Cardano Leads Altcoins As Market Marks 13th Consecutive Week Of Inflows
Cardano has flexed its muscles in the latest iteration of inflows coming into the market. Inflows have been steady the past couple of months, currently at 13 consecutive weeks of inflows for the market. Bitcoin and altcoins alike have benefited from the inflows which have indicated institutional interest piquing in the market. However, Cardano looks to have enjoyed the most benefits amongst the altcoins from last week’s inflows.
Cardano Leading The Pack
Cardano saw positive inflows for last week which put it ahead of other altcoins. Total inflows for the week had come out to $151 million and Cardano inflows totaled $16 million in the same time period. The total year-to-date inflows for the market have now hit a record $9billion. However, the record for the previous year had been broken three weeks back after hitting the $7 billion mark.
Cardano was not the only altcoin that saw positive inflows. According to the CoinShares report, Ethereum had also continued its hot streak of market inflows. Competitor Solana recorded inflows totaling $9.8 million. Likewise, Polkadot and XRP, which saw $5.2 million and $3.1 million of inflows respectively.
ADA price struggles at $1.8 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Ethereum’s inflows saw the digital asset’s total asset under management break a new record. AuM in Ethereum had surged past $21 billion for the first time ever. The inflows suggest a positive outlook from institutional investors toward altcoins, especially smart contract platforms. These platforms led ahead of all other altcoins for the week.
Bitcoin Maintaining The Lead
Although the altcoins gained ground in last week’s inflows, bitcoin has continued to maintain the lead. Of the total $151 million of inflows recorded, bitcoin made up the majority with a total of $98 million flowing into the digital asset. This speaks to bitcoin’s place as a market leader and continues to cement its spot as the most valuable cryptocurrency in the market.
Cardano’s $16 million worth of inflows comes out to less than 20% of the total bitcoin inflows but is nonetheless a significant figure for the altcoin. Bitcoin’s inflows have been mostly contributed to by trading in the ETF funds that have been approved by the SEC. With the VanEck ETF kicking off trading on Tuesday, this number is expected to grow for the coming week.
Bitcoin’s total year-to-date inflows now sit at a record $6.5 billion. Total assets under management for the digital currency are also at an all-time high with a total of $56 billion currently under management.
Featured image from Capital.com, chart from TradingView.com
Top 3 Projects Locked in Polygon Ecosystem in Terms of TVL
- SushiSwap is an automated market maker (AMM).
- Aave stands out from its rivals in an increasingly saturated market.
Let us take a look at the top 3 Projects Locked in the Polygon Ecosystem in terms of TVL as of November 17.
AAVE
Aave is a decentralized crypto lending and borrowing system. Digital assets deposited into specifically established liquidity pools receive interest. Borrowers may then use their crypto as collateral to get a quick loan.
AAVE is a governance token that gives owners a vote in the future development of the system. Aave stands out from its rivals in an increasingly saturated market. It was one of the top projects in total crypto locked in its protocol during the DeFi mania in summer 2020.
The project enables users to borrow and lend in over 20 cryptocurrencies, giving them more options. Aave’s “flash loans” are advertised as the first uncollateralized lending alternative in the DeFi industry. But they must be repaid inside the same transaction. According to CoinMarketCap, the Aave price today is $278.67 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $365,330,211 USD. Aave is down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.
QuickSwap (QUICK)
QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, the developer of Automated Market Makers in the cryptocurrency’s rapidly developing DeFi sector. Both are magical. Instead of unicorn magic, it chose dragon magic. It’s a speedier kind of magic only found in a remote region known as Layer 2, as per the team behind the project.
According to CoinMarketCap, the QuickSwap price today is $365.71 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,807,188 USD. QuickSwap has been down 0.25% in the last 24 hours.
SushiSwap (SUSHI)
SushiSwap is an automated market maker (AMM). AMMs are decentralized exchanges that employ smart contracts to generate markets for any given pair of tokens. It is a fork of Uniswap, the AMM synonymous with decentralized finance (DeFi) and the resulting trading boom in DeFi coins.
Furthermore, SushiSwap wants to broaden the AMM market and introduce new features, including enhanced benefits for network users through its own token, SUSHI. According to CoinMarketCap, the SushiSwap price today is $9.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $212,987,715 USD. SushiSwap is up 2.13% in the last 24 hours.
$9 Billion In Ethereum Exited Exchanges In Last 3 Days As ETH Drops To $4.2k
$9 billion in Ethereum was withdrawn from exchanges within the past three days, suggesting that whales might be accumulating.
A Massive 2.2M ETH Exited Exchanges In The Last Three Days Alone
As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, on-chain data shows around $9 billion in Ethereum was taken off exchanges in the past few days.
The indicator of relevance here is the “exchange reserve,” which measures the total amount of ETH present in exchange wallets.
When this metric’s value goes down, it means investors are withdrawing their Ethereum from exchanges. Such a trend may be a sign of accumulation, and could be bullish in the long-term.
On the other hand, when the indicator moves up, it implies holders are moving their coins to exchanges either for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins. This situation can end up being bearish for the crypto.
