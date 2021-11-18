Connect with us

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Price Plummets, Will it Bounce Back?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Top 5 Altcoins to Look for November!
Bitcoin News
  • With rising liquidations, Ethereum has underperformed.
  • With the price nearing $1.8, a breakthrough is imminent.

Crypto traders seem to be unhappy following early Tuesday’s market fall. But the indications and reiteration of a historical trend scream ideal. Also, new data reveals significant institutional investments in the crypto market. Bitcoin had the highest weekly inflows of $97 million, followed by Ethereum and Cardano with $17.3 million and $16.4 million, respectively. Crypto expert Jason Pizzano identifies key entry and departure locations for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano.

Bitcoin Analysis:

The price fell sharply to $59.25k after significant rejection at the $66.14k resistance neckline. To confirm the double top pattern, the Bitcoin price is likely to drop another 15%. Likewise, given the price’s recent upward trend, the next step should take beyond $70k.

ETH Price Analysis:

With rising liquidations, Ethereum has underperformed the bulk of cryptocurrencies, losing over 5% daily. The price has lost 36%, 36%, and 34% in three consecutive bear markets in the last three months. A 15% dip in the current bear market looks to be the top altcoin’s trend. It would drop another 10% to $3,700. But a price spike is coming.

Cardano Analysis:

Cardano price has been moving in symmetrical triangles. A breakthrough is near. The ideal entry zones for buying cryptocurrency are $1.5-$2. With the price nearing $1.8, a breakthrough is imminent.

Bitcoin Growth Continues!

On Tuesday, the BTC price dropped from $66.2k to $59.303k, causing a strong sell-off. Moreover, the fear and greed index remained neutral. But the most important asset still has room to rise.

However, one of the whale addresses has verified the biggest Bitcoin collection, stated a crypto analytics platform Venture founder. He just tweeted about the purchase of 207 BTC for $62k, or $12.8 million USD.

Bitcoin

Cardano Leads Altcoins As Market Marks 13th Consecutive Week Of Inflows

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Picture of animated money going into a money jar
Cardano has flexed its muscles in the latest iteration of inflows coming into the market. Inflows have been steady the past couple of months, currently at 13 consecutive weeks of inflows for the market. Bitcoin and altcoins alike have benefited from the inflows which have indicated institutional interest piquing in the market. However, Cardano looks to have enjoyed the most benefits amongst the altcoins from last week’s inflows.

Cardano Leading The Pack

Cardano saw positive inflows for last week which put it ahead of other altcoins. Total inflows for the week had come out to $151 million and Cardano inflows totaled $16 million in the same time period. The total year-to-date inflows for the market have now hit a record $9billion. However, the record for the previous year had been broken three weeks back after hitting the $7 billion mark.

Related Reading | What Went On In The Secret Meetings Between Cardano Developer IOHK And Zanzibar Officials?

Cardano was not the only altcoin that saw positive inflows. According to the CoinShares report, Ethereum had also continued its hot streak of market inflows. Competitor Solana recorded inflows totaling $9.8 million. Likewise, Polkadot and XRP, which saw $5.2 million and $3.1 million of inflows respectively.

ADA price struggles at $1.8 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

Ethereum’s inflows saw the digital asset’s total asset under management break a new record. AuM in Ethereum had surged past $21 billion for the first time ever. The inflows suggest a positive outlook from institutional investors toward altcoins, especially smart contract platforms. These platforms led ahead of all other altcoins for the week.

Bitcoin Maintaining The Lead

Although the altcoins gained ground in last week’s inflows, bitcoin has continued to maintain the lead. Of the total $151 million of inflows recorded, bitcoin made up the majority with a total of $98 million flowing into the digital asset. This speaks to bitcoin’s place as a market leader and continues to cement its spot as the most valuable cryptocurrency in the market.

Related Reading | Cardano Founder Addresses Price Speculations As ADA Struggles

Cardano’s $16 million worth of inflows comes out to less than 20% of the total bitcoin inflows but is nonetheless a significant figure for the altcoin. Bitcoin’s inflows have been mostly contributed to by trading in the ETF funds that have been approved by the SEC. With the VanEck ETF kicking off trading on Tuesday, this number is expected to grow for the coming week.

