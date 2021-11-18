Tech
Beginner Bird Watching for Hikers
I love hiking. It doesn’t matter where I am or who I am with as long as I am out on a trail somewhere. One of the things I enjoy about it is being out in nature and having silence or just the sounds of some birds. Yes, it seems that no matter where you are hiking you will almost always see or hear some birds. Unlike the big mammals, which are harder to see, birds are ubiquitous. Here are some simple tips to help hikers learn how to be better bird watchers and get more out of their time in nature.
First of all, it is important to stay quiet and listen (unless you are in an area that is heavily used by bears). Birds are always talking and listening. This means that they can hear if there are people around, which can sometimes cause them to be quiet. To prevent them from being quiet you should try to be quiet yourself and listen to your surroundings. You may surprise yourself at how many different kinds and numbers of birds that you can hear at any one place. Once you hear where the noise from the birds is coming from the trick becomes trying to see the bird.
Next, try to walk or hike slowly. If you go for a fast hike or walk you are not going to see as many birds as if you were going slower. The best way to see and hear many birds is to walk slowly and pay attention to the sounds and movements along the trail. If you are trying to get some good exercise and want to go fast, then you could try to alternate your pace. For example, try going really fast for 15 minutes, then slow down and walk for 5 or 10 minutes, then go fast again for 15 and so on.
If you still want to hike fast then another option for you, which is even better than just walking slow is to sit still. Actually, this is a great idea for anyone whatever pace he or she is hiking at. Pick a nice spot somewhere off of the trail and just sit or stand still for several minutes. This could be on a rock, a log, or under a tree. By sitting still and keeping your eyes and ears open you will give yourself a chance to see or hear all the birds in the area. The birds may even become accustomed to your presence and begin to get active again.
Fortunately, you can really pick any spot to sit and look for birds because birds live everywhere in all habitats. You can see birds near water, in forests, open meadows, or high up in the mountains. Keeping that in mind, the best places to see the most birds are spots at the edge of two different habitats, such as on the edge of a forest next to a meadow. Another excellent spot to see lots of birds is near water, such as along a creek, river, lake, or a wetland.
While you are walking along or sitting still you should always watch for movement. Often you may just see a flash of movement in the corner of your eye. That movement may turn out to just be some leaves blowing in the wind or it could turn out to be a bird darting from one bush to another. If you hold still and look towards that spot you may see the bird move again. It can be hard to see a bird holding still on a bush or tree. But, once that bird moves you will easily see it and by following its movement you can see where it lands.
Birds tend to be more active at certain times of day, which makes them easier to spot because they are flying or moving around a lot. Luckily for hikers the best times of day to see birds are also good times to be out hiking. The best times to see birds are early in the morning or in the evening, since those are when most birds are the most active. I love hiking in the morning or evening when it is not too warm out and you may even get the added bonus of seeing a sunset.
Following these simple tips will help you see lots of birds the next time you go for a hike. The next step is to learn how to start identifying those birds you are seeing.
Great Plains Dynamics GP Reporting Tools and Reports Design Overview
Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP has multiple reporting tools: Report Writer, Crystal Reports, MS SQL Server Reporting Services, FRx, Microsoft Access reports, Excel reporting. Seeing such a variety of tools, you need to know that report design tool selection depends on the report nature. For example if you need to link several modules in Dynamics GP, such as Sales Order Processing and Purchase Order Processing (when your project is done for sales commission release, when items and services are sold and goods are delivered by your vendors) – then you should consider Crystal Reports or SRS, where you can create SQL Stored Procedure or View as report background. Let’s briefly review reporting tools selection and their capabilities:
1. FRx. FRx report designer links directly to Great Plains General Ledger. This means that you should consider this report design tools for GL level reports, including consolidated reports, working over FRx reporting tree. Also it works with GL budgets as well as has an option to consolidate your GP companies with virtual companies, which are exported into Excel worksheet – FRx has Excel linking mechanism.
2. Dynamics GP ReportWriter. The strong points of this tool are direct call of existing reports from GP user workstation with parameters screens. RW is seamlessly integrated with GP interface and user security realm. Such reports as SOP Invoice Blank form is one of the most popular for RW modification – you got to place your company logo on Sales Invoice Form. You can also create RW compatible report in Great Plains Dexterity customizations and these reports will be available via GP Customize menu. Such Dex reports are known as GP Alternate Modified reports. RW is less flexible than Crystal Reports or SRS, but it can have GP parameters entry screen within GP user security realm
3. Crystal Reports and SRS. You may think that these two tools are coming from different vendors and unlikely are comparable. However in the case of Great Plains report design they are similar in report programming technology – the best reports are based on MS SQL Server Stored procedure or SQL view
4. MS Access, Excel and generic MS Visual Studio .Net report publishing. Excel and MS Access can hook up ODBC compliant DB platform, such as MS SQL Server in VBA scripting. C# or VB .Net programmer or Great Plains Technical Consultant can build GP report via SQL select statement in ADO.Net. If you are .Net MS Visual Studio developer, please consider eConnect programming versus direct SQL select statements. If you need GP tables structure, please install GP SDK from CD #2
How To Make A Photo Collage Poster – 10 Unique Ideas For Creating This Milestone Party Decoration
If you create a photo collage poster as the center piece decoration for your next special occasion, it will be the talk of the party. Here’s 10 easy tips and tricks to make this memory-filled tribute in pictures.
