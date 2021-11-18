News
Furones: Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7), in another installment to the rivalry | Analysis
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: The Jets rank 29th in the NFL in run defense, but I’m done ever giving the Dolphins an edge in this category after they couldn’t even run on the Houston Texans two weeks ago. Miami owns the worst rushing attack in the NFL at a putrid 73.6 yards per game on the ground.
Running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are averaging 3.4 yards and 2.7 yards per attempt, respectively. The offensive line should be able to get a better push with how the team likes guards Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson when they get downhill, but it hasn’t come to fruition. Maybe quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s reinsertion into the lineup opens up run-pass option opportunities in the running game.
The Jets have middle linebacker C.J. Mosley leading the team in tackles with 72 in their 4-3 scheme. Blocking former No. 3 pick Quinnen Williams (6 foot 3, 303 pounds) will be a key to get the ground game going. Edge: Jets
When the Jets run: The Dolphins just shut down the Ravens’ top-ranked rushing attack, so I’m very high on this Miami run defense at the moment. Sure, it’s a different dynamic stopping Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s scrambling abilities than a traditional rushing attack, but the Dolphins have held opponents under 100 yards rushing in four of the past five games, including limiting the Ravens to 94.
Rookie Jets running back Michael Carter leads the New York rushing attack, but the former North Carolina Tar Heel is not running against Manny Diaz’s Miami Hurricanes defense this time. Carter is at 3.6 yards per carry this season, and he has Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman spelling him. Carter and Johnson are also pass-catching threats.
The key for the Dolphins’ run defense has been the reinsertion of nose tackle Raekwon Davis into the lineup. Since he has returned in earnest from his knee injury, Miami has been tough to run against. Expect inside linebacker and leading tackler Jerome Baker (54 tackles) to return to his traditional alignment after he was utilized much on the edge against the Ravens to prevent Jackson from outrunning defenders to the sideline. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Tagovailoa’s fractured middle finger on his throwing hand is improving to the point where he has increased his practice workload and coach Brian Flores named him the starter early in the week after only keeping him available off the bench for backup Jacoby Brissett in the past two victories. Tagovailoa entered in the second half against the Ravens to go 8 of 13 for 158 yards and a rushing touchdown.
He said he should have no limitations on the throws he’s able to make against the Jets. Against Baltimore, he just about showed the extent of how far he can get a ball out with a 35-yard pass to the sideline with arc that found receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is sixth in the NFL in receptions (60). Miami was able to dial up some plays that led to breakdowns in the Ravens’ secondary, leading to a 64-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Albert Wilson and one of 52 yards from Brissett to Isaiah Ford.
The Jets’ pass defense is liable to have some miscues just as easily, ranking 31st in the NFL. They’ve only intercepted two passes all season, so they’re not very turnover-inducing, but they can get a pass rush against the Dolphins’ offensive line with Williams posting five sacks and defensive end John Franklin-Myers with four. Edge: Dolphins
When the Jets pass: With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson still not fully recovered from his knee injury and Mike White, a former local high school standout at University School, throwing four interceptions against the Bills last week, Jets coach Robert Saleh is going with veteran Joe Flacco. Part of the thinking is Flacco being more adept at handling expected Dolphins’ blitzes, which Miami came with in droves in the past two wins, especially versus Jackson and the Ravens.
The 36-year-old has only thrown three passes this season at the end of the loss to the Bills last week but competed all of them with one for a touchdown. Flacco started last year’s 24-0 shutout loss to the Dolphins in Miami, and he went 21 of 44 for 186 yards and an interception. Deep threats Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, former St. Thomas Aquinas High wideout Elijah Moore and slot receivers Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios, a University of Miami alum, will have to be accounted for.
The Dolphins cornerback tandem of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones appears to be healthy after playing through leg injuries earlier in the season. They’ve come into form of late, allowing the Miami defense to have them play single coverage and blitz safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones a ton. The Dolphins have six takeaways in the past two wins. Howard won AFC Defensive Player of the Week after forcing a fumble and returning the recovery for a touchdown in the Baltimore win. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Jets kicker Matt Ammendola is 10 of 13 on the season with all of his misses from beyond 40 yards. He also has missed an extra point. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders is 12 of 16 and has connected on all 17 of his point-after attempts.
