Connect with us

Bitcoin

Crypto-Powered Privacy Solution Nym Raises $13 Million, Led By Andreessen Horowitz

Published

2 mins ago

on

Panther and BUMPER Protocol announce partnership to provide seamless DeFi user experience
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Neuchâtel, Switzerland, 18th November, 2021,

European privacy startup Nym Technologies has successfully closed its third investment round. Led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Crypto), this $13 million financing round included participation from leading venture capital firms Digital Currency Group, Tayssir Capital, Huobi Ventures, Hashkey, and Fenbushi. Following a Polychain-led round and hiring Chelsea Manning as a security auditor, this round signals the interest of mainstream venture capital in the growing demand for privacy solutions. 

Nym’s revolutionary “mixnet” is the only technology that can defeat nation-state level mass surveillance where the adversary can observe every internet packet in a network at scale, unlike VPNs or even Tor. Nym accomplishes this seemingly impossible feat by mixing packets in a series of decentralized nodes and adding dummy traffic as needed. 

Per Harry Halpin, CEO of Nym, “We at Nym are very lucky, as it’s historically unprecedented to see support from the best venture capitalists to stop mass surveillance. To make privacy real on the scale of the entire internet, building a real-world working mixnet has long been the missing piece of a puzzle that predates even the origin of Bitcoin.”

“Nym’s network-level technology is essential for any blockchain that strives to offer privacy for its users, and its clever incentive structures set it apart from other solutions,” said Ali Yahya, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “Nym’s team may be the most advanced group of mixnet researchers and engineers ever assembled. As demand for online privacy continues to grow, their role in the space will become ever-more important.”

Samantha Bohbot, Head of Platform at Digital Currency Group shared this outlook, “NYM has built a first-of-its-kind privacy layer, capable of protecting against even the fiercest adversaries, and powered by a crypto economic incentive structure. We envision its technology setting a new standard in user privacy across the internet. We are impressed by the team’s knowledge, passion, and dedication to developing a more secure web, and are excited to back them.”

Sadry Bouhejba, founder of Tayssir Capital, says “Nym network restores user privacy on the internet, without compromising on efficiency nor scalability. We believe Nym is an essential layer towards a more inclusive and fair society.”

With a fresh capital injection just before the platform’s decentralized mixnet mainnet launch, Nym Technologies plans to use the funds to expand its community and add a dedicated product team. Finally, Nym will roll out NYM tokenomics and begin stress-testing the infrastructure before scheduling the mainnet launch.

About Nym

Built by leading researchers and experienced developers, Nym is an open-source and decentralized infrastructure that offers full-stack privacy. The platform is permissionless and incentivized, empowering developers to build applications that guarantee security against metadata surveillance at the mixnet and credentials levels.

Contacts
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

New Record For Bitcoin Lightning Network As Adoption Grows

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Picture of a bitcoin in the middle of a lightning storm
google news

Bitcoin lightning network has now hit a record high. With the recent bull rally and adoption taking place in the year, the need for the lightning network has grown. This has led to massive growth for the network. Liquidity in the lightning network has hit multiple all-time highs this year and this is just another addition to that list.

Facilitating fast, efficient, and cheap transactions have been the driving force behind the success of the network. The all-time highs being hit this year show that adoption is growing and it represents a crucial lift-off point for the digital asset going forward.

Bitcoin Lightning Network Beats New Record

The recently reached all-time high of the bitcoin lightning network shows just how much it has grown since its inception. It also shows that the network is becoming increasingly important due to the amount of liquidity that is now present in it. With the record 3,225 BTC now in the network, it is more or less the evidence of adoption in the past few months.

Related Reading | VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets SEC Greenlight After Spot Rejection

One of these main drivers has been the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador. The country uses the bitcoin lightning network to settle transactions being made in BTC and as such has added enormous liquidity for the network. The chart shows just how much growth has been experienced by the network since the official adoption of bitcoin in the country, and this is just one country.

Lightning network adoption surges after El Salvador adoption | Source: Arcane Research

The lightning network is expected to grow even more in the coming months. This is because there has been an increase in service providers opting to use the lightning network to settle transactions. Although it looks like it might be at an inflection point on the chart, these newcomers will push it to newer highs.

Factors Driving Adoption

A number of factors have been behind the popularity of the bitcoin lightning network in recent times. Most notable of these have been the El Salvador adoption of the digital asset as a legal tender in the country. However, others like Twitter and Bitcoin Suisse are also bringing attention to the lightning network.

Bitcoin price chart from TradingView.com

BTC price falls to $59K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Twitter had announced not too long ago that it was rolling out the tipping feature called the “Tip Jar” which would allow followers to tip their favorite content creator with crypto right on the app. This feature utilized the lightning network to enable the bitcoin transactions to be fast and cheap and has brought more attention to the network.

