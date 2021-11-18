News
Back from injury, Mikaela Shiffrin eyes World Cup record in Finland
Approaching a race weekend where she can set yet another Alpine skiing World Cup record might sound like business as usual to Mikaela Shiffrin.
This time, it’s not.
The American double Olympic champion has arrived in Levi, Finland, after dealing with back pain that limited her preparation in Copper Mountain, the U.S. ski team’s training base in Colorado.
Only the last days before heading to Finnish Lapland was Shiffrin able to ski the volume she had planned.
“Coming here, I was a little less concerned about it. We are through the worst of this whole spasm. On to the skiing, hopefully,” Shiffrin said Wednesday after arriving in Levi for two slaloms this weekend.
Shiffrin has won 45 of her 70 career World Cups in slalom, leaving her one short of the best mark for most wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with 46 giant slalom wins in the 1970s and ’80s.
Shiffrin already holds the women’s record, since surpassing Lindsey Vonn’s tally of 43 wins, in downhill.
Saturday’s race will be her first since winning the season-opening GS in Sölden, Austria, four weeks ago.
And with the back issue under control, Shiffrin is grateful to be able to focus on skiing again instead of nursing an injury.
Though she sat out the GS in Sölden a year ago after tweaking her back in training, Shiffrin has stayed clear of major physical injuries through her 10-year professional career.
Her worst setback? Hurting her knee in warmups for a GS in Are, Sweden, which kept her away from the slopes for two months in early 2016.
“Looking back on my career I think it’s a really cool thing to have gotten through this far with a fewer amount of injuries than a lot of people may expect,” Shiffrin said.
“I know that a lot of people would say that means that I haven’t been pushing hard enough and doing enough,” she added. “Because there’s a lot of people up there with the perspective that you are not a complete athlete or a complete ski racer without having to overcome a major physical injury.”
For the American, though, that has become “a very different story now” since her world turned upside down following the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, in February 2020.
She only returned 10 months later — at the slalom weekend in Levi a year ago.
“It is not a physical injury to a bone, or muscle, or ligament, but … the injury of a legitimate broken heart, that has been taking a long time to get over,” Shiffrin said.
“And there is no road map, which is even scarier. I guess that is probably the biggest injury I will ever have in my career, no matter what will happen.”
Shiffrin finished second and fifth, respectively, upon her comeback in Levi, though getting good results was not her main interest that weekend.
It was more about top-level ski racing as such, and whether all the traveling and the being away from home was still worth it.
“I was in a place last year with a lot more uncertainty. But there’s still always doubts in my mind about, like, how long can I realistically do this? With the travel and everything and constantly putting your body through the wringer,” Shiffrin said.
At this point, it’s still worth it.
“And I feel like I still have a lot of fast skiing I can do. I don’t know how long it’s going to be that way, but for now I’m definitely a bit more certain that I want to be doing this than I was last year at this time.”
Which is “nice,” as Shiffrin put it.
“Last season, it was a lot more uncomfortable than I had ever experienced, and this year it seems to be feeling like it’s going closer to normal.”
___
More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
News
Operation Vicious Cycle: Colorado AG indicts eight men in bike shop burglaries across state
Eight men were indicted by a state grand jury and accused of using stolen vehicles and large rocks to break into and burglarize bike shops across the Front Range, including several in Boulder County.
According to a release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the group was indicted on 227 total counts including violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
The indictments stem from an investigation called Operation Vicious Cycle that involved a series of crimes involving 29 bike shop burglaries, 22 auto thefts and multiple attempted burglaries and thefts from Fraser to the Denver metro area from December 2019 through June 2020.
According to the release, the men would plan the burglaries using Facebook Messenger. In groups of up to four, the men would then steal either a box truck or van and ram it into the front doors or windows of a bicycle shop, or they would break the front windows with large landscaping rocks or other tools.
Police said the men then stole high-end mountain bikes and transferred the stolen goods to be sold out of the country, possibly in Mexico.
“Working with our law enforcement partners, we broke up this multi-layered criminal enterprise that harmed several businesses and nonprofit organizations in the mountain communities and Denver metro and Boulder areas,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. “We will hold these individuals to account for their actions and harm they caused to the victims and our communities.”
The defendants reportedly stole $985,000 in bikes and $258,000 in vehicles while causing $231,837 in property damage.
Six businesses were burglarized in Boulder County, including Boulder Cycle Sport in Boulder, Redstone Cyclery in Lyons and Cenna Custom Cycles in Longmont.
According to the release, all of the cases were filed in Boulder District Court.
“From speaking with bike store owners, I know that these break-ins and thefts have caused significant harm for the victims and our communities,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “This indictment is the direct result of a united, tireless effort to bring down a multi-jurisdictional theft operation. The District Attorney’s Office appreciates our strong partnerships with the Boulder Police Department, FBI, and the Attorney General’s Office.
“Our office remains committed to ensuring that the individuals involved in these property crimes are held fully responsible for their actions. I want to thank Attorney General Weiser for putting together this team effort and fighting for community safety.”
News
UFC Odds and Betting Lines Today
There is a certain sport that is building up a ton of attention and momentum in the sports betting world, and that is MMA. Mixed martial arts is a combat sport, but the violence and unpredictability is one of the main reasons that it has become so popular.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has sort of taken over this sport, and it’s hard to miss the rapid growth. This article will introduce you to the UFC and MMA, specifically when it comes to choosing UFC betting picks, odds and spreads.
The UFC is the top league or organization when it comes to the sport of MMA, but it’s not the only option. UFC fight nights draw plenty of attention, but you can also find MMA odds and spreads throughout the week as well.
UFC betting odds work differently than the other sports that you have probably spent time wagering on. If you are planning on betting on the UFC or other forms of MMA then you have to know what these odds and betting lines mean.
Here is our list of recommended bookies that are famous for their UFC odds coverage:
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
Hopefully, you’ll be able to stay awake while reading all of this information, but feel free to take some breaks if needed. If you’re ready to begin then buckle those chinstraps up and let’s get going.
How to Read UFC and MMA odds
If you are someone that already has a good handle on reading betting odds then feel free to skim over this section. If reading betting odds has always been a mystery to you then you’ll really want to focus on what you are about to read.
UFC and MMA odds work in the same way as odds with other sports, and here in Colorado, you are going to see American style odds being used. Other countries use fractional or decimal odds most of the time, but we simply stick to whole numbers.
Each type of UFC or MMA bet will have slightly different odds, or at least the odds will mean different things. As long as you know a couple of basic things then you should be able to figure the rest out.
American odds use a (+) or (-) sign to indicate which fighter is considered the betting favorite. Fighters that have a (-) before the odds are the favorites and a (+) sign is used for an underdog.
American odds also tell you how much the potential payout will be in relation to $100. You don’t have to throw a $100 bill down for each bet, but it’s the easiest way to know what the odds mean.
As we take a closer look at moneyline and over/under lines all of this will start to make more sense. This might seem like an impossible thing to learn, but it’s really pretty simple once you get the hang of it.
So now that you have a better understanding of how to read these odds, what are you supposed to do with them?
Why is it Important to Compare UFC odds
Comparing UFC odds is the first thing you should do before you decide which of the top Colorado sportsbooks you are going to use. You’ll likely be surprised to find so much variation in the odds, especially on some of the more unique UFC betting markets.
The biggest reason that you should compare UFC odds is because it can save you money in the long run. Betting on a line of -115 as opposed to -105 is a big difference depending on how much you are planning on throwing down.
Hopefully, you aren’t one of the lazy bettors that just take whatever line your favorite betting site is offering. You need to be a bargain shopper when it comes to UFC odds and that should determine what sportsbook you are going to use.
Here is our selection of sportsbooks with extensive coverage on both betting markets and odds:
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
UFC betting lines
UFC fights are usually announced weeks in advance, but betting apps won’t waste any time in getting the UFC betting lines and odds out. The opening lines are likely going to change leading up to the event, but you’re free to wager as soon as you see the lines.
The two most common betting lines you will see for UFC fights are moneyline or over/under. There are other options available as well, but that’s usually what bettors tend to focus on.
You already know that these betting lines will show you which fighter is the favorite in the fight, and you can figure out how much money you will win as well. If you see a betting line being offered for a market that you don’t know about then it might be best to sit that one out.
