Former Anoka middle school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing students
A former Anoka middle school teacher was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing his students.
Jefferson Jerome Fietek, 47, pleaded guilty in August to three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, admitting to assaulting five boys during his 14 years as theater director at Anoka Middle School for the Arts, according to a news release issued by the Anoka County attorney’s office.
The 30-year prison term was the statutory maximum for Fietek’s crimes, and he will be required to register as a predatory offender after he is released, the news release said.
“It is horrible that Fietek took the innocence of young boys for his own pleasure,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said in the news release. “Although a 30-year prison sentence will not return that innocence, today is an important step in the healing of those hurt by the defendant.”
Each of Fietek’s victims supported the plea agreement, Palumbo’s office said.
Police began an investigation into Fietek in June 2020, when allegations surfaced in a Facebook post by a former student who is now an adult living in Utah.
Fietek, who was living in the Boston area at the time, had resigned from the Anoka-Hennepin school district in 2019. The district was first made aware of allegations against Fietek through the post and reported the information to law enforcement immediately, according to a district spokesman.
Fietek was an outspoken advocate for gay students in the Anoka-Hennepin school district. He was actively involved in the fierce debate over anti-gay bullying that rattled the school district in 2010 after a string of student suicides and the filing of two federal lawsuits by students who were bullied in district schools for their actual or perceived sexual orientation.
In most instances of abuse detailed in the charges against Fietek, he used his reputation as a respected teacher to gain the trust of his victims’ families, who often allowed the boys to spend time alone with Fietek at his home, where he assaulted them. One victim described Fietek as a father figure to some of his students.
In the case of another victim, Fietek first contacted the boy — who was a student at Anoka Middle School for the Arts — on the dating app Grindr and arranged to meet him at the school for sex.
Somewhere in the world, a case of Scandia wine is making its way to likeminded Swedish town
Scandia and Mellerud, Sweden, are 4,109 miles apart, but the cities share many similarities.
They are close in population — about 4,100 people live in Scandia, and about 3,990 live in Mellerud, and they share similar climates. Both are situated near bodies of water: Scandia features the St. Croix River and Big Marine Lake; Mellerud is near Lake Vänern, Sweden’s largest inland lake.
Many of the founding families of Scandia, including the Dahlins, Kunos, Abrahamsons, Edstroms and Karramns, emigrated from the Mellerud area.
When a genealogist from Mellerud visited Scandia in 2019 to do research at Elim Cemetery in Scandia, city officials from Scandia reached out. What would Mellerud officials think about becoming sister cities?
“We thought this might be a good fit for both communities,” said Scandia City Council Member Patti Ray. “We thought we could learn from each other and share ideas.”
Anneli Andersson, who works for the Mellerud Museum and Genealogy Archive, was interested in the idea. She went back to Sweden and wrote an article about Scandia for the Mellerud newspaper, Ray said.
At the same time, Scandia officials formed a committee to learn more about sister-city relationships and talked to officials in Lindstrom, Chicago City, Center City and Shafer about their programs, Ray said.
“We emailed the mayor of Mellerud and all the members of the Mellerud City Council and told them how much we wanted to be their sister city,” Ray said. Next came an online Microsoft Teams meeting between the two city councils that lasted more than an hour.
“We found them delightful and enthusiastic and, lucky for us, very good at English,” Ray said. “We see great potential in many areas such as tourism, culture, education, history, commerce and politics.”
As the council members discussed their cities and businesses, Mellerud officials noted that they had a famous brewery in their town.
Not to be outdone, Scandia officials responded that they had a new winery called Rustic Roots that produced excellent wine.
“Someone from Mellerud said, ‘Send us a case of your wine, and we’ll send you a case of our beer,’” Ray said. “The meeting ended with ‘Don’t forget the wine!’”
That off-the-cuff remark led committee members to talk to Greg and Andrea Sandager, owners of Rustic Roots winery, who offered to donate a case of wine.
But committee members soon realized that “it would be too costly and complicated to ship a case of wine to Sweden,” Ray said.
Susan and Paul Rodsjo, committee members and owners of Global Air Charters, came to the rescue. The Rodsjos offered to fly the case of wine on board their next flight to Sweden. The case of wine was picked up at Rustic Roots last week and immediately taken to the St. Paul Downtown Airport to board a Global Air Charters Gulfstream V.
The case of Rustic Roots wine left St. Paul on Nov. 9 with Capt. Paul Rodsjo and First Officer Espen Rodsjo. The wine has followed a circuitous route, traveling to New Hampshire; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Monterey, Calif.; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Los Angeles and White Plains, N.Y. Next up on its journey: Florence, Italy, and Stockholm.
After the plane lands in Stockholm on Friday, Paul Rodsjo and his father, Villy Rodsjo, a native of Norway who lives in Arboga, Sweden, will drive to Mellerud to hand deliver the case of wine.
While in Mellerud, they plan to pick up a case of beer to bring back to Scandia.
“This is a grand effort towards world peace, especially considering I’m a citizen of Norway delivering wine to Sweden,” Paul Rodsjo said in an email to the Pioneer Press. “But really, we are excited to make ties with our new sister city, Mellerud, and what better way to connect than over a glass of wine or beer.”
To track the travel route of the Rustic Roots case of wine, go to flightaware.com and look up tail number N280PH, or call sign GJE622, to track the aircraft online.
Marc Lore rewards random acts of kindness with Timberwolves courtside tickets
New Timberwolves part owner Marc Lore has had a number of special guests sit courtside with him early this season. Part owner Alex Rodriguez, Lynx players and hall of famer receiver to be Larry Fitzgerald have all joined Lore to take in games.
But Wednesday’s guests were special in that they earned their way to the side of the court via random acts of kindness.
Lore put out a tweet Wednesday asking Minnesotans to do something thoughtful for someone in the community, and then share with him what they did. Lore received roughly 350 responses to sift through and picked three winners to sit courtside with him.
The winners were Jillian Kaspar, John Tucker and Tay Washington.
Kaspar bought gas for someone whose card was declined, and also bought treats for the kids in the car. She is a Timberwolves season ticket holder who’d been saving up for courtside seats for her 30th birthday, and her present happened to come a little early. She loves tattoos and Britney Spears, and has been in the restaurant industry since she was 15 years old.
Tucker bought coffee for a military member. He has been a loyal Wolves fan for about nine years, and has had a podcast that focused on the Timberwolves and the Minnesota sports landscape and previously won a high school state golf championship.
Washington paid for the Wendy’s order for the person behind her in line, something she does from time to time when given the opportunity. She is a big basketball fan who loves Anthony Edwards and dancing.
Lore said he focused on the winners who executed a random act of thoughfulness.
“Something powerful happens when you give back in a purely random way with no expectation of for anything in return,” he tweeted.
NEW BALL
D’Angelo Russell is shooting just 38 percent from the field this season, which would be a career low. One potential contributing factor to the decrease in makes — the ball?
The NBA switched from a Spalding ball to Wilson this season, and other stars across the league, including the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, have noted the switch in balls as an “adjustment” this season. Russell joined that chorus Wednesday.
“I think it feels different, it’s an adjustment,” Russell said. “Especially if the ball is brand new.”
And it always feels new. Rarely does the new ball feel “broken in.”
“That’s a big difference for us, I think,” he said. “When the other ball was broken in — or if it wasn’t broken in, it still worked a little different. It’s an adjustment for everybody.”
Russell didn’t want to use the ball as an excuse, but it clearly has had some effect.
“If I’m out here working out on my own time, an old ball doesn’t feel like an old ball,” Russell said. “It’s still feels like the texture is so fine that it doesn’t wear off. … I think that was probably a key focus, they probably wanted to keep balls and keep them fresh, allow the material to stay fresh over time and not wear and tear. So it is what it is.”
Josh Okogie missed Wednesday’s game with back spasms
Explainer: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and wounding a third last summer.
At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder, Rittenhouse’s attorney placed slips of paper into a raffle drum with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors on it who sat through the two-week trial. The drum had been sitting on a window ledge throughout the trial but was placed in front of Rittenhouse at the defense table Tuesday.
With the jury watching, Rittenhouse then selected six pieces of paper from the drum, each bearing a number that corresponded to a juror. A court official then read aloud the numbers of the jurors being dismissed: 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52. The names of the jurors have not been made public.
The dismissed jurors aren’t among the final 12 deliberating the case. But they were required to remain in the courthouse, at the request of the defense, until the jury returned with a verdict.
On Tuesday afternoon, in response to questions about the drawing hours earlier, Schroeder said he’s been having defendants pull the numbers of alternate jurors from the drum for roughly 20 years.
Without the jury present on Wednesday, Schroeder again defended the unusual arrangement, saying critics were trying to “undermine the result of the trial.” Schroeder said he had read news accounts “about how bizarre and unusual it was to have the defendant pick the numbers out of the tumbler yesterday. And I would admit that I don’t know that there’s a large number of courts to do that, maybe not any.”
Schroeder said he started allowing defendants to draw the alternates after one trial in Racine, when the defendant was Black and there was only one Black juror — at the time, the clerk drew the number and the only Black juror was dismissed.
“What do they talk about, ‘optics,’ nowadays? Is that the word for things?” Schroeder said. “That was a bad optic, I thought.”
Portage County Assistant District Attorney Robert Jambois was a prosecutor in Kenosha in 2008 when he tried Mark Jensen for homicide in front of Schroeder. Jensen was accused of poisoning and smothering his wife in one of the highest-profile cases to land in Schroeder’s courtroom before Rittenhouse.
Jambois said alternates were designated by picking numbers from a tumbler but that the clerk of courts pulled the numbers from it, not Jensen.
“I’ve never heard of a defendant pulling the names,” Jambois said. “That’s done by a member of the court.”
Julius Kim, a former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney, said he’s never seen a judge allow a defendant to draw the numbers to determine who the final members of a jury will be.
“It’s not unusual to select alternates by lot,” Kim said. ”(But) I’ve never seen a judge allow a defendant to draw those names. That might be a little unconventional but there’s nothing wrong with it that I could really see.”
Milwaukee-based defense attorney Tom Grieve also said he’s never seen a defendant do that, “but it’s a shoulder shrug for me.”
“I don’t really care,” Grieve said. “The point is they have some system to arrive at 12 jurors. It’s certainly unusual but I don’t see anything wrong with it.”
There’s no prohibition on having the defendant draw the numbers of alternate jurors, but the general practice is to have the clerk of courts do it, said Ion Meyn, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.
“This is not really a well-litigated area,” Meyn said.
If it is common practice for that judge, prosecutors may decide it’s not worth objecting to, Meyn said.
“Too risky,” Mehn said of objecting. “Too many downsides to that.”
The Rittenhouse jury pool had started at 20, but one juror was dismissed for health reasons and another was let go after he told a joke related to the case to a bailiff.
The jury began deliberations on Tuesday, minutes after Rittenhouse drew the numbers. The judge asked both sides to remain within 10 minutes of the courthouse in case there were questions.
Rittenhouse faced multiple charges after he killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha last summer. The protests were spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, argues he acted in self-defense. The most serious charge before jurors could put Rittenhouse in prison for the rest of his life.
Schroeder, the judge in Rittenhouse’s trial, is the longest-serving circuit court judge in Wisconsin. The 75-year-old’s methods have drawn attention throughout the trial, including reading trivia questions to jurors at the outset, professing his lack of knowledge about modern technology, asking for applause for veterans on Veterans Day as a defense witness who served in the military was about to testify and sometimes speaking angrily at prosecutors when they pursued lines of questioning he had barred.
Bauer and Richmond reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