Related Reading | There Are More People Using Bitcoin Wallets Than Bank Accounts, Says El Salvador President

In addition, Bitcoin Suisse, the largest Swiss bitcoin broker, is furthering the adoption of the lightning network with its recent announcement. Bitcoin Suisse has said that it will make the lightning network technology available for use for its crypto payments system.

Bitfinex, one of the leading crypto exchanges, also enabled lightning deposits and withdrawals for its users.

Featured image from Securities.io, chart from TradingView.com
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Verlux NFT Launches Its Token Sale For Early Investors

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Verlux NFT Launches Its Token Sale For Early Investors
google news
Editors News

The Verlux project has a unique functionality that allows users to Swap NFTs from other blockchains to the Cardano Blockchain. Verlux is working to lead as the biggest NFT Marketplace on the Cardano NFT ecosystem.

Verlux intends to be the largest NFT Marketplace by constantly innovating and creating solutions to tap into the NFT ecosystem’s boundless potential. Verlux thinks the NFT ecosystem is still young and has the right team to help it scale. Poised to be the largest Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain, Verlux is excited about the ongoing Token Sale.

$VLX Utility

The Verlux Ecosystem is powered by the $VLX token, which facilitates platform transactions. Holders of the token may also vote on future platform developments. The $VLX Token has a maximum supply of 1 billion token and will be used for Transaction Fees, Featured Listings, NFT Farming, etc.

Early adopters and first investors may purchase VLX tokens at the seed sale by visiting the $VLX Token Sale page. Sale for early adopters commenced on November 12, 2021, and has seen huge participation from investors from across the globe.

VLX Sale Information

  • Seed Sale Allocation: 25% (250,000,000)
  • 1VLX = 0.0018 ADA
  • 1 ADA = 555
  • Minimum Buy: 200 ADA
  • Maximum Buy Max: 15,000

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerluxNFT

Telegram: http://t.me/verluxNFT

Medium: https://verluxnft.medium.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/verluxnft

Gitbook: https://verlux.gitbook.io

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

50% of Users Providing Liquidity on Uniswap V3 Are Losing, New Study Unveils!

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

50% of Users Providing Liquidity on Uniswap V3 Are Losing, New Study Unveils!
google news
  • A recent analysis reveals today’s AMM liquidity provider earnings. 
  • Bancor users deposit tokens to gain trading fees and liquidity benefits.

Automated Market Makers (AMMs) have become a decentralized financial staple. Across all main blockchains, users have staked over $30 billion in AMMs, producing billions in trading fees. However, the financial dangers of AMMs are still unknown. The cost of providing liquidity is often neglected. Stefan Loesch launched Topaze.blue, a crypto asset and fintech advice business. Followed by Paribas’ team in FX and stock derivatives.

A recent analysis reveals today’s AMM liquidity provider earnings. An analysis of over 17,000 wallets offering liquidity in Uniswap V3 shows that about half of consumers are losing money. Contrary to popular belief, Uniswap V3 yields the highest trading costs of any DeFi protocol.

The research looked at 17 pools, which accounted for 43% of Uniswap V3 TVL. As-kind and stable-to-stable pools like renBTC/WBTC and USDC/DAI were omitted.

Negative Returns

From May 5th to September 20th, 2021, analyzed pools produced $108.5b in trading volume and $199m in fees. Simultaneously, the pools lost nearly $260 million, leaving 49.5% of LPs with negative returns. Some pools saw negative returns of up to 70%, including MATIC/ETH (51%), COMP/ETH (59%) USDC/ETH (62%) and MKR/ETH (59%) (74 percent).

A buy-and-hold strategy outperforms the average Uniswap V3 liquidity provider. Thus researchers looked at whether particular groups regularly outperform others. The research looked at whether “active” users who moved more often outperformed “passive” users.

Only JIT (just-in-time) liquidity providers regularly generated money compared to HODLers, since they supply liquidity for a single block to absorb costs from incoming transactions, then immediately remove their position. This intra-block liquidity caused no IL. Hence the fees were all profit. The IL/fees ratio for all other parts is more than 1, suggesting a net loss. This ratio might reach 1.8, implying that for every $100 in fees, liquidity providers lost $80 in IL.

The study’s authors concluded:

“Our core finding is that overall, and for almost all analyzed pools, impermanent loss surpasses the fees earned during this period,” “Importantly, this conclusion appears broadly applicable; we have collected evidence that suggests both inexperienced retail users and sophisticated professionals struggle to turn a profit under this model.”

Bancor is a decentralized liquidity protocol that makes it easy to trade crypto and earn income. The protocol uses smart contracts to pool liquidity and execute transactions without a third party. Bancor users deposit tokens to gain trading fees and liquidity benefits. With Bancor, customers may receive income while maintaining single-token exposure and 100% protection against impermanent loss.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending