4JNET: The Upcoming Blockchain Phenomenon

4JNET, the upcomIng Safemoon rival, released its limited-edition NFTs’ presale. Learn more about 4JNET and why it is the emerging blockchain phenomenon.

With blockchain technology entering mainstream industries, numerous blockchain-based projects have entered the market. However, despite the brooding congestion, names like 4JNET are establishing prestige in the early stages.

The upcoming network boasts multiple use-cases in different sectors, including crypto, NFT, and payments. 4JNET recently showcased its potency by releasing 5,000 limited editions NFTs. The network is offering immense earning prospects to investors with a positive profit outlook in the near future.

It has already received a stamp of approval from Certik, the globally renowned audit firm. In additiōn, 4JNET boasts an MSB license, highlighting its reliable solutions to the industry. It is expected to release on 1st December, achieving the fourth stage of its roadmap.

The network has completed the first three stages: gaining a license, completing an audit, and preselling non-fungible tokens. Given the popularity surge NFTs and crypto have experienced in 2021; there could have been no better time for a promising venture like 4JNET to enter the sector.

As of 17th November 2021, 4JNET has sold almost 40% of its limited-edition NFTs. But why are crypto and NFT enthusiasts opting for a yet-to-be-released venture? Let’s find out.

4JNET Limited-Edition NFTs: What’s the Appeal?

The primary reason behind the popularity is 4JNET’s core functionalities. The network has hit every checkmark the crypto sector is currently eyeing. In addition, it will offer trading and exchange services along with NFTs, essentially making it a one-stop solution for numerous users.

In addition, the network has released a limited number of tokens, showcasing it is not merely riding the wave of success. With the industry witnessing numerous fraud ventures, 4JNET is proving it prefers quality and value above everything.

Another reason why users should and are opting for the NFTs is the rewards. The network has announced several esteemed rewards for its early users. These rewards include over 60 billion 4JNET tokens, which will serve multiple purposes.

Moreover, the NFT owners will experience a messy 3% service charge on the network. Also, token holders will have the utmost liberty to trade NFTs while transferring the interest with the tokens.

The venture recently got visibility on the prime advertising real estate – The NASDAQ Screen at Times Square.

Why 4JNET is a Viable Player in the Modern Blockchain Sector?

As a truly decentralized solution, 4JNET packs the support of the BSC’s intelligent chain. The network houses several expresses from IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and other renowned ventures. Moreover, 4JNET has started an initiative to keep the tokens from team members, displaying a customer-centric approach.

While the official 4JNET website states its launching date to be 1st December 2021, it can prepone if it presales the NFTs. Seeing how it has sold almost 20% of the stack already, there are high chances that the network may debut before its planned date.

Besides the launch date, 4JNET has provided several crucial details about its mechanism.

The network will initially maintain a 90% transaction fee

For every transaction, the current fee will become *0.999

At most, 4JNET will reduce the transaction fee to 10%

Out of the 10%, 4JNET will allot 6% as a dividend while selling and repurchasing the remaining part for liquidity

It will permanently preserve liquidity by burning the recovery rights in liquid wallets

The contract will moderate the fees for adding liquidity completely

4JNET has set the handling fees related to dividends of every crypto holding address as an immutable consent

It will destroy the project owner’s account at the black hole address to showcase a fair trading ecosystem

Users can release 4JPASS that integrates the NFT functions by realizing the owner’s profit

With such features on display, 4JNET’s apparent comparison with Safemoon is natural. Both ventures share similar properties, but experts can see how 4JNET is elevating the functionalities to meet customer needs. Its innovative solutions can address every user’s need related to NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

The network intends to prepare a fair trading level for every customer regardless of the experience and scale. That is why it aims to build a user-friendly and value-centric community to offer transparent and decentralized blockchain solutions.

4JNET understands the importance of secure and transparent decentralization, eliminating every loophole in smart contracts and NFTs. With such high business ethics, the network is sure to rise in popularity and reach in no time.