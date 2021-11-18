News
Billions wasted by not calling ahead of construction, Missouri top offender
ST. LOUIS – There is a number that many in Missouri do not call before they begin construction projects and it is causing costly waste and excess bills.
The nation’s 811 system is used to prevent damage to underground utility lines and people choosing not to call the number before they dig is costing $61 billion a year in waste and excess according to the Infrastructure Protection Coalition, a group of associations representing broadband, electric, natural gas, pipeline, transportation, sewer, and water industries.
Results from the study show Missouri as a low performer. The data was shown with a color-coded map.
“Ultimately, ratepayers are picking up the tab for this waste and bearing the public safety risk. Some states have figured out how to work this system safely and efficiently, and there’s no reason others cannot do the same,” a coalition member and president and CEO of the Power & Communication Contractors Association Tim Wagner said.
Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia make up more than 20 percent of the national waste which is approximately $13 billion. The study said this is due to 811 policies in these places that do not require mandatory reporting of damage to utility lines.
“The important message here is that this is an imminently fixable situation. We can dramatically improve the system to improve public safety and cut waste with a combination of law, regulation, and process changes mirroring what the best performing states are already doing,” Wagner said.
News
2 teens escape St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are searching for two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, who escaped the Juvenile Detention Facility in Grand Center late Tuesday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the facility around 7 p.m. Tuesday after the teens escaped. It is unknown how they got out of the facility, which is located at 3847 Enright Avenue.
The 15-year-old boy is facing several charges, including resisting or interfering with an arrest and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is charged with murder. Police said the teen was involved in a September shooting that left one person dead. The victim’s body was found in a vehicle on the steps leading to the Gateway Arch grounds, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street.
Residents who live near the facility are on edge knowing the teens remain on the loose.
I just hope they are caught and taken off the streets,” said resident Anthony Ross.
As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday the teens had not been located. The 22nd Circuit Judicial Court is responsible for the facility and said the center houses about two dozen juveniles ages 17 and younger.
News
Fireball streaks by St. Louis Arch during Leonid meteor shower in EarthCam video
ST. LOUIS – A fireball streaked past the St. Louis Arch early Wednesday morning.
It was captured on Earth Cam’s live video of the St. Louis Arch. The camera captured a light streaking through the western sky at approximately 2:43 a.m. Wednesday.
It is unknown at this time exactly what the light source was, but the Leonid meteor shower is currently at its peak.
November’s Leonid meteor shower runs from about Nov. 6th through the 30th but peaks the morning of Nov. 17. The meteors result from Earth moving through the orbital path of Comet Tempel-Tuttle.
Comets’ orbits are full of debris, pieces of which smack into Earth’s atmosphere and vaporize, creating streaks of light across the sky.
In 2021, the Moon will be almost full and will hang around be in the sky for most of the night, washing out many of the meteors. Specifically, in St. Louis, clouds and rain are expected Wednesday, also canceling out the show on the peak morning.
If you’d like to look for meteors on nights surrounding the peak, get as far from city lights as possible, lay flat on your back, and look straight up at the wide sky.
News
Kiszla: As apathy grips Broncos Country, every empty seat at stadium is vote to fire coach Vic Fangio
The burning passion for football in hearts throughout Broncos Country is slowly being snuffed out, replaced by an empty feeling in the stomach. It’s the pits. And it feels like apathy.
If quarterback Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t care, why should you?
“I am 43 years old and have grown up bleeding orange and blue. My two favorite players of all time are John Elway and Steve Atwater, “ die-hard fan Adrian Gonzales told me.
He plunked down more than $500 of hard-earned money on tickets, parking and concessions to attend a home game last month against the Raiders when Mike Shanahan and Atwater were honored at halftime. Denver got spanked 34-24.
“We left midway through the fourth quarter as I was disgusted,” said Gonzales, who has turned down an offer from a buddy to buy two tickets at 33% off full price for a future home game. “I declined because I cannot justify spending $8 a beer on top of another $8 for any sort of food, knowing that the only way to enjoy this garbage is to have at least six of those $8 beers.”
Know what’s going to get Vic Fangio fired as coach of this motley, orange-and-blue crew?
Empty seats. Unless the Broncos start winning, the peeps are going to vote with their feet. Fans will stop showing up. During the four home games remaining on the schedule, the no-shows in Empower Field at Mile High will tell us everything we need to know about the malaise that has enveloped Broncomania.
Everyone that cares about this team knows until serious change occurs from the owner’s box to the playing field, it will be difficult to get back that loving feeling.
It’s gone, gone, gone.
While sipping on my morning coffee as Wednesday dawned, I perused the internet, checking out the resale market for Broncos tickets. It has crashed.
After chowing down on Thanksgiving, if you’re a glutton for football punishment, to say good seats are available for the home date against the Chargers is an understatement. In the upper reaches of the stadium, I found nearly entire rows of seats begging for buyers.
“Season tickets have been in my family since 1962. I suffered through Hank Stram’s onside kicks with the Chiefs as a kid, Super Bowls lost, and then finally won. My tickets sell, but at face or below these days, “ said Bob Kumagai, who sits in Row 16 of Section 125, where he has been too close for comfort for every pratfall by the Broncos during the past five years “The game-day experience is pretty lousy. May not renew. My dad would be heartbroken.”
The heartache of Kumagai is representative of disgruntled fans that contacted me after I reached out on social media to take the pulse of Broncos Country. While far from a scientific survey, anecdotal evidence suggests the heartbeat is so faint that barring a late-season run to the playoffs, Fangio is already a dead coach walking.
After getting blown out 30-13 by Philadelphia, Fangio has presided over defeat in nine of the team’s previous 13 home games, with seven of those losses by double digits. There were nearly 12,000 no-shows for the game against Washington, Empty seats are duly noted by team president Joe Ellis. When a significant number of tickets are purchased by fans of the visiting team, the stadium vibe can quickly deteriorate from one big, happy, orange tribe to us-versus-them ugliness.
“I own a suite, right next to Peyton (Manning),” said Paul Reed, the owner of a roofing company. “Most years, it’s super-easy to fill with clients. This season, we are lucky if we get 15 people to attend, when we normally have 25 begging for tickets.”
Although the Broncos remain in the playoff hunt, how much optimism can a thinking fan truly maintain, when any semblance of home-field advantage is gone?
Lose to the Chargers, and the team might be advised to start Drew Lock as a marketing ploy, so the no-show count for December dates with Detroit and Cincinnati don’t climb to 15,000 and beyond.
I’m not here to dump all the team’s woes at the feet of Bridgewater. He is far from the worst problem at Dove Valley Headquarters, which has become infected by an uneasy feeling that everybody’s marking time until the franchise is sold and the bickering Bowlen kids go away.
After initially ducking the issue with precisely the lame effort he ducked his head and let Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay return a fumble unimpeded for a touchdown, Bridgewater apologized for the football sin we all saw.
“I own up to it,” Bridgewater said. “It’s unacceptable as a football player.”
But know what? It’s too late for this mess of an organization to say it’s sorry.
The broken-hearted in Broncos Country has better things to do than cheer a team that has betrayed the trust of the NFL’s most loyal fan base.
After sitting through the insult of “Let’s go Eagles!” chants from visitors on top of the emotional pain of watching Denver get blown out, Victor Martinez sold his tickets for the remainder of the season. Love dies hard in Broncos Country. But he’s tired of being played for a fool.
“Not giving up Sundays with my kids,” Martinez told me, “to watch Teddy give up.”