Dolphins punter Michael Palardy is averaging 44.2 yards on his punt. He has had his struggles, but the combination of him and gunner Mack Hollins are usually good for a punt downed deep into opponent’s territory at least once a game. The Jets went back to Braden Mann as punter last week. Berrios has been a solid returner on both kicks and punts for New York, but the Jets went to Coleman on kickoffs last week. Edge: Even
Intangibles: The Dolphins have the advantage of coming in hot after two straight wins, one an upset over the Ravens, and are better rested after getting the weekend off following a Thursday night game. Miami has recent success in the series, sweeping last year’s two games and winning six of the past seven meetings, but even when one team is down, interesting things can happen in this historic rivalry. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 24, Jets 17
News
5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 4-2 win at Vancouver
VANCOUVER — During two games in less than a week against the Vancouver Canucks, the Avalanche used a 62.5% power play to sweep the set. Colorado was 3-for-5 on the man-advantage in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Rogers Place after going 2-for-3 in last Thursday’s 7-1 triumph at Ball Arena.
Five takeaways from Wednesday’s win to begin a two-game road trip:
Kuemper. Goalie Darcy Kuemper was unquestionably one of the Avs’ best players and seems to be settling in with his new club. If it weren’t for a handful of great goaltending moments late in the first period and most of the second, Vancouver might have had five goals.
The Canucks outshot Colorado 11-4 to close the first period and 15-7 in the second.
“I loved him tonight. I think he’s getting better and better every night,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of Kuemper, who has victories in five of his last six starts. “Definitely seems to have turned a corner and really elevated his play when we needed him most.”
Kuemper’s second goal-against early in the third period was a fluke, with the puck caroming in off him after a weak shot from the point pin-balled towards him. Still, he hasn’t allowed more than two goals in each of his last three starts.
Makar. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar logged a team-high 24:21 and had the game-winning goal, a one-time slap shot off a feed from Devon Toews during the game’s final power play. It was Makar’s ninth career GWG, the most of any NHL defenseman since he began his career in 2019-20.
Makar is just 23 years old. But his nine GWG are already tied for fifth among all-time Avalanche defensemen, behind Tyson Barrie (18), Erik Johnson (12), Sandis Ozolinsh (11) and Rob Blake (10).
Kadri. Avs second-line center Nazem Kadri had the game-tying power-play goal and also had two assists. His first helper extended his points streak to seven games, a stretch where he has produced 13 points (four goals).
Kadri is Colorado’s scoring leader with 17 points in playing all 13 games.
“It’s fun, for sure,” he said of his scoring surge. “I got to shout out my linemates and teammates; I’m playing with some great players. I just got to make the plays I’m capable of making. As an offensive player, when you’re hot, you’re hot. I’m kind of riding that wave right now and I understand it’s a bit of a roller coaster ride in terms of production through an 82-game season. But for now, I love where my game is at.”
5-1-1. In their last seven games, the Avs have points in six and collected 11 of a possible 14. They have made up for a 1-3 start and are in playoff position despite playing a Western Conference-low 13 games.
“I think we’re still moving in the right direction,” Kadri said. “We’re not quite there yet. But we’re only (13) games in. This isn’t the team we’re going to be two months from now. Obviously, we’ve hit some bumps in the road early and it’s really tested us … Now it’s time to turn it around.”
Minus MacKinnon. Colorado is 3-0 in star center Nathan MacKinnon’s latest absence, and 4-1 overall this season. MacKinnon, who is in the second week of an expected three-week absence with a lower-body injury, missed the first two games of the season with a positive COVID test.
The Avs continue to win without their top-line center.
