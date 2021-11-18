News
“Encanto,” “West Side Story” herald growing Latinx influence in movies, but Denver has a ways to go
With Disney’s “Encanto” in theaters next week, and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” arriving Dec. 10, Latinx voices are having a moment U.S. cinema, injecting a diverse set of cultures long ignored by TV, books, movies, video games, stage shows and news media.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative force behind Broadway’s “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” has revolutionized the kid’s side of things, writing songs for multimillion-dollar Disney productions such as “Encanto” — set in the mountains of Colombia — but also “Moana” (for which he won an Academy Award).
Almost without exception, they feature Latinx and Indigenous cultures seldom depicted in children’s entertainment.
“It’s become a lot more mainstream in the last 10 years, because when my kids were growing up, they had none of those things,” said Elizabeth Renee Fajardo, director of Chicana/o Studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Big-budget family films set in Mexico, or that embrace Spanish language and musical influences, have been part of the trend, including 2017’s Pixar film “Coco” and 2014’s “The Book of Life.” “Encanto,” which hits theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24, tells the story of the Madrigal family from daughter Mirabel’s perspective, adding South American tones to Disney’s widening palette and new batch of songs destined to become family sing-alongs.
Amid these successful crossovers, streaming giant Netflix spent $200 million to produce content in Mexico last year (an amount that’s expected to grow this year), while Disney+ launched its Latin America service on Nov. 17, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In the city and county of Denver, Latinx people make up about 29% of the population, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. That has not frequently been reflected in public cultural offerings, Colorado arts leaders say, and in some cases, it’s still difficult to find Spanish-language or Latinx-friendly programming in the city.
But it’s improving, Fajardo said. Bilingual and Spanish-language shows from Colorado Symphony and Denver Center for the Performing Arts service school children and low-income families, while smaller theater companies such as Su Teatro are being recognized for their years-long efforts with popular shows like “Northside,” which grapple with racial identity and gentrification. New bilingual signage at museums, galleries and tourist magnets like Meow Wolf are also acknowledging the diversity of their visitors.
“My father would have gotten in trouble if he spoke (Spanish),” said Fajardo, who’s also chairwoman of the Chicano Humanities & Arts Council. “A whole generation had nothing to pass on.”
Now in their 20s and 30s, Fajardo’s kids were among the last to grow up in a U.S. media sphere that ignored their existence. It’s taken two generations to get it back, but her grandchildren are now proudly bilingual and consuming media that’s increasingly so.
“The rise of Netflix and global programming that’s in Spanish and subtitled — or even dubbed from Spanish — was something we never thought was going to happen,” said Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media, a Burbank, Calif., company that owns a dozen-plus Spanish-language radio and TV stations in the U.S., including in the Mile High City. “Denver right now is in that power-alley for us in terms of (audience) engagement.”
In addition to a broadcast network that reaches about 40 million homes, including through its Denver affiliate, Estrella is in the process of bulking up its kids’ programming. The Spanish-language Univision network, which also operates a Denver affiliate, this year also launched its free, kid-focused PrendeTV, an ad-supported service for mobile and connected-TV devices such as Amazon Fire and Roku (or at prende.tv).
From Hollywood flicks and telenovelas to kid’s comedy and educational programs, the Univision app is deep dive into the market, with more than 140 titles, 1,000 hours of preschool-aged content, and animated fare, said Julissa Bonfante, vice president of content publicity, via email.
Telemundo, another major player in Spanish-language TV, also operates a Denver station. Officials there did not respond to requests for comment.
“Hispanic culture is coming in on its own terms as it seeps into the culture,” Estrella’s Markham said. “Our Hispanic audience tends to watch as a multigenerational family, so they’re all exposed to different types of programming. It’s a huge consumer base that’s becoming more and more important to advertisers as they build wealth. And growing up in cities like Denver, your kids aren’t tied to those traditional cultural identities as they mix with others.”
“That’s a huge change from 20 years ago,” he added, “because it’s not vanilla-ized for general audiences.”
The growth of Latinx and Hispanic voices in mainstream arts and entertainment — particularly in children’s programming — has mirrored their demographic growth in the U.S. Hispanics and Latinx people are now nearly 20% of the population, or about 60.5 million people, the 2019 U.S. census found. That’s a 70% jump since 2000, making Latinx people the second-fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the country, according to Pew Research Center data (Asian Americans are the No. 1 group).
In southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, Hispanic and Latinx people have been living and absorbing other cultures prior to the area becoming part of the U.S. and, even before that, Mexico, with a unique language and culture known as manitos — itself discriminated against by Mexican immigrants and the Indo-Hispano populations a century ago, according to the Manitos Digital Resolana project.
They still lack media representation, owing largely to their relatively small population, but are another example of a demographic that may embrace the increasing Spanish-language TV and film world — blending even more cultural perspectives in the process.
“Having all of this mainstream characters that speak in English and Spanish and Spanglish is a wonderful role model for kids,” said Fajardo, whose Chicano Humanities & Arts Council has programmed dozens of Spanish, Spanglish and bilingual events for Denver families at museums, libraries and other venues. “I would have given anything for my parents or grandparents to have these same options when they were raising their own kids.”
Other voices: Justice delayed for murdered and missing Indigenous women
SEATTLE — Despite a groundswell of awareness of the alarming epidemic of violence against Native American women, federal law enforcement has been slow to step up to the crisis.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell has called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to get moving on implementing changes designed to help federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies better respond to reports of missing or murdered Indigenous women. They should hasten to do so.
In October 2020, federal lawmakers passed the Not Invisible Act and Savanna’s Act, named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old pregnant member of the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in 2017.
But officials at the federal departments of Justice and Interior have failed to carry out many of the provisions of those laws, according to the U.S. Government of Accountability Office. That includes appointing a Joint Commission on Reducing Violence Against Indians to identify best practices for combating the murder, trafficking, disappearance and other violent crimes against Native Americans and Alaska Natives. It also means increasing cross-jurisdictional cooperation in cases of missing or murdered Indian people and violent crime on Indian lands.
Both laws were enacted in October 2020 after years of advocacy by Indigenous women, tribes and organizations. Further delay is unacceptable. American Indian and Alaska Native women experience higher rates of violence than most other women in the U.S., the GAO reports. The true magnitude of the problem is unknown, thanks to jurisdictional challenges and lack of comprehensive data.
Journalists, community groups and advocates like Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington have attempted to fill in the gaps. The Vanished, a partnership between the Yakima Herald-Republic, El Sol de Yakima and Radio KDNA with support from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and Microsoft, has documented dozens of cases — most unsolved — of missing and murdered Indigenous women in and near the Yakama reservation. The list still is growing.
But as important as these efforts have been to raise awareness, it will take robust and coordinated law enforcement response to solve the crimes, bring victims justice and end this scourge.
Love croissants? Me too. Here are six of my local favorites.
Croissants: they’re not exactly everyday breakfast fare in Minnesota.
Although the decision to go out and sink your teeth into that golden, waning crescent of laminated dough is an intentional one, there are still a plethora of award-winning bakeries in St. Paul that make stellar versions. Here are a few of my favorite patisseries and hometown heroes that offer the croissants or some other laminated legends.
Wuollet
Humble like Minneapolis’ sister city itself, Wuollet bakery has been whipping up pastries in St. Paul since their mere beginnings in 1944. Keep it simple with the all-butter croissant, a blank and buttery canvas for your pastry and hot beverage pairings. Or if a sweet sensation overcomes you, try the caramel pecan croissant and Wuollet’s chocolate croissant.
1080 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-292-9035; wuollet.com
Trung Nam French Bakery
Trung Nam’s croissant recipe has some years on it — 32 years to be exact. The University Avenue bakery sells 11 different varieties of the pastry, including a slew of fruit croissants for the eater who justifies a buttery indulgence as long as it contains fruit. For the eater who throws their cares to the wind to luxuriate in flaky dough and calorie-dense menu items, order their butter, chocolate or cinnamon croissants. Wash your pastry down with a traditional Vietnamese coffee (French press with condensed milk), or grab one of their beloved Banh Mi’s for lunch time. Because who said you can’t celebrate lunch, too?
739 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-229-0887; trung-nam.squarespace.com
Rose Street Patisserie
Imagine the croissant’s overachieving sister. She went to Harvard, studied law, graduated summa cum laude. Her name is kouign amann, and Rose Street Patisserie knows all about her. As if a croissant isn’t decadent enough, Rose Street’s kouign amann (pronounced kween uh-man), offers the ultra-decadence of a butter-laced pastry and the sweetness of a birthday cake with a caramel exterior that shatters like plexiglass upon first bite. Along with the butter cake— that’s what “kouign amann” translates to in French— Rose Street also boasts a classic croissant, a chocolate, an almond, a chocolate-almond and a ham and cheese croissant.
171 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-556-4488; patisserie46.com/rose-street-patisserie
Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris
At Marc Heu’s pastry palace right off the Green Line, gorgeously laminated pastries await. With rose-shaped kouign amann and golden butter croissants, the patisserie offers pastries, cakes and tarts guaranteed to stun a breakfast book club or a dinner party.
383 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 763-401-7930; marcheuparis.com
La Boulangerie Marguerite
Find Viennoiseries straight from France on the corner of Randolph and Syndicate at La Boulangerie Marguerite. With laminated pastry a’plenty, you can’t go wrong with a classic almond croissant or a spinach feta walnut croissant for those savory days. And don’t walk out of there without the namesake Danish.
1279 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-9292; la-marg.com
Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill St. Paul
St. Paulites no longer have to make the trek to Minneapolis to get their hands on Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery pastries. The new bakery in Cooks of Crocus Hill, recently opened on Grand Ave, offers the regular array of viennoiserie and pastry. Stop in for a pain au chocolat for breakfast or a BLT croissant sandwich for lunch.
877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery
Ask Amy: Aunt is triggered by trans teen’s trauma
Dear Amy: Last year one of my sister’s children came out to me as trans.
“S” asked to stay with me because of the trauma of being around their mostly conservative and media-illiterate family.
S has been living with my husband and me for a year.
In many ways having S stay with us has been an amazing opportunity for growth, but I continually run afoul of them by talking about commonalities in our experiences.
They make assumptions and rebuff me when I try to communicate about my own experiences.
As someone on my own mental health journey, I find this incredibly hurtful.
I get that I DO NOT understand what it is to be trans, but I do understand various other aspects of trauma, and want to talk about it.
I know I need to be “the adult” in the situation, but it’s painful when they don’t accept my experiences as valid.
My husband thinks I should ignore my feelings. I have a hard time with confrontation and S flips out if they are ever put in the position of being in the wrong.
My husband and I are prioritizing them over just about everything else.
I’ve found S a therapist, while I am still looking for one myself.
We have invested so much it trying to get S to a stable and healthy place, but interactions often leave me feeling regressed to previous levels of self-doubt and frustration.
I am trying to treat S the way I would want to be treated.
How do I get through to S that I need to be treated the same?
— Uncertain Aunt
Dear Uncertain: First of all — thank you for being a hero to this young person. What you are doing is huge.
I’m assuming that you don’t have other children/teens in your life, because if you were a more seasoned parent, you would understand that much of what you are experiencing is fairly typical behavior of an older teen.
You are expecting to have a series of rich and rewarding dialogues with “S,” where you relate to them by sharing your own experiences, and where you both benefit from a deep and enlightening relationship.
But a typical 18-year-old mainly wants to narrate their own life. When they talk (and it’s great when they talk), they’re monologuing more than dialoguing.
People at this age are at the cusp of emerging fully in the world, and before they go, they want to get their story straight. This helps them settle into their identity, while they’re still safe and taken care of.
This would be especially important to a trans person.
You and your husband should continue to provide a loving, safe and stable home. Listen with patience and compassion, without insisting (or expecting) that S should relate to you on your level.
You two adults should take care of your own relationship and gradually loosen the strings, so S has the experience of emerging with a degree of independence — while still experiencing your home as a safe place where they are loved and accepted.
Dear Amy: The holidays are coming up and our daughter (in college) has let us know that she has a “serious” boyfriend whom she would like us to meet.
We are of course eager to meet him, but my wife and I are already very nervous about this.
He lives about an hour away and will be visiting us during the college break.
We are concerned. What if we don’t like him?
— Dad on Tenterhooks
Dear Dad: The glib answer is: If you don’t like him, then you shouldn’t date him. This response is a reminder that your daughter is the primary actor in this drama. You have a walk-on role. Go easy.
If you use a scale of 10 to judge people, let this young person start out with a score of seven. No matter what, he gets a seven, because your daughter has chosen him.
Don’t grill him. Don’t test him. Understand that he will be nervous.
Afterward, do not make any negative comments about him to your daughter. Withhold judgment. Let his seven points stand until he either gains or loses over time.
Dear Amy: I can’t believe that you neglected to tell “Teacher in a Quandary” that she should consult the school’s yearbooks to try to identify a child who left a valuable collection in her classroom.
It was so obvious!
— Disappointed
Dear Disappointed: I agree that checking yearbooks is obvious. That’s why I didn’t suggest it.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
