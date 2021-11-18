HEALTH
5 Ways to Avoid Gaining Weight Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day
Don’t ruin all the good work you have been doing all year with your weight, during the holidays! The holidays and fattening food go hand-in-hand. Thanksgiving and the leftovers can last a week or two Before you know it, it is Christmas followed by. New Year. Studies show that about 75% of a person’s annual weight gain happens between Thanksgiving and the end of the year. How can you avoid gaining weight during the holidays?
The first way to avoid gaining weight during the holidays is to make sure you have a healthy meal before arriving at a party or other event that includes food. Feel free to go crazy on Thanksgiving. A single day won’t ruin your waistline. For other holiday events, fill yourself up with healthy food first. Eat fruits and veggies before you go for your event. Your stomach will be full of healthy food, and you’ll be less likely to eat junk food.
The second way is to focus on things other than food. When attending a party, spend your time and attention on the other attendees. Mingle and socialize. Find a healthy snack and a bottle of water. Talk and listen to others, get your mind busy at the events you attend so that food and alcohol won’t do all your talking for you. If they do, you will eat and drink and gain weight!
The third way is to maintain your normal relentless weight loss Strategic Individual Plan Action(SIPA) and exercise regimen. Walk every day or do your daily jump rope! An occasional lapse won’t do any damage, but it’s surprisingly easy to gain 10 pounds or more within 6 weeks if you stop watching what you eat or exercising. If you like going to gym or playing sports like golf, tennis, or swimming, keep at it.
The fourth way is to eat slowly. The slower you eat, the less you will have eaten when your body finally decides it’s full. The easiest way to overeat is to eat quickly. Chew your food slowly and completely. Talk between bites. Drink plenty of water and eat salads with your meals. This will also fill your stomach. Give yourself time to register your first meal, before you add a second. If you don’t do this you will end up eating too much!
The fifth way is to everything in moderation. Plan ahead this year. It’s easier to avoid gaining weight than it is to lose weight. Enjoy your friends and family during the holiday season. Excessive eating isn’t a prerequisite to having a good time. Focus on making healthy choices with moderation. You can avoid holiday weight gain by making smart decisions and taking action. This is part of the process of self-regulation and relentless weight loss!
Why Your Pet Needs Health Insurance
The question is really one of being prepared for the worst. You need pet health insurance and hope that you will never have to use it. To have pet health insurance and not need it is so much better than needing it and not having it.
Molly Bee was a very cute, lovable and absolutely wonderful West Highland Terrier. Coming into my life when she was 12 weeks old, I assumed the best for her since I was getting her from a reputable AKC breeder. I had no way of knowing what was in store for her. I was not prepared for the thousands of dollars I would spend in vain trying to save her life.
Molly Bee developed a hereditary condition that shut down her liver. It was so devastating that our good veterinarian told me her test numbers were higher than any he had ever seen. I prayed (and paid) until I could pray and pay no more. Molly Bee had to be put to sleep when she was but 18 months old. I was devastated and out thousands of dollars. Remembering the pet health insurance flyer I had read while at her doctor’s office, I vowed to never go without pet health insurance ever again.
Following are six helpful tips on what you may need to know about this topic. Remember: To have pet health insurance and not need it is so much better than needing it and not having it.
Most people don’t consider the breed of their pet, its disposition, whether or not that breed lives an active or sedentary lifestyle and how neighborhood children or other animals, both wild and domestic, may interact with their pet. Small children can pose a real danger, and that Rottweiler that lives down the street or that Coyote from the open space park can create a $1,000 vet bill with one bite of your Jack Russell Terrier.
1. Be sure to read the brochure!
Just like health insurance for humans, there are all kinds of plans to fit your budget. Most pet health insurance plans offer 80% coverage (a 20% deductible or maybe a $100 initial treatment threshold), which might rise along with your monthly premiums. For about $12.95 USD a month, you can insure your pet for most accidents and the costs associated with treating them in case of an emergency. You are likely to be better off paying as you go, or out-of-pocket, for routine pet health care, vaccinations and the like.
2. When does the coverage begin?
Often there will be a waiting period, usually 14 – 30 days, before your pet health insurance coverage begins. Make sure that your vet has well documented the good health of your pet at their last visit so that it can be said that there were no pre-existing conditions (or have that condition waived or insured). A good time to purchase pet health insurance is right after that visit to the veterinarian.
