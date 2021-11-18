Connect with us

News

“Encanto,” “West Side Story” herald growing Latinx influence in movies, but Denver has a ways to go

Published

42 seconds ago

on

“Encanto,” “West Side Story” herald growing Latinx influence in movies, but Denver has a ways to go
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

With Disney’s “Encanto” in theaters next week, and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” arriving Dec. 10, Latinx voices are having a moment U.S. cinema, injecting a diverse set of cultures long ignored by TV, books, movies, video games, stage shows and news media.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative force behind Broadway’s “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” has revolutionized the kid’s side of things, writing songs for multimillion-dollar Disney productions such as “Encanto” — set in the mountains of Colombia — but also “Moana” (for which he won an Academy Award).

Almost without exception, they feature Latinx and Indigenous cultures seldom depicted in children’s entertainment.

“It’s become a lot more mainstream in the last 10 years, because when my kids were growing up, they had none of those things,” said Elizabeth Renee Fajardo, director of Chicana/o Studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Big-budget family films set in Mexico, or that embrace Spanish language and musical influences, have been part of the trend, including 2017’s Pixar film “Coco” and 2014’s “The Book of Life.” “Encanto,” which hits theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24, tells the story of the Madrigal family from daughter Mirabel’s perspective, adding South American tones to Disney’s widening palette and new batch of songs destined to become family sing-alongs.

Amid these successful crossovers, streaming giant Netflix spent $200 million to produce content in Mexico last year (an amount that’s expected to grow this year), while Disney+ launched its Latin America service on Nov. 17, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In the city and county of Denver, Latinx people make up about 29% of the population, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. That has not frequently been reflected in public cultural offerings, Colorado arts leaders say, and in some cases, it’s still difficult to find Spanish-language or Latinx-friendly programming in the city.

Meet the Madigrals, the family at the center of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new “Encanto,” with music by Lin Manuel Miranda. The movie, opening Wednesday, Nov. 24, is one of a number of mainstream crossover films and TV series courting the growing U.S. Hispanic and Latinx markets. (Disney)

But it’s improving, Fajardo said. Bilingual and Spanish-language shows from Colorado Symphony and Denver Center for the Performing Arts service school children and low-income families, while smaller theater companies such as Su Teatro are being recognized for their years-long efforts with popular shows like “Northside,” which grapple with racial identity and gentrification. New bilingual signage at museums, galleries and tourist magnets like Meow Wolf are also acknowledging the diversity of their visitors.

“My father would have gotten in trouble if he spoke (Spanish),” said Fajardo, who’s also chairwoman of the Chicano Humanities & Arts Council. “A whole generation had nothing to pass on.”

Now in their 20s and 30s, Fajardo’s kids were among the last to grow up in a U.S. media sphere that ignored their existence. It’s taken two generations to get it back, but her grandchildren are now proudly bilingual and consuming media that’s increasingly so.

“The rise of Netflix and global programming that’s in Spanish and subtitled — or even dubbed from Spanish — was something we never thought was going to happen,” said Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media, a Burbank, Calif., company that owns a dozen-plus Spanish-language radio and TV stations in the U.S., including in the Mile High City. “Denver right now is in that power-alley for us in terms of (audience) engagement.”

In addition to a broadcast network that reaches about 40 million homes, including through its Denver affiliate, Estrella is in the process of bulking up its kids’ programming. The Spanish-language Univision network, which also operates a Denver affiliate, this year also launched its free, kid-focused PrendeTV, an ad-supported service for mobile and connected-TV devices such as Amazon Fire and Roku (or at prende.tv).

In

Walt Disney Pictures-Pixar Animation Studios

In “Coco,” Miguel’s love of music ultimately leads him to the Land of the Dead where he teams up with charming trickster Hector.

From Hollywood flicks and telenovelas to kid’s comedy and educational programs, the Univision app is deep dive into the market, with more than 140 titles, 1,000 hours of preschool-aged content, and animated fare, said Julissa Bonfante, vice president of content publicity, via email.

Telemundo, another major player in Spanish-language TV, also operates a Denver station. Officials there did not respond to requests for comment.

“Hispanic culture is coming in on its own terms as it seeps into the culture,” Estrella’s Markham said. “Our Hispanic audience tends to watch as a multigenerational family, so they’re all exposed to different types of programming. It’s a huge consumer base that’s becoming more and more important to advertisers as they build wealth. And growing up in cities like Denver, your kids aren’t tied to those traditional cultural identities as they mix with others.”

“That’s a huge change from 20 years ago,” he added, “because it’s not vanilla-ized for general audiences.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Other voices: Justice delayed for murdered and missing Indigenous women

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Other voices: Justice delayed for murdered and missing Indigenous women
google news

SEATTLE — Despite a groundswell of awareness of the alarming epidemic of violence against Native American women, federal law enforcement has been slow to step up to the crisis.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell has called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to get moving on implementing changes designed to help federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies better respond to reports of missing or murdered Indigenous women. They should hasten to do so.

In October 2020, federal lawmakers passed the Not Invisible Act and Savanna’s Act, named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old pregnant member of the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in 2017.

But officials at the federal departments of Justice and Interior have failed to carry out many of the provisions of those laws, according to the U.S. Government of Accountability Office. That includes appointing a Joint Commission on Reducing Violence Against Indians to identify best practices for combating the murder, trafficking, disappearance and other violent crimes against Native Americans and Alaska Natives. It also means increasing cross-jurisdictional cooperation in cases of missing or murdered Indian people and violent crime on Indian lands.

