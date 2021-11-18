News
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police said one person has died and three others are injured after a shooting in East St. Louis Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 8300 block of State Street near Interstate 255.
Cornelius Eiland was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. The other two victims were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
A black SUV at the scene was riddled with bullets. Sheila White, who lives across the street, said she heard the gunshots.
“I just heard a bunch of shooting, just going off like pop, pop, pop,” said White. “That’s all they do around here is shoot.”
Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department are investigating.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ice-skating rink to open at The Loading Dock in Grafton this weekend
GRAFTON, Ill. – The Loading Dock Bar & Grill is holding a grand re-opening of its ice-skating rink on Saturday, November 20.
The Boatworks is transformed into a Winter Wonderland each November. It offers ice skating, s’mores, and a full menu and bar.
The rink will be open Friday, Saturday, & Sunday through February 27, 2022, with extended hours during Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.
The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio will remain open throughout the season to enjoy the breathtaking scenery.
Rates:
All Day Skate Pass: $10.50
Skate Rental: $5
Hours:
Open weekends November 20, 2021 – February 27, 2022
Friday: 5pm-10pm
Saturday: 12pm-10pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm
Holiday Hours:
Open DAILY 12pm-8pm November 24th– 28th & December 24th – January 4th.
Open 12pm-5pm Christmas Eve
Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day
You can learn more about events and times by heading to The Loading Dock’s website.

Cardinals release 2022 promotions schedule
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals released its initial promotional schedule featuring 40 giveaways throughout the 2022 season.
Among the most exciting giveaways is the Cardinals’ year-long salute to Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, a duo celebrating its final year together as a starting battery. Promotional events commemorating the pair include adult mystery jerseys, “YADI” Tumblers, mystery championship replica rings, Wainwright bobbleheads, Molina bobbleheads and canvas prints.
Other fan-favorite promotional events included in the announcement feature Purina pooches, adult puffy vests, Ozzie Smith Funko POPs! and adult Cardinals hockey sweaters.
New to 2020, Cardinals will giveaway Cardinals cornhole bags and adult soccer jerseys.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets to promotional games when Holiday Packs and All-Inclusive single-game tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19, at 10 am CT. For more information, visit cardinals.com/redfriday.
For a full list of giveaways and dates, see the list below.
CARDINALS PROMOTIONS DATES
APRIL
April 4: Adult Mystery Jersey
April 7: Cardinals Magnet Schedule
April 9: Adult Molina and Wainwright Mystery Jerseys
April 10: Mike Shannon Bobblehead
April 29: Adult Puffy Vest
April 30: Nolan Arenado Bobblehead
MAY
May 1: Kids Fleece Blanket
May 13: 1982 Adult Performance Hat
May 14: Cardinals Purse
May 15: Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive
May 27: 1982 Adult Baseball T-Shirt
May 28: “Yadi” Tumbler
May 29: Cardinals Cornhole Bags
JUNE
June 10: Adult Nolan Arenado Jersey
June 11: Mystery Championship Replica Rings
June 12: Kids Nolan Arenado Nickname Jersey
JULY
July 8: TBD
July 9: Adult Short-Sleeve Hooded Pullover
July 10: Kids Tank Top
July 15: Cardinals Hat
July 16: Adult Mystery Nickname Jersey
July 17: Kids Nolan Arenado Growth Chart
AUGUST
August 6: Cardinals Bobblehead
August 12: Adult embroidered 1982 V-neck jersey
August 13: 1982 Bruce Sutter and Darrell Porter “Final Out” Bobblehead
August 14: 1982 Mystery Player Championship Rings
August 26: Hall of Fame Promotional item (TBD)
August 27: Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductee Item
August 28: Mystery Hall of Fame Car Parade Bobblehead
SEPTEMBER
September 5: Cardinals Adult Patriotic Bucket Hat
September 13: Cardinals Decal
September 16: Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater
September 17: Adult Cardinals Soccer Jersey
September 18: Kids Build-a-Bear Workshop Bear
September 30: Wainwright Bobblehead
OCTOBER
October 1: Molina Bobblehead
October 2: Molina and Wainwright Canvas Print

Cassidy Rainwater’s remains found on accused kidnappers’ property in Missouri, court docs reveal
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- According to court documents, Cassidy Rainwater’s remains have been found on a property belonging to two men accused of kidnapping her and keeping her in a cage.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton have been charged with first-degree murder. They are also facing charges for the abandonment of a corpse. Norton has a criminal hearing scheduled for November 23, and Phelps will appear in court on November 19.
Court documents say that on September 16, the FBI provided the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office with pictures sent to the FBI as a cyber tip. Some of those photos showed Rainwater partially nude in a cage. Other pictures showed Rainwater’s body bound to a gantry crane device. Authorities say this device is commonly used for processing wild game. That same day Phelps was arrested.
During the execution of a search warrant, investigators on the scene of the Moon Valley Road property found the gantry crane, potential blood evidence, and items from a freezer that appeared to be human flesh dated July 24.
Court documents say the items were sent to a crime lab for testing and the lab confirmed they were consistent with Rainwater’s DNA. Authorities say they found Rainwater’s skeletal remains located near the property where Phelps disposed of them. During the investigation of digital evidence, authorities found that Phelps and Norton were planning to murder Rainwater on July 24.
On September 17, authorities attempted to interview Phelps but he invoked his rights to an attorney and refused to answer questions. Court documents say on September 20, FBI officials interviewed Norton at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Norton told investigators that Phelps asked him to go to the property while Rainwater was sleeping. The documents indicated the two would attack her while Norton held down her legs and Phelps strangled her. Authorities say the men then hung her body on the gantry and Norton helped Phelps dismember the body.
“We have not located any evidence that would lead us to believe there are any other victims associated with Phelps and Norton at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation,” the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “If there is anyone who believes they may information concerning this case, they can call investigators at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.”
Cassidy Rainwater’s brother spoke to a reporter and said he hopes to release a statement tomorrow after speaking with family members.
Members of the community have spoken out about the new information, including Windyville business owner Katie Heflin.
“It’s horrible but as a community even though we didn’t know her we’re still praying for her family and we know she had kids. We’re all praying for them. No matter what she did, she didn’t deserve that. No matter what had happened,” says Heflin.
Heflin says that she feels the Dallas County Sheriff was not completely honest with the community when addressing the rumors surrounding the case.
“I don’t think he was being truthful… to say that 99.9 percent of the rumors are false when what came out today confirms 75 percent of them, that means only 25% of the rumors were false. So it’s very concerning for all of us,” says Heflin.
The Dallas County Sheriff released a statement on Facebook during the investigation in October urging the community to stop spreading rumors and wait for investigators to release information.
