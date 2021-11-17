How to
What Happens When Christians and Non-Christians When They Die
This topic has been debated over the centuries, and many have never been able to understand or figure out what happens to you after death.
First, we all have to get on the same page about energy. Einstein stated – ‘Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’ This statement has been adopted as (The first law of thermodynamics, also known as Law of Conservation of Energy). This law states that energy can neither be created, because it already exists, nor destroyed; It can only change forms. When the human body self-destructs, the “me” feeling is just a 20-watt cloud of energy in your head. But always remember energy can only change form, it cannot be destroyed.
Even if you are not a Christian, the statements above are a constant that exists throughout time and space, and truly cannot be changed or argued.
Each individual is made up of (3) forms of energy. Each person exists in the energy forms of (3) different types; the Body, the Soul and the Spirit.
The (Body) is World Conscious, and made up of the senses: Taste, Touch, Smell, seeing and hearing. It may also yield to Indulgence or Sensuality. The (Body) can become Diseased or Afflicted, and can be Self-serving or God pleasing in its actions.
The (Soul) is Self-Conscious, and made up of: Intellect, Emotion and Will. Intellect is the Mind, Thoughts and Reason. It may yield to Belief or Unbelief and/or Confusion etc. Emotion is: Feelings, Temperament and Concerns, and may yield to: Lust, Bitterness, Anger etc. Will: our Choices and Actions, and may lead to Disobedience.
The (Spirit) is God-Conscious, and is made up of: Faith, Hope and Love. Faith is Assurance and Stability fed by The Word of God. Hope is Confidence and Expectancy, sustained by looking unto Jesus. Love is Motivation and Communication nurtured by the flow of the Holy Spirit.
When a human body ceases to be alive, the Spirit of the person is committed to Heaven, or Hell and the Soul unconsciously rests/sleeps until the second resurrection of Christ. This is sometimes referred to Soul Sleep. A period between death and the final resurrection in which the soul is in an unconscious state.
Hopefully now with having a better understanding, I will move on to Bible examples quoted as to What Happens to Us When Christians and Non-Christians Die.
Here are some quotes of what happens to our Soul and our Spirit after death that are in the Bible:
Daniel 12:2 NIV says; “Multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake: some to everlasting life, others to shame and everlasting contempt”.
Psalm 13:3 says; “Consider and hear me, O LORD my God: lighten mine eyes, lest I sleep the sleep of death”.
Palm 33:20 NAB says; “Our Soul waits for the LORD, who is our help and shield”.
Matthew 10:28 KJV Jesus says; “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell”.
Matthew 3:16 KJV says; “And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him”.
Luke 23:46 KJV Jesus says; “And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit: and having said thus, he gave up the ghost”.
Stephen, the first Christian martyr in Acts 7:59,60 NAB says; As they were stoning Stephen, he called out, “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.” ‘Then he fell to his knees and cried out in a loud voice, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them”; and when he said this, he fell asleep’.
There also are thousands of documented cases from people who has had a near experience. Some say they saw Jesus; some say they met family members and loved ones in Heaven after they have already passed. Some say that they were in the pitch black and felt something ripping, tearing and biting them.
John 5:28 tells us: “Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, and shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.”
1 Corinthians 15:52-53 KJV says; “In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed”.
I truly hope that the above statements make it crystal clear to you about what happens to our Soul and Spirit in the afterlife.
Sign Up Now Is a Call to Action on Life Support – What to Say Instead
Some might even say the ubiquitous “Sign up now” in proximity to the words Newsletter or Updates, is not a call to action at all. Literally, yes, it is telling someone to take an action, but it’s not engaging.
Wait, let me be honest, it’s worse than that.
It’s boring.
Boring moves no one.
Its fellow bores are subscribe, join, download, and enter your name and email. People, we must do better.
Every word you use forms the bigger picture of your brand voice and I wager to say, you don’t have “boring” as one of your brand’s traits. You could argue that if I am offering a subscription to a monthly food sample, a button with the words subscribe or sign up works just fine. You’d be right, but fun and branded are more engaging than fine.
Your button could also say, “I want the box” or “Feed me.”
Every ask has to be wrapped in value.
“Join my newsletter” alone tells me nothing about what your newsletter will provide me with. There is no implied value.
Side note: people want to know what to expect, so you’ve got to tell them.
“My weekly/monthly/daily newsletters will help you write better, convert more with your copy, and keep you up to date on marketing trends for your business.”
That short description covers frequency and what’s in it for them; how it will help them with one or more of the things they are on your site to find out about.
