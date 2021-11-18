Chris Finch inspires improved second-half rebounding in Timberwolves’ win over Kings

The Sacramento Kings had 14 turnovers in the first half while shooting 33 percent from the field, yet still led the Minnesota Timberwolves by four at the break.

How?

The Kings out-rebounded Minnesota 30-17 through the first 24 minutes. Every loose ball belonged to Sacramento, which had eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is often mild mannered and pragmatic, but his lid was about to blow in the locker room after watching such a sorry first-half effort.

“You got Finchy in there yelling. That’s not him, know what I’m sayin?” Wolves guard Anthony Edwards said. “When he doin’ that we gotta tighten up. He bangin’ on the door, we gotta tighten up. We can’t have Finchy in here acting out of character. We for sure had to find a way to rebound.”

There were no clips of offense played in the first half — though that wasn’t good through two quarters, either. No, there was only one adjustment to focus on.

“We looked at three or four rebounding clips. Inexcusable in terms of our lack of boxouts, lack of competitiveness for the ball, 50-50 balls, we seemed like we were stuck in mud at times,” Finch said. “We addressed it and that’s all we really talked about. We didn’t really watch any offense or anything like that.

“If you want to win the game, you’re going to rebound. It’s going to come down to that.”

Minnesota attacked the glass in the second half, out-rebounding Sacramento by five on the way to a 107-97 victory.

“We did a great job in the second half of limiting their second-chance points,” Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It’s a testament to everyone coming together and trying to rectify the situation.”

At least one of them. There was one question hanging over the Timberwolves following their Monday 99-96 loss to Phoenix. Despite that result, Minnesota played hard and competed with one of the NBA’s top teams at Target Center. But could they do it again? Could the Wolves follow up one solid performance with another?

Short answer: Not really. They did win, though.

Edwards scored 16 points in the final frame, burying four triples, to lead Minnesota to the win. And if you’re the Timberwolves, it’s better to win ugly than lose ugly. Wednesday certainly was ugly, at least for the first 36 minutes.

The game had the feel of two struggling teams looking for ways to lose, until Minnesota rose up and won it in the fourth. The offense came largely from Edwards. The second-year standout hit one big shot after another to give Minnesota a cushion in what was a tie game in the fourth quarter. The highlight of the night came when Edwards was in a mismatch with Kings’ big man Chimezie Metu on the perimeter. He sized Metu up and delivered a hesitation move to blow by Metu and get to the rack for a slam.

Edwards finished with 26 points for the night.

“What I do in the first and third quarter, it don’t even matter to me,” Edwards said. “In the fourth quarter, I feel like I’ve got a switch that turns out and I feel like I’m trying to make every shot that I take, so that’s pretty much what happened.”

The good news for Minnesota is Sacramento (6-9) will be one of its “stiffest” competitors for a Western Conference play-in spot. San Antonio, whom the Wolves host Thursday, is another. If they can just be better than those foes, well, that might be enough.

Towns finished with 22 points and six rebounds on a hyper-efficient 9 for 12 shooting performance. But it was Patrick Beverley who kept Minnesota afloat in the first half with his effort on both ends of the floor.

“He was awesome in the first half, getting to the basket, just also directing traffic defensively, switching up between man and zone at times,” Finch said. “He was very locked in at times. He’s a vet. He’s a great leader. He’s been great for our team, and in must-win game situations, he knows what it’s going to take.”

And, if the Wolves want to keep winning, it will probably take a little bit more.