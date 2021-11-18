News
5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 4-2 win at Vancouver
VANCOUVER — During two games in less than a week against the Vancouver Canucks, the Avalanche used a 62.5% power play to sweep the set. Colorado was 3-for-5 on the man-advantage in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Rogers Place after going 2-for-3 in last Thursday’s 7-1 triumph at Ball Arena.
Five takeaways from Wednesday’s win to begin a two-game road trip:
Kuemper. Goalie Darcy Kuemper was unquestionably one of the Avs’ best players and seems to be settling in with his new club. If it weren’t for a handful of great goaltending moments late in the first period and most of the second, Vancouver might have had five goals.
The Canucks outshot Colorado 11-4 to close the first period and 15-7 in the second.
“I loved him tonight. I think he’s getting better and better every night,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of Kuemper, who has victories in five of his last six starts. “Definitely seems to have turned a corner and really elevated his play when we needed him most.”
Kuemper’s second goal-against early in the third period was a fluke, with the puck caroming in off him after a weak shot from the point pin-balled towards him. Still, he hasn’t allowed more than two goals in each of his last three starts.
Makar. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar logged a team-high 24:21 and had the game-winning goal, a one-time slap shot off a feed from Devon Toews during the game’s final power play. It was Makar’s ninth career GWG, the most of any NHL defenseman since he began his career in 2019-20.
Makar is just 23 years old. But his nine GWG are already tied for fifth among all-time Avalanche defensemen, behind Tyson Barrie (18), Erik Johnson (12), Sandis Ozolinsh (11) and Rob Blake (10).
Kadri. Avs second-line center Nazem Kadri had the game-tying power-play goal and also had two assists. His first helper extended his points streak to seven games, a stretch where he has produced 13 points (four goals).
Kadri is Colorado’s scoring leader with 17 points in playing all 13 games.
“It’s fun, for sure,” he said of his scoring surge. “I got to shout out my linemates and teammates; I’m playing with some great players. I just got to make the plays I’m capable of making. As an offensive player, when you’re hot, you’re hot. I’m kind of riding that wave right now and I understand it’s a bit of a roller coaster ride in terms of production through an 82-game season. But for now, I love where my game is at.”
5-1-1. In their last seven games, the Avs have points in six and collected 11 of a possible 14. They have made up for a 1-3 start and are in playoff position despite playing a Western Conference-low 13 games.
“I think we’re still moving in the right direction,” Kadri said. “We’re not quite there yet. But we’re only (13) games in. This isn’t the team we’re going to be two months from now. Obviously, we’ve hit some bumps in the road early and it’s really tested us … Now it’s time to turn it around.”
Minus MacKinnon. Colorado is 3-0 in star center Nathan MacKinnon’s latest absence, and 4-1 overall this season. MacKinnon, who is in the second week of an expected three-week absence with a lower-body injury, missed the first two games of the season with a positive COVID test.
The Avs continue to win without their top-line center.
News
Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to defeat the New York Jets | Analysis
Five things the Miami Dolphins (3-7) need to do to get their third straight win, and beat the New York Jets (2-7) on the road in Week 11:
Provide Tua Tagovailoa adequate protection
Miami’s offensive line has been historically bad this season with pressures and sacks allowed. The unit is so bad that the Dolphins quarterbacks have only about half a dozen attempts a game where they aren’t under pressure, or being harassed. Tagovailoa’s pocket presence has allowed him to evade pressure well and limits the sacks (eight in 170 attempts), but he’s already playing with broken ribs and a broken middle finger on his throwing hand. The last thing Miami can afford is another injury to their second-year quarterbacks. Expect Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to be a challenge for left guard Austin Jackson.
Produce more than 21 points
The Dolphins offense has only scored 21 or more points three times this season, which explains why Miami is averaging 17.7 points per game — nearly a touchdown below the league’s average in 2021. Tagovailoa has a knack for successfully getting his team into the red zone, where the Dolphins are turning 57 percent of the team’s trips inside the 20 into touchdowns. The Jets defense is allowing 32.9 points per game (ranked last), and have allowed touchdowns in 63.6 percent of its opponents trips inside the red zone. Albert Wilson had some success last week against the Ravens so the Dolphins should double down on trying to get the run-after-catch receiver in space. He can be Miami’s jet sweep and gadget player.