Suggestions for more action encouraging CTAs:
- Reflect the offer, if you can, in the words on your button or link
- Giving a 20% discount with opt-in? How about “Save me money” or “Yes to 20%”
- Running a contest? Use the obvious: “Enter now!”
- Giving away a download? Use “Download my free book,” not “Download now” or “Download your free book” Why not “your?” Pronouns “me” or “my” convert better
- Offering a pdf on a new weight loss technique? “I’m done dieting” could be your CTA.
- Selling something: “Buy now” reinforces their desire
- Offering a free trial: “Get started” feels like the thing I’m about to do by clicking
You get the point – and I have one more to make about CTAs in general.
Selling products like watches and wallets, and free trials aside, many of us give away content. Your CTA should be the logical step from where they are on your site or landing page to getting to know more about how you work, know you better, and generally move along on the customer journey.
Draw a direct line from who you are, “I’m Lindsay, organic gardening expert,” to what they might need: “Grab my 5 recipes for organic pest control you can make in your kitchen.”
But not “Grab my annual planner for growing and harvesting 40 unique varieties of the mustard family.” The person interested in 40 unique mustard family members will likely have searched for that. The people who typed in “Home made organic pest control” want that. If you are lucky enough to have shown up in search results and they arrive on your site, don’t miss the opportunity to meet them where they are, with something they can use. What could the CTA button for this report be? By now you’d probably guess: “Give me the recipes” or “I want the recipes.”
Never ever forget that every word, phrase, and idea you put in front of your people contributes to their impression of your brand. Go take a look at your calls to action wherever you have them with this information in mind. If you get even a whiff of boring, get creative and give your visitors a reason to say “Give me my goodies!”
My Husband Wants to Leave Me – How Can I Make Him Stay?
Last night, I received an email from a wife who told me that she felt she was “running out of time.” Her husband had confided in her that he was considering leaving the home in the short term and perhaps leaving the relationship in the long term. This terrified the wife. The relationship had always been somewhat volatile. But, they had always found a way to work things out. They had broken up and gotten back together a few times previously but somehow she always knew that they would reconcile and get back together eventually.
This time things felt differently to her and more final. The husband had seemed very determined to leave and move on. The wife wanted my advice as to what she could do to make him change his mind or to “make him stay.” I strongly felt that she needed to pause the cycle of volatile behavior. It was not helping anything. In fact, it was likely only making things worse. I will discuss this more in the following article.
Is There Anything That You Can Do To “Make Him Stay?”: It was pretty clear to me that the wife wanted for me to tell her some magical secret or to give her some perfect letter that was going to drastically and quickly change her husband’s mind. I have to tell you that if things such as this existed, I would have found and then used them when my own marriage was in real trouble. The truth is, there is no quick fix but there are permanent and lasting fixes – ones which may take a little longer but will work much better and on a much more permanent basis.
There is plenty that you can do to influence his decision to stay. But, I think it’s a big mistake to hope or think that you can control someone or “make” someone do what you want for them to do. I took this stance as well and it was the biggest mistake that I made. Men do not like the insinuation that they are not their own person or are not in control of their own thoughts and wishes. Implying otherwise insinuates a certain amount of disrespect and no one wants to feel as though their spouse thinks they know more, can make better decisions, or can control your own thought process.
So, if that’s the route that you are taking, I would strongly hope that you might reconsider this. At the very least, try to look at this objectively and evaluate if this tactic has really brought you any closer to what you really want. And, I’m pretty confident when I say that what you really want is probably a healthy, stable, and growing relationship that you are both participating in equally and fully.
Because, what have you really gained if you manipulate, guilt, or trick your husband into staying when deep down he doesn’t really want to? Sure, he’s still there physically. But, he’s certainly not there emotionally. And, it’s only a matter of time, probably, when you are visiting these issues again. As soon as stress presents itself and begins to affect the relationship (and this almost always happens) then it’s likely that you will be starting all over. And, then next time, you’ll have to act even more drastically and try that much harder to gain control again. This is not the best cycle to be in.
Strategies To Convince Him That He Really Wants To Stay: It’s my experience that, when you’re in this opposing cycle, your husband is going to want to do the exact opposite of what you want him to do. So, the more you push him to stay, the more he’s going to want to go. It’s better not to allow your fear to push you into acting in a way that is beneath you. We’ve all begged and threatened and reasoned and belittled ourselves to get him to stay. We’ve all heard those very embarrassing phrases coming out of our mouths and yet we can’t seem to stop ourselves and we keep right on going.