News
Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to defeat the New York Jets | Analysis
Five things the Miami Dolphins (3-7) need to do to get their third straight win, and beat the New York Jets (2-7) on the road in Week 11:
Provide Tua Tagovailoa adequate protection
Miami’s offensive line has been historically bad this season with pressures and sacks allowed. The unit is so bad that the Dolphins quarterbacks have only about half a dozen attempts a game where they aren’t under pressure, or being harassed. Tagovailoa’s pocket presence has allowed him to evade pressure well and limits the sacks (eight in 170 attempts), but he’s already playing with broken ribs and a broken middle finger on his throwing hand. The last thing Miami can afford is another injury to their second-year quarterbacks. Expect Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to be a challenge for left guard Austin Jackson.
Produce more than 21 points
The Dolphins offense has only scored 21 or more points three times this season, which explains why Miami is averaging 17.7 points per game — nearly a touchdown below the league’s average in 2021. Tagovailoa has a knack for successfully getting his team into the red zone, where the Dolphins are turning 57 percent of the team’s trips inside the 20 into touchdowns. The Jets defense is allowing 32.9 points per game (ranked last), and have allowed touchdowns in 63.6 percent of its opponents trips inside the red zone. Albert Wilson had some success last week against the Ravens so the Dolphins should double down on trying to get the run-after-catch receiver in space. He can be Miami’s jet sweep and gadget player.
Speed up Joe Flacco’s processing speed
The Jets are handing over the offense to Flacco, a 14-year veteran, while rookie Zach Wilson’s knee injury heals. The Jets decided to go with the grizzled veteran over Mike White, despite the fact that Flacco has lost his last six starts. Flacco has a 6-1 career record versus the Dolphins, but that one loss came last season when he served as an injury-replacement for Adam Gase’s Jets team. The Jets lost that game, 24-0, with Flacco completing 21-of-44 passes and throwing for 186 yards with an interception. Miami sacked him three times, and if Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel can get pressure on Flacco most of his passes will only be check-down throws.
Contain Jets tailback Michael Carter
Carter, the rookie tailback the Jets selected in the fourth round, leads his team in rushing (367 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 102 carries) and receptions (tied with Jamison Crowder with 31 receptions, which he’s turned into 306 yards). Carter averages 16.3 touches per game and is quite dangerous as a pass catcher (9.9 yards per reception), which means if the Dolphins lock in on the rookie they should be able to neutralize one-third of the Jets offense. Duke Riley has played a significant role in two of the past three games and Carter’s the perfect assignment for the coverage specialist.
Rush for 100 yards
The Jets are giving up 133.9 rushing yards per game, and 4.7 yards per carry. The Jets have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns. If there was a perfect time, and opponent, to run against it would be the Jets because of the game’s circumstances. But Miami averages the fewest rushing yards (73.6) in the NFL, and the productivity has actually gotten worse in the past month because of constant changes at center caused by injuries. The Dolphins need to try to get Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in space on tosses, sweeps and screens because it would challenge the Jets linebackers to diagnose quickly and keep pace.
News
Rehabbing left tackle Andrew Thomas could be key to the Giants’ second half
The most important player on the Giants’ offense strolled onto the practice field in uniform on Wednesday morning, his first action since Oct. 17.
“If I can play, I think I can definitely help the team a lot,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said later.
The problem is Thomas hasn’t played. He’s missed 4½ of the Giants’ last five games due to left ankle and right foot injuries. He’s not expected to play Monday night at Tampa, either.
And the Giants (3-6) have little chance at a second half turnaround if Thomas doesn’t come back healthy.
Wednesday’s return to practice was a step in the right direction. The Giants designated him for return from injured reserve, opening a three-week window to add Thomas to the active roster.
But it was only a baby step, a quick walkthrough. Coach Joe Judge said Thomas would be on the field “at least starting practice with us,” implying low expectations for an immediate return.
The Giants offense’s success down the stretch hinges on its second-year left tackle’s presence.
“He played really well for us before he had that injury,” quarterback Daniel Jones said Wednesday. “He’s a great player and he’s working hard to get back.”
Thomas, 22, is critically important because of what he allows offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to call.