Bitcoin’s total year-to-date inflows now sit at a record $6.5 billion. Total assets under management for the digital currency are also at an all-time high with a total of $56 billion currently under management.

Featured image from Capital.com, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

Top 3 Projects Locked in Polygon Ecosystem in Terms of TVL

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Polygon current price
  • SushiSwap is an automated market maker (AMM).
  • Aave stands out from its rivals in an increasingly saturated market.

Let us take a look at the top 3 Projects Locked in the Polygon Ecosystem in terms of TVL as of November 17.

AAVE

Aave is a decentralized crypto lending and borrowing system. Digital assets deposited into specifically established liquidity pools receive interest. Borrowers may then use their crypto as collateral to get a quick loan.

AAVE is a governance token that gives owners a vote in the future development of the system. Aave stands out from its rivals in an increasingly saturated market. It was one of the top projects in total crypto locked in its protocol during the DeFi mania in summer 2020.

The project enables users to borrow and lend in over 20 cryptocurrencies, giving them more options. Aave’s “flash loans” are advertised as the first uncollateralized lending alternative in the DeFi industry. But they must be repaid inside the same transaction. According to CoinMarketCap, the Aave price today is $278.67 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $365,330,211 USD. Aave is down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.

QuickSwap (QUICK)

QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, the developer of Automated Market Makers in the cryptocurrency’s rapidly developing DeFi sector. Both are magical. Instead of unicorn magic, it chose dragon magic. It’s a speedier kind of magic only found in a remote region known as Layer 2, as per the team behind the project.

According to CoinMarketCap, the QuickSwap price today is $365.71 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,807,188 USD. QuickSwap has been down 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

SushiSwap (SUSHI)

SushiSwap is an automated market maker (AMM). AMMs are decentralized exchanges that employ smart contracts to generate markets for any given pair of tokens. It is a fork of Uniswap, the AMM synonymous with decentralized finance (DeFi) and the resulting trading boom in DeFi coins.

Furthermore, SushiSwap wants to broaden the AMM market and introduce new features, including enhanced benefits for network users through its own token, SUSHI. According to CoinMarketCap, the SushiSwap price today is $9.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $212,987,715 USD. SushiSwap is up 2.13% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

$9 Billion In Ethereum Exited Exchanges In Last 3 Days As ETH Drops To $4.2k

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Ethereum
$9 billion in Ethereum was withdrawn from exchanges within the past three days, suggesting that whales might be accumulating.

A Massive 2.2M ETH Exited Exchanges In The Last Three Days Alone

As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, on-chain data shows around $9 billion in Ethereum was taken off exchanges in the past few days.

The indicator of relevance here is the “exchange reserve,” which measures the total amount of ETH present in exchange wallets.

When this metric’s value goes down, it means investors are withdrawing their Ethereum from exchanges. Such a trend may be a sign of accumulation, and could be bullish in the long-term.

On the other hand, when the indicator moves up, it implies holders are moving their coins to exchanges either for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins. This situation can end up being bearish for the crypto.

Now, here is a chart that highlights the trend in the value of the Ethereum exchange reserve over the past year:

Looks like the indicator has been dropping off for a while | Source: CryptoQuant

As the above graph shows, the Ethereum exchange reserves showed a very sharp decline over the past three days.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Nosedives, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term

During this period, about 2.2 million ETH (more than $9 billion at the current rate) was taken off exchange wallets.

This is one of the largest quantities of Ethereum that was withdrawn in such a short amount of time. This could be a sign of accumulation from whales, or it could turn out to be a result of internal wallets transfer on an exchange.

Related Reading | Ethereum Scarcity: After London Fork, ETH’s Supply Change Drops To Almost Zero

But if it’s indeed because of accumulation from big players like institutional investors, then it could be quite bullish for ETH.

Also, the chart shows that the exchange reserves have been on the decline for a while now. As the exchange reserves effectively represent the available supply of Ethereum for purchase, such a constant decrease may be leading to a supply shock.

Due to supply-demand dynamics, such a prolonged trend can prove to be bullish for the cryptocurrency in the long term.

Ethereum Price

At the time of writing, ETH’s price floats around $4.2k, down 13% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has gained 11% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.

Ethereum 

Looks like ETH's price has declined in the past couple of days | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

After rising above the $4.7k level again a few days ago, the coin has again dropped back down since, touching as low as $4.1k.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