3. Can I choose my own veterinarian?
Most plans let you choose your own pet healthcare provider especially in the event of an emergency. I suggest that you confer with your veterinarian as to what insurance programs he or she accepts for customary or usual and emergency pet health care.
4. 6 million dogs and 6 million cats are diagnosed with cancer every year. Will my insurance cover those costs too?
Be sure to read up on your pet health insurance plan to see just what is or is not covered. Often, your insurance policy will allow you to add certain coverage for additional premiums. Contact your carrier for further information.
5. Are there age requirements or restrictions for pet health insurance?
Yes, most plans do not cover the first eight to twelve weeks of your pet’s life. Some plans are limited to pets up to age 12 (varies with the age of your pet at the time the insurance is bought) and have other limits based on the breed of your pet. Great Danes for example, usually do not live past about 8 years of age. And, I have had cats that lived to 20 years of age! Most policies place age and/or breed restrictions on their coverage.
6. But I have more than one pet! Can I save by insuring them all?
Yes, most plans offer a discount (often 10% per pet) when you insure your whole “family”.
In closing, you need to carefully consider all options for health insurance for your pets. Having no insurance at all is just plain irresponsible. If your pet needs emergency care and you cannot afford that care, contact your local humane society or ASPCA for their help.
Remember that pet health insurance need not be expensive, is not limited to a single veterinarian, is not complicated to use, may provide coverage for general care or check-ups and may be applied for online!
In any event, we would be happy to answer your questions regarding this important decision. Send us an email or comment to this article and we will get back to you just as soon as possible.
The Evolution of CT Scanner Detectors
CT scanners are designed for imaging of the internal structures of the body. They provide detailed anatomical information by utilizing the principle that different types of tissue structures scanned are displayed in the image as different shades of grey. Intravenous or oral contrast media may be used to further enhance differentiation between tissues.
The basic components of a CT scanner are an x-ray tube and an arc banana of detectors or a flat panel, mounted on a gantry with a circular aperture. Along the patient long axis (Z) there are many rows of these arcs of detectors, giving rise to the term multi-slice CT.
Multi-detector CT is also a commonly used term. The extent of patient coverage by the detector rows currently ranges from 12mm to 160mm in length, depending on the CT scanner model.
CT scanner technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, moving to more efficient and stable detectors, more refined engineering and data acquisition systems and electronics, and faster computers.
These CT scanner developments have been largely directed towards faster scanning of further lengths of the patient, using finer slices. As a result, CT scanners have evolved from a slice-by-slice diagnostic imaging system into a truly volumetric imaging modality, where images can be reconstructed in any plane without loss of image quality. This has lead to the increased use of multi-planar and 3D display modes in diagnosis.
However, it is also important to recognize that the performance of CT scanners in practice depends on the trade-off between image quality and radiation dose. As a result, each system should also be assessed in terms of clinical performance, with close observation of the radiation dosage utilized.
Generally, multi-slice scanners cover the patient volume between 20 and 40mm in length per rotation. The latest diagnostic multi-slice CT scanners can image patient volumes of up to 160mm per rotation.
The length of the detector array of the CT scanners determines the number of rotations needed to cover the total scan length, and consequently, the overall scan time. The ability to scan a given length with fewer rotations also helps to minimize head load on the x-ray tube, thereby allowing the scanning of longer lengths.
Detector arrays of the CT scanners are broadly divided into two types: fixed and variable. Fixed arrays have detectors of equal z-axis dimension over the full extent of the array, while with variable arrays; the central portion comprises finer detectors. With variable arrays, the total scan time for a given length for the finest slice acquisition is longer, because the z-axis coverage is reduced.
All CT scanners with greater than 64-slice acquisition have fixed array.
Complete coverage of an organ offers advantages for both dynamic perfusion and cardiac studies. The z-axis detector array lengths on the current 64-slice scanners, of up to 40 mm, are adequate to cover these organs in only a few rotations. A coverage length of 160mm usually allows complete organ coverage in a single rotation, so the function of the whole organ can be monitored over time.
The evolution of CT scanner designs reflect different strategies to accommodate future developments and allow for production costs. There is also some small dose saving where larger detector elements are used on the lower slice category scanners.