Speed up Joe Flacco’s processing speed
The Jets are handing over the offense to Flacco, a 14-year veteran, while rookie Zach Wilson’s knee injury heals. The Jets decided to go with the grizzled veteran over Mike White, despite the fact that Flacco has lost his last six starts. Flacco has a 6-1 career record versus the Dolphins, but that one loss came last season when he served as an injury-replacement for Adam Gase’s Jets team. The Jets lost that game, 24-0, with Flacco completing 21-of-44 passes and throwing for 186 yards with an interception. Miami sacked him three times, and if Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel can get pressure on Flacco most of his passes will only be check-down throws.
Contain Jets tailback Michael Carter
Carter, the rookie tailback the Jets selected in the fourth round, leads his team in rushing (367 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 102 carries) and receptions (tied with Jamison Crowder with 31 receptions, which he’s turned into 306 yards). Carter averages 16.3 touches per game and is quite dangerous as a pass catcher (9.9 yards per reception), which means if the Dolphins lock in on the rookie they should be able to neutralize one-third of the Jets offense. Duke Riley has played a significant role in two of the past three games and Carter’s the perfect assignment for the coverage specialist.
Rush for 100 yards
The Jets are giving up 133.9 rushing yards per game, and 4.7 yards per carry. The Jets have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns. If there was a perfect time, and opponent, to run against it would be the Jets because of the game’s circumstances. But Miami averages the fewest rushing yards (73.6) in the NFL, and the productivity has actually gotten worse in the past month because of constant changes at center caused by injuries. The Dolphins need to try to get Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in space on tosses, sweeps and screens because it would challenge the Jets linebackers to diagnose quickly and keep pace.
News
Rehabbing left tackle Andrew Thomas could be key to the Giants’ second half
The most important player on the Giants’ offense strolled onto the practice field in uniform on Wednesday morning, his first action since Oct. 17.
“If I can play, I think I can definitely help the team a lot,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said later.
The problem is Thomas hasn’t played. He’s missed 4½ of the Giants’ last five games due to left ankle and right foot injuries. He’s not expected to play Monday night at Tampa, either.
And the Giants (3-6) have little chance at a second half turnaround if Thomas doesn’t come back healthy.
Wednesday’s return to practice was a step in the right direction. The Giants designated him for return from injured reserve, opening a three-week window to add Thomas to the active roster.
But it was only a baby step, a quick walkthrough. Coach Joe Judge said Thomas would be on the field “at least starting practice with us,” implying low expectations for an immediate return.
The Giants offense’s success down the stretch hinges on its second-year left tackle’s presence.
“He played really well for us before he had that injury,” quarterback Daniel Jones said Wednesday. “He’s a great player and he’s working hard to get back.”
Thomas, 22, is critically important because of what he allows offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to call.
Left tackle Matt Peart and right tackle Nate Solder have worked hard. But without Thomas, the Giants have had to scheme creatively around their inability to consistently protect the quarterback.
They’ve moved Jones’ pocket with rollouts (especially against Carolina), gone run heavy, and added unorthodox calls and formations like the college option, the Wildcat, the pistol, and the Wishbone.
“It’s kind of like a sweet-sour type of feeling,” Thomas said of not being able to protect Jones’ blindside recently. “I’m excited for my teammates watching them play. They put a lot of work in and are playing well. At the same time, I want to be out there helping my teammates win.”
Judge’s team has won two of the last three anyway. Still, it’s unsustainable to live on the edge with a miniscule margin of error when relying on a conservative, low-scoring approach.
“That has a lot to do with the defense you’re playing and how they’re playing you and what you’re doing well as an offense,” Jones said of the Giants’ patient offensive approach. “Understanding that and factoring that into your decision making and what you’re trying to do with the ball on certain plays, that’s a big part of playing the game and playing the position.”
Thomas has been out so long because he tried to play through a left ankle injury, or the Giants’ medical staff unwisely let him play through it, depending on your interpretation.
Thomas, the Giants’ No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had surgery on his left ankle last January and hurt it again late in a Week 4 win over New Orleans.
