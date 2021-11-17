Tech
Which Toy Will Grab Consumers’ Attention in 2017?
The Rubik’s Cube was just the beginning. Then came the Cabbage Patch Kids (and Garbage Pail Kids), Trivial Pursuit, Transformers, Barney, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, My Little Pony, Beanie Babies, and Pokemon, and bunch more along the way. One main offering a year. They went viral before that meant anything. The debate has always been, “did the marketers force these products on us or did consumers go out in full force on their own without the aid of commercials?” The marketing geniuses – when they get lucky – like to point to their own efforts, else how would they get the jobs. Consumers say they made the choice themselves. It’s probably a combination of the two, with a little more emphasis being placed on the marketing influences.
So we come to the new Christmas season. New toys. New gimmicks. New products. “Which of these new toys will go viral?” is the kazillion dollar question would love to know the answer to. Even if they got it right on one product for one year, they could retire tomorrow.
Two toys from the 2016 shopping season seem to be making a resurgence into the 2017 market: Fingerlings and Hatchimals.
Fingerlings are essentially finger puppets that wrap around the finger. They small, cute, and will be fun for kids under about seven or eight. Perhaps there will even be an offshoot for parents much like My Little Pony had their Bronies. Yeah, let’s hope not.
Hatchimal creatures first start out inside a large egg. When your child plays with the egg long enough, it hatches and out comes a fuzzy creature. But it doesn’t end there. It talks and walks and dances. Your child needs to be able to nurture it through baby, toddler, and kid stages. (Sorry, there are no Adolescent or Adult stages)
So, you’re buying a pig in a poke, so to speak, it hatches, and needs to be cared for much like the Tamagotchi digital pets of a few years ago. This year’s offering is called the Surprise! You’ll get two eggs for the price of probably one and a half. Double the fun at less than double the cost. To be fair, though, they are cute little creatures, and your kids could spend loads of time with them.
Marketers seem to be pushing these two toys this year but it’s anybody’s guess which toy will dominate the market. Actually, the market is ripe for three or four viral toys.
Razor Sole Skate Review
‘Razor’ is not a new name in the world of skates. A new hybrid skate board from the makers of razor is called sole skate. It gives you the joy and pleasure while riding. It is perfect for riding to school, work, or play with handiness, because it easily fits in your pack or bag. It gives you comfortable ride and 360 view. It is no doubt the most reliable because of the high quality material used in it.
If you try and practice; you will find it very comfortable to use. You can practice many new tricks on RAZOR SOLE SKATES as it is user friendly object. It’s fine quality rolling wheels make it suitable for great tricks. You can enjoy the speedy ride, exciting carving and jumping offs the ramp. By little more effort you can learn, kick flip, double kick flip, and heel flip on this product. It is available in attractive colors. This product is rain tested. Just bring it home and enjoy the smooth ride of this exciting and adventurous product.
How to use: When you start using this Razor Sole Skates, you will find that how simple it is, you just have to follow some points so you can enjoy this better. It is used in the same way you ride skate board.
Examine it properly before using it. Check its shape and parts, it has two different ends front and rear and it has a button in the middle called sole restrictor which prevents sole skates to roll too far away and controls the rolling speed.
Place your foot appropriately and try to adjust accordingly, as there is enough space to fit an 11 sized shoe. So now put one foot on the skate and use the other to push off.
Keep your heel on the sole restrictor to have good control and keep your foot in the centre of the deck to have accurate balance so there would be no chance of tipping on one side.
Now get started slowly and gain speed after having full control on the skate, to gain the speed just push with the other foot like you do for skate board.
Turning and carving is done by leaning your weight on the board, after a little practice you can enjoy carving and twisting.
To stop the sole skates, you just have to jump off it and that’s it.
Razor Sole Skates are an awesome product. These work as your own transport which can be easily packed in your back bag, and can be easily kept in your bedroom under the bed, no fuel or recharge required and no maintenance cost; it just keeps you mobile with out any huge investment. You can get this product at a very reasonable price. So what are you waiting for? Just get it and start practicing for the next skate competition in the town. Make sure that you would be the first among your friends to buy this object and show your attitude.
Fifty Fun Halloween Facts
1. Halloween is held on October 31st which is the last day of the Celtic calender.
2. The Halloween custom has evolved from the ancient Celts belief that the border between this world and “the Otherworld” becomes thin on All-Hallows-Eve. People wore costumes to disguise themselves and avoid harm.
3. The day after Halloween is called All Saints Day. Christians dedicate this day to all those saints who don’t have a special day of their own.
4. All hallows is another way to say all saints. All-Hallows-Eve means the night before All-Saints Day.
5. The first evidence of the use of the word Halloween comes from Scotland in the early 16th century. It was slang for All-Hallows-Eve.
6. The colours orange and black represent Halloween because orange is the colour of pumpkins (and autumn) and black is associated with death.
