$9 Billion In Ethereum Exited Exchanges In Last 3 Days As ETH Drops To $4.2k
$9 billion in Ethereum was withdrawn from exchanges within the past three days, suggesting that whales might be accumulating.
A Massive 2.2M ETH Exited Exchanges In The Last Three Days Alone
As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, on-chain data shows around $9 billion in Ethereum was taken off exchanges in the past few days.
The indicator of relevance here is the “exchange reserve,” which measures the total amount of ETH present in exchange wallets.
When this metric’s value goes down, it means investors are withdrawing their Ethereum from exchanges. Such a trend may be a sign of accumulation, and could be bullish in the long-term.
On the other hand, when the indicator moves up, it implies holders are moving their coins to exchanges either for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins. This situation can end up being bearish for the crypto.
Now, here is a chart that highlights the trend in the value of the Ethereum exchange reserve over the past year:
Looks like the indicator has been dropping off for a while | Source: CryptoQuant
As the above graph shows, the Ethereum exchange reserves showed a very sharp decline over the past three days.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Nosedives, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term
During this period, about 2.2 million ETH (more than $9 billion at the current rate) was taken off exchange wallets.
This is one of the largest quantities of Ethereum that was withdrawn in such a short amount of time. This could be a sign of accumulation from whales, or it could turn out to be a result of internal wallets transfer on an exchange.
Related Reading | Ethereum Scarcity: After London Fork, ETH’s Supply Change Drops To Almost Zero
But if it’s indeed because of accumulation from big players like institutional investors, then it could be quite bullish for ETH.
Also, the chart shows that the exchange reserves have been on the decline for a while now. As the exchange reserves effectively represent the available supply of Ethereum for purchase, such a constant decrease may be leading to a supply shock.
Due to supply-demand dynamics, such a prolonged trend can prove to be bullish for the cryptocurrency in the long term.
Ethereum Price
At the time of writing, ETH’s price floats around $4.2k, down 13% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has gained 11% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.
Looks like ETH's price has declined in the past couple of days | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
After rising above the $4.7k level again a few days ago, the coin has again dropped back down since, touching as low as $4.1k.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
How to Evaluate a NFT Game Worth Investing In?
The best way to decide to invest in a project is to follow how their strategic ventures capital evaluates the project.
In this article, we will help the independent investor understand that with a case study of Real Realm. Since Real Realm IDO date is getting closer on BSC Station (Nov-23rd), the interview will help the community understand how to assess the potential of an NFT game project through the investor’s perspective.
The Interview with the CEO of BSC Station – Mr. Scofield, will be very helpful for those who are interested in investing in Real Realm.
What’s Real Realm
Real Realm is a Blockchain-based war strategy game. Acknowledging the enormous potential in the world of blockchain, Real Realm is now integrated and enhanced, aiming to be an innovative blockchain-based game that naturally applies Free-to-Earn (Free-to-play and Play-to-Earn) mechanisms by unique algorithms.
The contents of the interview
1-Could you introduce BSCStation?
BSCStation (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become the economic infrastructure for Defi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain.
We have established a $2 million fund to invest in promising Metaverse, GameFi & NFT projects in a bid to further innovation in the blockchain gaming space.
2-What do you most appreciate about the Real Realm product?
I greatly appreciate that the game is designed for both free-to-play and play-to-earn players.
Regarding “free-to-play”, no one is left behind. Throughout the game, players do not need to spend any funds to start their journey. Diligent players who complete the daily tasks and contribute to the game’s ecosystem even can earn enormously.
3- According to you, what are the Unique selling points that Real Realm will attract?
Firstly, Real Realm has a powerful combination of the best available features out there (Multiple platforms, Community-driven, Free-to-earn and Intensive NFT stories) and new features:
- NFT BEP-721
- Clans – groups of video game players
- NFT battles control
This combination is unique and extremely attractive.
Secondly, Real Realm Universe applies unique mechanisms that enable to establish differences between play-to-earn and free-to-play players but also remain the necessary balance for all gamers.
What is even better is that those amazing characteristics are going along with the Mienacia metaverse – the trend of the new era.
