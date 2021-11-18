Celebrities
Channing Tatum Enjoys A Bath With A Puppy In His New Movie ‘Dog’: Watch Trailer
Channing Tatum becomes a pet owner in the upcoming movie ‘Dog,’ caring for a Belgian Malinois named Lulu in the most unlikely of ways. Check out the heartstring-tugging trailer here!
Channing Tatum and an adorable canine make the perfect pair in the new movie Dog, whose trailer just dropped on Wednesday. In this buddy comedy, Channing stars as Army Ranger Briggs accompanied by a Belgian Malinois dog named Lulu for a trip down the Pacific Coast. The two are headed for a fellow soldier’s funeral and end up becoming more attached along the way, “[learning] to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness,” according to a press release.
The trailer shows the duo’s various shenanigans throughout the trip, including a scene toward the end where Channing’s Briggs gives the dog a bath while taking it with him. “You’re definitely not the girl I thought I’d be in the tub with,” he says in the clip. “But I’ll take what I can get at this point, I guess.”
Channing took on the flick as co-director with Reid Carolin, one of his partners in the Free Association production company (the other partner is Peter Kiernan). The partners signed a first-look deal with MGM for the project, and it stands as the directorial debut for both Channing and Reid. All three men described the collaboration with MGM film group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pamela Abdy as “diving intervention,” sharing how thrilled they were to bring the story to life.
“We deeply admire their taste, and truly could not be more excited by their vision for the studio,” the trio said in a statement, per Variety. “We’re still pinching ourselves that we get to call MGM home, and we can’t wait to work with the entire team there for years to come.”
Channing also took to his Instagram in Sept. 2020 to share details from filming and to celebrate how much he loved working on the project. “This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing. This is our story,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust.”
Dog hits theaters on Feb. 18.
Celebrities
‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Offers Upsetting Update on Dorit Post-Robbery, Reveals Secret to 25-Yr Marriage With Mauricio
Kyle Richards offered an update on Dorit Kemsley while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Weeks after Dorit was robbed at gunpoint as her kids slept and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was out of town, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member spoke to Andy Cohen about her co-star before opening up about her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky in a separate interview.
“[Dorit]’s doing, not so great now to be honest,” Kyle admitted on the November 16 episode of the WWHL: After Show. “When it first happened she was unbelievably strong and I was so impressed by how she handled the situation when it actually happened. And then the days after, I think the shock wore off and it hit her and I think it’s going to take her a long time to get over that.”
Dorit was robbed at the end of October of a reported $1 million worth of items.
“I don’t know if you ever get over something like that, you know, having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night and one man downstairs and just to be home alone with your kids is absolutely terrifying,” Kyle continued, adding that Dorit is “for sure” suffering from “PTSD.”
After celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in January, Kyle and Mauricio graced the cover of The Knot magazine’s 25th-anniversary issue, and shortly thereafter, they spoke to E! News about their thoughts on renewing their vows and shared some tips for a happy marriage.
“I don’t think we want to do that. Why mess with something good?” Mauricio asked of a vow renewal. “I think everything works great right now. Why go do it again and change the mojo? We got good mojo going on.”
“We don’t want to mess with anything,” Kyle agreed.
As for their marriage secrets, Kyle said she and Mauricio benefit from surrounding themselves with “other strong couples” who are “a positive influence” and respecting “each other as individuals.” Mauricio also named respect as the “most important thing.”
“And obviously, having fun. And what I mean by that is laughing with each other, sharing and being open with each other, sharing stories and telling stories,” he continued, adding that his favorite thing about Kyle is “her sense of humor.”
“I’m laughing all the time with her. If someone can make you laugh, I don’t know if there’s anything better than that in the world. And obviously, she’s gorgeous and beautiful, but that’s the easy part,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Kyle said that when it comes to Mauricio, she loves that he is a “very sensitive guy.”
