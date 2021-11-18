Ciara has bad hair day while promoting vaccines to children at White House

Jenny McCarthy thinks she knows exactly who the Caterpillar is in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’ She’s so convinced that she presses the ‘Take It Off’ buzzer! But will her guess be right?!
Jenny McCarthy is in the midst of trying to make her guess about the Caterpillar after his latest performance in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 17 episode of The Masked Singer. “We’ve got someone on this show who’s got multiple Oscar nominations. I was thinking like a Luke or Owen Wilson, but I don’t know…” Jenny begins to say.
She stops right in the middle of her train of thought. Suddenly, she gets up from her seat and screams. Jenny is convinced she knows exactly who the Caterpillar is. She starts yelling to “take the buzzer off.” Jenny is going there this week!
If she is right, the Caterpillar must unmask immediately and go home. The Caterpillar begs Jenny not to do this! But Jenny is confident about the Caterpillar’s identity. She refuses to hold back anymore. She hits the “Take It Off” buzzer. As soon as Jenny presses the buzzer, red sirens go off and alarms start to ring. Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger look a little scared! Things are getting serious on The Masked Singer.
This is all going down in the Group B semi-finals. Season 6 is winding down and the competition is heating up. The final four Group B singers will be hitting the stage on November 17 and two celebrities will be sent home by the end of the night. Cheryl Hines from I Can See Your Voice will join The Masked Singer crew as a guest panelist.
The big celebrity reveals this season have included Natasha Bedingfield as Pepper, Rob Schneider as Hamster, Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, and more. The Masked Singer season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
Venus and Serena’s mother Oracene Price gets her own spotlight in Will Smith’s new movie ‘King Richard’. Here’s everything to know about the superstar athletes’ other tennis coach!
Venus and Serena William’s father Richard Williams often gets credit for making the two tennis players world-class athletes, but their mother Oracene Price had as much a part in their success on the court. While the self-taught tennis coach will be a focus in the upcoming sports biopic King Richard, here’s what you need to know about Oracene Price ahead of the film’s premiere!
1. Oracene Price Hails From Michigan.
Oracene Price was born on April 3, 1952 in Saginaw, Michigan. At birth, she was given the nickname “Brandy.” Her father was an automotive worker from the Mississippi Delta. At the age of 18, she graduated from Buena Vista High School and later went on to attend Western Michigan University.
2. She Has Children From Multiple Marriages.
At a young age, Oracene married Yusef Rasheed and the couple had three daughters together: Yetunde Price, Lyndrea Price and Isha Price, according to The New York Times. Following the death of Yusef, Oracene would go on to marry Richard Williams in 1980. While residing in Compton, California, the pair would welcome daughter Venus that same year and daughter Serena one year later. In 2002, Oracene filed for divorce from Richard, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, she reverted to her maiden name of Price.
3. Oracene’s Eldest Daughter Was Murdered.
On September 14, 2003, Yetunde Price was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton, CA at the age of 31. The personal assistant to half-sisters Venus and Serena was shot in the head while driving in an SUV with boyfriend Rolland Wormley. “These guys just started opening fire,” Wormley toldLA Timesa few weeks after the killing. “We were just innocent passersby. I don’t know how many shots were fired. I don’t even know what race or creed [the attackers] were.” Wormley detailed to the outlet how he immediately drove to his mother’s house after the shots were fired to seek safety. After calling 911, an ambulance took Yetunde to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Nearly three years after the shooting, Robert Edward Maxfield was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the voluntary manslaughter of Yetunde, according to court records. In 2018, he was released on parole.
4. She Taught Herself Tennis To Help Coach Venus And Serena.
Although Oracene is often overshadowed by Richard in the raising of Venus and Serena to be tennis icons, she played a major role in their court dominance. After teaching herself how to play tennis as an adult, Oracene would help her daughters with the technical aspects of the game, before showing them how to become bona fide winners.
“Oracene was a co-conspirator in this crazy dream that they had,” Aunjanue Ellis, the actress who plays Oracene in King Richard, told RogerEbert.com. “It is utterly irrational that they would have children and make them tennis stars. And she was their coach just as much as [Richard} was. Physically, she was more their coach than he was. He was more of a guide, I would say. But she trained herself so she could teach those girls. They would all be on the tennis court at the same time.”
5. Venus And Serena Say They Wouldn’t Have Survived Without Oracene
The dynamic tennis duo have made it clear that they wouldn’t be the medal winners they are today without the love and support of their mother. During the Red Table Talk on November 17, Serena said her mother worked tirelessly to financially support the family when their father announced he was giving up his job to coach his daughters full time. “She had to support seven people, as a family of seven,” Serena explained, adding, “To have that faith and to have that back end support, we wouldn’t have survived without that.”
On her website elevenbyvenuswilliams, Venus echoed the sentiment, saying, “My father soaked up the spotlight as a larger than life character who created two tennis phenoms, but it was my mother who was the backbone and driving force behind both him, Serena, and I. She provided the balance and stability, both emotionally and spiritually. She raised all of her daughters to be strong, confident unrelentingly successful women. Not just on the court, but in life as human beings. I’m forever grateful.”
‘Kravis’ looked so in love during a horseback ride in Cabo San Lucas that was filmed by the rockstar’s teenage son, Landon, and posted to TikTok.
Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker enjoyed a romantic horseback ride while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with some of their children. The newly-engaged couple could be seen riding their horses on the beach in a Nov. 16 TikTok video shared by Travis’ son, Landon. The 18-year-old first filmed himself on his horse, before panning the camera to show Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, riding side-by-side while holding hands. Travis’ daughter Alabama, 15, and Kourtney’s son Reign Disick, 6, could also be seen enjoying the beach excursion on their own horses. See the video below!
“Kravis” and their loved ones’ horseback riding journey looked absolutely beautiful in the footage. The pre-sunset sky was lit up over their heads, as the group slowly rode the animals across the beach beside the gorgeous water. Kourtney and Travis held on tight to one another as their horses trotted through the sand. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was dressed in a purple floral top and black jean shorts, while her soon-to-be hubby wore a black skull shirt, pants, and a hat that he sported backwards.
While both of Travis’ kids are on the family getaway, Kourt’s son Mason Disick, 11, and daughter Penelope Disick, 9, seemingly did not make it out to Mexico. The trip is to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer’s 46th birthday, though they got the celebrations started this past weekend in California while at pal Simon Huck‘s wedding on Nov. 13. During the reception, a wedding attendee even captured a video of the Poosh founder dancing on Travis’ lap to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.
Speaking of weddings, Travis and Kourtney are excited for the the day to arrive that they become husband and wife. The A-list couple got engaged only a month ago, but they already have some wedding plans thought up. “They’re planning a small, intimate wedding and they’re only planning on inviting those closest to them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in October. “Honestly, in their minds, as long as they have each other, the day is already considered perfect.”
Our source also said that Kourtney and Travis are “still playing around with a few dates” for their walk down the aisle, and are “bouncing around a couple of ideas” in terms of location. “Due to Travis’s fear of flying, it likely won’t be a far away destination wedding,” the source added, noting how the two just want to “enjoy their special day.”