East metro officials ask lawmakers for $120 million for infrastructure projects
During a daylong bus tour Wednesday, officials from Ramsey County and St. Paul-area cities made pitches to state lawmakers for nearly $120 million to fund about 20 east metro public infrastructure projects.
Members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee heard pleas for state funding for projects ranging from a new park in downtown St. Paul to extension of a hiking and biking trail through White Bear Lake, White Bear Township and Vadnais Heights. Other requests include funding for public colleges, sewer and water systems, roads, bridges and parks.
Most of those requests will go unfulfilled. State agencies and local governments are asking for a record $5.5 billion for public works projects next year. In the past, lawmakers have approved about one-third of the amount requested.
House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, said he is “hopeful we can pass a robust bonding bill” next year, but lawmakers must wait for a November budget forecast to tell them how much money is available. He said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that President Biden signed into law last week may make more cash available for projects the state otherwise would finance by selling bonds.
The House bonding committee is winding down its fifth and final regional tour of proposed infrastructure sites this week. It started its metro tour in the Minneapolis area Tuesday and wraps up its visits with stops in about a dozen suburbs on Thursday.
The St. Paul-area trip started with a stop on the Robert Street Bridge in St. Paul where lawmakers viewed the 9-acre site of the proposed Park at RiverSide that would connect downtown to the Mississippi River by extending over railroad tracks and Shepard Road to the riverbank.
Ramsey County Board Chairwoman Toni Carter said the project would “bring all sorts of investment” to the riverfront and provide an inviting public gathering space. This is the county’s top priority bonding request. It seeks $26 million from the state to be matched by equal contributions from the county and private developer AECOM.
In 2019, the county requested $40 million for the park. They didn’t get it.
But this year their chances are better, said Jennifer O’Rourke, the county’s government relations director. That’s because they’re asking for less money from the state, and last year the Legislature allocated $52 million to replace the crumbling Third Street/Kellogg Bridge, St. Paul’s top-priority project at the time. So now lawmakers may be willing to invest more in other St. Paul-area projects.
The city of St. Paul’s top bonding priority this year is for $23.4 million to replace the 85-year-old, “structurally deficient” Kellogg Boulevard Bridge at Xcel Center and RiverCentre. The span, which lawmakers visited on their second stop, has “reached the end of its useful service life,” the city said in its request to the state.
The tour’s next stop was at Lake McCarrons County Park in Roseville, where officials from the county and Roseville, Maplewood at St. Paul made their case for $3.9 million from the state to pay half the cost of the proposed “Rice Street Revitalization” project. This is the county’s No. 2 bonding priority.
The stretch of the street between Wheelock Parkway and County Road B is deteriorating, unsafe and no longer meets the transportation needs of the surrounding communities, county officials asserted.
“MnDOT called it the most dangerous street in Minnesota,” County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo told the lawmakers. It is scheduled for reconstruction next year.
St. Paul’s second-highest bonding priority is $20 million for construction of the Great River Learning Center on the Mississippi River at the Watergate Marina and Crosby Farm Regional Park. Proponents said the center would be a national hub of river-focused recreation, education and environmental stewardship.
Mary deLaittre, executive director of the Great River Passage Conservancy, one of the private partners in the project, said private donors have contributed nearly $600,000 to launch the project, and it would open in the fall of 2024 if the state funds it.
The city’s third-highest bonding priority is $12 million to update Como Park Zoo’s visitor entry spaces, including a new indoor and outdoor habitat for the zoo’s popular orangutans, which were a big hit with the visiting lawmakers. The project also would provide enhanced habitats for other primates and flamingos.
Other stops on the House bonding tour included the Guidant John Rose OVAL skating center in Roseville; trail sites near Mounds View High School in Arden Hills; the Conway Recreation Center, Eastside Freedom Library, Gibbs Farm, Playwrights’ Center, Metropolitan State University and St. Paul College, all in St. Paul.
The Senate bonding committee is also conducting project tours around the state and tentatively plans to visit metro sites in January. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to announce his bonding proposal in mid-January.
