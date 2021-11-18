Coinovy Bridge: DeFi’s Cross-Chain Link

The cryptocurrency market is currently in one of its biggest bull runs in history. With the prices of Bitcoin and Ether reaching record all-time highs, the crypto market cap has surged to over $3 trillion, making it one of the most valuable industries in the world. If the predictions are to be believed, this is only the beginning. The scale of future possibilities and growth of the crypto market is gargantuan.

But as always, there’s a catch. Even though the crypto market has achieved substantial collective success, its operations are still fragmented. There is little to no interoperability between different chains and this hinders the seamless exchange of assets within the market. Users are often forced to stick to a single network, limiting not only their choice but also the potential growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) itself.

As the market continues to grow both in value and the number of users, there seems to be a rising demand for solutions that promote interoperability and seamless exchange of assets between chains. In this regard, Coinovy’s cross-chain bridge is the need of the moment for the DeFi space.

Interoperability Like Never Before

Coinovy is a platform built to make cryptocurrencies accessible to the masses. It aims to simplify the complex process of buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies that hinders beginners and non-tech folk from riding the crypto wave. With a multi-currency wallet and the ability to withdraw crypto to a debit card for everyday use, Coinovy eliminates the major roadblocks making crypto inaccessible. In addition to this, the platform also redefines payments by assigning an International Bank Account Number to its users that can be used to transfer funds across 150 countries.

But when it comes to making crypto accessible, interoperability plays a major role. Realizing this, Coinovy has come up with a cross-chain bridge that facilitates the seamless exchange of assets. This bridge connects Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the two blockchain networks that are synonymous with DeFi. These two chains are home to the most innovative DeFi projects and the biggest DEXs Uniswap and Pancake Swap. So, it is quite natural for users to want to trade on both chains.

Using the bridge, users can transfer assets between these two chains and transact on the chain that promises speed and the most effective liquidation for their assets. This bridge is also extremely beginner-friendly, facilitating cross-chain transactions with a single click.

With the number of crypto assets, DeFi projects, and global users increasing by the day, this Bridge can provide them an easy on-ramp to enter and exit different networks when needed.

Making the Fragments Whole

When trying to build a whole industry from scratch it is quite possible to leave out a few key factors that could be detrimental to its growth. In the case of DeFi, the whole frenzy of creating new blockchain networks and projects gave rise to a fragmented space that is difficult to navigate. It is only recently that this problem of lack of interoperability came into the limelight. With projects like Coinovy taking strides to connect the DeFi world, interoperability could become the new norm in DeFi, taking the industry to its next level of growth.