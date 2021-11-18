News
2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X
NEW YORK — Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing of one of the United States’ most formidable fighters for civil rights, their lawyers and Manhattan’s top prosecutor said Wednesday.
A nearly two-year-long re-investigation found that authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam, said their attorneys, the Innocence Project and civil rights lawyer David Shanies.
“The assassination of Malcolm X was a historic event that demanded a scrupulous investigation and prosecution but, instead, produced one of the most blatant miscarriages of justice that I have ever seen,” Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck said in a statement.
Vance later tweeted that his office would join the men’s attorneys in asking a judge Thursday to toss out the convictions.
“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told The New York Times, which first reported on the developments.
One of the civil rights era’s most controversial and compelling figures, Malcolm X rose to fame as the Nation of Islam’s chief spokesperson, proclaiming the Black Muslim organization’s message at the time: racial separatism as a road to self-actualization. He famously urged Black people to claim civil rights “by any means necessary” and referred to white people as “blue-eyed devils,” and he later denounced racism.
About a year before his death, he split from the Nation of Islam and later made a pilgrimage to Mecca, returning with a new view of the potential for racial unity. Some in the Nation of Islam saw him as a traitor.
At age 39, he was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.
Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan — were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.
Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but he testified that neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, maintained throughout that they were innocent and offered alibis at their 1966 trial. No physical evidence linked them to the crime.
“Thomas 15 Johnson and Norman 3X Butler had nothing to do with this crime whatsoever,” Hagan said in a sworn statement in 1977.
Hagan was paroled in 2010. A message was left Wednesday at a phone number he had when paroled.
He identified two other men as gunmen, but no one else was ever arrested.
According to The New York Times, the re-investigation found the FBI had documents that pointed to other suspects, and a still-living witness supported Aziz’s alibi — that he was at home with a leg injury at the time of the shooting.
The witness, whom authorities had never interviewed before and was identified only by the initials “J.M.,” said he spoke to Aziz on the latter’s home phone the day of the killing, the newspaper said.
Also, the review found that prosecutors knew about but didn’t disclose that undercover officers were in the ballroom when the gunfire erupted, and police knew that someone had called the Daily News of New York earlier that day saying that Malcolm X would be killed.
The New York Police Department and the FBI said Wednesday that they had cooperated fully with the re-investigation, and they declined to comment further.
Aziz was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009. Both continued to press to clear their names.
“I did not kill Malcolm X,” Aziz said at a news conference in 1998, after the Nation of Islam tapped him to run the mosque where the slain leader had preached.
A decade later, Islam told a gathering at a Harlem bookstore: “I need to be exonerated. I had to walk 22 years in prison.”
And after their release, he and Aziz lived under the cloud of being Malcolm X’s supposed assassins.
“Exonerating these men is a righteous and well-deserved affirmation of their true character,” Shanies said in a statement. Deborah Francois, a counsel in his office, called the convictions “the product of gross official misconduct and a criminal justice system weighed against people of color.”
The Manhattan district attorney’s office publicly acknowledged it was considering reopening the case after Netflix aired the documentary series “Who Killed Malcom X?” last year. The series explored a theory by scholars that the two men were innocent and that some of the real killers had escaped.
Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Karen Matthews contributed to this report.
News
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations jump again, on track to exceed 2020 peak
Colorado’s weekend decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t last, with nearly 100 more people hospitalized on Wednesday than Monday.
“I wish I had better news to report on the hospitalization front,” Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, said on a press call Wednesday, before announcing 1,526 people were receiving hospital care for the virus. The last time Colorado saw more people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 was Dec. 11.
Hospitalizations had dropped from 1,476 on Friday to 1,431 on Monday, before losing much of that ground again on Tuesday. More than 80% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t fully vaccinated.
The fall 2020 wave had peaked on Dec. 1, when 1,847 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19. Projections show Colorado could exceed that level and possibly run out of hospital beds by the end of December.
“We still seem to be heading very much in that direction,” Bookman said.
New COVID-19 cases appear to have somewhat leveled out in the last week, but it’s likely at least part of that change came from delays in data reporting, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. The percentage of tests coming back positive also dropped slightly, though it’s still nearly double the state’s 5% goal.
“The overall trajectory continues to be an upward trajectory,” she said.
Unvaccinated people are about four times more likely to test positive than fully vaccinated people, Herlihy said. After adjusting for age differences between the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, those who haven’t completed their primary shot series are about 10 times as likely to be hospitalized and 14 times as likely to die, she said.
Spread of the virus continues to be highest in children between 5 and 11, the group that recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, followed by the adult population, Herlihy said. The youngest children continue to have the lowest rates of new cases.
Nationwide, cases are rising again after dropping throughout October, and hospitalizations have stabilized at about 47,000 after falling for weeks. Deaths, which lag behind hospitalizations by at least two weeks, are still falling.
Evidence is growing that immunity wanes in the months after vaccination or infection, so it’s a good idea to get a booster shot, Herlihy said.
Last week, Colorado became the first state to expand eligibility for boosters to anyone who had their last shot at least six months ago. (People who received the Johnson & Johnson shot are eligible after only two months.) Arkansas, California, New Mexico and New York City have followed suit, and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to expand its booster authorization to all adults as soon as Thursday, according to The New York Times. If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concurs, as expected, anyone at least six months out from their last shot could get another starting this weekend, regardless of where they live.