4-Why did you decide to incubate the Real Realm Project?
Firstly, Real Realm is a considerably potential project in the promising trend of GameFi that BSCS is aiming to invest in. BSCStation Launchpad is created as the next step for truly interoperable DeFi and NFT. A Protocol built for Binance Smart Chain token pools and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralized and interoperable environment based on Binance Smart Chain. BSCStation Incubation Hub will be a start-up incubator, a starting place and a platform for leading projects in the field of Gamefi, NFT and Metaverse as well as projects in other fields.
Secondly, Real Realm is particularly outstanding in the industry as it has:
– Innovative blockchain-based technology with unique algorithms
– Various battle modes and diverse features for both F2P and P2F players
– All transactions and data are tracked and supervised by prestigious 3rd parties
Therefore, BSCS is honored and confident to become Real Realm’s incubator.
5- What is your expectation about Real Realm?
I believe that the Real Realm team – a connection of skillful experts in the field of game development and blockchain technology will establish a solid ground to operate the game stably and permanently.
I expect that Real Realm will satisfy the demand of earning long-term and steady profits while enjoying great games for most players, which offers the best experiences for gamers and bring mobile games up to the next levels.
6- As an incubator and strategic Advisor, what will you contribute to Real Realm?
The role of a true incubator is to help nascent projects – by providing all kinds of support and consultancy to help projects get through the survival stage.
BSCS has successfully incubated many projects before by giving them full-stack support. With BSCStation Launchpad, Real Realm will be able to raise and exchange capital in a cheap and fast manner. We will fully support all aspects at all stages from pre-IDO to post-IDO: connecting with global prestigious VCs and KOLs, marketing strategy, building community, connecting with service firms (such as market maker, anti-hacking, etc. ), consultancy on listing methods as well as supporting listing on centralized and decentralized exchanges, running farms and start pools, etc.
Photo: Unique Real Realm’s NFTs
Lone Bitcoin Bitfinex Whale Wants More Blood, Buyers Beware?
Bitcoin remains range-bound moving around $58,5000 and $60,500 as the general sentiment in the market flips bearish. The benchmark crypto trades at $60,327 with sideways movement in the daily chart.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Turns Red, Why Bears Aim A Retest of $55K
Only two weeks ago, Bitcoin was blasting through resistance levels in the high around its current levels briefly topping at $69,200. This led to an increase in over-leveraged positions and an increase in funding rates across the BTC derivatives sector that left the market vulnerable to a liquidation cascade.
This event led to this week’s crash and seemed to be mainly driven by two crypto exchanges platforms. BitFinex, popularly known as a place where BTC whale conducts their operations, and Binance apparently processed a lot of selling orders.
Thus, pushing the price of Bitcoin below $60,000 and into the lows of its range. Binance’s selling pressure might have already cool-off, but a single BitFinex operator persists in their relentless pursuit of further downside price action.
Pseudonym analyst 52kskew reviewed this exchange’s trading orders and concluded the following:
Bitfinex trying to drag down price again, actor on multiple books. Caution liquidity getting thin, yet no breakdown yet.
In that sense, pseudonym traders LilMoonLambo replied that the Bitcoin Bitfinex whale dumping “is giving off serious 2014 BearWhale vibes”.
The lone Bitfinex whale dumping $BTC is giving off serious 2014 BearWhale vibespic.twitter.com/yRlx1RqmB7 https://t.co/ILeDN2vJtA
— LilMoonLambo (@LilMoonLambo) November 17, 2021
Bitcoin The Epicenter Of A Bear v. Bull Battle
While it’s true that traders and operators could be giving BitFinex too much credit for Bitcoin’s current price action, some indicators have begun to turn pessimists, but still far from “full bear market” mode.
According to Jarvis Labs, BTC’s 30-day Return indicator has dropped below 0%. As seen below, whenever this metric enters the green zone (below 0%) it’s usually an indication of future appreciation. In that sense, Jarvis Labs said:
Time to pay attention if you are a bull and have been looking to buy at cheaper prices. The best times to accumulate in the past year have been when this metric was in the green zone.
Some short-term holders have been shaken out and are selling at a loss, according to Bitcoin’s Wealth Multiplier. Similarly, to the 30D Return, this metric hints at a good place for BTC long-term holders to start accumulating.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Fall Below Zero In Market Sentiment Reset
Jarvis Labs marks $53,000 as the one level that must hold to continue the bull market. In addition, they want to see negative funding rates across top exchanges before starting a fresh leg up into uncharted territory. The firm said:
Market needed a healthy reset and it has been ongoing this week. Needs a bit more time to cement the bottom and start a massive leg up. Give it some time and be prepared to use the green button.
There is still hope for the bulls as Bitcoin has managed to stay above its critical support with quick buying pressure reacting to fresh decreases. In addition, 52kskew added the following on the alleged influence from Bitfinex whales on Bitcoin:
(…) forces takers hand on perp (perpetual futures contracts) premiums while collecting funding sum. Ends very soon in my opinion.
OneRare’s Solid Investor Backing Results in $2M Fundraise to Foodify the Blockchain Industry
OneRare is reportedly garnering support from top investors as it concluded its heavily oversubscribed fundraising round of $2M to scale up its unique gaming project centred around merging Food, GameFi, and NFTs in one metaverse. It intends to appeal to foodies & gamers from different parts of the world to immerse in their massive foodverse. The fundraising will see to the effect that the emerging project will bring exceptional innovation in the imminent future.
With investors such as Arkstream Capital, Momentum 6, StableNode, Exnetwork Capital, Enjinstarter, Everse Capital, Kangaroo Capital, Tag Ventures, Maven Capital, 1010 Capital, CSP DAO, Skyman Ventures, FF Ventures, ZBS Capital, and Lucid Blue Ventures, acting as key facilitators of the fundraise for OneRare, there is certainly a ground-breaking foodverse in view.
Asides from its aim to foodify blockchain and usher a novel and highly innovative wave of the blockchain metaverse, the OneRare project is designed to bridge the gap between food diversity, the love of gaming, and the creativity of digital art collectibles in the NFT space. The visionary idea has caught the attention of top investors and adept advisors in the space who intend to be a major part of the project in the long term.
Angel Investors including Sebastien Borget from The Sandbox, Sandeep Nailwal from Polygon, Ravindra Kumar from Frontier, Nischal Shetty from WazirX, Edmond Truong from Formation Fi, Tarun Jaswani from Unbound Finance, Shashwat Gupta from Altcoin Buzz, Prakash Somosundram from Enjinstarter, Tamar Menteshashvili from Solana, & Abhinav Sarangi from LEGO Games, amongst others, are also onboard to guide the success of the first-ever metaverse for food on the Blockchain ecosystem.
Funding a New Facet of the Blockchain Metaverse
Major capital firms tend to pique rapid interest in projects like OneRare. The project is taking advantage of the rapid development of the metaverse to mark the beginning of an era that will combine the love of food and gaming, alongside the burgeoning NFT sphere, into a leading-edge digital realm that is termed the ‘Foodverse’. This is going to be a novel and interesting facet of the metaverse that will bring thousands of foodies, game enthusiasts, and art creators in the NFT industry to a new and engaging aspect of the blockchain metaverse.
With help from the fund, the OneRare foodverse project aims to bring the global passion for food to Web3 for the first time. Exploring a new aspect of the blockchain metaverse, the project curates the first platform for foodies to interact with the blockchain, engage with their favorite foods, play immersive games, and build a strong global community.
Bolstering Widespread Awareness Of GameFi And NFTs with A Foodified Blockchain
By virtue of being the first Food Metaverse, coupled with the company fundraise as a pillar, OneRare and its foodverse will offer many unique and creative opportunities for collaboration that will bolster widespread awareness of GameFi and NFTs as it aims to foodify the blockchain.
By creating the first food experience in the digital sphere, OneRare has onboarded partners from the Food industry & other Web3 projects to bring about a community experience around the global passion for food. Players can explore the four areas of the Foodverse to engage in different activities to play, earn, trade & battle.The project will be soon launching on EnjinStarter and TrustPad along with a pre-IDO on Genesis Shards.
