4 Best MLB Betting Sites and Sportsbooks [Colorado 2021]

Major League Baseball betting is available for more than half of the year, with games going from Spring Training in March through the World Series in October. Because of that, you’ll be spending a long time at MLB betting sites each year if you’re someone who bets on baseball. That means it’s prudent to find and use the best MLB betting sites to make your MLB betting as profitable and as enjoyable as possible.

Most popular Sportsbooks for MLB betting:

T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.

In this guide to MLB betting sites, we’ll teach you what to look for when choosing where to wager and advise on how to find the right site for your betting needs. You will also learn more about what offers are available to get some extra cash from these sites and everything else you need to know before betting on baseball.

Advantages of MLB Online Betting Sites

There are several advantages to using MLB betting sites compared to betting in person at land-based facilities. The biggest of those advantages is that betting online makes it easier for you to compare MLB odds and get the best prices when betting on MLB online. Just like shopping online lets you compare prices across a ton of retailers in just a few clicks, the same can be said about comparing odds in MLB betting.

For example, let’s say that the Colorado Rockies are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks in a National League West showdown. At one sportsbook, the Rockies are a -130 favorite to win that game, while they are a -110 favorite at another site. At these two different bookmakers, a $100 bet on the Rockies would pay $176.92 at the first book and $190.91 at the second.

While the betting odds may not vary that much from book to book, it’s important to look around and find if more favorable odds are out there. Every once in a while, you’ll find odds that tipped in your favor, and when the payout hits your account, you’ll feel like you just hit a walk-off home run.

Being able to compare those odds and find the more profitable price is something that you can do when betting on MLB online, but not if you went to a casino to place a bet. This is because a casino would only have one sportsbook available, with no ability to compare odds and play the best option.

The other major benefit to betting on MLB online as opposed to in person is how easy it’s to manage money through online sports betting apps. Instead of having to carry cash, or withdraw it from an ATM at a bank or casino, you can just use your credit card, PayPal account, or your bank account online to bet online. If you’re not someone who constantly carries cash, online sports betting is the way to go.

Major League Baseball Betting Sites – What to Look For

When looking for the best MLB sportsbook online, you should think about several criteria to determine which side is the best for you. The most important of those items is what the odds look like at each of the sportsbooks you’re interested in using. This, as mentioned above, can determine how profitable your bets are over an extended period of time.

Beyond the comparison of MLB betting odds at each sportsbook, you must next take a look at the promotions that are available where you are considering signing up. Sportsbook welcome bonuses have the potential to provide you with added value when starting an account that can’t be quickly replicated with winning bets. Finding the best of these promo offers to utilize is important to maximize your value as a new MLB bettor at each site.

You’ll also want to take a look at what betting markets are available at the sportsbooks you are considering using. If you’re a bettor who likes to get in-depth with MLB prop bets, such as player total bases and hit total over/unders, you’ll want to make sure that any site you deposit into has those up for grabs. This can help prevent disappointment later on if those markets are not available.

Best Betting Sites for MLB Odds

Getting the best possible MLB odds for each bet should be the ultimate goal of any bettor, given that even small differences in betting odds can impact how much you win or lose in each wager. Because of that, you’ll need to compare the odds at multiple betting sites(link:https://www.denverpost.com/#DATE#/best-colorado-betting-sites) before placing your bets. Using multiple books will help you get those optimal prices and maximize what you stand to make each day on the diamond.

In baseball, this process applies to runline and moneyline bets on a regular basis. With runlines operating differently than point spread markets in most sports, where the odds are around -110 on both sides, there are bigger differences in runline odds to exploit by performing odds comparisons. This applies to the moneyline as well, but other markets that can have even larger differences in odds to monitor.

Futures betting in Major League Baseball can feature huge differences in prices from one online sportsbook to the next. Given how much variance there is in baseball, any team can make a run and claim the championship going into each season. That makes some online sportsbooks more hesitant than others to give out decent longshot odds, and if you don’t compare odds across multiple books. you could miss the best prices.

MLB Live Betting

Live betting on Major League Baseball is a natural fit. The game moves at a great pace for placing in-play bets, and you’re able to find live MLB betting on nearly every major sportsbook in Colorado.

