4 Best MLS Betting Sites and Sportsbooks [Colorado 2021]
Across the world, Major League Soccer is not considered to be one of the best soccer leagues. This is not valid in the United States as there is plenty of passion for MLS action, with fans flocking stadiums around the country to support teams like the Colorado Rapids. And if you are a fan of MLS, you can put your knowledge of the league to the test from the stadium, your couch, or anywhere thanks to the presence of MLS betting sites.
Regardless of whether you are a fan of MLS or any other soccer league those sportsbooks are providing decent coverage.
Just as all soccer leagues are not created equal, not all MLS betting sites are created equal. With differences in betting odds, promotions and the quality of each MLS betting app, you have a lot to think about when choosing where to bet on MLS. By the end of this guide to MLS betting sites, you will have a better idea as to what you need to think about when choosing where to lock in your MLS wagers.
Advantages of MLS Online Betting Sites
The biggest advantage to betting on MLS online is the fact that you can verify that there is MLS betting available from your computer or mobile device. If you go to a casino to place wagers, you may get there and see that there aren’t MLS games available for betting at that time. With MLS being more like an indie music artist than a mainstream act, being able to know you can or can’t bet on it without having to travel is important, and this is one of the advantages when you use MLS betting sites you can do it from everywhere.
Another big advantage to betting on MLS online is that you can compare MLS betting odds from one site to the next without having to go to multiple casinos to do it. MLS betting does not get the same volume that other top American sports leagues like the NBA and NFL do. Because of that, you could see bigger differences in odds from one MLS betting site to the next, which could yield bigger payouts if you look across multiple books.
And the last major edge to using an MLS betting site against a land-based sportsbook is that online sportsbooks will offer you promotions that a casino will not. At a casino, they already know that you are there to place a bet, much like a restaurant knows that you are there to eat. As a result, the casino sees no reason to offer you extra cash the way an online sportsbook will in order to try and convince you to play with them and not their competitors.
Major League Soccer Betting Sites – What to Look For
When deciding which of the best MLS betting sites you want to use, there are a few things that you will want to look for before making those choices. When deciding on the best MLS sportsbook for you, make sure you keep in mind that these criteria are just recommendations and that your needs may require you to look at other factors as well. But these factors should meet the needs of most bettors.
In MLS, the first thing to look at is the availability of different betting markets across the league. In other major sports leagues across the United States, there are consistently a wide range of prop betting markets and good soccer picks to go along with the spread, total and moneyline markets that are more common. But with MLS being a more niche sports league, there is less of a guarantee that you will find niche betting markets going into MLS matches.
Beyond the availability of many betting markets, what the odds look like on the markets that are available should be monitored. In a league that doesn’t get as much attention as soccer leagues like the Premier League and Champions League, there are fewer casual bets to balance out the sharper action in this league. Because of that, you could see very different odds, which could dramatically impact how profitable you are in MLS betting.
Also worth keeping an eye on is what kinds of special features each sportsbook has for MLS bettors. Some sportsbooks may offer you the opportunity to take advantage of profit boosts or other benefits like live streaming of MLS games. Some of those special features may present a monetary value, while others just make betting on Major League Soccer more convenient.
From our experience one of the bookies with good overall soccer covers, which offers a large variety of betting markets and live odds is Betway.
Best Betting Sites for MLS Odds
To be the best MLS sportsbook online, having the best odds in MLS matches is an essential detail. Betting odds are usually similar from one sportsbook to the next, but can have bigger differences in a league like MLS where there isn’t as much of a handle as a marquee league. But whether there are small or huge variations in the betting odds, differences in betting odds can determine how much money you stand to make with each bet.
For example, let’s say that the Colorado Rapids are playing Real Salt Lake in a MLS matchup. If you think that the match will end in a draw, you can look at the betting odds at multiple sportsbooks. For the purposes of this example, let’s say that one sportsbook is offering the draw at +200 while another sportsbook is offering the draw at +220.
In this example, a $100 bet on the draw at +200 odds would yield a $200 profit. At +220 odds, that same $100 bet for the match to end in a draw would result in a payout of $220. While a $20 difference may not seem like much, you have to think about that difference playing out over the course of the hundreds or thousands of bets that you will place on MLS action in your lifetime and the difference in profits that can create.
