Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Fidelity Will Be Canada’s First-Ever Bitcoin Custodian
Fidelity has secured Canada’s selection from regulators to become the country’s first-ever bitcoin custodian. The move will allow the financial services firm to operate bitcoin custody and trading in the country, geared towards institutional investors. Additionally, the move will likely open the door for more Canadian institutions to invest in crypto.
First-Mover Fidelity
Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC) unveiled a press release on Wednesday showcasing the announcement. The release quickly notes that FCC is “Canada’s first Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) regulated entity to offer this digital currency trading and custody solution dedicated for institutional investors, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.”
FCC President Scott Mackenzie stated in the release that “the demand for investing in digital assets is growing considerably and institutional investors have been looking for a regulated dealer platform to access this asset class.” This announcement opens that door for investors. To date, Canadian investors had to resort to mutual funds and ETFs for crypto exposure. Additionally, bitcoin funds available in Canada thus far have been offered from U.S.-based custodians.
FCC holds north of $200B in AUM (assets under management). The firm also provides services to over 100 investment companies in Canada. Reports state that based on the U.S. precedent, Fidelity expects a four-year runway to set up services in the cryptocurrency market. The full scale and scope of how those services are rolled out is yet to be disclosed.
Bitcoin's exceptional performance has resulted in increased global demand for crypto support amongst institutional investment firms. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com
Fidelity’s Perspective
The financial services firm is seemingly bullish on crypto in the big picture. At the very least, the firm recognizes the staying power and understands that it needs to carve out it’s role in crypto. Last month, a Fidelity analyst showed cautious optimism in bitcoin’s “diamond hand” owners. Despite this, the analyst also believed that bitcoin was a ways away from the psychological benchmark of $100,000. To date, the analysts expectations have seemingly been about on par.
The firm first launched U.S.-based crypto services in 2018. By May of this year, Fidelity opened it’s first bitcoin fund in the U.S., raising over $100M from around 80 accredited investors.
Fidelity in recent months also released their annual Fidelity Digital report. That report had a lot of interesting finds, including that nine of ten surveyed investors found digital assets appealing. With just the past few months of activity alone, it’s clear that Fidelity understands the importance of what’s at stake – and today’s announcement in Canada will position them quite well in the country to take advantage of that knowledge.
Bitcoin
Ripple Proposes Crypto-regulations Plan for U.S Regulators
- Ripple emphasized public-private partnership in future crypto-law.
- The DCEA would also help define “digital commodity exchanges.”
While taking advantage of weaker restrictions elsewhere, Ripple has urged American officials to clarify its crypto sector policies. Now, the San Francisco-based blockchain firm has proposed its own crypto-regulations. Ripple emphasized public-private partnership in future crypto-law. Ripple mentioned the pending Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act, the proposed Securities Clarity Act (SCA), and the proposed Digital Commodity Exchange Act (DCEA).
The corporation stated they would safeguard investors while also defining the SEC’s and CFTC’s powers. Many players in the area are frustrated, including regulators and even lawmakers.
After Gensler’s “Wild West” analogy, former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz commented,
“…it ignores the fact that the CFTC has anti-fraud and anti-manipulation authority over that space. And if it truly is rife with those activities, we have a federal regulator that can use its enforcement powers to address those things.”
Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act
Also worth mentioning is that the Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act would create a “collaborative working group” of SEC, CFTC, and industry members.
According to the blockchain firm, a new SCA “investment contract asset” definition treats digital currencies as commodities. The DCEA would also help define “digital commodity exchanges” and empower the CFTC to regulate them. The SEC might regulate “pre-sold” tokens until the CFTC takes over. The SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce’s “safe harbor” and regulatory sandbox plan was also studied by Ripple.
1/ I am attacking, and will continue to attack, SEC leadership bc @GaryGensler is divorced from his agency’s mission and is not honestly pursuing solutions.
SEC is fighting technical securities violations, while ignoring the Safe Harbor, which would prevent fraud.
e.g. Ripple
— Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) November 14, 2021
Messari founder Ryan Selkis recently expressed strong opinions on Ripple and the SEC. A safe harbor for financial startups, according to Selkis, would help reduce fraud. He noted that the SEC is instead concentrating on securities legislation. Neither did Selkis assume XRP’s developers were innocent. In fact, Selkis charged Ripple with “guilty of fraud.”
Bitcoin
Auction Houses Have Welcomed NFT Sales! Find Out Why!
- It was a gamble on the growth of the NFT industry, Trenchev said.
- Many purchasers are cryptocurrency millionaires.
Sotheby’s sold $65 million in NFTs in 2021, while Christie’s sold over $100 million. NFTs utilize the blockchain to track who owns digital assets like photographs and films. Moreover, which may be freely accessed, copied, and shared online. According to Art Market Research, such sales represent around 5% of the world’s main auction houses’ contemporary art sales. It’s a big jump considering how new NFTs are.
Many purchasers are cryptocurrency millionaires, according to art professionals participating in NFT auctions at major auction houses. In June’s $17.1 million Sotheby’s online NFT auction, over 70% of bidders were new. Last month, Kosta Kantchev, the founder of the Nexo crypto lending platform, paid 982,500 pounds ($1.3 million) at Christie’s in London for three crude cartoon ape NFTs.
Rapid Rise Since Its Debut a Year Back
The drawings were Christie’s first NFT sale in Europe and its largest in-person auction since the epidemic began. Kantchev interacted with art collectors bidding on David Hockney, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Bridget Riley works.
It was a gamble on the growth of the NFT industry, Trenchev said. Fueled by the advent of “metaverse” online worlds where nearly anything can be purchased or sold, from avatars to property and buildings. Furthermore, in the third quarter of this year, sales of NFTs surpassed $10 billion, an increase of eightfold over the previous three months.
Antoni Trenchev who is also a part of Nexo said:
“On one hand, there were the people in suits in the front, and on the sides, there were people on the phone getting semi-anonymous bids.”
They’re not the only ones. Facebook, a $1 trillion corporation, has relaunched itself, Meta, predicting a future of more immersive virtual worlds and experiences.
Bitcoin
Top 5 Best Penny Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2021
- SHIB is a dog-themed coin that has created its own DEX.
- Altcoins often rise during the boom period but come with larger risks.
During the 2021 Bull Run, cryptos soared. Altcoins, DeFi blue chips, and even meme coins doubled in value in days to months. This price increase occurs throughout every boom cycle. Like equities, crypto goes through boom and bust cycles. Altcoins often rise during the boom period but come with larger risks.
However, choosing altcoins, let alone penny cryptocurrencies, is not straightforward. So, this article looks at a list of penny cryptocurrencies that may explode in the Bull Run’s second leg. There are three types of penny coins: meme coins, remittance tokens, and real-world blockchain tokens. Which penny cryptos should you purchase in 2021?
Dogecoin (DOGE)
The original meme currency, DOGE. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.238153 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,641,612,075 USD. It has been down 0.95% in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
SHIB is a dog-themed coin that has created its own DEX. According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIB price today is $0.000048 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,600,495,505 USD. It has been down 2.55% in the last 24 hours.
Ripple (XRP)
XRP is the remittance coin that might explode if they win the current litigation. According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $1.10 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,903,857,565 USD. It is up 0.42% in the last 24 hours.
Stellar (XLM)
Like XRP, XLM might gain a lot if the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit goes against it. According to CoinMarketCap, the Stellar price today is $0.347121 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $765,703,528 USD. Stellar is down 0.08% in the last 24 hours.
VeChain (VET)
It has lately joined China’s $1 billion pet food sector. According to CoinMarketCap, the VeChain price today is $0.144825 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $934,492,469 USD. VeChain has been down 2.61% in the last 24 hours.