He sat out a Week 5 loss at Dallas, but when he started in Week 6 against the Rams, Thomas’ inability to protect himself on his bad ankle caused a bad right foot injury in the second quarter.
Thomas was blocking Rams safety Taylor Rapp on a running play when he began hobbling with his left foot in the air. At the same time, the pile of players on the interior rolled up on Thomas’ right foot, which was supporting his weight. He went down in a heap and hasn’t played since.
Thomas said Wednesday he didn’t regret trying to play on his bad left ankle.
“Not necessarily,” he said. “My mindset is if I can play I’m gonna try to be out there. If I’m hurting my team, then that’s when we make the decision to take me out: the coaches and a little bit myself, as well. But I try my best to play when I can.”
He also agreed that sometimes players need coaches or trainers to hold back eager players with an eye on the bigger picture.
“Definitely as a player you want to play for your teammates,” he said. “The offseason is long and you only get a few opportunities. So when you get the opportunity you want to take it, and sometimes it takes a coach or a trainer saying ‘maybe you take another week,’ or take your time and make sure it recovers all the way.”
Thomas said he has spent the past month rehabbing in the training room, conditioning, and doing a self-scout on his early season play. He stayed in New Jersey during the bye week, continuing to rehab at the facility.
With two bad feet, he has kept up his cardio by running in the pool and on the Alter-G, an anti-gravitational treadmill that “basically un-weights you so you don’t run at your full body weight capacity,” he said.
“Both [injuries] are progressing pretty well,” he said. “This past week I definitely made some progressions on the field. I ran around a little bit [Tuesday] with the coaches.”
Thomas said he could see on film that his double teams in the run game need some improvement but also that “I fixed a lot of things with my set and my hands” in pass protection.
“This year I think I made a lot of progress,” Thomas said. “I was playing at a pretty good level. I felt like I was getting better each week. I’m trying to continue that as best I can when I get back out there.”
The Giants’ Week 4 win at New Orleans was the best example of what Thomas can do for this offense. Jones was not sacked and was hit only six times. He dropped back and delivered the ball downfield confidently, scoring 27 points in an overtime victory.
Thomas had put a disastrous preseason finale against the Patriots far in his rear view mirror. He said he was “guiding the rusher where I want him to be” pretty consistently by setting consistently at the optimal angle to take on his block.
So it’s safe to say no one was more frustrated by Thomas’ extended absence than he was.
“It feels good to be back on the field with the guys,” he said Wednesday.
The hope is that soon practices become games and the Giants can open this offense up.
“There are other guys to get it done without me,” Thomas said. “But the goal is for me to be out there and do my best to help the team.”
ROSTER SHUFFLE: The Giants signed LB Benardrick McKinney off their practice squad to the active roster and added journeyman free agent running back Jonathan Williams, 27, to their practice squad.
News
Investors purchase a record share of the homes sold in metro Denver in third quarter
Investors are snapping up homes at an unprecedented pace across the country, including in metro Denver, resulting in more competition for individual buyers trying to find a place of their own in an undersupplied market.
Investors purchased a record 18.2% of the homes sold nationally in the third quarter, or 90,215 homes worth $63.6 billion, according to a study from the Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. That is up significantly from 50,051 homes representing 11.2% of all sales that investors claimed in the third quarter of 2020 and above pre-pandemic levels, including during the housing bust when investors actively scooped up foreclosures.
More than three in 10 homes purchased in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C., went to investors in the third quarter. Metro Denver tracked closer to the national averages, with investors accounting for 17% of home sales, up from their 9% market share in the same quarter a year earlier. That represents 2,831 homes of the 16,811 sold during the most recent quarter, up from 1,646 homes of the 17,577 sold in the third quarter of 2020, according to the study.
“Investors are expecting rents to increase in the coming years,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Even though home prices are high, they are waiting for rents to grow and there are no signs that prices will decline.”
Not only are investors buying more single-family homes than they historically have, but their purchases are also skewing more toward mid-priced and higher-end homes rather than entry-level homes, which have gone from a majority of investor purchases to a little more than a third, Redfin’s research shows. In Denver, the median price investors paid for a home was $508,700, according to Redfin.