While live betting, you’re placing bets on baseball games as they are happening, using odds that are updated based on the outcome of every pitch during a game.

The major draw of live betting on baseball is that you can take advantage of the gap between perception and reality that exists in the sport. Human nature is to assume that scores will stay the way they are throughout a game. But if you’re courageous enough to bet on teams to put up runs against suspect bullpens or to back underrated relief pitching, you could turn a larger profit in the in-play markets than you could by only betting before the first pitch.

MLB Betting Site Bonuses

One of the best ways you can turn a profit in sports betting is to take advantage of new player bonuses at MLB betting sites in an intelligent fashion. These promo offers are designed to attract new bettors to choose one online bookmaker over another, but you can sign up for multiple sportsbooks and take advantage of as many of those offers as you like. Here are a couple of the best MLB betting site bonuses available in Colorado right now.

BetMGM offers new players a risk-free bet bonus that is worth up to $1,000. With this bonus, you can place your first wager at BetMGM for as much as you desire, within your personal sports betting budget. If that bet wins, you keep your profits and move on, but if it loses you’re refunded your bet amount up to $1,000.

BetRivers is offering a matched bet bonus for its new players in Colorado worth up to $250. Here, you can place your first bet at BetRivers and immediately receive the amount you risked in free bets, up to $250 no matter what the outcome of your first bet is. Then, if your bet wins, you’ll receive the amount you risked and your profits along with those free bets.

Best MLB Betting Mobile Apps

There is no right or wrong answer when deciding which Colorado sports betting app you think is the best. Choosing the best site for you depends on personal preferences, covering several key factors we’ll explain below. These factors should be put to the test by downloading and scrolling through each app yourself to make sure they meet your needs and capabilities on your device.

The first of those factors is how easy it is to get around each of these sports betting apps. While virtually every MLB betting app is easy to navigate, needing only a few taps to get to the baseball section and place your bets, you’ll want to make sure that you don’t have any issues before committing to a sportsbook.

Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that the visuals and the display of the app itself are compatible with your eyes and your device. Everything from the color scheme to the fonts used within each app can agree or disagree with your eyes, and be received completely differently by someone else. This is by far the most subjective part of using sports betting apps, and you should test every app you are interested in to make sure your standards are met.

Finally, especially for live betting, you’ll want to make sure the app is refreshing regularly with new odds, and that it is an easy, fluid process to make a bet. You don’t want to miss out on a big payday because you were stuck on a loading screen.

Do Mobile App Bonuses Differ From Those on Desktop Sites?

For the most part, MLB bookmakers don’t offer different bonuses between their mobile and desktop products. While there is always the possibility for exceptions in the sports betting industry, you can typically depend on seeing the same promotions up for grabs on your phone that you can on a computer.

As a result, you can confidently sign up on the device you’re most comfortable with, knowing you aren’t missing out on anything.

Types of MLB Betting Promotions

There are two main types of MLB sportsbook bonuses: the deposit bonus and the risk-free bet.

The deposit bonus awards you extra funds as a percentage of the amount you deposited into your account. For example, a site may offer a 100% deposit bonus for new players, which essentially doubles your deposit up to a limit they’ve set.

Meanwhile, a risk-free bet gives you two chances to win with your initial risk amount at an online sportsbook. If you win your first bet, you keep your profits from that bet and can do with them as you please. But if your first bet loses, you get free bets in the amount you lost from your first bet, and can try again to win with those funds.

MLB Betting Sites Deposits & Withdrawals

Making deposits and withdrawals at MLB betting sites is much easier than the cash handling that is required at land-based sports wagering facilities. Sportsbook deposits are typically processed instantly, and you can use deposit methods like credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and PayPal to complete your deposits. Withdrawals can be done in many of the same ways and are completed within a few days at most sportsbooks.

By using licensed Colorado sportsbooks, you can guarantee that your money is deposited in a safe place. Information security is one of the many areas where online sportsbooks must excel to maintain their sports betting licenses. As a result, you can deposit and withdraw funds with confidence that your personal information will not be shared with or stolen by anyone.

