Auction Houses Have Welcomed NFT Sales! Find Out Why!
- It was a gamble on the growth of the NFT industry, Trenchev said.
- Many purchasers are cryptocurrency millionaires.
Sotheby’s sold $65 million in NFTs in 2021, while Christie’s sold over $100 million. NFTs utilize the blockchain to track who owns digital assets like photographs and films. Moreover, which may be freely accessed, copied, and shared online. According to Art Market Research, such sales represent around 5% of the world’s main auction houses’ contemporary art sales. It’s a big jump considering how new NFTs are.
Many purchasers are cryptocurrency millionaires, according to art professionals participating in NFT auctions at major auction houses. In June’s $17.1 million Sotheby’s online NFT auction, over 70% of bidders were new. Last month, Kosta Kantchev, the founder of the Nexo crypto lending platform, paid 982,500 pounds ($1.3 million) at Christie’s in London for three crude cartoon ape NFTs.
Rapid Rise Since Its Debut a Year Back
The drawings were Christie’s first NFT sale in Europe and its largest in-person auction since the epidemic began. Kantchev interacted with art collectors bidding on David Hockney, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Bridget Riley works.
It was a gamble on the growth of the NFT industry, Trenchev said. Fueled by the advent of “metaverse” online worlds where nearly anything can be purchased or sold, from avatars to property and buildings. Furthermore, in the third quarter of this year, sales of NFTs surpassed $10 billion, an increase of eightfold over the previous three months.
Antoni Trenchev who is also a part of Nexo said:
“On one hand, there were the people in suits in the front, and on the sides, there were people on the phone getting semi-anonymous bids.”
They’re not the only ones. Facebook, a $1 trillion corporation, has relaunched itself, Meta, predicting a future of more immersive virtual worlds and experiences.
Top 5 Best Penny Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2021
- SHIB is a dog-themed coin that has created its own DEX.
- Altcoins often rise during the boom period but come with larger risks.
During the 2021 Bull Run, cryptos soared. Altcoins, DeFi blue chips, and even meme coins doubled in value in days to months. This price increase occurs throughout every boom cycle. Like equities, crypto goes through boom and bust cycles. Altcoins often rise during the boom period but come with larger risks.
However, choosing altcoins, let alone penny cryptocurrencies, is not straightforward. So, this article looks at a list of penny cryptocurrencies that may explode in the Bull Run’s second leg. There are three types of penny coins: meme coins, remittance tokens, and real-world blockchain tokens. Which penny cryptos should you purchase in 2021?
Dogecoin (DOGE)
The original meme currency, DOGE. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.238153 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,641,612,075 USD. It has been down 0.95% in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
SHIB is a dog-themed coin that has created its own DEX. According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIB price today is $0.000048 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,600,495,505 USD. It has been down 2.55% in the last 24 hours.
Ripple (XRP)
XRP is the remittance coin that might explode if they win the current litigation. According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $1.10 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,903,857,565 USD. It is up 0.42% in the last 24 hours.
Stellar (XLM)
Like XRP, XLM might gain a lot if the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit goes against it. According to CoinMarketCap, the Stellar price today is $0.347121 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $765,703,528 USD. Stellar is down 0.08% in the last 24 hours.
VeChain (VET)
It has lately joined China’s $1 billion pet food sector. According to CoinMarketCap, the VeChain price today is $0.144825 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $934,492,469 USD. VeChain has been down 2.61% in the last 24 hours.
Metaverse Cryptos-MANA, SAND, And CEEK VR Gains!
- Metaverse coins peeled off tier-1 cryptos with ease.
- The market capitalization is $148.5 billion.
While the crypto-verse is undergoing a revolution, the market looks to be swimming with the current. DeFi tokens, NFT games, and Meme tokens, on the other hand, witnessed significant rises. The most recent gaming invention may make its way into the Metaverse. The whole crypto market value fell by almost 5% to $2.60 trillion early Tuesday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana dropped 9.05 percent, 10.47 percent, and 7.33 percent, respectively.
Intriguingly, Metaverse coins peeled off tier-1 cryptos with ease. Notably, The Sandbox (SAND) price has reached a new ATH of $3.61, up 26.30 percent in 24 hours. However, after a brief retest of roughly $2.85, Decentraland (MANA) jumped to $3.52, netting almost 8% daily gains.
However, the Avalanche ecosystem intends to investigate further Metaverse initiatives. The protocol then rose to $94.84 with a 51.41 percent increase in trading volume. Others like CEEK VR, Bloktopia, POLC and CUBE have had 2544, 1642, 1285 and 753% gains in the last 30 days.
Virtualization Journey
The current influx of gaming tokens into the Metaverse has begun the virtualization journey. EllioTrades, a crypto expert, believes Metaverse will change crypto. The current spike of related techniques is only the beginning, he warned.
We are literally about to be living inside our computers
Short term price action is just noise
The destination is clear
— EllioTrades (@elliotrades) November 16, 2021
Although the Metaverse is making headway in reversing Tuesday’s devastating market catastrophe, it looks like Future technology is knocking on the door. At the moment, the market capitalization is $148.5 billion. Conventional information technology organizations, on the other hand, begin operations before Meta reaches exponential growth.
Preview Of The Peak: November Rains Red For Bitcoin Holders
Bitcoin price is struggling to maintain support at $60,000, having fallen more than 15% from the local record set earlier this month.
But could the November rain storm that has resulted in a short-term bloodbath in crypto, be merely the final shakeout before the cycle peak is in? And could past cycles provide a preview of what this sort of scenario looks like? Let’s take a closer look.
November Selloff Puts Four-Year Cycle Theory At Risk
History is often said to repeat. Markets are also highly cyclical in their behavior. Within each cycle there are also matching harmonics that appear to rhyme without a ton of reason.
That’s why price action often produces fractals that appear to match patterns from the past. The entire basis of technical analysis is the study of historical chart performance with the goal of predicting future outcomes.
Related Reading | 10 Bullish Monthly Bitcoin Price Charts To Start November
But a current example playing out in Bitcoin price could prove once and for all if there is real weight to the four-year cycle theory based on the cryptocurrency’s hard-coded halving event.
Could November 2017 (left) be a preview of what's to come in 2021 (right)? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Will Bitcoin Price Follow The 2017 Finale Fractal?
The chart above is a comparison between current day Bitcoin price action and the Relative Strength Index. If the leading crypto by market cap can hold here and rebound to new highs, a bullish divergence will confirm and continue the building parabola.
What’s striking about this setup, is that there is only four days difference between when this same behavior appeared just four years ago. Both times after making new highs, Bitcoin saw a mid-November correction – but what comes next then? Does price action follow the same fractal with a dramatic December finale?
Related Reading | Want To Learn Technical Analysis? Read The NewsBTC Trading Course
Despite the recent downside, the monthly technical picture began bullish, and could still close as such. But the excitement over new all-time highs to start the month led to too much leverage in the market, which was just cleansed, rinsed, and repeated.
Sentiment has also since swiftly switched, which could draw in enough short positions for a final squeeze higher – much like the abundance of longs led the market back to $60,000. The November selloff in 2017 reversed extremely quickly and only 30 days later saw a 250% price appreciation and the ultimate bull market peak. Is the chart above a chilling preview of what’s to come?
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
