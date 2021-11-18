News
Battenfeld: Rachael Rollins’ arrest as a college student bears similarities to another Biden nominee
A controversy over a theft arrest by a nominee for a top Treasury post bears striking similarities to an incident by another Biden nominee — Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins — who was charged with receiving stolen property while a UMass student in 1991.
Saule Omarova, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was charged with misdemeanor “retail theft” in 1995, according to a report by Fox News.
The arrest showed up in a Wisconsin background check which is available to the public. Omarova’s case was ultimately dismissed through the Wisconsin first offender program.
The White House strongly defended Omarova, a Cornell Law School professor whose nomination is being targeted by some Republicans in the Senate because of her past writings about socialism and banking.
“To be clear, Saule has been fully transparent about this incident her entire career, including to the Senate, in applications and when she worked at the Treasury Department during the Bush administration,” a White House spokesperson said. “This case was ultimately dismissed in January 1996 — more than 25 years ago — and was the result of a misunderstanding and confusing situation.”
Rollins, nominated by Biden to be U.S. Attorney, has been less than transparent about her own arrest, which the Herald first reported when she was running her first DA campaign.
Rollins was just 19 when she was charged with receiving stolen property under $200, a misdemeanor, by Amherst Police, according to a court complaint obtained by the Herald.
She was arraigned in December 1991 and pleaded not guilty, according to court records. She paid court costs of $200 and five months later the case was continued without a finding and eventually dismissed.
The court records never said what the stolen property was and Rollins refused to release any details about the incident, except to say it was “minor” and “informed how she views criminal justice reform.”
Rollins’ campaign said at the time that her arrest never affected her career, which included four years in the U.S. Attorney’s office.
“She has since passed federal clearance checks and state police background checks for her jobs for the state and federal governments,” according to a statement by her campaign.
A spokesman for the Suffolk DA’s office did not answer a Herald inquiry about Rollins’ case.
Rollins has drawn heat from Senate Republicans over her list of “minor” offenses like disorderly conduct, trespassing and shoplifting that she has refused to prosecute.
Receiving stolen property happens to be one of the offenses her District Attorney’s office is now declining to prosecute, which is even more reason why she should be fully transparent about her own case.
Rollins’ nomination to be U.S. Attorney is being held up by Republicans. The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on her nomination earlier this year, and it’s unclear when it will go to the full Senate.
Rollins’ arrest never became an issue during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.
But it bears striking similarities to Omarova’s case.
Court sides with Boston over ACLU on Mass and Cass — but it’s unclear what comes next
A judge has given the city the go-ahead to continue with tent removal on Mass and Cass — but new Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration won’t say whether it’s actually restarting following a “pausing” of removals.
Suffolk Superior Judge Janet Sanders denied the ACLU’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have effectively halted the city’s efforts to get people on what’s known as Methadone Mile out of the tent city that’s sprung up there.
Sanders, in a decision just a few hours after a two-hour hearing wrapped up, put the kibosh on the ACLU’s request for a temporary restraining order against the city. Sanders said it doesn’t appear that the ACLU’s argument that there is a “constitutional right to a certain kind of housing,” as she characterized it, will hold water in a final decision.
And further, the judge added, if the city’s restrained from continuing the tent-removal efforts in the area that’s been swamped with filth and violence, “In the meantime the problems at Mass and Cass will continue and almost certainly grow.”
The suit came in response to an executive order from then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey aimed at getting the hundreds of tent-dwellers in the South End area out of their ad-hoc shelters and into either treatment or housing beds — and threatening still-unused legal action if they don’t comply.
Wednesday proved to be a flurry of activity on the Mass and Cass front. First, in Wu’s first day in office, she said in a morning press conference that the city had begun “pausing” tent-removal efforts as a decision on an emergency order was due soon by the judge. And then asked whether the city would resume the efforts if the courts sided with them, she said, “not necessarily,” and added that she has to further work on policy with her new Mass and Cass brass.
After the judge’s ruling, Wu’s office wouldn’t say whether the pause is continuing, other than to say the city will take a “holistic approach” to ameliorating the situation there focused on creating more supportive housing. The executive order remains in place.
Immediately after Wu’s press conference was the hearing in Suffolk Superior. During the two-hour session, it quickly became clear the judge wasn’t finding the ACLU’s legal argument overly persuasive. She pushed back regularly on ACLU counsel Ruth Bourquin’s arguments.
Bourquin argued that the city was undertaking “cruel and unusual punishment” on the homeless. She said the city was taking and destroying property and, key to the main legal argument, was punishing the people on the street even though there weren’t “practically available” beds that were appropriate for the homeless people’s needs.
The city’s attorney Lisa Maki acknowledged that they’re working on getting a wider array of beds so that the bulk aren’t just in congregate shelters, but said, “’Appropriate’ and ‘legally required’ are two different things here.” She said that the shelters are well able to make accommodations for people as they work to get them into better housing.
The ongoing lawsuit continues, and Sanders will hear further arguments Nov. 29.
State Rep. Jon Santiago, who represents the area, told the Herald that this ruling “reaffirms” the city’s “public-health-first approach.”
“We need to act with urgency,” Santiago said. “The situation right now is not tenable and to do nothing right now is to condone a crisis.”
Massachusetts lawmakers miss deadline for ARPA deal, break for holidays
Massachusetts lawmakers blew past a self-imposed deadline to broker a deal on a nearly $4 billion coronavirus relief spending bill, with key legislators saying a deal was “too far apart” to reach before they take a seven-week holiday break.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to get this bill done, the ARPA spending bill, looks like we’re not going to be able to get it done today,” House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz told State House News Service outside his second-floor office late Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, it doesn’t end the discussion. I think we’re going to continue to negotiate beyond today because there’s obviously a need to try to get this done as soon as possible.”
Michlewitz said negotiations between the House and Senate will continue over the break despite their inability to reach a deal and appeared to leave the door open for a vote during informal sessions over the coming weeks.
But sources close to State House leaders have expressed skepticism over striking a deal during informal session, when a single lawmaker can derail a vote.
The Democrat-led House and Senate have both passed plans to spend roughly $3.82 billion from a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and state tax surplus dollars from last fiscal year to make investments in jobs, infrastructure, public health, housing and more in an effort to jumpstart the pandemic recovery.
But the bills only moved before a six-member conference committee on Monday.
Gov. Charlie Baker a Republican, has for months been urging lawmakers to hurry up and pass a spending bill to get the federal relief dollars into the hands of needy Bay Staters as quickly as possible.
It was call lawmakers resisted as they embarked on a months-long public hearing process where they heard hours of testimony from advocates, business interest groups and residents about how the nearly $4.9 billion in remaining ARPA funds should be distributed. They had expressed “hope” to get a bill on Baker’s desk by Thanksgiving.
Massachusetts lags considerably behind most other states in the nation when it comes to doling out the emergency federal funding for states, according to a National Conference of State Legislature database.
Baker allocated $394 million of the nearly $5.3 billion given to Massachusetts before the Democrat-led state Legislature seized control of the remaining billions in June. Much of the rest has remained cloistered away since.
In the waning hours of the first half of the formal session on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley sent a letter to the six members of the conference committee urging lawmakers to “take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to prioritize equity and center the needs of our most vulnerable communities in Massachusetts.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Celtics notebook: Williams’ knee soreness called a “short-term” issue
What initially had a foreboding tone appears to be more of a short-term issue where Rob Williams’ left knee is concerned.
After saying Monday night that his young center felt a “sharp pain” in the knee during a win over Cleveland, Ime Udoka sounded more promising following Wednesday morning’s shootaround in Atlanta.
“It’s a short-term thing,” the Celtics coach said. “(Williams) just didn’t feel ready to go tonight. He felt better than the other night when it happened but just being cautious with that.”
Udoka said that tests have not been taken of the knee, and Williams appears to be fine with not going the exam route just yet.
“We’ve just been taking it day by day, seeing how I feel,” said Williams, who admitted that he didn’t want the coaches and trainers to notice that he had started limping in the second quarter of Monday night’s win in Cleveland.
“I just remember starting to take steps down the court and starting to feel that pain,” he said. “Wasn’t trying to show it to the coaching staff, but when they seen me limping a little bit, they took me out.”
Williams said he’s experienced “way worse,” and that he’s not concerned.
“Not really, just because I know what I’ve overcome before and I know how well our staff is as far as treating it and getting me back right,” he said. “So just a little bump in the road I need to get past.”
Williams is averaging a career high 30.8 minutes per game, and understands that the additional load will require an equal dose of caution.
“Obviously playing the most minutes I’ve played in my career, it’s something I gotta be on top of as far as treatment wise and everything else,” he said.
Brown not ready yet
Though Jaylen Brown continues to ramp up workouts in his recovery from a strained hamstring, he was deemed not ready for the Hawks game. His next possible return dates are on Friday and Saturday during back-to-back home games against the Lakers and Thunder. LeBron James is expected to return from an abdominal strain on Friday.
Kanter adjustments
Enes Kanter, who played well in Cleveland while filling in for the departed Williams, would be Udoka’s backup big-man solution — if he decides to go that way. In any event, get used to the Celtics going with one big man at a time until Williams returns.
Grant Williams was Udoka’s choice for a replacement starter Wednesday night. Udoka admits that Kanter isn’t a good fit when he goes to his preference — switching defenses.
“It depends on the game,” said Udoka. “If we want to switch, maybe that’s something he doesn’t do as well in normal coverage, but it’s really the opponent more than what we’re doing for Enes specifically. Guy like (Trae) Young tonight, regardless of who’s out there we want to be higher on him, higher pick-up points, showing more bodies early whether it was Al, Rob or Enes, our coverage is going to be a lot higher with him in general. Depends on the opponent rather than anything Enes does well or doesn’t do as well.
“We’ll see what we do off the bench, whether it’s going bigger with Enes, or it’s downsizing with a guy like Jabari (Parker) like we have in the past. Doesn’t change a lot of wing rotations off the bench – it’s more a matter of having one big in there at a time as opposed to two to start with. But we’re comfortable with Grant as the starter. He’s done it quite a bit this year, and then see what they bring off the bench to counteract in the game at the time. They go smaller, with (John) Collins at the five and (Danilo) Gallinari at the four, so we can go a few ways with that.”
Young still dangerous
Trae Young, one of the inspirations for the NBA’s shift against rewarding non-basketball moves with calls, has predictably experienced a decline in free throw attempts.
That doesn’t mean the Celtics can guard him differently.
“His numbers are down from nine to about five, so free throw-wise he hasn’t had as many, and it doesn’t look like he’s trying to bait as many fouls, but it’s almost making him a better shooter/scorer because he’s concentrating on that,” said Udoka. “Looks like his overall shooting numbers may be up, and he’s playing for that instead of trying to draw fouls, which could make him more dangerous. But he is who he is — a big time scorer who has had a few big games lately, so we have to be ready for him tonight.”
Court sides with Boston over ACLU on Mass and Cass — but it's unclear what comes next
Massachusetts lawmakers miss deadline for ARPA deal, break for holidays