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits SE Missouri Wednesday night
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – There was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night just outside of Poplar Bluff, according to the United States Geological Survey website.
The earthquake happened just before 9 p.m.
Information about the magnitude 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri, occurred just prior to 9 PM CST. https://t.co/qBFUxA9OE6
— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) November 18, 2021
There were reports of people who felt the earthquake in Missouri and in neighboring states.
#NEW: People in northeast Arkansas report feeling earthquake. @USGS reports a 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poplar Bluff, MO around 8:53pm. #ARNews
— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) November 18, 2021
Getting reports from Memphians who just felt a Williamsville, MO earthquake. It was a 3.7 magnitude just north of Poplar Bluff.
— Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) November 18, 2021
St. Louis police install new ‘SkyCop’ cameras to curb car break-ins downtown
ST. LOUIS — On the same day St. Louis authorities announced new steps to combat rampant vehicle break-ins, police reported that about 30 break-ins happened near Enterprise Center in Downtown St. Louis.
Most of the victims were attending the St. Louis Blues Hockey game Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, St. Louis Police installed “SkyCop” surveillance cameras at parking lots near Enterprise Center. There will also be extra officers patrolling the area during Thursday night’s Blues game.
Most of the vehicles that had their windows smashed Tuesday night were on the lot at 15th and Poplar. About 10 vehicles were hit during the Blues game before Tuesday night.
It’s a $20 lot, managed by the City of St. Louis. There is no signage saying who operates the lot and no security presence, just people collecting parking fees before the games.
Thieves are targeting lots with no on-site security presence, according to security guards. The thieves appear to be smashing windows rapid-fire just to see if there’s anything inside worth stealing.
Earlier this month, businesses with large overnight staffs were targeted in St. Charles County, St. Louis County, the City of St. Louis, Madison County, and St. Clair County. More than 200 vehicles had their windows smashed in the span of a few days, according to police.
Enterprise Center released the following statement, Wednesday:
“The safety of our guests and their property is paramount. We will work with the St. Louis Police Department and the City of St. Louis to assist in any way possible to keep our fans and their vehicles safe and protected.”
St. Louis City Treasurer, Adam Layne, who oversees parking in the city released this statement:
“Today, the City of St. Louis was amongst over 10 other area municipal governments called to address the upsurge in vehicular break-ins, motor vehicle thefts, and catalytic converter thefts across the metropolitan area. On November 16th City of St. Louis authorities received news of approximately 30 break-ins reported on both the Greyhound Bus and Union Station parking lots following a St. Louis Blues game. Four of those incidents were reported to have occurred just south of the Enterprise Center on a City of St. Louis managed lot (GTC) nearby the bus station. Understanding the process involved to pursue a formal complaint, the Treasurer’s Office reiterates the importance for victims to file a formal police report.
We are concerned about of the uptick in break-ins across the metro area, as it’s a shared point of discussion for us all. That said, it’s important for City of St. Louis residents to note there are a lot of options for event-goers to park downtown that have security present on-site during events. This includes our garages and parking lots at Kiel, Justice, Williams, and City Hall,’ said City of St. Louis, Parking Administrator, Leonard Freeman.
While many St. Louisans might opt to choose metered lots without full-time security on-site, the process for reporting a claim is the same no matter where you park in the city. Call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to file a formal report. Albeit an understandably frustrating experience, this is still the first step required to support a claim where a vehicular break-in has occurred, as this formal process enacts the review of any potential surveillance footage available. For privacy reasons the Parking Division’s policy is to release footage directly to SLMPD via thumb drive and any additional sharing is at the discretion of the detective assigned to the case. Having recently made reserve parking available through the ParkMobile app online, residents are also able to secure parking ahead of events at all the city-owned parking garages and lots that have full-time security. (This does not include Williams lot as it is a cash-only facility).
