Tech
Why Are Labradoodle Puppies Good For Therapy?
There is no doubt that Labradoodle puppies are adorable family pets but did you know that they are also excellent therapy pets too? In the mid-seventies Labradoodles were specifically bred as a hypoallergenic solution to the guide dog. The thought came from the gap in provisions for people who required the temperament of a Labrador and their trained services but had allergies that flared with a shedding coat. Someone had the brilliant idea of crossing a Labrador with a Poodle (whose coat is low allergenic) and eventually the purebred Labradoodle was born.
Labradoodles make perfect therapy pets because they are intelligent and loyal with a great disposition. This breed are known for their mild temperament and it is one characteristic that a therapy pet should have, which ensures they are used regularly as seizure alert dogs, agility dogs and Service Dogs to the physically and mentally disabled with great success.
Therapy pets can have such a positive impact on the lives of their families and provide a great deal of assistance in anything from having a calming influence and simply being a companion to being an assistance/service dogs who is required to carry out ‘tasks’ to make the lives of their handlers easier. The tempered personalities of Labradoodle puppies mean they can be trained to work with children that have special needs (predominately ASD – Autistic children) and offer companionship as they both grow into adults.
Obviously, it’s very important to research a breeder carefully. This animal will become an important and integral member of the family and will be around for a long time. Potential health problems should be your first and major concern. It’s comforting to know that thanks to the crossbreeding of the Labrador Retriever and Poodle breed-types, many of the main health issues common to both breeds have been eliminated. However, inexperienced breeders can be less concerned about the integrity of their bloodlines and can therefore inadvertently reintroduce genetic disorders into their litters by not checking and monitoring the quality of their animals.
Find a breeder that specialises in breeding animals specifically as therapy pets (not just any Labradoodle breeder). Make sure that they are breeding correctly and from quality bloodlines. There should never be any issues with checking their records or asking questions about the lineage of the dog you intend to take home. If they withhold this information from you, go find a different breeder immediately.
Labradoodle puppies as therapy companions will boost the spirits of their owner as well as the people around them – for a lifetime of loyalty and happiness.
Tech
How to Stop Mind Chatter When Trying to Sleep
You know the feeling: it’s time for bed, you’re tired, but your mind doesn’t want to stop chattering to itself. And in the process, it’s stopping you from going to sleep. It’s just racing around as though it’s the middle of the day. Here are some tips to help you get over the problem of your mind chatter stopping you from getting to sleep.
Start unwinding about an hour before going to bed
Part of the problem with mind chatter is that our mind doesn’t have an on/off switch.
It really has trouble moving from being fully engaged to doing something more restful.
I find that by starting to unwind and slow down about an hour before bed time, my mind has chance to finish most of the chatter it had started and allows me to get to sleep without too much interference from the background chattering.
Cut down on the caffeine
Caffeine is obviously in things like coffee and cola. But it’s also in tea, so simply swapping from coffee to tea won’t necessarily do the trick.
Students know to drink coffee and pop caffeine tablets to help them stay awake to study.
Which means that you need to do the opposite to help you quiet your mind and get a good night’s rest.
A good rule of thumb is to reduce your caffeine intake from about midday and cut it out altogether from mid to late afternoon.
But a word of warning: caffeine is a powerful drug, so cut down gradually rather than go cold turkey. Otherwise it won’t be mind chatter that’s keeping you awake, it will be a nasty throbbing headache instead.
Have a nice warm bath
This goes well with the first tip.
A nice, long, warm bath is a great way to unwind. It also helps sooth your body and helps you to relax.
If you’re feeling especially keen, light some aromatherapy candles to add to the atmosphere but even without those, a warm bath in subdued lighting can go a long way to relaxing you and cutting down the mind chatter.
Turn off all lights
The darker your room, the better.
That means turning off or covering all lights – even the alarm clock or the standby light on the television (which you shouldn’t have been watching just before retiring to sleep anyway!).
A pitch black room is best – you may need to get a blackout lining for your curtains or blinds but it’s well worth the investment.
Learn to relax
Relaxation is something we instinctively knew when we were younger but seem to forget as we get older.