Since the end of October, Colorado officials ordered a temporarily halt to cosmetic surgeries; asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send health care teams to hotspots; instructed hospitals to take any transferred patient they have the capacity to care for; reactivated crisis standards guiding how hospitals can stretch their workforces; and expanded access to monoclonal antibody treatments, which reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.
There are no imminent plans to activate the crisis standards of care that would allow hospitals to ration care or to order them to pause a wider range of nonemergency procedures, Bookman said. The state is in talks to bring in two more FEMA teams and to recruit additional nurses so hospitals and nursing homes can reopen up to 500 unused beds, he said.
Bookman urged anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to do so quickly, and asked all Coloradans to wear masks in public and limit their close contacts by keeping gatherings small.
“There is a lot of disease in Colorado right now,” he said. “This is not going to last forever.”
News
Joe Flacco says he’s in the unvaccinated QB club
Joe Flacco is the latest up in the Jets’ quarterback carousel, four spins or so since it was on him last year. But his availability could be precarious, as the veteran said Wednesday that he has not received a COVID vaccine.
He cited wanting to avoid a “distraction” about his decision on Wednesday, saying he’d prefer to focus on playing.
Flacco joins a long list of starting NFL quarterbacks who are unvaccinated, including Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz.
Zach Wilson, like Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, has declined to answer when asked about his vaccine status.
This is a developing story.
News
Grandview, first-year coach Tom Doherty take on Ralston Valley in rematch in Class 5A quarterfinals
With the Class 5A playoffs shrunk to eight teams last year due to the pandemic, two of Colorado’s traditional blue-bloods, Grandview and Ralston Valley, were absent from the bracket.
But both the Wolves and the Mustangs bounced back in 2021, and are set to square off in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday at Legacy Stadium. Grandview, led by first-year coach Tom Doherty, is 9-2 after missing the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2004.
For Doherty — the former Cherry Creek defensive coordinator who left Greenwood Village after back-to-back state titles — this is where Grandview should always be.
“Grandview’s historically been a good program, so I want to obviously continue that and try to build on it,” Doherty said. “I want us to be really relevant, deep in the playoffs, every year. That’s my goal. It’s not always going to happen, but that’s the model I follow and everything we do… is aimed at building towards the playoffs.”
The Wolves have one Class 5A title to their credit, by way of an overtime victory over Douglas County in 2007. On the other sideline, the Mustangs are led by the lone coach in franchise history in Matt Lloyd and have made a half-dozen semifinal appearances, with the last coming in 2019. Ralston Valley, also 9-2, missed the playoffs last year for the first time in Lloyd’s 22-year tenure.
Thus, both programs have the credentials and a wave of momentum entering Friday, which is a rematch of Ralston Valley’s 24-13 win over Grandview in Week 4 at Legacy Stadium. The Mustangs jumped out to a 17-0 lead in that game, which Doherty called the “low point” of his first season on Arapahoe Road.
“We didn’t play physical, we blew coverages, we misaligned on defense, we dropped passes,” Doherty said. “We’re excited to see how much growth has occurred this season when we get to play them again.”
Lloyd said the first game between the teams this year “doesn’t mean anything now.”
“We’re just concentrating on this one,” Lloyd said. “As far as last time, our kids made a few plays at the beginning of the game, but both teams are much better in Week 12 than you are in Week 4. Their league prepares them for this moment, and I feel the same about our league because in my mind the Centennial League and the Jeffco League are the two best leagues in the state.”
The Wolves are led by sophomore quarterback Liam Szarka and senior running back Moosah Alsaffar. The latter came back from a hamstring injury around midseason and has rattled off four consecutive 100-yard rushing games, with seven touchdowns in that time frame.
Defensively, Grandview employs multiple base packages (3-5-3, 3-4, 4-3) and has a talented and deep secondary featuring senior safety Malique Singleton, senior corner Kahden Rullo, senior corner Marcus Williams, senior safety Tanner Lippold, junior safety Gibson Leafgreen and senior safety Andrew Sarro. Singleton (Wyoming commit) ranks second in Class 5A with six interceptions, two of which he’s returned for scores.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ defensive impact players are senior linebacker Steele Fredricks, junior safety Jason Thome, senior corner Davis Brickle and junior nose guard Gunner Schoepflin. On offense, Ralston Valley rotates in three quarterbacks — senior Zach Friedman, junior James Wochner and sophomore Logan Madden — and uses a stable of various receivers and backs.
“We have different personnel groupings for all of the quarterbacks,” Lloyd said. “We keep mixing it up and we’re trying to make it more difficult for teams to game-plan against us. All of our QBs can run, they can all throw. It’s just the way it was this year. It’s about spreading the ball around and letting as many guys impact the game as possible, and that’s extending to our quarterbacks.”
Friday’s kickoff in Aurora is at 7 p.m.
2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X
Oracene Price: 5 Things To Know About Serena & Venus’ Mother
Hand To Hand Mixtape Review
Of Many Voices
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations jump again, on track to exceed 2020 peak
Metaverse Cryptos-MANA, SAND, And CEEK VR Gains!
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Hold Hands On Romantic Horseback Ride In Mexico
Joe Flacco says he’s in the unvaccinated QB club
Jen Shah Reveals Who Called Her on Bus Before Arrest, Heather and Whitney On Why They Were Concerned for RHOSLC Costar’s Life
Grandview, first-year coach Tom Doherty take on Ralston Valley in rematch in Class 5A quarterfinals
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19