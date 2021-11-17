Connect with us

Xavien Howard earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor; Jets have starter vs. Dolphins

Published

1 min ago

on

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his game last Thursday in the 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens anchored by the Dolphins defense.

Howard forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown in the key second-half score in the upset victory over the AFC North-leading Ravens. He was the only AFC defensive player to score a touchdown in Week 10 and also had five tackles against Baltimore.

This is Howard’s third Defensive Player of the Week honor. He also won it in Week 14 of 2017 and Week 13 of 2018. He is the first Dolphin to earn a weekly award this season.

The last Dolphins player to win three AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors was defensive end Cameron Wake in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Howard joins former cornerback Sam Madison as the only Miami defensive back to win it three times. The last Dolphin overall wo be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week was outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy in Week 12 of 2020.

In nine games this season, Howard has 30 tackles, two interceptions, two fumbles forced and recovered and 10 pass deflections. He is coming off a 2020 campaign where he was an All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, leading the NFL with 10 interceptions.

Flacco for Jets

The New York Jets are planning to start quarterback Joe Flacco against the Dolphins, according to an ESPN report.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is still not 100 percent from his PCL knee injury he suffered in an Oct. 24 loss at the New England Patriots. Former University School standout Mike White started the games since the injury, briefly became a phenom for his 405-yard passing performance in an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and then had a four-interception game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Flacco, 36, a 13-year veteran and one-time Super Bowl-champion with the Ravens, has played in one game in 2021, completing all three of his passes.

News

For Arab Americans, it's not Thanksgiving without hashweh

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

For Arab Americans, it's not Thanksgiving without hashweh
Rasha AlMahroos thinks of her Thanksgiving table and chuckles: A big turkey sits in the center, and right next to it, as if hiding under its wing, a very small chicken.

“My mother-in-law cannot get used to turkey, so she always stuffs a tiny chicken with hashweh,” said AlMahroos, a lawyer who was born in Bahrain and now lives in the Washington, D.C., area.

Rare is the Arab Thanksgiving table in America that does not include some version of hashweh, which means “stuffing” in Arabic.

In the Arab world, the rice-based dish is used to fill a whole lamb or chicken — meats that are often the centerpieces of celebratory meals. For more casual occasions, hashweh is also served on its own, generously topped with fried nuts. The fragrant rice, flavored with warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, combines with tender meat and crispy nuts for a dish of comforting contrasts.

Fadi Khayyat, a Palestinian American who immigrated to the United States from the city of Ramallah, in the West Bank, as an 8-year-old in 2003, remembers the first Thanksgiving his family celebrated. “My mom thought she could stuff turkey the way we do chicken,” said Khayyat, who lives in New York City. “Then she heard it’s not safe because of temperature issues, so now she just makes hashweh on the side.”

Over the years, Khayyat’s family has started to include more American dishes, but “hashweh is always the real star,” he said. Eating any large cut of meat without rice is baffling to him.

“The turkey always has to be next to hashweh topped with pine nuts and yogurt,” he said. “If anybody ends up with dry turkey, just serve it with hashweh and yogurt, then nobody will complain about it.”

In the same way, AlMahroos, 39, cannot fathom having an azoomah — a feast or gathering of people over food — without rice. Taking a cue from her native Bahrain, AlMahroos’ hashweh rice is flavored with cinnamon, cumin and turmeric, and has raisins alongside the nuts. “A large cut of meat has to come with rice to be presentable to guests,” she said.

Hospitality is the bedrock of Arab culture, most often manifested through food. Rice-based dishes happen to be the ones that extend the most to feed a large crowd, making them the perfect choice for an Arab Thanksgiving table. Just as Arabs blend these traditions with American ones, local and seasonal ingredients are also making their ways into classic Arab hashweh.

Omaya Atassi, 35, a Syrian American food writer and photographer in Dubai who grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, makes hashweh, or riz mtabal (spiced rice) as Syrians sometimes refer to it, year-round. For Thanksgiving, though, her hashweh gets a face-lift: “We use chestnuts instead of the fried nuts because of the holiday season,” she said. “Their sweetness contrasts perfectly with hashweh’s warm spices.”

For Marguerite Lian-Hajjar, hashweh is a symbol of continuity and connection to the past. A third-generation descendant of Syrian and Lebanese immigrants, Lian-Hajjar, 60, still makes hashweh the way her “sitti,” or grandmother, did, out of her 2-by-4-foot kitchen in Brooklyn.

News

Season of Shortages: The impact stuck supplies will have on your holidays

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Season of Shortages: The impact stuck supplies will have on your holidays
ST. LOUIS – This year, the season of giving may also be the season of shortages. From supplies stuck on cargo ships to a shortage of workers, FOX2 and KMOX team up to take a look at how small businesses are making sure they have what you need this holiday season.

Getting back to business hasn’t been easy for anybody. Companies and consumers are still navigating a changing landscape. Pandemic problems persist, whether it’s workers or widgets, the shortages are real and solutions aren’t always realistic.

“What happened overseas is containers just ended up in the wrong place. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon because we stopped ordering them or we put a stop to the orders, they had to go someplace. They ended up in the wrong place. This is still being sorted out today,” said Mitch Millstein, a University of Missouri-St. Louis professor.

Shipping and shortages at ports continue to be a problem. Millstein said he spoke to the president of a manufacturing firm in St Louis and it’s No. 1 problem is getting materials from other parts of the globe, as well as a labor shortage.

“That material shortage is due to the labor shortage,” Millstein said. “We’re seeing this all over the world due to the pandemic.”

For consumers, Millstein said they may not get everything on their shopping list.

“It’s not zero. We’re not going to get nothing; we’re just not going to get everything that we wanted as fast as we wanted,” he said.

However, retailers are optimistic, according to Robb Karr, president, and CEO, of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

“I would say our stores are stocked and they’re ready to receive customers, and they’ve already begun doing so,” he said.

On the contrary to Millstein’s prediction, Karr said consumers may be able to get everything on their list if they started shopping early.

“If you haven’t already started, you’re probably already a little late,” he said. “I think you’ll get everything. You may not get it exactly when you wanted it, but start now,” he said.

News

Rittenhouse jurors return for Day 2 of deliberations

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse returned Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after failing to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator of a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.

The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision. Several appeared tired as they walked into the courtroom Tuesday evening and indicated with a show of hands that they were ready to go home.

The case went to the anonymous jury after Judge Bruce Schroeder, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in selecting the final panel of 12 who would decide his fate. Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.

That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant. Schroeder said he has been having defendants do it for “I’m going to say 20 years, at least.”

Though protests have been generally muted around the courthouse during the trial, on Wednesday a man arrived carrying a long rifle and wearing what appeared to be body armor. The man had spent Tuesday shouting anti-Black Lives Matter statements through a megaphone and was involved in a confrontation that day with another protester.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.

The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white. Prospective jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not provide a racial breakdown.

As the jury deliberated, dozens of protesters — some for Rittenhouse, some against — stood outside the courthouse. Some talked quietly with those on the other side, while others shouted insults. One woman could be heard repeatedly calling some Rittenhouse supporters “white supremacists.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who faced criticism over his response to the Kenosha protests in 2020, urged calm as the jury deliberated. He announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.

“Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state,” Evers tweeted. He added: “I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully.”

The large protests that some had anticipated did not materialize during the trial’s testimony phase. On most days, only a few demonstrators gathered on the courthouse steps, and the high fence that protected the building during last year’s unrest is gone.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.

In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a rifle to a protest and pointing it at protesters just before he was chased.

But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a “crazy person” — Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle, causing him to fear the weapon was going to be used against him. His account of Rosenbaum’s behavior was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.

As for Huber, he was gunned down after he was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.

In his instructions to the jury, Schroeder said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.

Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