You can learn to relax using methods such as yoga, meditation (a breathing meditation is simple and works very well) or hypnosis.
Some people seem to find it difficult to switch off, so listening to a pre-recorded relaxation track can be a good way to nudge your body in the right direction.
If you combine that with some binaural beats – a high tech name for playing two slightly different tones, one in each ear – then you’ve got a recipe for a really excellent night’s sleep.
Tech
Cool Blues Guitar Licks to Turn You Into a Master Guitarist!
Guitarists all over the world are looking to learn more and more cool blues guitar licks. If you walk into any guitar store, you usually find a couple of guys in the corner trading licks and swapping ideas. We all know that the key to really mastering blues guitar is to learn more and more licks and using them in our solos. Now, in just a bit I’m gonna tell you where you can lay your hands on a goldmine of awesome blues licks, but before I do, I want to give you some essential tips to get you learning faster and playing better solos than ever before.
1. Learn a couple of new licks every time you practice. This will help keep your playing fresh, stop you falling into the same old patterns over and over and help you improve your skills in the long term.
2. Make sure you practice each lick over some backing tracks. Keep repeating each phrase for a few minutes each. Not only will this help you remember everything it’ll help you really get a feel for every lick you play, which will help you when you get to step 3.
3. Now, work on fusing the licks together into longer phrases or even a complete solo. By following step 2 you should notice that your feel for each phrase is a lot smoother and you’ll be able put licks together in a much more musical way.
This is exactly how the professionals do it! If it’s good enough for BB King, Eric and SRV it’s good enough for us. So, what are you waiting for? Why don’t you get started right now?
Tech
Tracing Your Family’s Ancestry
FINDING YOUR ANCESTRY – TRICKS OF THE TRADE
So much has been written about how to best go about tracing your family tree that rather than just repeat what every other book or article has suggested, I think it’s best to tell you how I have attempted to find details about my Great-Great-Grand mother. At least this will give you some idea as to what to look for and where to look which is all important. What your elderly relatives know is a starting point for your research as this will give you something to work with.
My great Great Grand Mother’s name is Ann Livingstone (e) and from what my ancestors have told the family is that she is somewhat related to the explorer, David Livingstone. Her father and the explorer’s father were brothers it has been stated but I have been unable to verify of refute this and after writing to a descendant of the explorer who is a genealogist, he stated that he cannot find an Ann in his ancestry.
It is also believed that Ann was a daughter of a French Solider who died in the French wars or as it is often referred to as the Napoleon Wars. The French wars ended in 1815 and it is believed her father died when Ann was a baby or just prior to her being born.
What is known factually from researching using online tools and “Births, deaths, and marriage” registers is that Ann married William Stewart, my Great-Great-Grandfather 23rd May 1834 at Old Kilpatrick, Dumbartonshire. Both it is stated are from that parish but William we know was born in Stirlingshire as was his siblings.
The Scottish naming system which was often used to name children was mostly in use during the 1700s and 1800s and the first male was named after the paternal grandfather and the first female after the maternal grandmother.I have tried to match the naming system with the names of Ann’s possible parents, but still no joy. However, I have tried other strategies such as writing to newspapers in other parts of the world where there are pockets of Livingstone’s. The search is still going on but I have found a lot of information about the Stewart’s (my surname).
The best sites for researching your family tree I have found are Scotland’s People for those who have Scottish ancestry and Family Search which covers the UK.If you would like further information on tracing your family ancestry then check out the following site, it has a lot of info for researchers; www.familytreenz.weebly.com
Why Are Labradoodle Puppies Good For Therapy?
Factors to Consider When Choosing Fashion and Style
Two years into retirement, former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler “can’t get enough” of watching football
Particle B Announces Partnership with Bison Trails for the Cronos Testnet and Mainnet Beta
Buy Wine Online For Urgent Requirement
How to Stop Mind Chatter When Trying to Sleep
Tell Me, What Do You Do?
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 11
What is Lymphoma Cancer?
Cool Blues Guitar Licks to Turn You Into a Master Guitarist!
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19