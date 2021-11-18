News
Defendant takes stand in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
By RUSS BYNUM
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defendant who fired the shotgun that killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand Wednesday as defense attorneys began presenting their case in the murder trial of three men, saying, “I want to give my side of the story.”
Travis McMichael told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley he understands that he is not compelled to testify but said, “I want to explain what happened.”
McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys opened their case by building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood in Georgia. The three defendants are white. Arbery was Black.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied renewed requests for a mistrial and to grant a directed verdict acquitting all three defendants on murder charges. Defense attorneys argued that the prosecutors’ case was legally insufficient to support convictions.
The prosecution rested on Tuesday after eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses.
Walmsley also denied a request from defense attorneys to ban prominent civil rights leaders and other high-profile visitors from the courtroom and require instead that they view the trial proceedings on a video screen in another room that has been set up for additional spectators as part of COVID-19 precautions.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery’s parents in the back row of the courtroom Wednesday for the second time this week. Attorneys for the defendants have said Jackson’s presence and that of others who have spoken out in support of convictions in the case could unfairly influence the jury.
“They represent part of a national conversation” on racial injustice that has advocated for “conviction of the defendants,” said Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, the man who shot Arbery. “And for that reason I do not think they should be present in the courtroom.”
In an interview outside the courthouse during a lunch break on Wednesday, Jackson said that by bringing up the issue of his attendance and that of other Black pastors who have supported the Arberys, the defense attorneys are “looking for a diversion.”
“They don’t want a trial,” he said. “They want a mistrial.”
Jackson reiterated his “hope that the outcome will be one where the jury will condemn the killers, the jury will convict the killers.”
The trial is taking place before a disproportionately white jury at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after he ran past their home from a nearby house under construction Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as Travis McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued on Wednesday that Arbery seemed suspicious to his client because he didn’t call out for help as the McMichaels chased him past Bryan’s front porch where Bryan was working.
“Mr. Arbery has the opportunity, before Mr. Bryan even understands what’s going on, to speak and say, ‘Help! Call 911!’”
Gough added: “That doesn’t happen.”
Gough also said Bryan never intended to harm Arbery and never tried to hide his involvement in the pursuit. He noted that Bryan openly shared his cellphone video — the key piece of evidence in the case — with police officers at the scene.
Gough suggested that Arbery was up to no good.
“When Mr. Arbery passes Mr. Bryan’s house, with all due respect, we know why,” he said. “And I think we can all discern that from the evidence.”
Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.
The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.
Rockies podcast: Hot stove chatter, Ryan McMahon’s potential at shortstop, prospects to protect in Rule 5 Draft and more analysis
In this edition of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders break down an array of offseason topics.
What’s the current market like for right-hander Jon Gray and shortstop Trevor Story? What free agents could GM Bill Schmidt target? Will Ryan McMahon be Colorado’s shortstop in 2022? What prospects should the Rockies protect in the Rule 5 Draft? Will there be a lockout this year?
These questions, and more analysis, are addressed in a packed show.
Dolphins’ Xavien Howard earns weekly honor; Christian Wilkins not at Wednesday practice
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his game last Thursday in the 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens that was anchored by the Dolphins defense.
Howard forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown in the key second-half score of the upset victory over the AFC North-leading Ravens. He was the only AFC defensive player to score a touchdown in Week 10 and also had five tackles against Baltimore.
“X is obviously a big part of this team, from a leadership standpoint,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday. “As far as his play, I think he’s played well.
“We celebrated his Player of the Week in a meeting this morning, announced that this morning, gave him a round of applause, and next thing we said was, ‘Let’s get ready for the Jets.’ ”
This is Howard’s third Defensive Player of the Week honor. He also won it in Week 14 of 2017 and Week 13 of 2018. He is the first Dolphin to earn a weekly award this season.
The last Dolphins player to win three AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors was defensive end Cameron Wake in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Howard joins former cornerback Sam Madison as the only Miami defensive back to win it three times. The last Dolphin overall to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week was outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy in Week 12 of 2020.
In nine games this season, Howard has 30 tackles, two interceptions, two fumbles forced and recovered and 10 pass deflections. He is coming off a 2020 campaign where he was an All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, leading the NFL with 10 interceptions.
Wilkins missing
Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was not seen during the media viewing portion of Miami’s Wednesday practice.
Any potential injury for Wilkins is unknown and expected to be addressed on the team’s injury report, which will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
His absence could have something to do with why the Dolphins added experienced NFL starter Andrew Billings to the practice squad, as the team officially announced on Tuesday.
“Big body, tough,” Flores said. “Liked some things on tape. Feel like he could help us, so we’re excited to work with him.”
From 2017 to 2019, Billings played in 47 games, starting 37 for the Cincinnati Bengals. He made 80 tackles, 14 for loss, and had 3 1/2 sacks in that span. After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, he barely saw the field for the Cleveland Browns this season before being waived.
Defensive back Elijah Campbell was also not seen at Wednesday’s session. Safety Brandon Jones returned after he wasn’t seen in Monday drills coming off the weekend off following the Thursday night game.
Flacco for Jets
The New York Jets (2-7) are starting quarterback Joe Flacco against the Dolphins (3-7), coach Robert Saleh said in a Wednesday press conference.
Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is still not 100 percent from his PCL knee injury he suffered in an Oct. 24 loss at the New England Patriots. Former University School High standout Mike White started the games since the injury, briefly became a phenom for his 405-yard passing performance in an upset victory over the Bengals and then had a four-interception game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Flacco, 36, a 13-year veteran and one-time Super Bowl champion with the Ravens, has played in one game in 2021, completing all three of his passes.
“He’s been a good player in this league for a long time,” Flores said. “Smart, experienced. He’s going to try to get he ball to their go-to guys, and it’ll be a challenge for us.”
Little’s injury
After the Dolphins placed tackle Greg Little on injured reserve on Tuesday, Flores said Wednesday the undisclosed injury occurred in practice.
Little had been a healthy inactive for all 10 Dolphins games thus far, so it shouldn’t alter game-day plans in backing up left tackle Liam Eichenberg, right tackle Jesse Davis or left guard Austin Jackson, who was moved there from left tackle.
“He’s been inactive, so we’ve had a backup tackle all year,” Flores said. “We’ll just move forward the way we’ve been moving forward.”
Kafer: Denver talk show host is in hotwater for false election fraud claims — good
Last weekend, a former executive with the Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against talk show host Randy Corporon and the Salem Media Group that hosts his show on local station 710 KNUS.
Corporon’s false accusations against Eric Coomer, namely that he rigged the 2020 election in favor of Biden, “elevated Dr. Coomer into the national spotlight, invaded his privacy, threatened his security, and fundamentally defamed his reputation through a relentless election fraud campaign” according to the suit. I hope Coomer prevails.
Coomer has lodged similar suits against more than a dozen individuals and media outlets for propagating lies that have upended his life and exposed him to harassment and death threats. At the sordid center of this steaming pile of mendacity lies podcaster Joe Oltmann who alleges Coomer admitted he’d thrown the election on a conference call with Antifa.
Oltmann was given a platform for his deceit when KNUS hosts invited him on their shows this time last year. “In every instance, Oltmann repeated his false claims about Dr. Coomer and accused him of engaging in criminal conduct. During these numerous interviews, Oltmann frequently insisted that he was presenting absolute and verifiable facts, and confirmed that he was not speaking in hyperbole,” the lawsuit states. “For its part, Salem Media had knowledge that these false allegations were being widely disseminated on its airwaves and yet did nothing about it.” The lawsuit does not distinguish between hosts who spoke with Oltmann to promote his conspiracy theory like Corporon and those who did so to challenge his claims like George Brauchler.
Individuals have a right to seek redress when false allegations damage their reputation and life, but not all lies are equally actionable. To be considered defamation, an accusation must be a statement of fact that can be proven false, versus an opinion — like so and so is a worthless gadabout — or a blustery exaggeration used to emphasize a point. Most importantly, the lies must have caused real harm.
It also matters whether the defamatory speech is aimed at private persons or public figures. Public figures are afforded less protection since they have sought out public acclaim and with it, public scrutiny. Public figures have a podium from which to counteract false statements against them. In order to win a defamation suit, a public figure must prove the defendant acted with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth, rather than mere negligence. Thus private citizens have a better chance at successfully suing media outlets and personalities for defamation than politicians, candidates, and movie stars.
All of these stipulations exist to balance the right to protect one’s good name with the right to free speech and freedom of the press. Defamation cases are necessarily hard to win. Nevertheless, a court just ordered Alex Jones, host of conspiracy theory website InfoWars, to pay damages to families whose children were murdered in the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Similarly, Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student who was ridiculed publicly for his interaction with a Native American activist, came to a settlement with CNN and The Washington Post in his defamation case. In both cases, false statements by the defendants thrust private citizens into the public light where they experienced harassment, emotional distress, and death threats.
The same could be said in Coomer’s defamation cases against media outlets and individuals that disseminated the lie that he sabotaged the 2020 election and specifically that Coomer had admitted as much. These individuals must be held accountable and Coomer deserves redress.
Freedom of the press and freedom of speech are essential human rights, but they are not without limits. One does not have the unfettered right to destroy another’s reputation by lying about them.
And, as a former conservative talk show host, I know it’s not too much to ask media outlets to require their commentators to do a bit of fact-checking.
Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Post columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