Now, here is a chart that highlights the trend in the value of the Ethereum exchange reserve over the past year:
Looks like the indicator has been dropping off for a while | Source: CryptoQuant
As the above graph shows, the Ethereum exchange reserves showed a very sharp decline over the past three days.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Nosedives, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term
During this period, about 2.2 million ETH (more than $9 billion at the current rate) was taken off exchange wallets.
This is one of the largest quantities of Ethereum that was withdrawn in such a short amount of time. This could be a sign of accumulation from whales, or it could turn out to be a result of internal wallets transfer on an exchange.
Related Reading | Ethereum Scarcity: After London Fork, ETH’s Supply Change Drops To Almost Zero
But if it’s indeed because of accumulation from big players like institutional investors, then it could be quite bullish for ETH.
Also, the chart shows that the exchange reserves have been on the decline for a while now. As the exchange reserves effectively represent the available supply of Ethereum for purchase, such a constant decrease may be leading to a supply shock.
Due to supply-demand dynamics, such a prolonged trend can prove to be bullish for the cryptocurrency in the long term.
Ethereum Price
At the time of writing, ETH’s price floats around $4.2k, down 13% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has gained 11% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.
Looks like ETH's price has declined in the past couple of days | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
After rising above the $4.7k level again a few days ago, the coin has again dropped back down since, touching as low as $4.1k.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
How to Evaluate a NFT Game Worth Investing In?
The best way to decide to invest in a project is to follow how their strategic ventures capital evaluates the project.
In this article, we will help the independent investor understand that with a case study of Real Realm. Since Real Realm IDO date is getting closer on BSC Station (Nov-23rd), the interview will help the community understand how to assess the potential of an NFT game project through the investor’s perspective.
The Interview with the CEO of BSC Station – Mr. Scofield, will be very helpful for those who are interested in investing in Real Realm.
What’s Real Realm
Real Realm is a Blockchain-based war strategy game. Acknowledging the enormous potential in the world of blockchain, Real Realm is now integrated and enhanced, aiming to be an innovative blockchain-based game that naturally applies Free-to-Earn (Free-to-play and Play-to-Earn) mechanisms by unique algorithms.
The contents of the interview
1-Could you introduce BSCStation?
BSCStation (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become the economic infrastructure for Defi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain.
We have established a $2 million fund to invest in promising Metaverse, GameFi & NFT projects in a bid to further innovation in the blockchain gaming space.
2-What do you most appreciate about the Real Realm product?
I greatly appreciate that the game is designed for both free-to-play and play-to-earn players.
Regarding “free-to-play”, no one is left behind. Throughout the game, players do not need to spend any funds to start their journey. Diligent players who complete the daily tasks and contribute to the game’s ecosystem even can earn enormously.
3- According to you, what are the Unique selling points that Real Realm will attract?
Firstly, Real Realm has a powerful combination of the best available features out there (Multiple platforms, Community-driven, Free-to-earn and Intensive NFT stories) and new features:
- NFT BEP-721
- Clans – groups of video game players
- NFT battles control
This combination is unique and extremely attractive.
Secondly, Real Realm Universe applies unique mechanisms that enable to establish differences between play-to-earn and free-to-play players but also remain the necessary balance for all gamers.
What is even better is that those amazing characteristics are going along with the Mienacia metaverse – the trend of the new era.
4-Why did you decide to incubate the Real Realm Project?
Firstly, Real Realm is a considerably potential project in the promising trend of GameFi that BSCS is aiming to invest in. BSCStation Launchpad is created as the next step for truly interoperable DeFi and NFT. A Protocol built for Binance Smart Chain token pools and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralized and interoperable environment based on Binance Smart Chain. BSCStation Incubation Hub will be a start-up incubator, a starting place and a platform for leading projects in the field of Gamefi, NFT and Metaverse as well as projects in other fields.
Secondly, Real Realm is particularly outstanding in the industry as it has:
– Innovative blockchain-based technology with unique algorithms
– Various battle modes and diverse features for both F2P and P2F players
– All transactions and data are tracked and supervised by prestigious 3rd parties
Therefore, BSCS is honored and confident to become Real Realm’s incubator.
5- What is your expectation about Real Realm?
I believe that the Real Realm team – a connection of skillful experts in the field of game development and blockchain technology will establish a solid ground to operate the game stably and permanently.
I expect that Real Realm will satisfy the demand of earning long-term and steady profits while enjoying great games for most players, which offers the best experiences for gamers and bring mobile games up to the next levels.
6- As an incubator and strategic Advisor, what will you contribute to Real Realm?
The role of a true incubator is to help nascent projects – by providing all kinds of support and consultancy to help projects get through the survival stage.
BSCS has successfully incubated many projects before by giving them full-stack support. With BSCStation Launchpad, Real Realm will be able to raise and exchange capital in a cheap and fast manner. We will fully support all aspects at all stages from pre-IDO to post-IDO: connecting with global prestigious VCs and KOLs, marketing strategy, building community, connecting with service firms (such as market maker, anti-hacking, etc. ), consultancy on listing methods as well as supporting listing on centralized and decentralized exchanges, running farms and start pools, etc.
Photo: Unique Real Realm’s NFTs