Left tackle Matt Peart and right tackle Nate Solder have worked hard. But without Thomas, the Giants have had to scheme creatively around their inability to consistently protect the quarterback.
They’ve moved Jones’ pocket with rollouts (especially against Carolina), gone run heavy, and added unorthodox calls and formations like the college option, the Wildcat, the pistol, and the Wishbone.
“It’s kind of like a sweet-sour type of feeling,” Thomas said of not being able to protect Jones’ blindside recently. “I’m excited for my teammates watching them play. They put a lot of work in and are playing well. At the same time, I want to be out there helping my teammates win.”
Judge’s team has won two of the last three anyway. Still, it’s unsustainable to live on the edge with a miniscule margin of error when relying on a conservative, low-scoring approach.
“That has a lot to do with the defense you’re playing and how they’re playing you and what you’re doing well as an offense,” Jones said of the Giants’ patient offensive approach. “Understanding that and factoring that into your decision making and what you’re trying to do with the ball on certain plays, that’s a big part of playing the game and playing the position.”
Thomas has been out so long because he tried to play through a left ankle injury, or the Giants’ medical staff unwisely let him play through it, depending on your interpretation.
Thomas, the Giants’ No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had surgery on his left ankle last January and hurt it again late in a Week 4 win over New Orleans.
He sat out a Week 5 loss at Dallas, but when he started in Week 6 against the Rams, Thomas’ inability to protect himself on his bad ankle caused a bad right foot injury in the second quarter.
Thomas was blocking Rams safety Taylor Rapp on a running play when he began hobbling with his left foot in the air. At the same time, the pile of players on the interior rolled up on Thomas’ right foot, which was supporting his weight. He went down in a heap and hasn’t played since.
Thomas said Wednesday he didn’t regret trying to play on his bad left ankle.
“Not necessarily,” he said. “My mindset is if I can play I’m gonna try to be out there. If I’m hurting my team, then that’s when we make the decision to take me out: the coaches and a little bit myself, as well. But I try my best to play when I can.”
He also agreed that sometimes players need coaches or trainers to hold back eager players with an eye on the bigger picture.
“Definitely as a player you want to play for your teammates,” he said. “The offseason is long and you only get a few opportunities. So when you get the opportunity you want to take it, and sometimes it takes a coach or a trainer saying ‘maybe you take another week,’ or take your time and make sure it recovers all the way.”
Thomas said he has spent the past month rehabbing in the training room, conditioning, and doing a self-scout on his early season play. He stayed in New Jersey during the bye week, continuing to rehab at the facility.
With two bad feet, he has kept up his cardio by running in the pool and on the Alter-G, an anti-gravitational treadmill that “basically un-weights you so you don’t run at your full body weight capacity,” he said.
“Both [injuries] are progressing pretty well,” he said. “This past week I definitely made some progressions on the field. I ran around a little bit [Tuesday] with the coaches.”
Thomas said he could see on film that his double teams in the run game need some improvement but also that “I fixed a lot of things with my set and my hands” in pass protection.
“This year I think I made a lot of progress,” Thomas said. “I was playing at a pretty good level. I felt like I was getting better each week. I’m trying to continue that as best I can when I get back out there.”
The Giants’ Week 4 win at New Orleans was the best example of what Thomas can do for this offense. Jones was not sacked and was hit only six times. He dropped back and delivered the ball downfield confidently, scoring 27 points in an overtime victory.
Thomas had put a disastrous preseason finale against the Patriots far in his rear view mirror. He said he was “guiding the rusher where I want him to be” pretty consistently by setting consistently at the optimal angle to take on his block.
So it’s safe to say no one was more frustrated by Thomas’ extended absence than he was.
“It feels good to be back on the field with the guys,” he said Wednesday.
The hope is that soon practices become games and the Giants can open this offense up.
“There are other guys to get it done without me,” Thomas said. “But the goal is for me to be out there and do my best to help the team.”
ROSTER SHUFFLE: The Giants signed LB Benardrick McKinney off their practice squad to the active roster and added journeyman free agent running back Jonathan Williams, 27, to their practice squad.