“He’s tall, strong and tough when it comes to business. But my girls and me, he’s very sensitive. He’s an emotional person and my daughters love and appreciate that about him,” she shared.
Kyle and her castmates are currently in production on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Photos Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/DFree/Shutterstock
Celebrities
Happy Founders’ Day! The Most Panty-Pulverizing Omega Men On The Gram
Happy Founders’ Day!
It’s FOUNDERS’ DAY and very necessary that we celebrate the mighty men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. on their momentous day marking 110 years of service, aggressive tongue flicks, vicious neck rolls, world-shaking stomps and bae-stealing shenanigans as the beloved bad boys of the Divine 9.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a Historically Black College.
Founded by undergraduates Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman at Howard University, the storied fraternity continues to shine as the gold booted standard with countless high-profile members including Michael Jordan, Steve Harvey, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tom Joyner.
The name Omega Psi Phi was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase “friendship is essential to the soul” that was selected as the motto.
“Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift” were adopted as Cardinal Principles.
“Being part of a fraternity has given me the foundation for everything I do in my career from the loyalty to the determination; it laid the foundation for everything I’ve been able to enjoy. I’m heavily involved with Omega Psi Phi,” said Terence J who reps for the storied org as the national ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
“It is an honor to be the new Thurgood Marshall College Fund National Ambassador. As a product of a publicly-supported HBCU, I look forward to using my platform to highlight, promote and put a big spotlight on TMCF, and the 47 member-schools they represent because I know first hand the value of HBCUs.”
How are you celebrating the Omega men today? Tell us in the comments and peep the most panty-sizzling Omega men on the flip.
Celebrities
Tamar Braxton Reveals ‘Bum’ Burglar Broke Into Her House & Stole Her Safe: ‘Get Ready’
The singer and reality star had a strong message to the man who broke into her home, and announced that she wasn’t fazed by the incident.
Burglars, look out! Tamar Braxton told her fans that she was robbed in an intense Instagram post on Tuesday November 16. The “All The Way Home” singer posted a screenshot of a note that detailed the incident, and she made sure that the robber knew that he didn’t break her. She wrote that she felt that karma will eventually catch up with the burglar, because of her belief in God.
Most shockingly, it sounded like whoever broke into Tamar’s house was someone she knows. “A few hours ago, this broken, bum a** man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only,” the reality star wrote. After listing other things that the man could’ve taken, she also revealed that he “went through [her] drawers, broke mirrors, [and] turned [her] bed upside down” in order to find what he was looking for. In an Instagram story, the Braxton Family Values star seemed to also imply that it could’ve been someone that she knew who broke in. “You do not know these people,” she wrote ominously. Law enforcement did confirm the burglary at her Calabasas home, according to TMZ.
While a robbery would certainly shake up just about anyone, Tamar admitted that she didn’t feel frightened by the burglar. “I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me,” she said, before mentioning that she felt that the man who robbed her will eventually get what’s coming to him, and she’ll have her things returned.
Tamar mostly let the robber know that he didn’t realize how big of a mistake he made by stealing from her. “Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!” she wrote. “I’m not sure you realize that I am truly a kings kid and I’m VERY special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally. and Father, have your way.”
Channing Tatum Enjoys A Bath With A Puppy In His New Movie ‘Dog’: Watch Trailer
4 Best NFL Betting Sites and Sportsbooks
‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Offers Upsetting Update on Dorit Post-Robbery, Reveals Secret to 25-Yr Marriage With Mauricio
Joe Flacco is in the unvaccinated QB club
Happy Founders’ Day! The Most Panty-Pulverizing Omega Men On The Gram
4 Best NHL Betting Sites and Sportsbooks
Tamar Braxton Reveals ‘Bum’ Burglar Broke Into Her House & Stole Her Safe: ‘Get Ready’
4 Best NBA Betting Sites and Sportsbooks
Camila Cabello Shares A Gorgeous No-Makeup, Post-Workout Selfie — Photo
Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson are among the Chicago Bears starters who miss practice with injuries
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19