Insurance
What to do after you max out your 401k
Maxing out a 401(k) is a great financial goal. With the 2021 limits of $19,500 a year for those under 50, those maxing out the 401(k) are looking at around $750 per biweekly paycheck pre-tax. But what should you do if you still have money to invest? If you’re currently maxing out your 401(k) and are looking for the next financial step, here are 4 options to consider.
Finish Your Emergency Fund
If you don’t have a fully-funded emergency fund, now is the time to put your excess funds to work. An emergency fund is used to protect you from needing to take on debt in the case of an emergency.
And having one that’s fully complete, meaning you have your desired 3-6 months of living expenses in cash, means you’re also protecting other investments. By paying for an emergency in cash, you won’t run the risk of needing to decrease your 401(k) contributions to do so.
Invest in an Individual Retirement Account (IRA)
Individuals can open an IRA in conjunction with an employer-sponsored retirement account like a 401(k). And the best part is there are two options, pre-tax and post-tax (Roth). While the traditional pre-tax IRA will be taxed similarly to your pre-tax 401(k), the Roth IRA option uses an investment of after-tax money which grows tax-free for life. For a ROTH IRA, you can contribute an annual maximum of $6,000 (or $7,000 if you are 50 years or older), the amount you can contribute is reduced starting when your income reaches $125,000 (for single filers and $198,000 (if you’re married filing jointly). You can no longer contribute to a Roth IRA after you make more than $140,000 for single filers and $208,000 for married couples filing jointly.
Since IRAs have lower limits than a 401(k) at only $6,000 per year if you’re under 50, some people may be able to max out contributions to both accounts. Keep in mind that if you’re covered by a 401(k) at work, you may not be able to deduct your IRA contributions.
Consider Getting Life Insurance
After you max out your 401(k), you want to be sure you’re putting your money to work. Getting a permanent life insurance plan can allow your beneficiaries to receive a death benefit from the insurer if you pass away unexpectedly. This type of policy also allows you to accumulate cash value throughout your lifetime that you can use in a variety of ways, including taking out a loan and supplementing your retirement income. And a permanent life insurance plan with the right company may pay dividends.
If you’re wondering how dividends work on life insurance, it’s actually pretty simple. A dividend is paid out to the policyholders when the company performs better than assumed. It’s vital to thoroughly assess the company and premium payments before committing.
Open a Taxable Brokerage Account
You can open a taxable brokerage account with any number of financial firms. The major benefits of investing your after-tax money into these accounts are that there are no income limits, no required minimum distributions, no contribution caps, and you’re in the driver’s seat when it comes to managing your investment. And with these accounts, there is no penalty for early withdrawal.
But on the potential downside, you’re going to pay more in taxes since these the realized gain in these accounts is subject to short or long-term capital gains taxes, depending on how long you hold the investment. If you have other specific financial goals such as saving for a dependent’s college fund, you may have more tax-advantaged options.
The Bottom Line
After you pat yourself on the back for maxing out your 401(k), it’s time to look at other places to stash your cash. Once you’ve built up emergency reserves, it’s wise to consider tax-advantaged options like IRAs or permanent life insurance policies. But if you’d rather have more flexibility in choosing your investments and you’re not too worried about taxes, a taxable brokerage account might be the right option.
Insurance
Understanding the Life Insurance Terminal Illness Benefit
Life insurance companies try to prepare you for every possible situation, but what happens if you receive a diagnosis for a terminal illness?
Some life insurance companies will offer a terminal illness benefit. This feature can help you meet some of the costs associated with long-term medical care.
What is a Terminal Illness Benefit?
A terminal illness benefit allows the policy holder to receive a death benefit before their actual passing.
Generally, claimants will have to meet certain requirements. Most life insurance providers ask for a diagnosis which predicts a life expectancy of twelve months or less. The life insurance coverage will also have to be in effect for at least two years.
However, these requirements can vary between different states. Remember to check with your insurance provider to see if you can meet these conditions.
Why Would I Need a Terminal Illness Benefit?
When a loved one suffers from a terminal illness, costs can add up quickly. Often, the money they’ve set aside for their life insurance policy would relieve their caregivers of the financial burdens that come with end-of-life care.