Redfin defines an investor as a business entity used to purchase a residential property. That definition excludes individual buyers who purchase investment properties in their own names, but it also lumps some buyers into the investor category who purchase a home to live in through an LLC or trust. Overall, the range of investors is broad, from retirees buying a house on the same block to private equity funds with billions of dollars to deploy.
Troy Miller, executive director of the Investment Community of the Rockies or ICOR, estimates between five to seven institutional buyers are active in the Denver market. Most of the remainder are seasoned investors, not the kind of novices who jumped into a glutted and peaking housing market in the middle of the ’00s and paid dearly for it.
“Activity is very high because institutional buyers are chasing yield and are borrowing at close to nothing. One ICOR member works sourcing deals directly for one institutional buyer with the expectation of acquiring 40 properties per quarter,” he said in an email.
Plenty of available capital and diminishing competition has seasoned investors willing to take on even higher-priced homes in the $500,000 to $700,000 range, he said. The margins are smaller, but if redeveloped properly, the returns can be in the $100,000 to $200,000 range.
“Seasoned investors are simply adapting to new market variables,” he said.
Andrew Abrams, chairman of the Market Trends Committee at the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and a Denver-area real estate agent, said he has worked with clients wanting to pick up a second or third home to boost their income up to an active investor with 300 townhomes in his portfolio.
“From my conversations with them recently, they believe that the value of the dollar is decreasing every day and that interest rates are historically low. To invest in an actual asset that has limited supply will help them leverage against a weaker dollar,” he said. In short, real estate offers a way to hedge against inflation and represents an asset class they have more control over than stocks or bonds.
Investors can borrow money at around 2.5%, he said, and even if home price gains revert back to the 30-year average of around 6% a year, they will come out ahead. Should home prices dip, say because inflation causes mortgage rates to spike, investors are better equipped to ride it out. An investor who puts 30% to 40% down on a purchase has a much bigger cushion than a first-time buyer who puts 3% or 5% down, he said.
More broadly, there is also a sense that higher home prices will prevent more households from buying a place, creating stronger demand for single-family rentals for years to come. Higher home prices are a risk, but they are also a hedge ensuring more rental demand.
The current surge of investor interest comes after home prices have risen at unprecedented double-digit annual gains for several months. CoreLogic estimates that metro Denver home prices are up 19% year-over-year as of September. Next year, it estimates gains will average only 0.4%.
“It feels like we are at an inflection point,” Eli Beracha, a real estate professor at Florida International University, which together with Florida Atlantic University maintains an index of expected home price changes, said in a release.
When precisely any given housing market will peak is hard to tell, Beracha said, but he recommends individual buyers in the country’s most overpriced markets, which includes metro Denver, consider renting and reinvesting any savings. Put another way, his advice is to let investors have at it.
“You don’t want to be among the last to buy at your local market’s peak because it may be a long time before you can resell your property for a substantial return,” he said.
Abrams said first-time buyers should pursue property types where investors are less active right now, such as condos and townhomes, and they should try to strike a chord with sellers who might have been in a similar situation to them decades earlier.
“Telling your story helps buyers compete,” he said. “Most people have put so much love and memories into their house, they want to pass it on to someone else who will fill those walls in the same way.”
Owning a home is the primary way Americans accumulate wealth. Ownership can provide for a more stable retirement and a home is a resource that can be passed down to children and other heirs. Because of that, the growing dominance of investors has bigger implications for the country, Fairweather said.
“Fundamentally we will need to see strong wage growth for the middle class to take back homeownership from investors,” she said.
5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 4-2 win at Vancouver
Supplements for Fertility
How to Make a Train Pinata for a Child’s Train Party
What Are Turnkey Affiliate Websites and How to Earn Commissions From Them?
Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to defeat the New York Jets | Analysis
Commercializing Stem Cell Therapy
iPhone Developers, Attention!
How Do You Find Out Reliable Lenders For Fast Payday Loans?
Rehabbing left tackle Andrew Thomas could be key to the Giants’ second half
Michael Douglas Honors Catherine Zeta-Jones With Special Tribute For 21st Anniversary
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19