Collage Basics
1. Start with a big poster board in your color choice. This will be the background for your collage. Cut the poster board, if necessary, so that it will fit in a large standard size frame. You can check for typical frame dimensions at local stores, to make sure it’s trimmed to a compatible size.
2. Select photos and make COPIES of them. It’s important to preserve the original photographs. This is especially true with older pictures that may be difficult to replace. Ask everyone invited to the party to contribute snapshots of the guest of honor, so you have a good selection.
3. Decide on the collage theme or design and arrange photos. When it finally looks just the way you want it to appear, take a digital photograph of your layout. This way, you can recreate the composition, if anything gets disturbed when gluing.
4. Glue each photo down on the poster board. Glue sticks or rubber cement are good choices.
5. Finish your collage. You might want to use a sealant like Mod Podge. You can add embellishments like stickers, ribbon, feathers, beads, fabric, artificial flowers or anything else that is complimentary. Put in a frame, if desired.
Collage Design Ideas
Of course, you can randomly stick your pictures all over your poster board and it will be a fine tribute to the guest of honor But it’s just as easy to create a truly unique party collage that stands out.
6. Make it a number. If the celebration is for a birthday, arrange your photos in the shape of the guest of honor’s age. For example, for an 80th birthday, you would draw a big 80 on the poster board. It doesn’t have to be perfect because you’re only using it as a guide. Position your photos evenly over the eight and the zero you wrote on the board. This works for any age and is also great for a 50th anniversary.
7. Create a shape. Draw a big heart on your background, then trim and glue your pictures to fit in the shape. Overlap slightly so you don’t see the pencil marks. This is especially nice for a wedding, anniversary or sweet 16 birthday, but can be adapted to other occasions. You can even dress it up by using poster board or foam core in gold or silver. Any simple shape can be used for this idea.
8. Make it about memories. Enlarge a photo of the guest of honor and trim away the background. Position the picture in one corner of the poster. Draw a big cartoon thought bubble over the celebrant’s head to indicate that these are his thoughts. Fill the cartoon bubble with photographs representing his memories.
9. Focus on his favorite things. Expand the photo concept to feature pictures of his interests and pastimes. What food, sports teams, music, movies, places does he prefer? Is he a hiking, skydiving, skiing guy or is he a couch potato glued to his remote? What is he known for? Find clip art in places like google images, that represent his personality and hobbies and include them in this tribute.
10. Do it as a timeline. You can create one poster with columns that showcase different years or decades. Or, you can do individual posters that focus on a particular era in the person’s life or marriage. For example, if you were making this display for someone turning fifty, you would have one section with photos of him in the 1960s, followed by one devoted to the 1970s, then 1980s and so on. In each category, write captions with dates highlighting milestones for that person in that decade. You might also want to include interesting or important dates in world history to go in the timeline.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re planning a big birthday party, golden wedding anniversary or any special occasion. A photo collage poster is a wonderful way to pay tribute to the celebrant and inspire memories in the guests. It’s fun and easy to make. And everyone will love it.
How Can Starting a Blog Be Profitable For Your Business?
Three main reasons to start a blog:
Simple and easy
A blog is easy to setup and maintain. It is very economical and user friendly, both for the reader and the the blogger who maintains the blog. WordPress is the widely used blogging software around. It is a database driven program that makes blogging easier and starting a blog faster. Self hosted WordPress blogs give more authority to the blogger than free Blogspot blogs and blogs hosted on WordPress.com. Its basically the free WordPress software running on your chosen web host. With lowering prices of web hosting charges, setting up a WordPress self hosted blog has become quite affordable.
SEO Optimized
WordPress blogs are by default SEO optimized. That means they are taken well by search engines. Getting listed on a search page is vital for traffic. People can find you while they are looking for something. Writing useful content with related keywords makes your posts ranked faster and in prominent locations. With WordPress, it all becomes so easy, you can hardly imagine in blogger or other blogging platforms.
Publicize your content
If you having a business, I would recommend you to start blog. This is highly beneficial, regardless of the costs in setting up a WordPress blog. A blog has a casual friendly tone and a reader takes up that as a good advise for buying stuff from you. Having your own domain makes it easy for you to be accessible. Showcase your products, give them your contact information for queries and when they pop up a message, give them your quote. Its all so simple and yet profitable. But before that get a WordPress guru to assist you in setting up a blog and help you from time to time.
