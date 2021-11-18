How to
Back Cracking: Is It Safe? A Doctor of Chiropractic Speaks Out
Does cracking your joints hurt your joints?
If you repeatedly crack your joints the ligaments get loose, somewhat unstable. This produces laxity in the ligaments that hold the joint together so the joint loses its stability. Awkward micro-movements of the joint make it arthritic with the cartilage deteriorating. So the answer is YES, inappropriate repetitive cracking of the joins hurts them… not because of the “crack” but because of ligament and cartilage damage.
But when is it appropriate?
There is a moment in the movie “Jacob’s Ladder” where the supporting actor playing a chiropractor gives a chiropractic spinal adjustment to the hero and, in Hollywood’s true character; the cracking sound was almost stereophonically broadcast throughout the audience using special effects. It made the audience shudder to their bones, with involuntary physical reactions and verbal responses (I will leave that up to your imagination).
More than half of Canadians and Americans have experienced a chiropractic spinal adjustment. Here in the Philippines, people are catching up on this alternative option. You’ll be surprised if not shocked to know that chiropractors administer somewhere around 8,000,000 (yes, 8 million) spinal adjustments every day in the world. This is a perfectly safe procedure WHEN IT IS PERFORMED BY A QUALIFIED DOCTOR OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Anyone else? Take your chances, it’s your life.
What is that sound in the first place you ask? Is it cracking my bones? Is it snapping my ligaments? It’s neither of those. In fact it is simply the change of air in the joints that move from a liquid suspension to a gaseous state when there is a vacuum formed by the separation of the fluid tension in the sealed synovial fluid filled joint. That’s a mouth full but it means that the “pop” happens when the adjustment creates a temporary vacuum in the joint, much like when a rubber devise is used to stick something to a smooth surface; when you pull in off the smooth surface it makes a popping sound.
Now, every time you visit your chiropractor and hear that crack or pop, you can be at peace and be a little less nervous that he or she is not grinding or cracking your bones, or something to make that ghastly sound. I say ghastly because that’s what some people say about it. Others say “Wow, that feels awesome!” Either way it is perceived, it is safe.
It is actually more than safe; it is smart to undergo suitable chiropractic care when there is something wrong with your spine. Now, if you hesitated to go to a chiropractor because you feared that cracking sound, you can relax, it is safe. If you hesitated to go because it is too expensive, believe me cost will only get higher as the condition is neglected and more damage takes place.
Back Cracking: Formal Training and Education
There are chiropractic colleges worldwide (mostly in the U.S.) that train people to perform these amazing joint adjustments. And just like medicine, it’s a long process (takes around 9 years). First of all, the school starts to prepare the student chiropractor with a historical perspective or philosophy of the profession as to why they are entering a profession that cares for its patients using only natural methods, or at least non-drug and non-surgical approaches. Then the courses focus on the neurology behind why a chiropractic spinal adjustment helps the patient’s own healing abilities to improve their condition and restore their health.
There are courses on basic anatomy with a special focus on detailed spinal anatomy. The spine is a functional structure that supports the entire body frame so there are biomechanical subjects to learn and understand the inter-dynamics of such things as the cross-crawl mechanisms, the interrelationships between the spine and pelvis; between the spine and shoulder girdle; between the neck and head articulations.
The outcome is an expert on the subject of the spine and its function.
Clinical sciences are the next phase of chiropractor training. This is where the manual manipulation techniques for the spine are taught. There are over 150 different named spinal adjusting techniques that I have heard about. Most chiropractors learn about 6 commonly used techniques and then migrate to one of the others based out of personal interest and aptitude. That is why people go to different chiropractors and get some of the same methods but also something very different. It is a most interesting Art and Science.
What Should You Do When You Have Lost Your Car Keys?
Losing car keys is a common mistake we all make due to our busy work schedule. In this situation, we may panic and suffer from stress as well. But if you have misplaced or lost your keys, there is no reason to panic as it’s not the end of the world. If you want to solve the problem, we suggest that you get in touch with a good locksmith. Read on to find out more.
Since there are numerous manufacturers of cars, It has revolutionized the world of automobiles. You can regain access to your vehicle in more ways than one. However, getting an expert’s help can make the entire process much easier. Given below is the description of different types of keys and the ways to get access when you have lost the keys.
1. Mechanical Keys
First of all, mechanical keys make use of the ignition cylinder system. If you have lost your keys and there is no backup key, you can get help from a professional locksmith. They can design a new key or get the ignition lock cylinder replaced.
In this situation, you should contact a professional for a timely key replacement service.
2. Keyless Entry System
Key fobs, aka keyless entry systems, are a type of security add-ons. This is a type of auto-lock technology that can help you lock and unlock a vehicle. However, if you need to start your car, you may still need a physical key.
The mechanical key will allow you to drive even if you have lost the key fob. You can go for fob replacement at an auto spare parts store. You can contact a professional locksmith to look for a reliable and cost-effective fob.
3. Key Fob
Unlike a regular keyless enter remote, know that these locking systems may integrate a spring-loaded, fob key. And this may be used for locking, unlocking, and starting a car.
To get a replacement fob, you should look online or contact a dealership. Apart from this, a good locksmith may help you make the search a lot easier.
4. Transponder Keys
Generally, transponders are ignition keys made of plastic. They have a computerized chip inside them. This technology may work through a wireless connection that connects the car and the key.
If you have misplaced the key with no backup, know that you may need to take your car to the dealership for the purpose of ownership verification. Once you have done that, you can buy a fresh key to get it paired with your car electronically.
