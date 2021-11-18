News
Explainer: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and wounding a third last summer.
At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder, Rittenhouse’s attorney placed slips of paper into a raffle drum with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors on it who sat through the two-week trial. The drum had been sitting on a window ledge throughout the trial but was placed in front of Rittenhouse at the defense table Tuesday.
With the jury watching, Rittenhouse then selected six pieces of paper from the drum, each bearing a number that corresponded to a juror. A court official then read aloud the numbers of the jurors being dismissed: 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52. The names of the jurors have not been made public.
The dismissed jurors aren’t among the final 12 deliberating the case. But they were required to remain in the courthouse, at the request of the defense, until the jury returned with a verdict.
On Tuesday afternoon, in response to questions about the drawing hours earlier, Schroeder said he’s been having defendants pull the numbers of alternate jurors from the drum for roughly 20 years.
Without the jury present on Wednesday, Schroeder again defended the unusual arrangement, saying critics were trying to “undermine the result of the trial.” Schroeder said he had read news accounts “about how bizarre and unusual it was to have the defendant pick the numbers out of the tumbler yesterday. And I would admit that I don’t know that there’s a large number of courts to do that, maybe not any.”
Schroeder said he started allowing defendants to draw the alternates after one trial in Racine, when the defendant was Black and there was only one Black juror — at the time, the clerk drew the number and the only Black juror was dismissed.
“What do they talk about, ‘optics,’ nowadays? Is that the word for things?” Schroeder said. “That was a bad optic, I thought.”
Portage County Assistant District Attorney Robert Jambois was a prosecutor in Kenosha in 2008 when he tried Mark Jensen for homicide in front of Schroeder. Jensen was accused of poisoning and smothering his wife in one of the highest-profile cases to land in Schroeder’s courtroom before Rittenhouse.
Jambois said alternates were designated by picking numbers from a tumbler but that the clerk of courts pulled the numbers from it, not Jensen.
“I’ve never heard of a defendant pulling the names,” Jambois said. “That’s done by a member of the court.”
Julius Kim, a former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney, said he’s never seen a judge allow a defendant to draw the numbers to determine who the final members of a jury will be.
“It’s not unusual to select alternates by lot,” Kim said. ”(But) I’ve never seen a judge allow a defendant to draw those names. That might be a little unconventional but there’s nothing wrong with it that I could really see.”
Milwaukee-based defense attorney Tom Grieve also said he’s never seen a defendant do that, “but it’s a shoulder shrug for me.”
“I don’t really care,” Grieve said. “The point is they have some system to arrive at 12 jurors. It’s certainly unusual but I don’t see anything wrong with it.”
There’s no prohibition on having the defendant draw the numbers of alternate jurors, but the general practice is to have the clerk of courts do it, said Ion Meyn, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.
“This is not really a well-litigated area,” Meyn said.
If it is common practice for that judge, prosecutors may decide it’s not worth objecting to, Meyn said.
“Too risky,” Mehn said of objecting. “Too many downsides to that.”
The Rittenhouse jury pool had started at 20, but one juror was dismissed for health reasons and another was let go after he told a joke related to the case to a bailiff.
The jury began deliberations on Tuesday, minutes after Rittenhouse drew the numbers. The judge asked both sides to remain within 10 minutes of the courthouse in case there were questions.
Rittenhouse faced multiple charges after he killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha last summer. The protests were spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, argues he acted in self-defense. The most serious charge before jurors could put Rittenhouse in prison for the rest of his life.
Schroeder, the judge in Rittenhouse’s trial, is the longest-serving circuit court judge in Wisconsin. The 75-year-old’s methods have drawn attention throughout the trial, including reading trivia questions to jurors at the outset, professing his lack of knowledge about modern technology, asking for applause for veterans on Veterans Day as a defense witness who served in the military was about to testify and sometimes speaking angrily at prosecutors when they pursued lines of questioning he had barred.
Bauer and Richmond reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Kyle Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys asked the judge to declare a mistrial even as the jury in the murder case was deliberating Wednesday, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a potentially crucial video from prosecutors.
Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request, the second mistrial motion from the defense in a week. The jury deliberated a second full day without reaching a verdict and will return in the morning.
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in a bid to undermine Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim and portray him as the instigator of the bloodshed in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Prosecutors said the footage showed him pointing his rifle at protesters before the shooting erupted.
Rittenhouse attorney Corey Chirafisi said the defense initially received a smaller compressed version of the video and didn’t get the higher-quality larger one used by the prosecution until the evidence portion of the case was over.
He said that the defense would have approached things differently if it had received the better footage earlier and that it is now asking for “a level, fair playing field.”
He said the mistrial request would be made “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could still retry Rittenhouse.
Last week, the defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning Rittenhouse could not be put on trial again. That request was prompted by what the defense said were improper questions asked by prosecutor Thomas Binger during his cross-examination of Rittenhouse.
Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters.
He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28. Rittenhouse is white, as were those shot. The case has become a flashpoint in the debate over guns, racial injustice, vigilantism and self-defense in the U.S.
He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
The dispute over the video erupted after the jurors asked to rewatch footage on Day 2 of their deliberations.
Defense attorneys said they would object to the jury viewing the drone video. The same footage prompted heated dispute earlier in the trial over technical questions of whether a still image taken from the video was distorted when it was enlarged.
The prosecution contends the video proves Rittenhouse lied on the stand when he said he didn’t point his rifle at protesters. But the key moment in the video is hard to decipher because of how far away the drone was and how small a figure Rittenhouse is in the frame.
A smaller file size or lower-resolution video file is fuzzier and grainier, particularly if played on a larger screen, said Dennis Keeling, adjunct professor in the cinema and television arts department at Columbia College Chicago. That’s why people working with video footage are careful to check file size, length and other details after making a copy to ensure the new version is what they wanted, he added.
Prosecutors told the judge Wednesday that the jury saw the highest-quality version during the trial and that it was not the state’s fault that the file size got smaller when received by the defense.
“We’re focusing too heavily on a technological glitch,” prosecutor James Kraus said.
The judge said he had “qualms” about admitting the video during the trial, but because it had already been shown in court, he would allow the jury to rewatch it during deliberations.
But if it turns out the video should not have been admitted into evidence, “it’s going to be ugly,” Schroeder warned.
He said the mistrial request will have to be addressed if there is a guilty verdict.
If Rittenhouse is acquitted, the issue will be moot. But if he is found guilty, a mistrial ruling would essentially void the verdict.
Julius Kim, a Milwaukee-based defense attorney who has been watching the case, said a mistrial could be declared even if the judge finds it was an honest mistake or a technical problem.
But to win a mistrial, the defense will have to meet a high bar and explain to the judge why what happened actually hurt Rittenhouse, said Ion Meyn, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.
“You can’t just say, ‘The state gave me a lower-quality video and therefore I get a mistrial,’” Meyn said. “That’s a losing argument for sure.”
Earlier in the day, the judge criticized news coverage of the case and second-guessing from legal experts in the media, saying he would “think long and hard” about allowing televised trials in the future.
He took exception to news stories about his decisions not to allow the men Rittenhouse shot to be called “victims” and to let Rittenhouse draw the lots that determined which jurors were alternates. The judge also complained about criticism that he had yet to rule on the earlier mistrial request.
Schroeder said he hadn’t had a chance to read the motion because he had just received it and wanted to give the state a chance to weigh in.
“It’s just a shame that irresponsible statements are being made,” the judge said of comments in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story from law school professors.
Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan; Kathleen Foody from Chicago.
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
East metro officials ask lawmakers for $120 million for infrastructure projects
During a daylong bus tour Wednesday, officials from Ramsey County and St. Paul-area cities made pitches to state lawmakers for nearly $120 million to fund about 20 east metro public infrastructure projects.
Members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee heard pleas for state funding for projects ranging from a new park in downtown St. Paul to extension of a hiking and biking trail through White Bear Lake, White Bear Township and Vadnais Heights. Other requests include funding for public colleges, sewer and water systems, roads, bridges and parks.
Most of those requests will go unfulfilled. State agencies and local governments are asking for a record $5.5 billion for public works projects next year. In the past, lawmakers have approved about one-third of the amount requested.
House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, said he is “hopeful we can pass a robust bonding bill” next year, but lawmakers must wait for a November budget forecast to tell them how much money is available. He said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that President Biden signed into law last week may make more cash available for projects the state otherwise would finance by selling bonds.
The House bonding committee is winding down its fifth and final regional tour of proposed infrastructure sites this week. It started its metro tour in the Minneapolis area Tuesday and wraps up its visits with stops in about a dozen suburbs on Thursday.
The St. Paul-area trip started with a stop on the Robert Street Bridge in St. Paul where lawmakers viewed the 9-acre site of the proposed Park at RiverSide that would connect downtown to the Mississippi River by extending over railroad tracks and Shepard Road to the riverbank.
Ramsey County Board Chairwoman Toni Carter said the project would “bring all sorts of investment” to the riverfront and provide an inviting public gathering space. This is the county’s top priority bonding request. It seeks $26 million from the state to be matched by equal contributions from the county and private developer AECOM.
In 2019, the county requested $40 million for the park. They didn’t get it.
But this year their chances are better, said Jennifer O’Rourke, the county’s government relations director. That’s because they’re asking for less money from the state, and last year the Legislature allocated $52 million to replace the crumbling Third Street/Kellogg Bridge, St. Paul’s top-priority project at the time. So now lawmakers may be willing to invest more in other St. Paul-area projects.
The city of St. Paul’s top bonding priority this year is for $23.4 million to replace the 85-year-old, “structurally deficient” Kellogg Boulevard Bridge at Xcel Center and RiverCentre. The span, which lawmakers visited on their second stop, has “reached the end of its useful service life,” the city said in its request to the state.
The tour’s next stop was at Lake McCarrons County Park in Roseville, where officials from the county and Roseville, Maplewood at St. Paul made their case for $3.9 million from the state to pay half the cost of the proposed “Rice Street Revitalization” project. This is the county’s No. 2 bonding priority.
The stretch of the street between Wheelock Parkway and County Road B is deteriorating, unsafe and no longer meets the transportation needs of the surrounding communities, county officials asserted.
“MnDOT called it the most dangerous street in Minnesota,” County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo told the lawmakers. It is scheduled for reconstruction next year.
St. Paul’s second-highest bonding priority is $20 million for construction of the Great River Learning Center on the Mississippi River at the Watergate Marina and Crosby Farm Regional Park. Proponents said the center would be a national hub of river-focused recreation, education and environmental stewardship.
Mary deLaittre, executive director of the Great River Passage Conservancy, one of the private partners in the project, said private donors have contributed nearly $600,000 to launch the project, and it would open in the fall of 2024 if the state funds it.
The city’s third-highest bonding priority is $12 million to update Como Park Zoo’s visitor entry spaces, including a new indoor and outdoor habitat for the zoo’s popular orangutans, which were a big hit with the visiting lawmakers. The project also would provide enhanced habitats for other primates and flamingos.
Other stops on the House bonding tour included the Guidant John Rose OVAL skating center in Roseville; trail sites near Mounds View High School in Arden Hills; the Conway Recreation Center, Eastside Freedom Library, Gibbs Farm, Playwrights’ Center, Metropolitan State University and St. Paul College, all in St. Paul.
The Senate bonding committee is also conducting project tours around the state and tentatively plans to visit metro sites in January. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to announce his bonding proposal in mid-January.
News
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits SE Missouri Wednesday night
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – There was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night just outside of Poplar Bluff, according to the United States Geological Survey website.
The earthquake happened just before 9 p.m.
Information about the magnitude 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri, occurred just prior to 9 PM CST. https://t.co/qBFUxA9OE6
— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) November 18, 2021
There were reports of people who felt the earthquake in Missouri and in neighboring states.
#NEW: People in northeast Arkansas report feeling earthquake. @USGS reports a 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poplar Bluff, MO around 8:53pm. #ARNews
— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) November 18, 2021
Getting reports from Memphians who just felt a Williamsville, MO earthquake. It was a 3.7 magnitude just north of Poplar Bluff.
— Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) November 18, 2021
