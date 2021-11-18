How to
6 Signs You’re Not Assertive Enough and What to Do About It
Do you have a sneaking suspicion that you’re not assertive enough? There may be some truth to your fear. If so, we’ll get to the bottom of it and help you develop assertiveness skills. Answer “agree” or “disagree” to these 6 statements to find out if you’re not assertive enough and if becoming more assertive could help you advance your career.
#1: I have a hard time disagreeing with people whose views I think are wrong.
#2: It is difficult for me to say no and I often end up taking on tasks that I don’t want.
#3: Because I am nervous about appearing aggressive I may be too passive in my interactions.
#4: Delegating is not my strong suit, and I frequently do more than my share of the work.
#5: It is tough for me to speak up and share my opinions, especially if they are somewhat controversial.
#6: I know I need to promote myself more at work but I dislike marketing myself.
If you answered “agree” to three or more of these questions or if any of these topics hold you back from career success you are probably not assertive enough. Let’s examine these items and discuss specific steps you can take to improve each of them.
#1 addresses disagreeing with others.
To disagree with someone you risk appearing rude, argumentative, or unlikable. This is why it is easier to be passive and keep quiet. The problem is that you will not get your ideas heard or acted upon, which can limit your effectiveness and status in your organization.
Have you ever experienced that horrible feeling when you don’t say what’s on your mind and someone else does, and then they get accolades for the idea? Don’t allow this to happen. Practice disagreeing with in less high-stakes conversations. When you disagree, do so with poise and objectivity. Simply state your view and the facts supporting it. Once you gain confidence in your ability to communicate disagreement, take some more risks in challenging situations.
#2 addresses saying no.
A classic sign of a lack of assertiveness is the inability to say no. When you are unable to say no, you lose credibility. You communicate that your time is not valuable and therefore that your contributions are less valuable. When on the other hand you show that you know what you do best and what your limitations are, you exude confidence. This doesn’t mean that you should say no to everything except those few things you really want to do. It means that you should prioritize and gain practice stating why you are not the person for select jobs.
When you say no, don’t apologize or over-explain why you are saying no. Take responsibility by using “I’ statements to show where your strengths are best suited. State your reasons clearly and assertively make your request.
#3 addresses the fear of being seen as aggressive.
In my research I’ve found that many people who lack assertiveness are afraid of being seen as aggressive or arrogant. They overcompensate and end up on the passive end of the spectrum. We want you to be assertive, which is in the middle and is very different from being aggressive.
Remember that the majority of the impact of communication is how you say it not what you say. If you project a calm and friendly demeanor it is unlikely that you will be seen as aggressive. Remember also that people interpret you in relation to the image they already have of you. If you are typically friendly and thoughtful people will interpret your behaviors in line with this view.
You can assertively make requests and deliver negative feedback, without being aggressive. When you’re aggressive you disrespect others’ communication by interrupting, demeaning, or criticizing them. When you are assertive you give your opinion and make your request in a way that everyone benefits.
#4 addresses delegating or asking people to do things for you.
When you aren’t assertive enough you’re preoccupied by worrying whether you’re inconveniencing or upsetting others. As a result you do the majority of the work. When you gain experience with delegating you see that people feel good to know that you have faith in their abilities to complete the work.
Another cause of ineffective delegating is thinking that you can do the work better yourself. The assertive action is to train others and give them feedback about how you’d like the work to be completed. Know that doing this may initially be more work for you, but it will pay off in the near future.
#5 addresses expressing your opinions.
When people lack assertiveness, it is difficult for them to share their ideas, especially if they differ from the majority or from an influential person’s opinion. The key to getting yourself to share your ideas is to be clear on what they are and how others could benefit from them.
The best way to work on this assertiveness skills is to share your opinions in increasingly difficult situations. You may begin by expressing your semi-controversial views in a conversation with a friend. Then you express your opinions to your direct reports at work. Then you state a potentially unpopular viewpoint with your boss. And finally you express an outside of the box idea in a board meeting in front of your VP.
#6 addresses the fear of self promotion.
It is difficult for most people to self promote and if you lack assertiveness, it is especially difficult. In order to advance in business people must know who you are and what you’re capable of, and you can’t always rely on others to share this information. It is therefore, critical to gain the assertiveness skill of self promotion.
The first step in self marketing is visibility. Begin by going out of your way to meet various people in your workplace. The next step is to share your ideas to show people what you have to contribute. The final and most important step is to share the results that you have accomplished. When people self promote with vague generalities they are seen as braggarts, but when you point to specific information, you are simply sharing helpful data. The fact that it benefits you makes it a win-win.
As you start to address these six situations and use the tips, you will find that you are outside of your comfort zone. This is a good thing. The key is to take consistent action. Soon you will see not only your assertiveness improve but your reputation and results improve as well.
Back Cracking: Is It Safe? A Doctor of Chiropractic Speaks Out
Does cracking your joints hurt your joints?
If you repeatedly crack your joints the ligaments get loose, somewhat unstable. This produces laxity in the ligaments that hold the joint together so the joint loses its stability. Awkward micro-movements of the joint make it arthritic with the cartilage deteriorating. So the answer is YES, inappropriate repetitive cracking of the joins hurts them… not because of the “crack” but because of ligament and cartilage damage.
But when is it appropriate?
There is a moment in the movie “Jacob’s Ladder” where the supporting actor playing a chiropractor gives a chiropractic spinal adjustment to the hero and, in Hollywood’s true character; the cracking sound was almost stereophonically broadcast throughout the audience using special effects. It made the audience shudder to their bones, with involuntary physical reactions and verbal responses (I will leave that up to your imagination).
More than half of Canadians and Americans have experienced a chiropractic spinal adjustment. Here in the Philippines, people are catching up on this alternative option. You’ll be surprised if not shocked to know that chiropractors administer somewhere around 8,000,000 (yes, 8 million) spinal adjustments every day in the world. This is a perfectly safe procedure WHEN IT IS PERFORMED BY A QUALIFIED DOCTOR OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Anyone else? Take your chances, it’s your life.
What is that sound in the first place you ask? Is it cracking my bones? Is it snapping my ligaments? It’s neither of those. In fact it is simply the change of air in the joints that move from a liquid suspension to a gaseous state when there is a vacuum formed by the separation of the fluid tension in the sealed synovial fluid filled joint. That’s a mouth full but it means that the “pop” happens when the adjustment creates a temporary vacuum in the joint, much like when a rubber devise is used to stick something to a smooth surface; when you pull in off the smooth surface it makes a popping sound.
Now, every time you visit your chiropractor and hear that crack or pop, you can be at peace and be a little less nervous that he or she is not grinding or cracking your bones, or something to make that ghastly sound. I say ghastly because that’s what some people say about it. Others say “Wow, that feels awesome!” Either way it is perceived, it is safe.
It is actually more than safe; it is smart to undergo suitable chiropractic care when there is something wrong with your spine. Now, if you hesitated to go to a chiropractor because you feared that cracking sound, you can relax, it is safe. If you hesitated to go because it is too expensive, believe me cost will only get higher as the condition is neglected and more damage takes place.
Back Cracking: Formal Training and Education
There are chiropractic colleges worldwide (mostly in the U.S.) that train people to perform these amazing joint adjustments. And just like medicine, it’s a long process (takes around 9 years). First of all, the school starts to prepare the student chiropractor with a historical perspective or philosophy of the profession as to why they are entering a profession that cares for its patients using only natural methods, or at least non-drug and non-surgical approaches. Then the courses focus on the neurology behind why a chiropractic spinal adjustment helps the patient’s own healing abilities to improve their condition and restore their health.
There are courses on basic anatomy with a special focus on detailed spinal anatomy. The spine is a functional structure that supports the entire body frame so there are biomechanical subjects to learn and understand the inter-dynamics of such things as the cross-crawl mechanisms, the interrelationships between the spine and pelvis; between the spine and shoulder girdle; between the neck and head articulations.
The outcome is an expert on the subject of the spine and its function.
Clinical sciences are the next phase of chiropractor training. This is where the manual manipulation techniques for the spine are taught. There are over 150 different named spinal adjusting techniques that I have heard about. Most chiropractors learn about 6 commonly used techniques and then migrate to one of the others based out of personal interest and aptitude. That is why people go to different chiropractors and get some of the same methods but also something very different. It is a most interesting Art and Science.
What Should You Do When You Have Lost Your Car Keys?
Losing car keys is a common mistake we all make due to our busy work schedule. In this situation, we may panic and suffer from stress as well. But if you have misplaced or lost your keys, there is no reason to panic as it’s not the end of the world. If you want to solve the problem, we suggest that you get in touch with a good locksmith. Read on to find out more.
Since there are numerous manufacturers of cars, It has revolutionized the world of automobiles. You can regain access to your vehicle in more ways than one. However, getting an expert’s help can make the entire process much easier. Given below is the description of different types of keys and the ways to get access when you have lost the keys.
1. Mechanical Keys
First of all, mechanical keys make use of the ignition cylinder system. If you have lost your keys and there is no backup key, you can get help from a professional locksmith. They can design a new key or get the ignition lock cylinder replaced.
In this situation, you should contact a professional for a timely key replacement service.
2. Keyless Entry System
Key fobs, aka keyless entry systems, are a type of security add-ons. This is a type of auto-lock technology that can help you lock and unlock a vehicle. However, if you need to start your car, you may still need a physical key.
The mechanical key will allow you to drive even if you have lost the key fob. You can go for fob replacement at an auto spare parts store. You can contact a professional locksmith to look for a reliable and cost-effective fob.
3. Key Fob
Unlike a regular keyless enter remote, know that these locking systems may integrate a spring-loaded, fob key. And this may be used for locking, unlocking, and starting a car.
To get a replacement fob, you should look online or contact a dealership. Apart from this, a good locksmith may help you make the search a lot easier.
4. Transponder Keys
Generally, transponders are ignition keys made of plastic. They have a computerized chip inside them. This technology may work through a wireless connection that connects the car and the key.
If you have misplaced the key with no backup, know that you may need to take your car to the dealership for the purpose of ownership verification. Once you have done that, you can buy a fresh key to get it paired with your car electronically.
5. Keyless Ignition
Keyless ignition is a smart key designed for cars that feature a start button located on the dashboard. Basically, this technology features a proximity sensor for the detection of the smart key. You just need to push a button in order to start, lock and unlock the vehicle.
In short, if you have lost or misplaced your car key, we suggest that you get in touch with a good locksmith. They can help you get the job done.
What Does The Term Strategic Mean in a Job Description?
Paterson Job Evaluation is the predominant job evaluation system used in Southern Africa. This article makes reference to Paterson Bands (F is the top – CEO level; A is the lowest level).
From C Band upwards there is a requirement to understand the theory behind the work that is being done, in order to strategize and come up with the best approach. What changes from C through to F Band is the context. At F Band the context is the overall organisation, at E Band it is major functions, at D Band disciplines and sub-disciplines, while at C Band the context is the systems, processes and procedures.
F Band – Strategic Intent (Corporate strategic direction and policy sign off)
At the top of the organisation we have executives who are focussed on “strategic intent”. They spend a lot of time on what the organisation should and should not be doing. They deal with issues such as what is the business of the organisation, which markets should the business be in, which countries etc. They are responsible for the long term vision and strategy to ensure long-term viability. [e.g. Vision: We are a low cost Southern African manufacturer of light motor vehicles]
E Band – Strategic Execution (Translation of corporate direction into organisation planning and management)
At the next level we have executives and senior managers who translate the strategic intent into an executable plan which we call strategic execution. This involves the translation of strategic organisation goals (strategic intent) into operational practice/goals. The translation of general business strategy into operational systems, practices and processes through the contribution of knowledge inputs. Setting and monitoring of functional direction for the organisation in respect of a specific specialist discipline. [e.g. Operations: We will import pre-assembled light motor vehicles and use a 50% local build in PE with full sales and service centres in 8 cities in 2017, expanding to 32 locations by 2020)
D Band – Professional Tactical / Practice (Translation of organisation plans into functional plans and tactics)
The next level of strategy involves developing the best tactics or operational practices by planning, organising and co-coordinating the required resources, namely money, people, materials, equipment, information and technology, to achieve given objectives in the most productive and cost effective way. Management of systems, processes and practices in such a way as to achieve best operating practices. [e.g. Operations-Manufacturing: We will use a sequential production line in 8 assembly sections, 50% robotic, to manufacture 8 vehicles per hour at full capacity]
C Band – Supervisory / Advanced Operational (Optimising a given functional system to achieve plans. Solving a range of technical problems within a recognised technical discipline through the appropriate use of a range of tools)
While this is not typically referred to as strategic, this level of work develops detailed operational strategies within systems, processes and procedures to make them optimally efficient, quality and cost effective.
A and B Band mostly select the applicable system, process or procedures and use them with very little requirement to understand the underlying theory.