Some life insurance policies, however, can’t adjust their coverage to provide death benefits prematurely. That’s why life insurance providers can offer a terminal illness benefit, which allows the beneficiaries to receive the death benefit payment earlier.
Many life insurance companies will offer a terminal illness benefit free of charge. With other policies, you may be able to purchase this benefit as an additional rider to your policy.
Is a Terminal Illness Benefit Different from a Critical Illness Benefit?
Yes. Insurance companies define a “critical illness” as a disease which, though serious, may not end your life. A “terminal illness” is one expected to end your life within twelve months or less. A life insurance provider will usually include a critical illness benefit along with a terminal illness benefit as a part of the same policy.
Your life insurance provider will have a list of diseases it considers critical illnesses. Before you can claim a terminal illness benefit, make sure to review this list and see if it covers your illness.
How Will I Receive the Payments for a Terminal Illness Benefit?
Similar to a death benefit, terminal illness benefits are usually paid in a lump sum.
It’s common for the terminal illness benefit to be smaller than the actual death benefit. Insurance companies will often use money from the death benefit to pay off any unpaid premiums or charges. They will also adjust the amount you receive based off your age, sex, and prior interest rates.
Insurance
Here’s Your Ultimate Guide to Finding the Ideal Mediclaim Policy for Family
Have you ever thought about whether there was a method to secure your complete family’s health with only one insurance? If you are concerned about growing medical expenditures, you should consider purchasing a health insurance plan that provides enough coverage for every family member.
If you want all of your benefits in one package, family health insurance is the way to go. It is a policy that provides coverage for the complete family under one policy. Besides, when choosing a mediclaim policy for the family, you can further modify the plans to meet the demands of your family.
Here’s a complete guide to choosing a mediclaim policy for the family:
1. Select the Ideal Insurance Policy For Yourself And Your Loved Ones
There are several mediclaim policy for a family, each of which provides a particular coverage. Hence, you must select the best coverage for your family. The following are some of the most prevalent health plans:
- Plans For A Family Floater
It is a health plan that covers all members of the family for a single premium. Umbrella coverage is available under family floater policies, allowing each individual to claim the total amount covered. Individual health plans are generally more expensive than family floater plans.
- Plans For Senior Citizens
These are health insurance plans for those who are 60 years old or older. Because this plan is designed specifically for older persons, it generally includes all of the required advantages that senior residents require. These are the most effective plans for your parents.
- Plans Tailored to Specific Diseases
These plans cover particular diseases and their consequences, such as dengue fever, cardiovascular diseases, and Covid-specific coverage. This sort of mediclaim policy for family covers any specific danger and is typically less expensive. Hence, you can use it in conjunction with an individual health insurance plan.
2. Choose an Adequate Sum Insured
To determine the appropriate sum insured for any health insurance plan, you must first determine the number of people to cover. As a result, you must select a sum insured that is adequate to sustain all of the family’s projected medical expenses. A large sum insured is essential in light of rising medical expenditures and medical inflation.
However, a large sum insured entails a significant premium. Therefore, if cost is a concern, you can choose a top-up mediclaim policy for a family to increase your coverage limit without paying a significant premium.
3. Riders for Coverage
Optional coverage advantages are available in the mediclaim policy for family. Riders are optional perks that you may purchase for an extra fee. Riders are optional and can be selected when purchasing or renewing your insurance.
Riders give additional coverage for a little additional fee. They broaden the extent of a health insurance policy’s coverage. Consider purchasing a family floater insurance policy if you want a simple method to receive insurance for your complete family. Below are the most popular riders:
- Coverage for personal injuries
- Rider for critical illness
- Rider for hospital financial benefits daily
- Coverage by the OPD
- Coverage for maternity and newborn babies’
4. Value-Added Benefits
While evaluating mediclaim policy for family, check for value-added features that each plan provides. Value-added features are advantages that are available in addition to the coverage characteristics. The most basic advantages are listed below:
- Restoration of the sum insured
- Health screenings at no cost
- A second medical opinion
- Telemedicine services
- Consultations with doctors for free
- Loyalty programs at wellness centers
- An examination of your health
You should examine your mediclaim policy for family yearly to verify that it is still applicable to your unique needs. When you marry or have a baby, for example, you add a new family member who must be covered. Check whether you can add the member at any time throughout the policy’s term or when renewing it.
