Cassidy Rainwater’s remains found on accused kidnappers’ property in Missouri, court docs reveal
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- According to court documents, Cassidy Rainwater’s remains have been found on a property belonging to two men accused of kidnapping her and keeping her in a cage.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton have been charged with first-degree murder. They are also facing charges for the abandonment of a corpse. Norton has a criminal hearing scheduled for November 23, and Phelps will appear in court on November 19.
Court documents say that on September 16, the FBI provided the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office with pictures sent to the FBI as a cyber tip. Some of those photos showed Rainwater partially nude in a cage. Other pictures showed Rainwater’s body bound to a gantry crane device. Authorities say this device is commonly used for processing wild game. That same day Phelps was arrested.
During the execution of a search warrant, investigators on the scene of the Moon Valley Road property found the gantry crane, potential blood evidence, and items from a freezer that appeared to be human flesh dated July 24.
Court documents say the items were sent to a crime lab for testing and the lab confirmed they were consistent with Rainwater’s DNA. Authorities say they found Rainwater’s skeletal remains located near the property where Phelps disposed of them. During the investigation of digital evidence, authorities found that Phelps and Norton were planning to murder Rainwater on July 24.
On September 17, authorities attempted to interview Phelps but he invoked his rights to an attorney and refused to answer questions. Court documents say on September 20, FBI officials interviewed Norton at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Norton told investigators that Phelps asked him to go to the property while Rainwater was sleeping. The documents indicated the two would attack her while Norton held down her legs and Phelps strangled her. Authorities say the men then hung her body on the gantry and Norton helped Phelps dismember the body.
“We have not located any evidence that would lead us to believe there are any other victims associated with Phelps and Norton at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation,” the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “If there is anyone who believes they may information concerning this case, they can call investigators at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.”
Cassidy Rainwater’s brother spoke to a reporter and said he hopes to release a statement tomorrow after speaking with family members.
Members of the community have spoken out about the new information, including Windyville business owner Katie Heflin.
“It’s horrible but as a community even though we didn’t know her we’re still praying for her family and we know she had kids. We’re all praying for them. No matter what she did, she didn’t deserve that. No matter what had happened,” says Heflin.
Heflin says that she feels the Dallas County Sheriff was not completely honest with the community when addressing the rumors surrounding the case.
“I don’t think he was being truthful… to say that 99.9 percent of the rumors are false when what came out today confirms 75 percent of them, that means only 25% of the rumors were false. So it’s very concerning for all of us,” says Heflin.
The Dallas County Sheriff released a statement on Facebook during the investigation in October urging the community to stop spreading rumors and wait for investigators to release information.
Ronnie’s Cinema to offer some vaccination-required shows
ST. LOUIS – Starting Friday, Marcus Theaters is offering vaccination-required shows at select theaters. In the St. Louis area, the shows will be offered at Ronnie’s Cinema.
The vaccination-required shows will be available on two films twice a day for two weeks at a time. There will also be regular showtimes available for the same movies where you don’t have to show proof of vaccine.
Ronnie’s Cinema will offer showtimes for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “King Richard” and “House of Gucci” over the next couple of weeks.
Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card.
The theater chain says a negative test prior to the date of the showing will not be accepted.
You can get more information about the vaccination-required shows here.
Meghan King-Owens reveals her new ‘cozy’ St. Louis County Home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Real Housewife of Orange County has been through a lot over the past few years. Now Meghan King Owens, 37, has announced she has moved to another St. Louis County home.
Meghan divorced Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania.
Edmonds, 51, reportedly still lives at the home they built together. In August he became engaged to Kortnie O’Connor, 36, after the divorce with King became final.
Now, we know more about where Meghan is currently living. Property records indicate that she owns a modest $840,000 home in Kirkwood. She shared a story to her Instagram page over the weekend to tell fans about what it meant to purchase this home.
“These photos were taken on a dreary day one year ago when I bought this house all by myself. A year to date before that was when my world was rocked and I was forced to endure the most humiliating public split I’d ever have the displeasure of experiencing. I learned to single-parent three preschoolers during Covid and managed to save enough money to leave my former family home and proudly provide a much smaller, much cozier perfect home for my kids
In my first year of homeownership, I continued putting myself back together and learned how to balance single motherhood with self-care. And at roughly the one-year anniversary of buying my house, I got married. So much can change in one year, in two years. You are strong, you are worthy, and you can do what I did. It will hurt and you will cry, but you will prevail. You have no other choice to make the decision every single day to find happiness. I believe in you.”
On Tuesday Meghan returned to Instagram to offer a reaction to all the support. She writes, “Reflecting on my last post… now I’m all like…” And then sings, “When you know your worth now and you’re just like: ‘I remember when, I remember when I lost my mind.”
Billions wasted by not calling ahead of construction, Missouri top offender
ST. LOUIS – There is a number that many in Missouri do not call before they begin construction projects and it is causing costly waste and excess bills.
The nation’s 811 system is used to prevent damage to underground utility lines and people choosing not to call the number before they dig is costing $61 billion a year in waste and excess according to the Infrastructure Protection Coalition, a group of associations representing broadband, electric, natural gas, pipeline, transportation, sewer, and water industries.
Results from the study show Missouri as a low performer. The data was shown with a color-coded map.
“Ultimately, ratepayers are picking up the tab for this waste and bearing the public safety risk. Some states have figured out how to work this system safely and efficiently, and there’s no reason others cannot do the same,” a coalition member and president and CEO of the Power & Communication Contractors Association Tim Wagner said.
Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia make up more than 20 percent of the national waste which is approximately $13 billion. The study said this is due to 811 policies in these places that do not require mandatory reporting of damage to utility lines.
“The important message here is that this is an imminently fixable situation. We can dramatically improve the system to improve public safety and cut waste with a combination of law, regulation, and process changes mirroring what the best performing states are already doing,” Wagner said.
