gemini can keep boredom at bay when coupled with the exciting characteristics of Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Water signs like Pisces and Scorpio may feel more emotionally attached to Cancer. Being very detailed is what makes a Virgo and Capricorn tandem work. Virgo is not too sensitive in helping other signs like Capricorn and Taurus which actually makes for a successful partnership/ Many Virgo ends up with Pisces.