Alright, you think you’re ready to learn more about over/under and moneyline UFC betting?
UFC over/under Lines
Over/under is a common term used in the sports betting industry, but it usually refers to the total number of points scored. While there are points when it comes to the UFC, that’s not what you are going to be wagering on with this type of bet.
Instead of betting on how many total points will be scored, you’re actually going to bet on how many rounds a fight will go. Before we go any further, there are just five rounds in the UFC, so there isn’t a ton of leeway here.
It can be common for sportsbooks to set the over/under at 4.5, which would seem like taking the under is the right move. If you aren’t familiar with the UFC then you’ll be surprised to know that many fights go all five rounds. Usually the UFC betting odds will be higher for the over 4.5 option.
Let’s use an over/under set at 2.5 rounds for this example. Here is what you would see at the BetRivers:
Connor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov
Over 2.5 Rounds -110
Under 2.5 Rounds -110
The first thing that you should note is that the potential payout is the same for each side of this wager. Since the total payout would be the same then you don’t have to worry about factoring that in.
If this fight would go at least three rounds then the over would be the right pick. A fight that lasts two rounds or less would make the under be the right play.
This might be a common UFC bet to make, but it’s not the easiest.
UFC Moneyline odds
UFC moneyline odds are the first odds that you are going to find, and these are clearly the easiest to understand. Moneyline odds are available for every single sport, and it is what you will see mentioned after the name of each fighter in a bout.
The reason that moneyline odds are the easiest to understand is that they tell you how much the potential payout will be. It’s also the easiest bet to make because all you are doing is simply picking the winner of the fight.
Let’s use the same two fighters as above with imaginary odds from BetMGM for this example:
- Khabib Nurmagomedov -180
- Connor McGregor +160
Khabib is clearly the favorite in this particular matchup judging by the odds, which means that the potential payout is much smaller. It would take a bet of $180 to win $100 in return.
McGregor is an underdog and a $100 bet on him would net a return of $160. There is clearly more value when looking for an upset, but that isn’t always the best strategy to use.
If you want something a bit more challenging or interesting, you still have some other options to look at.
UFC Prop odds
If you aren’t interested in betting on which fighter will win the fight then there are still some options available to you. Prop betting has made its way to the UFC as well, and this can add some fun to betting on a UFC fight.
Prop betting odds are going to be all over the board, and this is where you really need to shop around and find the best odds. Each sportsbook will do things differently and have different markets when it comes to UFC props.
Here are some examples of some possible prop bets available at Betway that might see for UFC fights:
- Will Connor McGregor break a leg during the fight?
- Will Stipe Miocic be knocked down before the third round?
- Will any fighter announce his retirement during the post-fight interview?
UFC Parlay odds
If you want to be in complete control of the UFC odds then you need to take a look at parlay betting. Creating a parlay involves adding at least three bets to one single wager, which does add some extra risk as well.
The reason for making a UFC parlay bet is because there is a chance that you could have a huge payout. You had better do some research if you are going to put together a UFC parlay, because even one loss will ruin the entire wager.
UFC odds This Week
The UFC continues to do a great job of putting together a loaded fight card seemingly every week, but that doesn’t mean that there are title fights in every class. Title fights always draw the most attention, but each weight class has a long list of up and coming contenders.
You will find UFC odds each week for all weight classes that are set to have an important bout. Be sure to watch the UFC odds each week to see if the odds are moving and try to figure out why that is.
MMA Welterweight odds
Kamaru Usman is the current welterweight champion, but this is a class loaded with some top competitors.
Here are the odds to hold the welterweight title belt at the end of 2021:
- Kamaru Usman +125
- Colby Covington +300
- Gilbert Burns +600
- Khamzat Chimaev +650
MMA Light Heavyweight odds
Glover Teixeira is the current light heavyweight champion in UFC, and this is a weight class that doesn’t always have a ton of fights. UFC 267 was the most recent title fight, but you should keep an eye on the odds for the next time a fight takes place.
MMA Bantamweight odds
The bantamweight division of UFC has had a champion since March 2021 and Aljamain Sterling currently has the belt. This weight class doesn’t always draw a ton of attention at the major events, but there will be odds available when title fights take place.
MMA Lightweight odds
This is where things get a bit confusing and that is sometimes a common theme in MMA. There are currently two players that lay claim to the lightweight champion, but one is currently “retired.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2021 with a perfect record and he obviously held the lightweight belt at that time. Since Nurmagomedov gave up his belt when he retired, Charles Oliviera has stepped into that role.
MMA Heavyweight odds
Francis Ngannou is the current MMA heavyweight champion after defeating Stipe Miocic in March 2021. This weight class obviously features the biggest fighters and it also features some violent clashes.
Conclusion
If you spend time on a sportsbook app then you simply can’t ignore all of the UFC betting lines and odds that are thrown in your face. You might have stayed away from these bets in the past, but you now should have the knowledge and confidence to make some wagers.
The best UFC fights usually take place late at night on a Saturday, and it’s a perfect chance to wrap up a long day of wagering. Be sure to shop around and do a UFC odds comparison before you decide which bet you want to pursue.
Even if you can’t stomach the violence and blood that usually comes with a UFC fight, you should still explore the available betting options. The UFC and MMA in general is only going to get more popular, and you might as well win some money on the sport.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that maybe be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
News
NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks indoors at team facilities — regardless of vaccination status — in an update to COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving
The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.
The league’s protocols were updated as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger each missed a game in consecutive weeks because of COVID-19.
There were 34 new confirmed positive tests among players and 47 new confirmed positives among club personnel in the latest testing period from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call Wednesday the league had its highest number of cases last week.
“This upward trend, coupled with the onset of colder weather driving individuals indoors, has resulted in an increased risk of infection among players and staff,” the league said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press. “Our experts and data confirm that getting vaccinated remains our strongest defense against contracting and transmission of the virus within club facilities.”
As of Wednesday, 94.3% of NFL players and nearly 100% of NFL personnel are vaccinated. Overall, 30 of the league’s 32 teams have an overall vaccination rate of 95% or higher.
“Because we have a heavily vaccinated population, we are seeing fewer cases than in society, and those who test positive have milder illness,” Sills said. “We’re not seeing an uncontrolled spread among teams.”
Sills also said vaccinated players who contract COVID-19 are testing back in sooner than the 10-day window in a substantial number of cases. Those players are permitted to return after six days of quarantine if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart and no symptoms.
The league is conducting genetic sequencing tests on positive cases to determine exact strains of the virus. Sills said that showed that one club had eight positive cases within a two-week span but each case was unrelated, meaning the individuals were exposed to the virus from someone outside the facility.
“That shows our protocols are working and they’re doing what they’re designed to do, which is to prevent the virus from spreading in an uncontrolled manner throughout teams,” Sills said.
Additional masking will not be required outdoors or in the practice bubble when the mandatory mask policy is in place next week. Testing will take place on Monday Nov. 29 and Wednesday Dec. 1.
Also, the league is encouraging teams to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for friends and family of players and staff if they’re visiting or staying with them for Thanksgiving. The testing should be conducted before friends and family interact with players and staff, and should be arranged at times separate from when players and staff are testing.
Teams were reminded to strictly enforce protocols at their facilities. The NFL is offering to send league staff to assist with the enforcement of the protocols at club facilities. The league did this previously in training camp.
Last week, the NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and issued $14,650 fines to Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violations of league and players’ union protocols.
Back from injury, Mikaela Shiffrin eyes World Cup record in Finland
Operation Vicious Cycle: Colorado AG indicts eight men in bike shop burglaries across state
Lil Nas X Reveals ‘Scandalous’ Love Triangle In Hilarious ‘Maury’ Video — Watch
UFC Odds and Betting Lines Today
Jeremy Renner Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Abuse Allegations After Split: ‘I Don’t Fuel S*** Fires’
NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks indoors at team facilities — regardless of vaccination status — in an update to COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving
Kourtney Kardashian Gifts Travis Barker With His ‘Dream’ Buick For His 46th Birthday — Photos
Betrivers Promo Codes [2021] – #Bonus Message
Ripple Proposes Crypto-regulations Plan for U.S Regulators
Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky: He’s ‘My Whole Life’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19