5. Keyless Ignition
Keyless ignition is a smart key designed for cars that feature a start button located on the dashboard. Basically, this technology features a proximity sensor for the detection of the smart key. You just need to push a button in order to start, lock and unlock the vehicle.
In short, if you have lost or misplaced your car key, we suggest that you get in touch with a good locksmith. They can help you get the job done.
What Does The Term Strategic Mean in a Job Description?
Paterson Job Evaluation is the predominant job evaluation system used in Southern Africa. This article makes reference to Paterson Bands (F is the top – CEO level; A is the lowest level).
From C Band upwards there is a requirement to understand the theory behind the work that is being done, in order to strategize and come up with the best approach. What changes from C through to F Band is the context. At F Band the context is the overall organisation, at E Band it is major functions, at D Band disciplines and sub-disciplines, while at C Band the context is the systems, processes and procedures.
F Band – Strategic Intent (Corporate strategic direction and policy sign off)
At the top of the organisation we have executives who are focussed on “strategic intent”. They spend a lot of time on what the organisation should and should not be doing. They deal with issues such as what is the business of the organisation, which markets should the business be in, which countries etc. They are responsible for the long term vision and strategy to ensure long-term viability. [e.g. Vision: We are a low cost Southern African manufacturer of light motor vehicles]
E Band – Strategic Execution (Translation of corporate direction into organisation planning and management)
At the next level we have executives and senior managers who translate the strategic intent into an executable plan which we call strategic execution. This involves the translation of strategic organisation goals (strategic intent) into operational practice/goals. The translation of general business strategy into operational systems, practices and processes through the contribution of knowledge inputs. Setting and monitoring of functional direction for the organisation in respect of a specific specialist discipline. [e.g. Operations: We will import pre-assembled light motor vehicles and use a 50% local build in PE with full sales and service centres in 8 cities in 2017, expanding to 32 locations by 2020)
D Band – Professional Tactical / Practice (Translation of organisation plans into functional plans and tactics)
The next level of strategy involves developing the best tactics or operational practices by planning, organising and co-coordinating the required resources, namely money, people, materials, equipment, information and technology, to achieve given objectives in the most productive and cost effective way. Management of systems, processes and practices in such a way as to achieve best operating practices. [e.g. Operations-Manufacturing: We will use a sequential production line in 8 assembly sections, 50% robotic, to manufacture 8 vehicles per hour at full capacity]
C Band – Supervisory / Advanced Operational (Optimising a given functional system to achieve plans. Solving a range of technical problems within a recognised technical discipline through the appropriate use of a range of tools)
While this is not typically referred to as strategic, this level of work develops detailed operational strategies within systems, processes and procedures to make them optimally efficient, quality and cost effective.
A and B Band mostly select the applicable system, process or procedures and use them with very little requirement to understand the underlying theory.
Mapping Midlife – What Do These Women Want?
The Baby Boomers have hit 60. There’s a huge influx of women over 50 – the people with the most disposable income, by the way, yet everyone still appears to be selling to the 18-30 market segment. This generation has been like the elephant in the python drawing in The Little Prince – a huge block moving through and changing the system.
So, what do they want? Youthful and appropriate clothes that fit, for one thing. The New York Times was inundated by letters to the editor in response to an article about stores eliminating Petite departments. If you are over 50, short, wide, or (gasp) both, in addition to having a financial advisor and a good lawyer, it’s time to retain a tailor. While Chico’s and Eileen Fisher attempt to address this need, it’s nearly impossible to find a contemporary, stylish business suit that actually fits.
They want gyms and spas that focus on efficient, effective methods and don’t necessarily double as hot spots to meet men. Curves caught on to this right away.
They want meaning and purpose in their lives – whether still working or retired. One interesting recent phenomenon is that Boomers are taking early retirement, leaving huge shortages in experienced workers in many organizations. AARP has developed partnerships with 21 organizations interested in hiring older workers, and that number is likely to increase. As more women want to return to high-profile jobs once their children are in school or are leaving home, there’s an emerging market for transition programs. Graduate schools including the Harvard Business School and the Tuck School at Dartmouth have developed executive development programs for women returning to the workplace.
Volunteering is also on the rise. The Transition Network in New York City has scheduled a workshop to help women over 50 discover if serving on a non-profit board is for them. They also sponsor volunteer opportunities as diverse as helping Girl Scouts with an art project to registering Seniors for health care programs.
Community is another important concern. Separate, gated communities are one possibility, but not right for everyone. Community means opportunities to interact, to remain active, to access cultural activities. The concept of NORCs (Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities)has been around for decades, but needs nurturing. How can women over 50 remain connected outside of their family circle? Book clubs, conversation cafes and salons can all help fill the need for meaningful contact.
Financial concerns shift. Many women worry about outliving their retirement savings or having to drastically reduce their lifestyle. More women will work longer – whether full-time within organizations or part-time or as independent entrepreneurs. All of these women, and especially the single women, have very different financial concerns from their mothers and grandmothers. A new breed of financial consultant – wealth and retirement strategists – is emerging to meet their needs.
Some women in this group are single or in non-traditional relationships. Some are charter members of the “sandwich generation.” This group needs help in juggling multiple priorities as they struggle to raise their children while supporting their parents. There’s room for a wide range of coaching and other supportive services for this group, from help in setting priorities and getting organized through help in planning the future of aging parents.
What do these women want? Respect, support, quality goods, and uniques service options. It’s time for providers of goods and services to rethink their plans and find ways to serve this enormous market.
