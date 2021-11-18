Bitcoin
4JNET: The Upcoming Blockchain Phenomenon
4JNET, the upcomIng Safemoon rival, released its limited-edition NFTs’ presale. Learn more about 4JNET and why it is the emerging blockchain phenomenon.
With blockchain technology entering mainstream industries, numerous blockchain-based projects have entered the market. However, despite the brooding congestion, names like 4JNET are establishing prestige in the early stages.
The upcoming network boasts multiple use-cases in different sectors, including crypto, NFT, and payments. 4JNET recently showcased its potency by releasing 5,000 limited editions NFTs. The network is offering immense earning prospects to investors with a positive profit outlook in the near future.
It has already received a stamp of approval from Certik, the globally renowned audit firm. In additiōn, 4JNET boasts an MSB license, highlighting its reliable solutions to the industry. It is expected to release on 1st December, achieving the fourth stage of its roadmap.
The network has completed the first three stages: gaining a license, completing an audit, and preselling non-fungible tokens. Given the popularity surge NFTs and crypto have experienced in 2021; there could have been no better time for a promising venture like 4JNET to enter the sector.
As of 17th November 2021, 4JNET has sold almost 40% of its limited-edition NFTs. But why are crypto and NFT enthusiasts opting for a yet-to-be-released venture? Let’s find out.
4JNET Limited-Edition NFTs: What’s the Appeal?
The primary reason behind the popularity is 4JNET’s core functionalities. The network has hit every checkmark the crypto sector is currently eyeing. In addition, it will offer trading and exchange services along with NFTs, essentially making it a one-stop solution for numerous users.
In addition, the network has released a limited number of tokens, showcasing it is not merely riding the wave of success. With the industry witnessing numerous fraud ventures, 4JNET is proving it prefers quality and value above everything.
Another reason why users should and are opting for the NFTs is the rewards. The network has announced several esteemed rewards for its early users. These rewards include over 60 billion 4JNET tokens, which will serve multiple purposes.
Moreover, the NFT owners will experience a messy 3% service charge on the network. Also, token holders will have the utmost liberty to trade NFTs while transferring the interest with the tokens.
The venture recently got visibility on the prime advertising real estate – The NASDAQ Screen at Times Square.
Why 4JNET is a Viable Player in the Modern Blockchain Sector?
As a truly decentralized solution, 4JNET packs the support of the BSC’s intelligent chain. The network houses several expresses from IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and other renowned ventures. Moreover, 4JNET has started an initiative to keep the tokens from team members, displaying a customer-centric approach.
While the official 4JNET website states its launching date to be 1st December 2021, it can prepone if it presales the NFTs. Seeing how it has sold almost 20% of the stack already, there are high chances that the network may debut before its planned date.
Besides the launch date, 4JNET has provided several crucial details about its mechanism.
- The network will initially maintain a 90% transaction fee
- For every transaction, the current fee will become *0.999
- At most, 4JNET will reduce the transaction fee to 10%
- Out of the 10%, 4JNET will allot 6% as a dividend while selling and repurchasing the remaining part for liquidity
- It will permanently preserve liquidity by burning the recovery rights in liquid wallets
- The contract will moderate the fees for adding liquidity completely
- 4JNET has set the handling fees related to dividends of every crypto holding address as an immutable consent
- It will destroy the project owner’s account at the black hole address to showcase a fair trading ecosystem
- Users can release 4JPASS that integrates the NFT functions by realizing the owner’s profit
With such features on display, 4JNET’s apparent comparison with Safemoon is natural. Both ventures share similar properties, but experts can see how 4JNET is elevating the functionalities to meet customer needs. Its innovative solutions can address every user’s need related to NFTs and cryptocurrencies.
The network intends to prepare a fair trading level for every customer regardless of the experience and scale. That is why it aims to build a user-friendly and value-centric community to offer transparent and decentralized blockchain solutions.
4JNET understands the importance of secure and transparent decentralization, eliminating every loophole in smart contracts and NFTs. With such high business ethics, the network is sure to rise in popularity and reach in no time.
Bitcoin
Secretum: The Next Generation Of NFT Trading
The boom in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) is advancing faster than ever, reaching new price and volume records in 2021:
- Digital artwork “Everydays — The First 5000 Days,” sold for $69 million at a Christie’s auction in March.
- Sales of NFTs surged 700%+ to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021 over Q2 2021.
- The overall value of NFTs globally has surpassed $43 billion.
The proliferation of NFT gaming is adding more fuel to the fire – Axie Infinity, one of the most popular NFT metaverses, is on track to generating $2.7 billion in 2021, almost only from sales of character and in-game NFTs.
In such an unprecedented and dynamic market, NFT buyers and collectors often face a set of challenges:
Hidden Fees – Most of today’s NFTs are based on Ethereum-standard Blockchain tokens (ERC-20, ERC-721 or ERC-1155). Since each token needs a certain amount of power to be generated, each NFT transaction comes with a so-called “gas fee”. The fee is currently about 5.23% of the average NFT price – a significant cost for both buyers and sellers.