With increases as high as almost 300% in St. Louis county over the last year, authorities are reevaluating how to improve security across the area. As recent as last month, 16th Ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg sponsored (BB61) that went into effect mid-October to make it unlawful for individuals to lift the door handles or otherwise try the locks of successive vehicles to gain entry. Individuals found to be in violation would be subject to fines up to $500 and or a term of imprisonment for up to 90 days. Other improvements include the City of St. Louis Treasurer’s Office reaching out to security vendors to look into the costs associated with increasing onsite patrol as well as recommendations to increase the patrol area for roving security on lots that do not have full-time security on-site. Roving security monitors 6 downtown garages/lots from 6 pm-6 am daily and are now scheduled to increase their patrol area on event nights.”
How much Missouri’s roads could cost drivers annually
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nearly $9 billion is in the federal infrastructure bill for Missouri, with most of it going towards improving roads and bridges.
In recent years, the American Society of Civil Engineers has given the state a C-grade on its infrastructure report card. Those bad roads are costing drivers roughly $743 a year, according to the White House.
Under the plan, $6.5 billion will be used for highway apportioned programs and $484 million for bridge replacement and repairs.
Within the Show-Me State, there are nearly 34,000 miles of roads and roughly 10,000 bridges maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“It’s one of the largest numbers of major bridges of any state in the entire nation,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “A lot of those were built in the 1930s, 1950s, and 60s.”
McKenna said MoDOT has already identified more than a billion dollars of unfunded needs in the state. Currently, three big projects. The first is the Buck O’Neil Bridge in the Kansas City area, which costs $250 million. Crews are also replacing the Rocheport I-70 bridge, which carries a $250 million price tag. The I-270 loop in St. Louis will cost about $278 million to complete the 14-mile project.
“If we’re just doing paving on the interstate, that costs upwards of $200,000 a mile to pave, to repave,” McKenna said. “Some of the projects take years to plan from an environmental impact, from a property impact, from a utility impact. And then you have to design them. So, there is some weed time to the projects, and to get to that point of construction, you have to be committing your planning process several years in advance.”
He said without lawmakers increasing the gas tax by 12.5 cents over the next five years, Missouri wouldn’t be receiving $7 billion.
“We would have been challenged to match the federal funds to bring the state’s share of those federal dollars, to bring that together, and pull down all of the federal resources had that increase in revenue not been created,” McKenna said.
Another part of the infrastructure bill, nearly $100 million will be sent to the state for electric vehicle chargers.
“It’s really near that you’ll be able to see these chargers everywhere you go,” said Bryan Shannon, business development manager for Ameren Missouri.
The U.S. Department of Energy reported that about 6,740 Missourians drive electric vehicles, with that number expected to rise.
“It’s like paying a dollar per gallon of gasoline, so it’s less than half of what you pay at the pump, but I think having more charging available across the state helps drivers consider an electric vehicle for their next car,” Shannon said.
Ameren Missouri began installing discounted chargers for businesses and municipalities last year through their Ameren’s Charge Ahead Program. Earlier this month, the company said it reached a goal of distributing $1 million in incentives to help local businesses.
“Businesses are able to save up to half on the total cost to install these charging stations and be able to potentially reinvest these savings back into their business,” Shannon said.
The company’s goal is to give out $5 million more incentives by the end of 2022. Shannon said on average, most installations cost $7,000, which ends up costing the business $3,5000.
Ameren Missouri offers two different types of chargers for businesses to use, a Level 2 port which Shannon said means 25 miles of range per hour of charge, and Level 3, the fastest way to charge an electric vehicle up to 80% to help long distant travel in up to 30 minutes.
Their program is on top of the millions coming to Missouri to create more charging stations across the state and country.
“Really exciting that electric vehicles and the infrastructure to support them is being discussed at the highest levels,” Shannon said. “I think it will really help decrease range anxiety for folks consider an EV [electric vehicle] for their next car.”
Also under the plan, Missouri will collect roughly $100 million to provide internet access to more than 300,000 Missourians. The state will also receive $866 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state to ensure safe, clean drinking water.
