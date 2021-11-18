1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police said one person has died and three others are injured after a shooting in East St. Louis Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 8300 block of State Street near Interstate 255.

Cornelius Eiland was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. The other two victims were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Mom of baby left in Alton ditch unhappy with plea deal



A black SUV at the scene was riddled with bullets. Sheila White, who lives across the street, said she heard the gunshots.

“I just heard a bunch of shooting, just going off like pop, pop, pop,” said White. “That’s all they do around here is shoot.”

Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department are investigating.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.