A Fragmented Market – Although a number of NFT trading platforms are operating (Opensea, Rarible), they do not help NFT buyers or sellers locate potential NFT assets or collections of interest to them. Liquidity is therefore fragmented, as buyers and sellers often cannot locate each other with ease, reducing the potential to maximise sales prices.
Security Issues – Crypto wallet attacks, hacks, and data breaches are becoming more and more frequent. A total of 27 large-scale crypto wallet attacks occurred in 2020, with owners being robbed of over $3 billion. With the global value of NFTs rapidly reaching $50 billion, collectors need a solution that ensures their valuable digital assets are safe when stored and when traded.
An ambitious team of developers has created a unique, state-of-the-art, and highly reliable Blockchain-based platform that allows NFTs to be stored and traded safely, quickly, and at a minimal cost.
The name of this solution is Secretum.
Secretum – The Ultimate Platform For Safe, Instant, and Low-Cost NFT Trading
Secretum is the world’s first and only decentralised, encrypted messaging and OTC trading app, built on the innovative Solana Blockchain. It offers users a set of unique features:
- Direct NFT and crypto token trading between users, via an integrated escrow smart contract functionality, allowing users to find NFT assets owned by other wallets. This opens up endless opportunities for trading NFTs without the need for exchanges, boosting the liquidity of the NFT market.
- Direct and anonymous registration and messaging/phone communications with any other wallet owner in the world, based only on wallet address. Secretum allows crypto owners to do something unprecedented, namely communicate and trade with each other without having to know each other or have each other on a contact list.
- High-security NFT and file storage on a distributed node network, eliminating the risk of hacking, data leaks, or any other external interference that normally affects cloud-based messaging/storage solutions.
Secretum’s use of the Solana Blockchain is a game-changer for the NFT market, thanks to its superior characteristics:
Low Cost – Solana’s transaction costs average only $0.00025, a saving of over 99% from average Ethereum gas fees. This means NFT collectors and traders save more money and can increment their trading activity significantly, at almost no extra cost.
High Transaction Speed – Solana is capable of processing 65,000 transactions per second, 4,000x more than Ethereum. This means Secretum can accommodate an enormous amount of NFT trading activity between its users, without any execution delays.
A Booming Ecosystem – In July 2021 Neon Labs announced the deployment of a cross-chain Ethereum Virtual Machine on the Solana testnet. Secretum will therefore be able to leverage the speed of cost advantages of Solana with the ubiquity of Ethereum-based applications and NFTs (90% of the total), accelerating the growth of Secretum’s user base and market presence in the NFT market.
Secretum’s unique capabilities and technology are a quantum leap forward both for secure messaging and for the NFT market. By positioning itself to become the go-to solution for both of these two enormous markets, Secretum aims to take full advantage of its future growth.
Bitcoin
ABEYCHAIN Receives Blockchain Of the Year Solution Award, Why It Is One Of The Strongest Players In The Emerging Industry
Launched in Q1, 2021, ABEY and its ecosystem took the market by storm by becoming one of the fastest-growing projects in the crypto and blockchain space. The project’s progress was acknowledged at the AIBC Europe 2021 in Malta, an event that gathers thousands of investors and innovators from different sectors.
During the event, celebrated last November 16, ABEYCHAIN was awarded the Blockchain Solution of the Year. The award was granted by a panel of experts familiar with blockchain technology, and with community support. The project has achieved a new milestone consolidating months of exciting developments. Eman Pulis, a founder of SiGMA and owner of AIBC, said:
“Congratulations to ABEY for being awarded the AIBC Europe 2021 Blockchain Solution of the Year. AIBC is an intersection for excellence in the international blockchain community and we are thrilled to award this prestigious accolade to the ABEY Foundation.”
Philipp Sauerborn, Co-Founder and Director of the ABEY Foundation said:
“This victory is an significant milestone for our developers and the thousands of users who make up the ABEY ecosystem. This prestigious recognition is the result of countless hours of hard work from our ABEY team and the developers running their apps on our blockchain. We are committed to growing the ABEY ecosystem in order to bring our users the best solution that we possibly can. We are so grateful AIBC and its expert panel of judges has noticed our passion and excellence.”
In Q3, 2021, ABEY’s growth started to become truly notable. The platform records 140,000 users adding 10,000 active addresses on a monthly basis during this period. More users have started interacting with ABEYCHAIN after it introduced new features and capabilities.
The platform leverages a unique approach to the blockchain trilemma by operating with a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines the best of the Proof-of-Work and a Delegated Proof-of-State (DPoS) algorithm. This has allowed eliminating the disadvantages that affect top blockchains, like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The ABEYCHAIN uses a DPoS Committee that keeps in check its PoW nodes to achieve a high transaction throughput. This innovative model was amongst the reasons the platform was granted the award. Pulis also said the following on ABEY’s recent accomplishment:
Your award was majority based on our expert judging panel’s evaluation, as well as a smaller component of public voting. Every developer running their dApps on ABEYCHAIN, every user of ABEY’s XSwap.com DEX, every holder of ABEY cryptocurrency should feel proud of your achievement.
ABEYCHAIN The Next Big Thing On The Crypto Scene?
In addition, The ABEY ecosystem has experienced an explosion in all its fundamentals and use cases. Besides its native decentralized exchange ABEY DEX, the platform allows its users to tokenize assets, to liquidity mine to earn rewards, trade derivatives, and more.
In the future, ABEYCHAIN will deploy its own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform, and a stablecoin called aCash Token (ACT) that will give its users another tool to securely transact on the network. The number of use cases and potential decentralized applications (dApps) seem endless as this ecosystem continues to attract developers from blockchains build with the classic consensus model.
ABEY was awarded the Blockchain Solution of the Year and nominated to DeFi Project of the Year. In addition, ABEY sponsored the Crypto Influencer of the Year award. If the project continues its trajectory, this could be the first of several awards to be won across the next decade.
Bitcoin
Panther Protocol Partners with Songbird – Flare’s Canary Network – to accelerate privacy adoption in DeFi
Midtown, Gibraltar, 18th November, 2021,
Today, Panther Protocol has announced that it’s partnership Flare , will be expanded into Flare’s Canary network, Songbird. Flare is the world’s first Turing-complete FBA (Federated Byzantine Agreement) network, and Panther is building the interoperable privacy layer DeFi and Web3, aiming to make privacy a standard, not an afterthought.
Flare started its mission to “Unlock the Value” inherent in the 65% of blockchains that do not have native smart contracts by bringing, for the first time, true trustless usage of those tokens with scalable smart contracts and integrating Ethereum’s Virtual Machine in a scalable way.
Blockchain interoperability is without a doubt a marked trend in our industry, and Flare is taking a unique approach by incorporating bigger blockchains that need smart contracting and interoperability capabilities.
Flare and Songbird started this mission with XRP, Doge, Litecoin, Stellar and Algorand. Both parties have stated that they aim to bring new capabilities and privacy features to these projects with this collaboration.
About the partnership
Both Flare’s and Panther’s teams shared their enthusiasm about the many areas of opportunity between Panther and Songbird. Because of this, aside from defining several ways for Flare’s Songbird users to benefit from privacy features and Panther’s to receive support both from the Flare Mainnet and its Canary Network. The partnership may propel Panther towards its milestones. The partnership agreement also serves to support the development of further projects and privacy features by Panther on Songbird.
Building a privacy ecosystem
Songbird will integrate Panther’s Shielded Pools into its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to enable on-chain privacy for its users. Panther will deploy its privacy-preserving infrastructure on Songbird for code testing.
Thanks to these efforts, Panther users will be able to benefit from private transactions over Songbird. This is expected to increase the user base and TVL potential of Panther’s Shielded Pools.
Songbird users will be included in Panther’s staking and governance. They’ll also be able to benefit from private DeFi within the network, access selective disclosures both for retail users and institutions, and enjoy early access to Panther’s KYC/AML zero-knowledge solution on Songbird’s Institutional side.
Upon finalizing the agreement, Co-Founder and CEO Oliver Gale said: “From the first day, there was clear alignment between the founders of Panther and Flare Network around the need for privacy, compliance, security and scalability in blockchain ecosystems, and in particular those relating to institutional DeFi. In Flare and Songbird we see great ecosystem partners, innovative technology and clear action-oriented plans to mass adoption.”
Hugo Philion, Co-Founder and CEO at Flare and Songbird added “Songbird has launched to be a testbed for Flare and the most ground-breaking decentralised technologies. So we are thrilled that Panther are leveraging their zkSNARK cryptography and state of the art asset mixing technologies to deliver KYC and AML enabled privacy solutions that DeFi requires to make a giant leap forward. Stablecoins, utility tokens and NFTs can now be owned and traded with privacy whilst remaining compliant, giving sovereignty back to the user.”
About Songbird
Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, which is an operational blockchain with a defined token supply, similar to Polkadot’s Kusama network. Innovations and new dApp launches will happen first on Songbird and can then be rolled out on Flare after testing. This means that Songbird will often have more advanced features than Flare. Post Flare launch, Songbird is intended to be a long term network for testing governance led changes to Flare but can take it’s own path set by its own token holder mediated governance. Songbird has demonstrated phenomenal growth, having only existed for 8 weeks, it has already processed over 2.3M blocks and registered over 222K addresses.
About Panther Protocol
Panther is an end-to-end privacy protocol connecting blockchains to restore privacy in Web3 and DeFi while providing financial institutions with a clear path to competently participate in digital asset markets.
Panther provides DeFi users with fully collateralized privacy-enhancing digital assets, leveraging crypto-economic incentives and zkSNARKs technology. Users can mint zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults. zAssets flow across blockchains via a privacy-first interchain DEX and a private metastrate. Panther envisions that zAssets will become an ever-expanding asset class for users who want their transactions and strategies the way they should always have been, private.