7. The tradition of carving a jack o’ lantern started in the United Kingdom. They were carved on All Hallows Eve and left on the door step to ward off evil spirits.
8. The original jack o’ lanterns were carved from a swede or a turnip.
9. Jack o’ lanterns were named after the phenomenon of strange light flickering over peat bogs.
10. Carving gourds into elaborately decorated lanterns dates back thousands of years to Africa. They were intentionally brought to the New World via prehistoric migration through Asia.
11. A record for the most simultaneously lit jack o’ lanterns was set on October 21, 2006 when 30,128 jack-o’-lanterns were simultaneously lit on Boston Common.
12. The world’s largest jack o’ lantern was carved from the world’s largest pumpkin (at the time) on October 31, 2005 in Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, United States by Scott Cully. The pumpkin weighed 1,469 lb (666.33 kg),
13. Today the record for the world’s largest pumpkin is held by Nick and Kristy Harp whose pumpkin weighed in at 1,725 lbs (782.45 kg).
14. Trick-or-treating is the Halloween custom where children dressed in costume go door to door asking for candy with the question, “trick or treat?” The “trick” is a (usually idle) threat to perform mischief on the home-owners or their property if no treat is given.
15. Many people believe, trick or treating evolved from the Middle Ages custom of giving freshly baked soul cakes to children who went door to door on All-Hallows-Eve offering prayers.
16. It was believed that each soul cake eaten represented a soul being freed from purgatory.
17. In Sweden, children dress up as witches and go trick-or-treating on Maundy Thursday (the Thursday before Easter).
18. In Northern Germany, Norway and Southern Denmark children dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating on New Year’s Eve in a tradition called”Rummelpott”.
19. In Scotland, children are only supposed to receive treats if they perform tricks for the households they go to. This normally takes the form of singing a song or reciting a funny poem.
20. For a number of years (in the late 19th century and early 20th century) Halloween in the U.S became synonymous with vandalism.
21. In 1912, Boy Scout clubs and other community organisations came together to encourage a safe Halloween celebration. School posters at this time called for a “Sane Halloween”.
22. In an effort to prevent damage to their properties, householders began to offer children treats if they promised not to play “tricks”.
23. By the end of the 1930’s trick or treating had become widespread.
24. Research done by the U.S National Confectioners association in 2005 revealed that 80% of adults and 93% of children went trick or treating on Halloween.
25. The first screen depiction of Trick or Treating was in Disney’s cartoon, “Trick or Treating”. In this cartoon Huey, Duey and Louie try to trick their Uncle, Donald Duck into giving them candy.
26. In 1964 a New York housewife annoyed by Halloween started giving out packages of inedible objects to children whom she believed were too old to be trick-or-treating. The packages contained items such as steel wool, dog biscuits and ant buttons (which were clearly labelled with the word “poison”). Though nobody was injured, she was prosecuted and pleaded guilty to endangering children.
27. In 1970, the New York Times published an article that claimed that “those Halloween goodies that children collect this weekend on their rounds of ‘trick or treating’ may bring them more horror than happiness”. It provided examples of potential tamperings. The examples were speculative but led to a ground swell of fear.
28. By the 1980s, US and Canadian parents fear that trick or treating children could eat compromised candy reached a peak. In 1985, an ABC News/Washington Post poll that found 60% of parents feared that their children would be injured or killed because of Halloween candy sabotage.
29. Apart from one incident-actually an act of premeditated murder by a trick-or-treater’s father-there have been no recorded incidents of malicious and deliberate tampering of candy during Halloween.
30. In 1970, a 5-year-old boy from the Detroit area found and ate heroin his uncle had stashed. The boy died following a four day coma. The family attempted to protect the uncle by claiming the drug had been sprinkled in the child’s Halloween candy.
31. In 2008, candy was found with metal shavings and metal blades embedded in it. The candy was Pokemon Valentine’s Day lollipops purchased from a Dollar General store in Polk County, Florida. The candy was determined to have been manufactured in China with faulty equipment.
32. In the U.S, Halloween accounts for 25% of the year’s candy sales.
33. In the U.S, nearly $2 billion is spent each year on Halloween candy.
34. Candy corn is the most popular Halloween candy.
35. Candy corn was created by the U.S Wunderlee Candy company in the 1880’s.
36. Snickers bars are the most popular candy bar sold on Halloween.
37. Snickers bars were created in 1930 by the Mars family. They named it after their family horse.
38. Research conducted by the U.S National Retail Federation found that in 2005 – 53% of Americans bought a Halloween costume, spending an average of $38.
39. The first mass produced Halloween costumes appeared in the 1930’s in the U.S.
40. Originally Halloween costumes were scary characters like vampires, ghosts, skeletons, witches and devils.
41. Today, Halloween costumes are often inspired by science fiction, television, cinema, cartoons and pop culture.
42. According to the U.S National Retail Federation the most popular Halloween costume themes for adults are, in order: witch, pirate, vampire, cat, and clown.
