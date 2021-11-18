News
After record low, monarch butterflies return to California
By HAVEN DALEY and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies.
The number wintering along California’s central coast is bouncing back after the population, whose presence is often a good indicator of ecosystem health, reached an all-time low last year. Experts pin their decline on climate change, habitat destruction and lack of food due to drought.
An annual winter count last year by the Xerces Society recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies, a massive decline from the tens of thousands tallied in recent years and the millions that clustered in trees from Northern California’s Mendocino County to Baja California, Mexico, in the south in the 1980s. Now, their roosting sites are concentrated mostly on California’s central coast.
This year’s official count started Saturday and will last three weeks but already an unofficial count by researchers and volunteers shows there are over 50,000 monarchs at overwintering sites, said Sarina Jepsen, director of Endangered Species at Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
“This is certainly not a recovery but we’re really optimistic and just really glad that there are monarchs here and that gives us a bit of time to work toward recovery of the Western monarch migration,” Jepsen said.
Western monarch butterflies head south from the Pacific Northwest to California each winter, returning to the same places and even the same trees, where they cluster. The monarchs generally arrive in California at the beginning of November and spread across the country once warmer weather arrives in March.
The Western monarch butterfly population has declined by more than 99% since the 1980s.
On the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains, another monarch population travels from southern Canada and the northeastern United States across thousands of miles to spend the winter in western Mexico. Scientists estimate the monarch population in the eastern U.S. has fallen about 80% since the mid-1990s.
Whether the population of monarchs that fly to Mexico from the eastern side of the country has rebounded is not yet known. Results of an annual county by experts with the World Wildlife Fund in Mexico won’t be released until next year.
Monarchs from across the West migrate annually to about 100 wintering sites dotting central California’s Pacific coast. One of the best-known wintering places is the Monarch Grove Sanctuary, a city-owned site in the coastal city of Pacific Grove, where last year no monarch butterflies showed up.
The city 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of San Francisco has worked for years to help the declining population of monarch. Known as “Butterfly Town, USA,” the city celebrates the orange-and-black butterfly with windowpane patterns in its wings with a parade every October. Messing with a monarch is a crime that carries a $1,000 fine.
“I don’t recall having such a bad year before and I thought they were done. They were gone. They’re not going to ever come back and sure enough, this year, boom, they landed,” said Moe Ammar, president of Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce.
This year a preliminary count showed more than 13,000 monarchs have arrived at the site in Monterey County, clustering together on pine, cypress and eucalyptus trees and sparking hope among the grove’s volunteers and visitors that the struggling insects can bounce back.
Scientists don’t know why the population increased this year but Jepsen said it is likely a combination of factors, including better conditions on their breeding grounds.
“Climatic factors could have influenced the population. We could have gotten an influx of monarchs from the eastern U.S., which occasionally can happen, but it’s not known for sure why the population is what it is this year,” Jepsen said.
Scientists say the monarch population had sharply dropped because of the destruction of their milkweed habitat along their migratory route as housing expands into their territory and use of pesticides and herbicides increases.
Along with farming, climate change is one of the main drivers of the monarch’s threatened extinction, disrupting an annual 3,000-mile (4,828-kilometer) migration synced to springtime and the blossoming of wildflowers.
“California has been in a drought for several years now, and they need nectar sources in order to be able to fill their bellies and be active and survive,” said Stephanie Turcotte Edenholm, a Pacific Grove Natural History Museum docent who offers guided tours of the sanctuary. “If we don’t have nectar sources and we don’t have the water that’s providing that, then that is an issue.”
Monarch butterflies lack state and federal legal protection to keep their habitat from being destroyed or degraded. Last year, they were denied federal protection but the insects are now among the candidates for listing under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.
Women’s basketball: Gophers roll past American
After their best shooting performance of the season, the Minnesota women’s basketball team defeated American on Wednesday night 73-56 to extend their win streak to three.
“You know, (I) give our guys credit for responding, especially after the start of the first few possessions,” Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. “Happy with the win. Happy to be able to take a look at this, learn some things, and continue to get better.”
Minnesota opened with a miss, then two consecutive turnovers, and found themselves trailing American 8-4 early. However, Whalen took a timely timeout.
Then, the Gophers settled in and quickly gained momentum as they went on a 13-point run that stretched over five minutes to take a 17-8 lead, highlighted by a trio of threes from graduate students Gadiva Hubbard and Deja Winters and junior Jasmine Powell. They finished the first quarter with a 21-12 lead, a season-high point total for Minnesota in the opening quarter.
After Minnesota’s big run, American had a seven-point run of its own that stretched from the end of the first quarter into the second, but Powell ended it with her second three-pointer of the night with 8:28 remaining to get the Gophers back on track as they led 24-17.
The Gophers did not allow their lead to be less than three points for the rest of the first half as they held a 35-28 lead over American, with 15 of those points coming from off the bench.
Powell and Winters fueled the Gophers in the first half, combining for 15 points as Powell went on to finish the game with 12 points, a season-high eight assists, and a team-high six rebounds.
“Our team responds,” Whalen said. “We got more active, and I think our players got more of a feel of what they were trying to do. We always respond, and it’s a credit to the players on the team.”
When the second half got underway, the Gophers continued to build on their lead behind Kadiatou Sissoko, who scored 13 of her season-high 17 points in the second half while wearing a facemask, as she also tallied five rebounds and an assist.
All 15 healthy players on Minnesota’s roster played, marking freshman Maggie Czinano’s career-debut. The bench scored a season-high 30 points, led by graduate student Laura Bagwell-Katalinich, who scored eight points in her debut coming back from an injury.
With just over one minute remaining in the game, sophomore Erin Hedman, off the bench, gave the Gophers their largest lead of the night at 73-52 as she scored her first basket, hitting a three-pointer.
In the 17-point win, the Gophers shot season highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage at 46% (29-63) and 36% (9/25).
“(To) come out here executing that is great to see because they [my teammates] work on that every day,” Powell said on the team’s offensive shooting and scoring night. “Just moving the ball and finding the open player, that’s what we want to do. We want to get in the paint, we want to find the open player, and our guys, they take pride in knocking those shots down.”
Minnesota is now 3-0 all-time against American. Upcoming this weekend, they will partake in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, and will take on Connecticut first on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m.
How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z
MANKATO, Minnesota — Charlie Kirk stood 80 miles from where George Floyd was murdered, faced an overwhelmingly white audience, and declared he was going to say things “no one dares say out loud.”
What followed was an avalanche of aspersions and debunked claims about Floyd, the Black man whose death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer set off a global reckoning over racial injustice and broad calls for change. But the white conservative agitator had a counter view: Floyd was a “scumbag,” he said, unworthy of the attention.
The insult lodged at Floyd — a 46-year-old father suspected of passing off a counterfeit $20 bill — was intended to be shocking. But anyone familiar with Kirk shouldn’t be surprised. For years, the conservative provocateur and his group, Turning Point USA, have built a following inflaming racial divides and stoking outrage. Kirk thrived during President Donald Trump’s tenure — landing speaking spots at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and 2020 and occasionally counseling Trump on campaign messaging and tactics.
Now the 28-year-old is expanding his reach, trying to rally a next generation of aggrieved white conservatives. On a tour of college towns, he blasts schools and local governments for teaching about racism, with a confrontational style some call dangerous. Yet Kirk is drawing large crowds of millennials and Gen Zers, millions of online followers and donor cash, often with little media attention.
Kirk is stoking fear among a group that is coming of age in a time of social restlessness, said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a Minneapolis civil rights lawyer and activist.
“He’s taking the discontent that some people may be experiencing and combining it with racial animus, which is a dangerous recipe in a country that is still in the midst of racial turmoil,” she said.
Like many leading Republicans, including Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and Trump, Kirk seizes on opposition to critical race theory. The once obscure academic framework has been transformed by conservatives into a catchall term for education about inclusion, diversity and systemic racism in the U.S.
Kirk’s answer is a free K-12 alternative curriculum described as the key to a “reliable, honest and quality America-first education,” and is aimed primarily at homeschooling parents.
It’s just one offering in Kirk’s buzzing conservative content portal designed to meet young people where they live online. There’s also an array of podcasts hosted by Kirk and other conservative figures, and a “Professor Watchlist” to label instructors “who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda.”
“Turning Point Live” is a three-hour streaming talk show aimed at Gen Z and featuring 20-something host John Root. Recent guests include Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, both Republicans.
And there’s plenty of swag: “Buy merch. Save America,” the site suggests.
Turning Point USA’s online audience is large and growing. It averaged 83,000 monthly unique visitors over the past three years, but it grew to a monthly average of 111,000 in the past year, according to the digital intelligence firm Similarweb. That’s more than three times the traffic for conservative radio host Laura Ingraham’s website over the past year.
That traffic is driven in part by at least a dozen social media accounts across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that, combined, have more than 10 million followers online.
Money into Kirk’s nonprofit network has followed the traffic.
Turning Point USA is a 501c3 nonprofit, meaning contributions are tax-deductible and its donors are not disclosed. But in 2019, the most recent year for which tax records are public, Turning Point USA raised more than $28 million, according to Internal Revenue Service filings. That’s almost twice what it raised in 2014, its first-year as a tax-exempt charity.
Though Turning Point USA doesn’t have to disclose its donors, some are foundations established by wealthy conservatives, which report their donations to the IRS in annual tax filings. A partial list reads like a roster of conservative megadonors, including foundations affiliated with the late megadonor Foster Friess and the Uihlein and Bradley families, who also help finance leading conservative policy groups such as American Legislative Exchange Council, the Cato Institute and the Federalist Society.
Kirk also leads a fundraising group aimed specifically at political advocacy. That group, Turning Point Action, has endorsed several congressional candidates for 2022. The list includes Washington’s Joe Kent, Illinois’ Catalina Lauf, Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna and Ohio’s Max Miller, all candidates who ran to oppose GOP House members who voted for Trump’s second impeachment.
Kirk has shown a knack for anticipating the outrage of the moment.
He was quick to assail shutdown orders at the dawn of the pandemic, and then claimed falsely that Trump won the 2020 election. He has attacked Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, blamed spiking violent crime on efforts to defund police departments and months before Youngkin was seizing on parental outrage in Virginia, Kirk had turned to critical race theory.
“He works within the framework of the Trump movement. He is a good barometer of what the Republican right wing feels it can get away with,” said Michael Hayden, a spokesman for the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit group that tracks far right figures and organizations.
Turning Point USA was listed among the 11 groups involved in the “March to Save America” rally that preceded the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Days before the rally, Kirk boasted on Twitter about sending buses “full of patriots to DC to fight for this president.” He later deleted the tweet.
Online contributions to Turning Point’s website spiked immediately after the riot, according to Similarweb, which can track frequency of online payments but not amounts.
Kirk is not among the more than a dozen rally organizers subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol siege. A committee spokesperson would not comment on whether Kirk has been interviewed or approached by the committee.
Lately Kirk, who did not respond to interview requests, has stayed out of the headlines. However, an event in Idaho drew attention last month when a man shouted from a crowd: “How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
Kirk answered by denouncing the comment, but blamed the left: “They are trying to make you do something that will be violent, that will justify a takeover of your freedoms and liberties.”
Raised in the upper-income Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, Kirk became politically involved young, volunteering in middle school and high school on political campaigns. His quick rise began shortly after high school when he quit attending Harper College, a Chicago-area community college, to pursue political activism and co-founded Turning Point USA with Chicago-area tea party activist and mentor Bill Montgomery.
Kirk’s “Exposing Critical Racism Theory” tour has promoted recent stops in Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Vermont. Last month, he packed a convention center ballroom in Mankato, Minnesota, with roughly 600 people — mostly teenagers and college students — on a Tuesday evening.
Once a prairie farming hub south of Minneapolis, Mankato has swelled into a diversifying mini-metro. Minnesota State University, food production plants and the Mayo Clinic’s satellite campus all have drawn African and Latin American immigrants, while the Black population has grown steadily.)
For 90 minutes, Kirk spoke directly to the virtually all-white crowd and told them radical leftists want them to feel ashamed.
“Just because you’re a white person does not mean you have to begin apologizing simply for how God made you,” he said.
He repeated widely debunked claims about Floyd’s criminal record and suggested that the cause of Floyd’s death was a drug overdose, rather than homicide, as the medical examiner found.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, the local Republican congressman, was in the audience and later said in a Facebook post that he “enjoyed attending” and hearing Kirk “discuss the need to stand up and defend America and our founding principles.”
Riley Carlson, the campus coordinator for Turning Point USA at Minnesota State, said she didn’t know much about critical race theory before the event.
“We’re just excited Charlie is here to explain it,” said the senior from St. Michael, a Minneapolis suburb. “There’s so many different ways you can look at it. And I’m looking for where I stand on it.”
Kirk’s message is a hard sell to most young people. Roughly 60% of voters younger than 30 said they think racism is a very serious problem in the United States, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 110,000 voters in the 2020 election. It’s the largest percentage of any age group surveyed.
Meanwhile, Trump lost younger voters by 30 percentage points last year, VoteCast shows.
“It’s a wedge issue to fire up a shrinking base,” said John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics and an expert in young voters.
But it demonstrates Kirk’s finger is on the pulse of conservative anger, said Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow with the liberal People for the American Way.
“Fearmongering about critical race theory has really seemed to rise to the top of the messaging of the groups I watch,” he said. “There’s been a pivot toward that and Kirk has been wise to the fundraising power it promises.”