Shopping around for the best odds before betting on each MLS match may be more work than simply picking one sportsbook and placing your bet. But the same can be said about searching for the best deal when buying a car, a house, or any other item. The extra work is worth it based on the money you will save and the impact it will have on you in the long run.
MLS Live Betting
Live betting in MLS allows you to wager on Major League Soccer games that are in progress. The odds for these matches are updated all match long, to reflect what has happened on the field to that point. And with live betting odds on MLS matches, you can find value that may not have been there at the beginning of a match.
For example, you may think that a favorite is going to win a match in MLS, but don’t want to lay the juice required to back that team before the start of the match. But if that team gives up an early goal, you could get them at a price that is better than the one you could have bet pre-game. As long as you are willing to watch the matches, compare the live odds to the pre-game odds, and spot your betting opportunities, you may prefer live betting to pre-match action.
MLS Betting Site Bonuses
One of the best ways to get involved with MLS betting as a new player is to take advantage of the MLS betting promos that are out there. These promotions are designed to get you to try each sportsbook offering them. And with no limit as to how many Colorado sportsbooks you can utilize, you can find a lot of added value from these promotions if you so choose.
A great example of a new player promotion comes from BetMGM, who is offering new bettors a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. With that offer, you can place your first bet at BetMGM and keep the profits if you win. If you lose your first bet, this popular sportsbook will refund you the amount you bet, up to $1,000, giving you a second chance to bet with those funds.
Another Colorado sportsbook promotion that is up for grabs for MLS bettors comes from BetRivers. They are offering new players a 100% deposit match that is worth up to $250. At BetRivers, you can make your first deposit on the site and the sportsbook will match it dollar for dollar up to $250 to give you additional funds to wager with on their site.
Best MLS Betting Mobile Apps
MLS betting can be done on mobile devices thanks to the presence of mobile sports betting in Colorado. In this state, you can wager on sports from your mobile device using a number of sportsbooks so long as you are located within the state of Colorado. Your location can be verified using the location services on your mobile device.
These sportsbook apps can be downloaded wherever you get your mobile apps, including the Apple App Store or Google Play store for Android devices. But there are a few things to consider when choosing which sportsbook apps you want to use for MLS betting.
In addition to the above items such as looking for bookmakers with the best odds and features, you will want to test out the look and feel of each app. Things like the color schemes, fonts and menus can determine what kind of experience you have betting on your mobile device. Most apps will let you create an account and surf the app before you create an account, and this is something you should do to test each app you are interested in.
Do MLS Mobile App Bonuses Differ From the Betting Site Ones
It is incredibly rare for any MLS sportsbook to have a different welcome bonus on a desktop device than it does on a mobile device. Most sportsbooks try and stay consistent with what they offer on all of their platforms, to avoid you missing out on their best offer based on what device you use. It is always possible for there to be an exception to this rule, but those exceptions are few and far between.
Types of MLS Betting Promotions
There are a few main types of MLS betting promotions that MLS bookmakers employ to try and earn the business of bettors like you. The first of those promotion types is the risk-free bet offer, which serves as insurance for bettors on their first wager. With a risk-free bet, you essentially have two chances to win your first bet, as you are refunded up to a certain amount should your first bet at that bookmaker lose.
The deposit bonus is the other main type of MLS betting promotion, with sportsbooks giving you additional funds on top of the amount you deposited under that type of bonus. Deposit bonuses can vary based on the percentage bonus amount up for grabs as well as the maximum bonus amount being offered at the time. You should look for those two variables whenever you see a deposit bonus promotion being offered.
MLS Betting Sites Deposits & Withdrawals
Making deposits and withdrawals at Colorado betting sites is easier than ever in Colorado. There are tons of deposit and withdrawal methods available at these sites, including convenient options like PayPal, credit cards and debit cards. Deposits are performed instantly in most cases at the best betting sites, while withdrawals are typically completed within a few days depending on the volume of requests a bookmaker is processing at the time.
4 Best MLB Betting Sites and Sportsbooks [Colorado 2021]
Major League Baseball betting is available for more than half of the year, with games going from Spring Training in March through the World Series in October. Because of that, you’ll be spending a long time at MLB betting sites each year if you’re someone who bets on baseball. That means it’s prudent to find and use the best MLB betting sites to make your MLB betting as profitable and as enjoyable as possible.
Most popular Sportsbooks for MLB betting:
In this guide to MLB betting sites, we’ll teach you what to look for when choosing where to wager and advise on how to find the right site for your betting needs. You will also learn more about what offers are available to get some extra cash from these sites and everything else you need to know before betting on baseball.
Advantages of MLB Online Betting Sites
There are several advantages to using MLB betting sites compared to betting in person at land-based facilities. The biggest of those advantages is that betting online makes it easier for you to compare MLB odds and get the best prices when betting on MLB online. Just like shopping online lets you compare prices across a ton of retailers in just a few clicks, the same can be said about comparing odds in MLB betting.
For example, let’s say that the Colorado Rockies are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks in a National League West showdown. At one sportsbook, the Rockies are a -130 favorite to win that game, while they are a -110 favorite at another site. At these two different bookmakers, a $100 bet on the Rockies would pay $176.92 at the first book and $190.91 at the second.
While the betting odds may not vary that much from book to book, it’s important to look around and find if more favorable odds are out there. Every once in a while, you’ll find odds that tipped in your favor, and when the payout hits your account, you’ll feel like you just hit a walk-off home run.
Being able to compare those odds and find the more profitable price is something that you can do when betting on MLB online, but not if you went to a casino to place a bet. This is because a casino would only have one sportsbook available, with no ability to compare odds and play the best option.
The other major benefit to betting on MLB online as opposed to in person is how easy it’s to manage money through online sports betting apps. Instead of having to carry cash, or withdraw it from an ATM at a bank or casino, you can just use your credit card, PayPal account, or your bank account online to bet online. If you’re not someone who constantly carries cash, online sports betting is the way to go.
Major League Baseball Betting Sites – What to Look For
When looking for the best MLB sportsbook online, you should think about several criteria to determine which side is the best for you. The most important of those items is what the odds look like at each of the sportsbooks you’re interested in using. This, as mentioned above, can determine how profitable your bets are over an extended period of time.
Beyond the comparison of MLB betting odds at each sportsbook, you must next take a look at the promotions that are available where you are considering signing up. Sportsbook welcome bonuses have the potential to provide you with added value when starting an account that can’t be quickly replicated with winning bets. Finding the best of these promo offers to utilize is important to maximize your value as a new MLB bettor at each site.
You’ll also want to take a look at what betting markets are available at the sportsbooks you are considering using. If you’re a bettor who likes to get in-depth with MLB prop bets, such as player total bases and hit total over/unders, you’ll want to make sure that any site you deposit into has those up for grabs. This can help prevent disappointment later on if those markets are not available.
Best Betting Sites for MLB Odds
Getting the best possible MLB odds for each bet should be the ultimate goal of any bettor, given that even small differences in betting odds can impact how much you win or lose in each wager. Because of that, you’ll need to compare the odds at multiple betting sites(link:https://www.denverpost.com/#DATE#/best-colorado-betting-sites) before placing your bets. Using multiple books will help you get those optimal prices and maximize what you stand to make each day on the diamond.
In baseball, this process applies to runline and moneyline bets on a regular basis. With runlines operating differently than point spread markets in most sports, where the odds are around -110 on both sides, there are bigger differences in runline odds to exploit by performing odds comparisons. This applies to the moneyline as well, but other markets that can have even larger differences in odds to monitor.
Futures betting in Major League Baseball can feature huge differences in prices from one online sportsbook to the next. Given how much variance there is in baseball, any team can make a run and claim the championship going into each season. That makes some online sportsbooks more hesitant than others to give out decent longshot odds, and if you don’t compare odds across multiple books. you could miss the best prices.
MLB Live Betting
Live betting on Major League Baseball is a natural fit. The game moves at a great pace for placing in-play bets, and you’re able to find live MLB betting on nearly every major sportsbook in Colorado.
While live betting, you’re placing bets on baseball games as they are happening, using odds that are updated based on the outcome of every pitch during a game.
The major draw of live betting on baseball is that you can take advantage of the gap between perception and reality that exists in the sport. Human nature is to assume that scores will stay the way they are throughout a game. But if you’re courageous enough to bet on teams to put up runs against suspect bullpens or to back underrated relief pitching, you could turn a larger profit in the in-play markets than you could by only betting before the first pitch.
MLB Betting Site Bonuses
One of the best ways you can turn a profit in sports betting is to take advantage of new player bonuses at MLB betting sites in an intelligent fashion. These promo offers are designed to attract new bettors to choose one online bookmaker over another, but you can sign up for multiple sportsbooks and take advantage of as many of those offers as you like. Here are a couple of the best MLB betting site bonuses available in Colorado right now.
BetMGM offers new players a risk-free bet bonus that is worth up to $1,000. With this bonus, you can place your first wager at BetMGM for as much as you desire, within your personal sports betting budget. If that bet wins, you keep your profits and move on, but if it loses you’re refunded your bet amount up to $1,000.
BetRivers is offering a matched bet bonus for its new players in Colorado worth up to $250. Here, you can place your first bet at BetRivers and immediately receive the amount you risked in free bets, up to $250 no matter what the outcome of your first bet is. Then, if your bet wins, you’ll receive the amount you risked and your profits along with those free bets.
Best MLB Betting Mobile Apps
There is no right or wrong answer when deciding which Colorado sports betting app you think is the best. Choosing the best site for you depends on personal preferences, covering several key factors we’ll explain below. These factors should be put to the test by downloading and scrolling through each app yourself to make sure they meet your needs and capabilities on your device.
The first of those factors is how easy it is to get around each of these sports betting apps. While virtually every MLB betting app is easy to navigate, needing only a few taps to get to the baseball section and place your bets, you’ll want to make sure that you don’t have any issues before committing to a sportsbook.
Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that the visuals and the display of the app itself are compatible with your eyes and your device. Everything from the color scheme to the fonts used within each app can agree or disagree with your eyes, and be received completely differently by someone else. This is by far the most subjective part of using sports betting apps, and you should test every app you are interested in to make sure your standards are met.
Finally, especially for live betting, you’ll want to make sure the app is refreshing regularly with new odds, and that it is an easy, fluid process to make a bet. You don’t want to miss out on a big payday because you were stuck on a loading screen.
Do Mobile App Bonuses Differ From Those on Desktop Sites?
For the most part, MLB bookmakers don’t offer different bonuses between their mobile and desktop products. While there is always the possibility for exceptions in the sports betting industry, you can typically depend on seeing the same promotions up for grabs on your phone that you can on a computer.
As a result, you can confidently sign up on the device you’re most comfortable with, knowing you aren’t missing out on anything.
Types of MLB Betting Promotions
There are two main types of MLB sportsbook bonuses: the deposit bonus and the risk-free bet.
The deposit bonus awards you extra funds as a percentage of the amount you deposited into your account. For example, a site may offer a 100% deposit bonus for new players, which essentially doubles your deposit up to a limit they’ve set.
Meanwhile, a risk-free bet gives you two chances to win with your initial risk amount at an online sportsbook. If you win your first bet, you keep your profits from that bet and can do with them as you please. But if your first bet loses, you get free bets in the amount you lost from your first bet, and can try again to win with those funds.
MLB Betting Sites Deposits & Withdrawals
Making deposits and withdrawals at MLB betting sites is much easier than the cash handling that is required at land-based sports wagering facilities. Sportsbook deposits are typically processed instantly, and you can use deposit methods like credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and PayPal to complete your deposits. Withdrawals can be done in many of the same ways and are completed within a few days at most sportsbooks.
By using licensed Colorado sportsbooks, you can guarantee that your money is deposited in a safe place. Information security is one of the many areas where online sportsbooks must excel to maintain their sports betting licenses. As a result, you can deposit and withdraw funds with confidence that your personal information will not be shared with or stolen by anyone.
4 Best NFL Betting Sites and Sportsbooks
NFL betting is the most popular form of sports betting in America, as it gives you the opportunity to bet on all of the biggest games each week in the country’s most popular sport. But where you bet on the NFL is just as important as being able to bet on the NFL, as different NFL betting sites offer different experiences and can even impact how much money you stand to make. By the end of this guide to the best NFL betting sites, you will find out what to look for and what makes an online NFL sportsbook worth using.
To stay on the top of your NFL betting we shortlisted 4 sportsbooks that are worth giving it a try:
Advantages of NFL Online Betting Sites
The biggest advantage of using online NFL betting sites to wager on football is that you can place your bets quickly, before line movements happen. In the NFL, getting the best point spread or total number you can is as valuable as having an elite defense on the field. In football, defense wins championships, while in football betting with the best odds can be the difference between winning and losing wagers.
Being able to place bets straight from your computer or mobile device on an NFL sportsbook eliminates the need to drive to an actual casino or other physical location. This cuts down on the time spent navigating to those bets, which gives you the ability to lock in and secure the best possible odds in as many games as possible.
Another big plus to using the best NFL betting sites in Colorado rather than in person is that online NFL sportsbooks have more promotions than their land-based counterparts. When you go to a casino to place a bet, you’ve probably never had someone hand you a $100 bill for placing a $100 bet, as the casino already knows you are there to place a wager of some kind. But with so much competition in the online betting space, you can take advantage of promos designed to make you want to choose one bookmaker over another.
Finally, you don’t have to eat into your profits when you bet at NFL betting sites by traveling to a land-based location. By driving to a casino or sportsbook, you have to consume gas, put miles onto a car, take an Uber, or spend money in some other way to get there. With online sports betting, your profits are not compromised by travel costs, which can add up over time.
American Football Betting Sites – What to Look For
When looking at NFL betting sites, there are a few criteria that you need to keep in mind when deciding which sportsbook is the best NFL sportsbook online. Your needs will vary from those of other bettors, similar to how you may not need the same size car as someone with a larger or smaller family than yours. But these three areas should help you make progress in figuring out which sites are the best for you.
The first thing you will want to do is compare the betting odds from sportsbook to sportsbook in the betting markets you are most interested in betting. Different sites will have slightly different odds for each type of bet depending on their valuation of each market and the amount of money they have on each side of a market. And while these differences don’t always seem important, they can add up to make a big difference to your bottom-line over time.
For example, let’s say that a few NFL betting sites offer point spread wagers at odds of -110, while others have odds of -112 for those same point spreads. At -110, you would have to risk $110 to win $100, while a bet of $112 to win $100 would be required at -112 odds. At the -112 odds, you would need to risk $2 more for each bet, which over the course of thousands of bets could make a big difference in your final profits betting on football.
Also worth looking at are the types of betting markets that are offered at each NFL sportsbook. Every site will have point spreads, moneylines and totals available for NFL games. But if you are someone who likes betting on player props, futures that are updated throughout the season, or other exotic prop markets, you may have to do some digging to make sure those are available at an NFL sportsbook before signing up.
Finally, the presence of features like live betting and parlay features are of interest to many bettors and should be sought out before getting started. While these features don’t constitute the bulk of most of the betting that you will do on the NFL, their availability has the potential to round out your Best NFL betting sites options if you are interested in them.
Best Betting Sites for NFL Odds
When looking for the best NFL betting sites from an odds perspective, it’s important to remember that no one sportsbook has the best odds at all times. The odds at each NFL betting site are calculated using a number of factors that can make some sites better at times and others better the rest of the time. Because of this, it’s important for you to have multiple NFL sportsbooks available to compare odds and use the ones that have the potential to be the most cost-efficient and profitable. Of course, there are sites like Betting.com(link:https://betting.com/us/) that provide selections of the best NFL picks from all sportsbooks for free and all that’s left for you is to copy them, after choosing the best odds.
One of the biggest benefits to NFL betting sites is the ability to compare NFL odds quickly and easily on your computer or mobile device. In the case of NFL betting sites, you can pull up each NFL sportsbook app you use to compare odds within a matter of moments. It is worth repeating that the differences between betting odds may feel insignificant but can add up over time to make a big difference in how much money you have made over the course of a large number of bets.
NFL Live Betting
Live betting has become a very popular way to bet on football with the best NFL betting sites using the real-time nature of online wagering to offer odds while games are in progress. With live NFL betting, bookmakers update their betting odds across several markets based on what is happening on the field, including what the score is and what the statistics say about the performance of each team. This often allows you to find betting odds that were not available before the start of a game, which can open up opportunities for value betting.
We have analyzed quite a few sportsbooks when it comes to live betting and Betway is definitely one of the platforms that stands out from the competitors.
Every major sports betting site in Colorado offers live betting at this point in time, but you will notice that all NFL betting sites are equal. Some of the best NFL sportsbooks have more live betting options than others, with there also being differences in odds from site to site that can determine how profitable you can be in the live betting marketplace. Just like with pre-game betting, you should compare your options across multiple sportsbooks to make as much money as possible when live betting on pro football.
NFL Betting Site Bonuses
When you sign up with NFL betting sites in Colorado, you will be presented with a signup bonus to take advantage of at each one. This is a sportsbook’s way of trying to attract new customers, which can provide you with some additional funds just for getting started as a new player at these sites. Many of these offers are not too good to be true, including these NFL betting site bonuses for new players.