These are the things that I didn’t want for my reader to do. I wanted for her to take the opposite strategy. I wanted for her to tell him that perhaps he was right. Maybe some time apart would do them good. They could either take the time apart with the both of them “giving each other space” without either needing to leave. She could visit friends or they could both visit friends or he could leave as he’d been saying that he was going to.
Of course, the wife did not like these suggestions. They meant that she was not able to control the husband and watch his every move. She was afraid that once she let him go, even for a little while, that he would never come back to her. Basically, she was afraid that he would find that he liked being alone or would meet someone else and that would be the end of her relationship.
What many of us can not see in these situations is that, if we don’t make some changes, the relationship is likely going to end anyway whether this is down the road a bit or in the short term. The key to feeling secure in the relationship is knowing that you both really want to be there and you’re never going to have this peace of mind if you know that he really wants to go but that you have tricked him into staying.
You’re much better off making it clear that you want to save the marriage but that you also want for him to be happy and support his efforts to make this happen. There is nothing wrong with saying that you too will take full advantage of the break. He will likely wonder why you’ve had this abrupt and dramatic change of heart. This will sometimes help you to get his attention. When this happens, you need to make sure that you’re presenting the woman that you want him to see.
Because you already know the woman that he wants to see. You are her at your very best – when you are laughing and flirting and not clinging too tightly or worrying too much. You are the happy go lucky person who first caught his eye. Think for a second about how often he sees this same person. Because this is the person he needs to see right now on a regular basis. And she’s not afraid or threatening or clinging or crying. She’s in control of herself because she knows that he loves her and that you can work this out. She’s your best chance to make this work. So don’t discard and become who you know you really are not.
Once she’s gotten his attention, she will need to eventually make some changes in the relationship. But this should not be attempted until you’re stable in the relationship once again.
Digital Photography – What Are Pixels?
Once upon a time artwork was created with pigments, paints, inks, and dyes. Real tangible things in a real tangible world. But as we are moving into the digitial world, the common material in artwork is shifting to a digital form… the pixel. Whether your digital creations are photographs or Photoshop creations or illustrator artwork, any digital art piece is composed of pixels. But what are they really?
The word pixel is actually short for picture element. So in a very literally sense, a pixel is one of many minute details, or elements, creating the whole image. Every photograph or digital art piece, is made up of pixels. They are the smallest unit of information that makes up a picture. The more pixels in an image, the larger and more detailed the artwork most likely is.
The number of pixels used to create an image is often referred to as the ‘resolution’. The best digital cameras have the highest pixel count because they produce a higher-quality image. Because if you remember, the more pixels you have available, the more precies and detailed your image can be.
In colour images a pixel is typically comprised of three color components known as RGB (red, green, blue) or four color dots, known as CMYK (cyan, magenta, yellow, black). Most digital forms of art are saved as RGB since that’s how screens are programmed to read the colors and project the light. But most professional printers will use the CMYK format because your standard printer is set up to print with CMYK pigments.
Regardless of whether you are using RGB or CMYK, when these colour dots converge, they build coloured pixels. So if you have red and blue pixels resting near one annother your are likely to see a purple hue in the larger image.
These days we often focus on Megapixels more than on the idea of individual pixels. A megapixel (MP) is 1,000,000 pixels. In addition to it’s reference to the number of pixels in an image, it also expresses the number of image sensor elements in digital cameras or the number of display elements in digital displays. For example, a camera that makes a 2048×1536 pixel image typically uses a few extra rows and columns of sensor elements and is commonly said to have 3.2 megapixels or 3.4 megapixels.
In most digital cameras, the sensor array is covered with a patterned color filter mosaic containing the red, green, and blue we discussed earlier. This set up allows each sensor element to record the intensity of a single primary color of light. The camera interpolates the color information of neighboring sensor elements, through a process called demosaicing, to create the final image. These sensor elements are often called “pixels”, even though they only record 1 channel (only red, or green, or blue) of the final color image.
It’s also important to note that a camera with a full-frame image sensor, and a camera with an APS-C image sensor, may have the same pixel count, but the full-frame camera may have better dynamic range, less noise, and improved low-light shooting performance than an APS-C camera. This is because the full-frame camera has a larger image sensor than the APS-C camera, therefore more information can be captured per pixel. A full-frame camera that shoots photographs at 36 megapixels has roughly the same pixel size as an APS-C camera that shoots at 16 megapixels.
So while a pixel itself may be very small, without them we would not be able to make up the whole. Each pixel helps bring detail and life to an image. The more pixels you have the more detailed the art piece you can create.