Spatial resolution is the ability of the CT scanners to image an object without blurring. It is often described as the sharpness of an image. It may be quoted as the smallest object size able to be distinguished, and as such, is evaluated using high-contrast test objects where signal-to-noise level is high and does not influence perception.
Modern CT scanners should be capable of achieving isotropic resolution: a z-axis resolution that is equal to or approaching the scan plane resolution, as this is essential for good-quality, multi-planar and 3D reconstructions.
It is helpful to remember that the cost of high-spatial resolution of CT scanners is either in the high image noise or in a high-patient radiation dose when the tube current is raised to reduce the image noise.
Contrast resolution of CT scanners is the ability to resolve an object from it surroundings, when the CT numbers are similar. It is sometimes referred to as low-contrast detectability. The ability to detect an object is dependent on its contrast, the level of image noise and its size. Contrast resolution is usually specified as the minimum size of object of a given contrast difference, that can be resolved for a specified set of scan.
The temporal resolution of CT scanners is defined as the time taken to acquire a segment of data for image reconstruction.
In CT scanners, temporal resolution is usually considered in the context of cardiac scanning. The goal in cardiac CT is to minimize image artifacts due to the motion of the heart. This can be achieved using ECG-gating techniques, and imaging the heart during the period of least movement in the cardiac cycle, resulting in temporal resolution requirements of very short periods, as compared with the heart cycle.
There is an optimum combination of pitch, gantry rotation time, and number of segments for each given heart rate.
CT scanner detectors capture the radiation beam from the patient and convert it into electrical signals, which are subsequently converted into binary coded information for onward transmission to a computer system for further processing.
CT scanners detectors must be capable of responding with extreme speed to a signal, without lag, must quickly discard the signal, and prepare for the next. They must also respond consistently and be small in size. CT scanners detectors should have high capture efficiency, high absorption efficiency and high conversion efficiency. These three parameters are called the detector dose efficiency.
The capture efficiency is how well the detectors receive photons from the patient. It is primarily controlled by detector size and the distance between detectors.
Absorption efficiency is how well the detectors convert incoming x-ray photons. It is primarily determined by the materials used, as well as the size and thickness of the detector.
Conversion efficiency is determined by how well the detector converts the absorbed photon information to a digital signal for the computer.
In recently manufactured CT scanners, the entire array of detectors consists of groupings of detectors, with each group known as a detector module, which is plugged into a motherboard unit of the detection system.
Flat-panel detectors have been developed for use in radiography and fluoroscopy, with the defined goal of replacing standard x-ray film, film-screen systems and image intensifiers by an advanced solid state sensor system. Flat-panel detector technology offers high dynamic range, dose-reduction, and fast digital conversion – yet keeping to a compact design. It appears logical to employ the same design for them, as well.
The use of flat-panel detectors for CT scanners provides a very efficient way of x-ray detection and acoustics. Flat-panel detectors provide high-spatial resolution. However, there are also some disadvantages: relatively lower dose efficiency, smaller fields or view and lower temporal resolution.
Boost Body Cleaning With Baking Soda
Baking soda is one of those wonderful things that can be used in a variety of ways. For example, you may have heard that it can remove odors from a fridge, or even clean a counter. You might not know how many different ways it can help you to keep your body cleaner, though.
Starting at the top, baking soda is great for cleaning your teeth. Many toothpastes contain it. Also, you can mix it with water and use it as a mouth rinse, rather than using mouth wash. It cleans, it deodorizes and it leaves a fresh taste in your mouth.
Next, try sprinkling some dry baking soda in your clothes, especially if you tend to sweat a lot. It absorbs moisture and odors. It also kills bacteria and, again, will leave your body feeling fresh.
Then there’s foot odor. Some people have foot odor that is worse than others. If yours is bad, use some baking soda in your socks and shoes. You’ll notice a big change in a hurry.
Finally, there’s bath time. Everyone loves to take a bath to relax. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. However, baths don’t get people clean because the water has nowhere to go, so all of the dirt just moves around. It doesn’t rinse away.
If you want to take baths and get clean, add some of the magical substance to your bath water. It kills bacteria and neutralizes odors. Of course, it’s also a good idea to take a short shower after any bath and baking soda isn’t a substitute for soap and shampoo. It’s just a way to give your body an added cleaning boost.