In Colorado, BetMGM Sportsbook is offering a risk-free bet that is worth up to $1,000. To take advantage of that offer, you can sign up for a BetMGM account and make your first deposit. From there, you can place your first bet on the site and, if that bet loses, BetMGM will give you that money back in free bets up to $1,000. This guarantees that you will have at least the amount you started within your account after your first bet settles.
Elsewhere, BetRivers in Colorado is offering a 100% bonus on your first deposit with them, worth up to $250. Here, you can sign up for a BetRivers account and make your first deposit. BetRivers will immediately match that deposit dollar for dollar, with a maximum bonus amount of $250 up for grabs.
Best NFL Betting Mobile Apps
As most of us lead busy lives, it’s no wonder that NFL betting sites have taken to developing mobile apps for when we’re on the run. With many of the biggest NFL sportsbooks in the online gambling industry being live in Colorado, you have your pick of several quality apps. But factors like app design, device compatibility and ease of use are all things you may notice as differences from one app to the next.
The most important thing you need to make sure of before choosing an app to bet on NFL with is that the app will work with your mobile device. Most modern devices will run the major sports betting apps with no problems. But any lag or choppiness is a huge issue, one that you should check for prior to making any deposits on any of these apps.
Once you know that the app will function properly, you should navigate around it to make sure you can do so without any problems. Try navigating to your favorite sports and betting markets to make sure you can do so quickly and easily, so that you can place your bets quickly once you start placing them with your preferred apps.
Do NFL Mobile App Bonuses Differ From the Betting Site Ones
Generally speaking, it’s very rare for NFL sportsbooks to have different welcome bonuses for desktop and mobile devices. The welcome bonuses at most major bookmakers are consistent from one device to the next, making it easy for you to keep track of which operator is offering which bonus and how to take advantage of those promotions.
Types of NFL Betting Promotions
There are two main types of NFL betting promotions, with those being risk-free bets and deposit bonuses. With a risk-free bet, you are able to place your first bet at the NFL sportsbook offering it, keeping your winnings if that bet cashes. But if that first bet loses, you are reimbursed the amount you risked, up to the amount specified by the sportsbook.
Deposit bonuses are independent from the results of any bets, as they are awarded as soon as you make your first deposit at the NFL sportsbooks offering them. Here, you are given extra funds as a percentage of the amount that you deposited with the sportsbook in question.
NFL Betting Sites Deposits & Withdrawals
Making deposits and withdrawals from NFL betting sites in Colorado is meant to be as easy as possible, so that you can get your financial transactions done and place your NFL bets without much delay. Deposits usually take place instantly, and you are able to make those deposits using popular payment methods like credit cards, PayPal, or online banking transactions.
Withdrawals, meanwhile, are usually completed within three days or so and can be done using methods like PayPal, bank transfers and physical checks. As long as you have verified your personal information with the NFL sportsbook you are withdrawing from, these are typically just as quick and easy as performing a deposit.
Joe Flacco is in the unvaccinated QB club
Jets starting quarterback Joe Flacco has not received a COVID vaccine, he said Wednesday.
Flacco didn’t go into details about why he isn’t vaccinated, saying he wanted to keep his reasons to himself.
“I definitely have my reasons. Honestly, I probably like to talk about this topic more than anybody…But I’ve overall felt like it’s more of a distraction than anything,” Flacco said. “So I feel like to kind of talk about it too much and give you all my beliefs, is more of a distraction than anything. I think the most important thing is going to play a football game.”
The Jets traded for Flacco on Oct. 25 after Zach Wilson suffered a sprained PCL, sending a sixth-round draft pick to the Eagles. Flacco didn’t report to the facility till Oct. 29 and the Jets cited personal reasons. Flacco is starting against the Dolphins on Sunday, making him the Jets’ third starting quarterback this season.
When Flacco spoke to reporters in person after the trade, he broke NFL COVID protocols by not wearing a mask while participating in a press conference.
“Clubs are reminded that any individual who is not fully vaccinated is required to wear a mask at all times when inside the club facility,” a reminder from the league reads, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “This includes while giving media interviews or participating in media briefings conducted indoors either at the club facility or at the stadium on game day. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated may conduct media interviews outdoors or in the practice bubble without wearing a mask, provided that physical distancing is maintained at all times.”
The Jets would not comment on the situation.