Both laws were enacted in October 2020 after years of advocacy by Indigenous women, tribes and organizations. Further delay is unacceptable. American Indian and Alaska Native women experience higher rates of violence than most other women in the U.S., the GAO reports. The true magnitude of the problem is unknown, thanks to jurisdictional challenges and lack of comprehensive data.

Journalists, community groups and advocates like Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington have attempted to fill in the gaps. The Vanished, a partnership between the Yakima Herald-Republic, El Sol de Yakima and Radio KDNA with support from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and Microsoft, has documented dozens of cases — most unsolved — of missing and murdered Indigenous women in and near the Yakama reservation. The list still is growing.

But as important as these efforts have been to raise awareness, it will take robust and coordinated law enforcement response to solve the crimes, bring victims justice and end this scourge.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Love croissants? Me too. Here are six of my local favorites.

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Love croissants? Me too. Here are six of my local favorites.
google news

Croissants: they’re not exactly everyday breakfast fare in Minnesota.

Although the decision to go out and sink your teeth into that golden, waning crescent of laminated dough is an intentional one, there are still a plethora of award-winning bakeries in St. Paul that make stellar versions. Here are a few of my favorite patisseries and hometown heroes that offer the croissants or some other laminated legends.

Wuollet

Humble like Minneapolis’ sister city itself, Wuollet bakery has been whipping up pastries in St. Paul since their mere beginnings in 1944. Keep it simple with the all-butter croissant, a blank and buttery canvas for your pastry and hot beverage pairings. Or if a sweet sensation overcomes you, try the caramel pecan croissant and Wuollet’s chocolate croissant.

1080 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-292-9035; wuollet.com 

Trung Nam French Bakery

July 5, 2016 photo of Croissant at Trung Nam French Bakery (Pioneer Press: Nancy Ngo)

Trung Nam’s croissant recipe has some years on it — 32 years to be exact. The University Avenue bakery sells 11 different varieties of the pastry, including a slew of fruit croissants for the eater who justifies a buttery indulgence as long as it contains fruit. For the eater who throws their cares to the wind to luxuriate in flaky dough and calorie-dense menu items, order their butter, chocolate or cinnamon croissants. Wash your pastry down with a traditional Vietnamese coffee (French press with condensed milk), or grab one of their beloved Banh Mi’s for lunch time. Because who said you can’t celebrate lunch, too?

739 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-229-0887; trung-nam.squarespace.com

Rose Street Patisserie

Imagine the croissant’s overachieving sister. She went to Harvard, studied law, graduated summa cum laude. Her name is kouign amann, and Rose Street Patisserie knows all about her. As if a croissant isn’t decadent enough, Rose Street’s kouign amann (pronounced kween uh-man), offers the ultra-decadence of a butter-laced pastry and the sweetness of a birthday cake with a caramel exterior that shatters like plexiglass upon first bite. Along with the butter cake— that’s what “kouign amann” translates to in French— Rose Street also boasts a classic croissant, a chocolate, an almond, a  chocolate-almond and a ham and cheese croissant.

171 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-556-4488; patisserie46.com/rose-street-patisserie

Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris

1637236035 308 Love croissants Me too Here are six of my local
Kouign-amann from Marc Heu Patisserie in St. Paul. (Nina Raemont / Pioneer Press)

At Marc Heu’s pastry palace right off the Green Line, gorgeously laminated pastries await. With rose-shaped kouign amann and golden butter croissants, the patisserie offers pastries, cakes and tarts guaranteed to stun a breakfast book club or a dinner party.

383 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 763-401-7930; marcheuparis.com 

La Boulangerie Marguerite

Find Viennoiseries straight from France on the corner of Randolph and Syndicate at La Boulangerie Marguerite. With laminated pastry a’plenty, you can’t go wrong with a classic almond croissant or a spinach feta walnut croissant for those savory days. And don’t walk out of there without the namesake Danish.

1279 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-9292; la-marg.com

Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill St. Paul

1637236035 246 Love croissants Me too Here are six of my local
Pain au chocolat from Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. (Jess Fleming / Pioneer Press)

St. Paulites no longer have to make the trek to Minneapolis to get their hands on Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery pastries. The new bakery in Cooks of Crocus Hill, recently opened on Grand Ave, offers the regular array of viennoiserie and pastry. Stop in for a pain au chocolat for breakfast or a BLT croissant sandwich for lunch.

877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery 

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Ask Amy: Aunt is triggered by trans teen’s trauma

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
google news

Dear Amy: Last year one of my sister’s children came out to me as trans.

“S” asked to stay with me because of the trauma of being around their mostly conservative and media-illiterate family.

S has been living with my husband and me for a year.

In many ways having S stay with us has been an amazing opportunity for growth, but I continually run afoul of them by talking about commonalities in our experiences.

They make assumptions and rebuff me when I try to communicate about my own experiences.

As someone on my own mental health journey, I find this incredibly hurtful.

I get that I DO NOT understand what it is to be trans, but I do understand various other aspects of trauma, and want to talk about it.

I know I need to be “the adult” in the situation, but it’s painful when they don’t accept my experiences as valid.

My husband thinks I should ignore my feelings. I have a hard time with confrontation and S flips out if they are ever put in the position of being in the wrong.

My husband and I are prioritizing them over just about everything else.

I’ve found S a therapist, while I am still looking for one myself.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending