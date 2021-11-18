News
Aurora Public Schools pays $5.5 million settlement in abuse case
AURORA — Aurora Public Schools has agreed to settlements totaling $5.5 million for two former Rangeview High School students who were sexually assaulted by an employee, according to documents obtained by Sentinel Colorado.
Aurora Public Schools does not admit guilt in the Aug. 19 settlements except for “the conduct of James Dolmas.”
Dolmas is a former campus monitor and theater assistant who was convicted of two felony charges of sexually exploiting a child, Sentinel Colorado reports. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
The former students will receive $2.75 million each.
Court documents say authorities arrested Dolmas in 2019 after investigators discovered he was in a sexual relationship with one student and had exchanged sexually explicit messages with another. Prosecutors contended Dolmas assaulted four girls and had unlawful sexual contact with a fifth.
Black SUV believed to be connected to shooting of teens in Aurora is found
Aurora police on Wednesday said that they’ve found an SUV believed to be connected with the shooting of teenagers across the street from a high school.
A black Chevrolet Tahoe was located by detectives, police said Wednesday.
On Monday, six victims, who range in age from 14 to 18 and are students at Aurora Central High School, were shot in Nome Park, which is nearby the school. Two of the teenage victims remained in the hospital Tuesday.
Police are also looking for a black Chrysler 300 sedan believed to be associated with the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE – Detectives have located the black Tahoe & are following up on leads associated w/ the occupants.
The black Chrysler 300 is still outstanding. If you have any information on the driver, owner, or suspects involved, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/ncTA4bj6we pic.twitter.com/1jwyrLLfOR
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 18, 2021
5 things we heard about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields this week, including his appreciation for Lamar Jackson and his continued connection with Darnell Mooney
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday he used the bye week to rest his body as he gears up for the second half of the season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field.
As the Bears resumed practices at Halas Hall this week, here are five things we heard from the rookie and his coaches.
1. Fields said he studied Lamar Jackson film at Ohio State.
Fields expressed admiration for the fourth-year quarterback, who has 2,447 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions and 639 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.
“There’s not many guys who are like Lamar Jackson,” Fields said of the Ravens QB. “He does stuff that some receivers, running backs can’t even do. … Just all of the backlash he got coming out of college saying he was a running back and stuff like that, he’s just proving everybody wrong and, of course, he’s one of the best in the league right now. So just seeing that young Black quarterbacks can get the job done — and we don’t have to be old-fashioned Pro-style passers to get it done — it just shows that it’s kind of a new wave coming and that athletic guys can play quarterback also.”
Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing, followed by Jalen Hurts (547 yards), Josh Allen (322 yards) and Fields (288 yards).
Fields said in his final year of college he tried to learn from watching Jackson from afar.
“I would turn on his highlights and study how he ran the read option, how his feet were and how he kind of got a running start,” Fields said. “When he runs the read option, he staggers his feet so he can be already in a running position to run the ball after he’s reading the defensive ends.”
2. Fields regrouped mentally during the bye as he deals with the first four-game losing streak of his football career.
While the Bears have weathered losing streaks of at least four games each of the last three seasons, Fields said he is new to navigating such a stretch. But it wasn’t a focus as he regrouped during the bye, including spending some time in Florida, where he worked out at Brandon Marshall’s House of Athlete.
“I’m not just on the bye week thinking, ‘Dang, we’re on a four-game losing streak,’” Fields said. “I’m of course learning from those mistakes from the games and moving onto the next week. You can’t dwell over the four losses you have. You’ve just got to keep moving and keep pushing forward.”
Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said he wanted Fields to use the time off to relax and get away from football. He noted the grind that rookies go through from the college season to the draft process to offseason workouts, though that process was altered this year because of COVID-19.
“Mental health in this grind of a season is real,” DeFilippo said. “…He needed a couple days, and I was happy that he did that. And then once he got back in town, it was all football. But that was the No. 1 thing, just get away and take a breather.”
3. Fields said the work wide receiver Darnell Mooney puts in is ‘inspiring.’
Fields and Mooney had a solid connection over the first half of the season, when the second-year receiver led the Bears with 36 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns, including a 16-yard touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mooney also had a 15-yard touchdown run in the game.
Fields said he has been impressed with Mooney’s approach and said that shows up on gameday.
“He’s always willing to work, always wanting to meet late, meet after meetings and get on Zoom and stuff like that,” Fields said. “Early in the year, we would just stay and throw after practice. So just the connection that we have and just the amount of work he puts in, how great he wants to be, it’s inspiring to me. When I FaceTime and he’s watching film, I’m like, ‘Dang, maybe I should be watching more film.’”
4. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Fields’ improvement in recent weeks can help build confidence as the team tries for its first win since Oct. 10.
Nagy and DeFilippo were encouraged by Fields’ second-half performance against the Steelers as he led a near comeback and finished with 291 passing yards and 45 rushing yards.
DeFilipposaid that Fields keeping his composure to mount the comeback in a national “Monday Night Football” game was significant even if the Bears didn’t pull out the win.
He said that was made possible by Fields’ even-keeled nature.
“We’re the calmest two guys on the field,” DeFilippo said. “He doesn’t need a coach … that after a good play is Mr. Cheerleader and doesn’t need Mr. Hardass after a tough play. … It allows you to have the confidence within yourself to go out and have the second half that our offense had and Justin had.”
After a week to reflect on how Fields has grown since his first start against the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo noted a greater comfort level on multiple levels, from communication to reading defenses.
“He’s worked hard and he’s done a great job of seeing the blitzes, seeing coverages, all those things where he’s grown exponentially,” DeFilippo said. “Like on the first RPO when he pulled it and we took the sack, he’s the first guy who came up to me on the sidelines and before he even took off his helmet and said, ‘Flip, I should have handed that off.’ So those areas of growth, where he’s just seeing the whole thing.”
5. Fields said he needs to ‘pick and choose my battles’ when it comes to sliding or taking hits when on the run.
One of the plays that didn’t make Fields’ highlight reel from the Steelers game was when Fields took off on third-and-9 in the second quarter and absorbed a huge hit on the right sideline from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fields gained 6 yards, and the Bears punted.
“You saw last game when I got boomed by Minkah and then next time we met I slid, so I pick and choose my battles, and that battle I lost,” Fields said. “… During the week I pick and choose who I might try if I see him one on one. Especially in that situation, it’s third down, I’ve got about 2, 3 yards. If I hit him, I could fall forward and get the first down. You just have to pick and choose the times in the game. I chose that one, and I just lost that one.”
Tay Anderson sues for defamation over unsubstantiated sexual assault allegations
Denver school board member Tay Anderson filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against local nonprofit Black Lives Matter 5280, its leadership and two other people who accused him of perpetrating sexual assault — claims an independent investigation found to be unsubstantiated.
The lawsuit filed in Denver District Court is the latest development in an eight-month saga that began in March when Black Lives Matter 5280 claimed in a written statement on social media that a woman who wished to remain anonymous had approached the organization and accused Anderson of sexually assaulting her.
The allegation — and others that followed — eventually led Denver Public Schools to commission an independent investigation into Anderson’s behavior. In September, the investigators issued a report saying they could not substantiate any of the sexual assault allegations against Anderson.
They did, however, say they discovered that Anderson had flirted online with a 16-year-old student and penned “coercive” social media posts, behavior that the school board deemed “unbecoming of a board member.” Denver Public Schools’ Board of Education board subsequently censured Anderson.
“Armed with no evidence, no victims, no witnesses and only baseless accusations conjured from their own twisted minds, defendants laid siege to Anderson’s life and reputation such that within months the once sanguine and energetic young Anderson shrank into a dejected, listless version of himself struggling against the impulse to end his own life,” the lawsuit reads.
In addition to Black Lives Matter 5280 and its leadership, Anderson also names DPS parent Mary-Katherine Brooks Fleming as a defendant in the lawsuit. Brooks Fleming testified before a state legislative committee in May that she was aware of 62 students who had been sexually assaulted, raped or subjected to sexual misconduct by Anderson, though she did not name him in her speech at the time. The school board later said Brooks Fleming had been referring to Anderson.
The school district’s independent investigation found Brooks Fleming’s claims to be “objectively implausible on their face.”
Anderson did not return a request for comment Wednesday and his attorney, Issa Israel, declined to comment.
“I did not come to this decision lightly and it pains me to once again bring attention to this traumatic experience, but I’m a victim of false allegations that almost took my life,” Anderson said on Twitter.
In the lawsuit, Anderson alleges he suffered more than $1 million in damages, and alleges that leaders at Black Lives Matter 5280 put out false information about him because they didn’t want to share “the proverbial spotlight” with him in activism circles.
Representatives for Black Lives Matter 5280 and defendants Apryl Alexander, Amy Brown, Ari Lipscomb and Michael Diaz Rivera — identified in the lawsuit as BLM 5280 leadership — did not return requests for comment Wednesday. Brooks Fleming did not return a request for comment.
Defendant Jeeva Senthilnathan’s attorney, Ruchi Kapoor, said Wednesday she had not spoken to her client about the lawsuit and declined to comment.
Senthilnathan is a college student who has unsuccessfully run for Parker Town Council and is active in social justice causes. In October, she posted a lengthy Facebook video and statement in which she called Anderson “toxic, egoistic and arrogant.” She later said that Anderson’s lawyer had sent her a cease-and-desist letter and threatened to sue her.
Senthilnathan then posted her own lawyer’s letter in response that said his threats of a lawsuit were meritless and only an attempt to chill free speech.
“Because you remain a publicly elected official, despite the school board’s vote to censure you in September 2021, the burden remains on you to prove actual damages resulting from Ms. Senthilnathan’s statements,” Kapoor wrote at the time.