43. In 2009, the most popular Halloween character for Adults and Children was Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009.
44. In 1966, The TV series Batman was so popular, a fabric company issued patterns for costumes.
45. Apple bobbing is a traditional Halloween game. The game is played by filling a tub or a large basin with water and putting apples in the water. Because apples are less dense than water, they will float. Players then try to catch one with their teeth.
46. Apple bobbing is becoming less popular, possibly because more and more people regard it as unsanitary.
47. Girls who place the apple they bobbed under their pillows are said to dream of their future lover.
48. On 19 February, 2008, New Yorker, Ashrita Furman, bobbed 33 apples in one minute to establish a world record.
49. Agatha Christie’s mystery novel, “Hallowe’en Party” is about a girl who is drowned in an apple-bobbing tub.
50. New York City hosts the United States’ largest Halloween celebration, known as The Village Halloween Parade. The evening parade attracts over two million spectators and participants.
How to Choose the Right Acoustic Guitar
If you are well-acquainted with the instrument and wish to hone your guitar-playing skills, you can invest in a solid wood, semi-acoustic or electro-acoustic guitar.
Here are some things you can look at when selecting the ideal acoustic guitar:
Wood Quality:
When you are shopping for an acoustic guitar, you will notice that parts of a guitar are often made from different kinds of tone-woods. The tone-woods used in the construction of a guitar determine the quality and projection of the tone. It is key to remember that investing in a guitar with a quality top assures great tone. You must also know that the best instruments are made from solid wood primarily because they sound better as they age, while a guitar with a laminate top will not resonate as well as a solid tone-wood. However, if you are a beginner it is advisable to buy a guitar with a laminate body as it is sturdy and easier to maintain.
The type, quality and combination of woods used in the construction of a guitar all help determine its tone. Generally, intermediate guitars feature solid wood tops combined with laminated back and sides. These instruments are made of solid wood, produce a richer and more resonant sound.
Spruce and Cedar are most commonly used for the construction of guitar tops, while Rosewood, Mahogany and Maple are used for backs and sides.
Spruce – is most common wood used for an acoustic guitar top. It has an excellent strength-to-weight ratio that allows the top to be comparatively thin while maintaining strength and making it resonant. Spruce tops stays responsive and agile, making it ideal for styles like strumming and flat-picking.
Cedar – Cedar responds nicely to a light attack and is often chosen for finger-picking and lowered tension tunings. As it is softer and does not share the strength like spruce, cedar can be over-driven if it is harshly played with and will the compress the sound.
Mahogany – This is an excellent wood that falls in the middle of the tonal spectrum, perfecting the balance as it exudes a bright and warm sound..
Maple – A maple body produces a bright, dry tone with a very distinct and a well-defined high-end.
Intonation, Fret Buzz, and Tuning Stability:
Always look out for a fret buzz, even the best luthier has his worst days. Try playing chords and single notes to confirm that the fretboard has been carefully constructed, the chords should sound in tune and accurate. Professional musicians like their action higher for a stark, dynamic sound, but if you are a beginner or buying your first acoustic guitar, you will find a low action befitting your needs. Try to look for a guitar with a double truss-rod in the neck so the action can be re-adjusted if the neck warps.
An easy trick to check a guitar’s intonation is to strum an open D chord and then play the same D chord at the 14th fret of the guitar. If these sound out of tune, you know that, that guitar is not the one.
At the time of trying your guitars, you may notice that the tuning drops frequently, this could be a result of faulty Moto-heads. You must be certain that the tuning pegs are set right before you purchase the right guitar.
Play-ability:
As you walk around and try a number of guitars, you will be quick to realize that the guitar that caught your eye and sounds just like what you imagined the ideal guitar to be is not the best fit for you. Guitars come in different shapes and sizes and bigger guitars are not necessarily the best match for you, it is best suited to know and find the right acoustic guitar body style.
The most common types of acoustic body style range from Dreadnought, Classic, Travel Size, Jumbo, Super Jumbo, Auditorium, and Concert. The sound and tonal emphasis of these guitars are distinct and something you would like to research and look into before you settle for a guitar. The play-ability of a guitar also depends on the cutaway design of the guitar, if you are a lead guitarist or wish to be a lead guitarist you may want to look at guitars with a single cutaway or perhaps a double cutaway design in the bout. This design lets you access the higher frets on the guitar neck.
Quick Tip:
As a guitar player, you may overlook the significance of the sound of the guitar when recorded and heard from a distance. A good trick to keep at hand is to listen to the guitar played by someone else to assess the difference in the sound and the texture. You can take notes as you compare the guitars that interest you the most, as this will help you find the best sounding guitar. Often guitars at music store are not re-strung and a profound sounding guitar may sound dull because of the worn out strings and you could have missed out on a great guitar.