Similarly, if you wish to add riders to your insurance or raise the quantity covered to meet changing demands, check if you may do so when renewing it.
Regularly reviewing your coverage will guarantee that it remains current throughout your life. Furthermore, a mediclaim policy for family provides coverage for the rest of one’s life. So, renew your insurance by the due date to ensure that you have continuous coverage in the event of a medical emergency. And while you are at it, remember to explore options from leading insurance providers such as Care Insurance – they are a renowned name in the industry that provides comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to a host of unique requirements. Check their website and contact them now!
Insurance
3 Common Health Insurance Myths Busted
Health insurance plans act as a safety net for people across generations. Especially when we talk about people from the younger generation, everyone is comfortably living an unhealthy life full of stress, deadlines, hypertension, irregular sleep cycle, bad eating habits, and more. So then, it is no surprise that people of different age groups are catching diseases at a very early stage of their lives. It is important to understand that the life we are leading is starkly different from our parents’ or grandparents’ lives at a young age.
Now is the time to give yourself a wake-up call and start thinking about your and your family’s health with an all-inclusive health insurance policy. Moreover, since the world has become completely digitalized — everything is just one click away, including an online health insurance policy.
The breakout of the novel coronavirus in March 2020 made everyone realize how brittle and unpredictable human life is. Thankfully, multiple insurance providers offer a broad range of health insurance policies to serve everyone’s varying needs.
In many instances, when we consume material, talk to people, listen to, or watch digital content, we encounter numerous health insurance myths that preclude us from investing in health insurance policies that are exclusively designed to safeguard our future. In this article, we have handpicked and busted some of the most common health insurance myths that often end up scaring people away. Have a look –
- You Don’t Need Insurance if You are Healthy and Young
Insurance should never be purchased in accordance with sex, age, or present health condition. In fact, on the contrary, you should invest in a health insurance policy when you are young and healthy. The sooner you purchase and renew a health insurance plan, the better benefits and claims will be offered in the future. In addition, health insurance plans cover medical emergencies while shielding your loved ones from unwanted anxiety, stress, and financial strains if you are diagnosed with an acute illness.
- Online Health Insurance Policies are Not Safe
Fortunately, or unfortunately, the pandemic has completely digitalized our world in every sector, be it educational, health, or economic. Everything is possible with a single click. However, people fear that their data is vulnerable to external threats. Nonetheless, with effective cyber security measures in place, it is completely safe to buy a health insurance policy online.
Furthermore, the premiums are generally lower for online health insurance policies as there are no agents involved as mediators, helping you save a huge amount on commissions.
- The Cheapest Policy is the Best Policy
With so many options available in the market, we understand that everyone chooses a health insurance plan that seems pocket-friendly and affordable. However, a health insurance policy with a lower premium might not provide adequate coverage. Therefore, it is advisable to strike a balance between the premium amount and the benefits while not compromising on the benefits for a lower premium. Going for health insurance with the lowest premium offers limited benefits. According to experts, it is smart to choose a comprehensive insurance policy with exclusive benefits.
Once you have decided to purchase a health insurance policy, the next step should be to start your research. Spend some time on the internet and look for leading insurance service providers like TATA AIG, who have held a prestigious reputation in the market for 20+ years. They provide a comprehensive range of insurance plans that are reliable, effective, and easy to avail of. To know more about their insurance plans, head to their official website.
North-South Metrolink expansion being explored by St. Louis City and County
What to do after you max out your 401k
Olivia Munn Defends John Mulaney Romance Amid Criticism: ‘It’s Easier To Blame Me’
The 4 Best Sports Betting Apps for 2021
Suri Cruise, 15, Looks So Grown Up In Flared Jeans While Out With A Friend In NYC
Gun waving couple from St. Louis spotted outside Rittenhouse trial
3 Coins Owned by Elon Musk and Shiba Inu is Missing!
Kirsten Dunst Recalls ‘Very Extreme’ Pay Gap Between Her & ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star Tobey Maguire
West Florissant’s Ferguson stretch to transform with $18.2 million grant
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’ & Wants ‘A Girl’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Celebrities3 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’