Tech
Great Plains Dynamics GP Reporting Tools and Reports Design Overview
Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP has multiple reporting tools: Report Writer, Crystal Reports, MS SQL Server Reporting Services, FRx, Microsoft Access reports, Excel reporting. Seeing such a variety of tools, you need to know that report design tool selection depends on the report nature. For example if you need to link several modules in Dynamics GP, such as Sales Order Processing and Purchase Order Processing (when your project is done for sales commission release, when items and services are sold and goods are delivered by your vendors) – then you should consider Crystal Reports or SRS, where you can create SQL Stored Procedure or View as report background. Let’s briefly review reporting tools selection and their capabilities:
1. FRx. FRx report designer links directly to Great Plains General Ledger. This means that you should consider this report design tools for GL level reports, including consolidated reports, working over FRx reporting tree. Also it works with GL budgets as well as has an option to consolidate your GP companies with virtual companies, which are exported into Excel worksheet – FRx has Excel linking mechanism.
2. Dynamics GP ReportWriter. The strong points of this tool are direct call of existing reports from GP user workstation with parameters screens. RW is seamlessly integrated with GP interface and user security realm. Such reports as SOP Invoice Blank form is one of the most popular for RW modification – you got to place your company logo on Sales Invoice Form. You can also create RW compatible report in Great Plains Dexterity customizations and these reports will be available via GP Customize menu. Such Dex reports are known as GP Alternate Modified reports. RW is less flexible than Crystal Reports or SRS, but it can have GP parameters entry screen within GP user security realm
3. Crystal Reports and SRS. You may think that these two tools are coming from different vendors and unlikely are comparable. However in the case of Great Plains report design they are similar in report programming technology – the best reports are based on MS SQL Server Stored procedure or SQL view
4. MS Access, Excel and generic MS Visual Studio .Net report publishing. Excel and MS Access can hook up ODBC compliant DB platform, such as MS SQL Server in VBA scripting. C# or VB .Net programmer or Great Plains Technical Consultant can build GP report via SQL select statement in ADO.Net. If you are .Net MS Visual Studio developer, please consider eConnect programming versus direct SQL select statements. If you need GP tables structure, please install GP SDK from CD #2
Tech
How To Make A Photo Collage Poster – 10 Unique Ideas For Creating This Milestone Party Decoration
If you create a photo collage poster as the center piece decoration for your next special occasion, it will be the talk of the party. Here’s 10 easy tips and tricks to make this memory-filled tribute in pictures.
Collage Basics
1. Start with a big poster board in your color choice. This will be the background for your collage. Cut the poster board, if necessary, so that it will fit in a large standard size frame. You can check for typical frame dimensions at local stores, to make sure it’s trimmed to a compatible size.
2. Select photos and make COPIES of them. It’s important to preserve the original photographs. This is especially true with older pictures that may be difficult to replace. Ask everyone invited to the party to contribute snapshots of the guest of honor, so you have a good selection.
3. Decide on the collage theme or design and arrange photos. When it finally looks just the way you want it to appear, take a digital photograph of your layout. This way, you can recreate the composition, if anything gets disturbed when gluing.
4. Glue each photo down on the poster board. Glue sticks or rubber cement are good choices.
5. Finish your collage. You might want to use a sealant like Mod Podge. You can add embellishments like stickers, ribbon, feathers, beads, fabric, artificial flowers or anything else that is complimentary. Put in a frame, if desired.
Collage Design Ideas
Of course, you can randomly stick your pictures all over your poster board and it will be a fine tribute to the guest of honor But it’s just as easy to create a truly unique party collage that stands out.
6. Make it a number. If the celebration is for a birthday, arrange your photos in the shape of the guest of honor’s age. For example, for an 80th birthday, you would draw a big 80 on the poster board. It doesn’t have to be perfect because you’re only using it as a guide. Position your photos evenly over the eight and the zero you wrote on the board. This works for any age and is also great for a 50th anniversary.
7. Create a shape. Draw a big heart on your background, then trim and glue your pictures to fit in the shape. Overlap slightly so you don’t see the pencil marks. This is especially nice for a wedding, anniversary or sweet 16 birthday, but can be adapted to other occasions. You can even dress it up by using poster board or foam core in gold or silver. Any simple shape can be used for this idea.
8. Make it about memories. Enlarge a photo of the guest of honor and trim away the background. Position the picture in one corner of the poster. Draw a big cartoon thought bubble over the celebrant’s head to indicate that these are his thoughts. Fill the cartoon bubble with photographs representing his memories.
9. Focus on his favorite things. Expand the photo concept to feature pictures of his interests and pastimes. What food, sports teams, music, movies, places does he prefer? Is he a hiking, skydiving, skiing guy or is he a couch potato glued to his remote? What is he known for? Find clip art in places like google images, that represent his personality and hobbies and include them in this tribute.
10. Do it as a timeline. You can create one poster with columns that showcase different years or decades. Or, you can do individual posters that focus on a particular era in the person’s life or marriage. For example, if you were making this display for someone turning fifty, you would have one section with photos of him in the 1960s, followed by one devoted to the 1970s, then 1980s and so on. In each category, write captions with dates highlighting milestones for that person in that decade. You might also want to include interesting or important dates in world history to go in the timeline.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re planning a big birthday party, golden wedding anniversary or any special occasion. A photo collage poster is a wonderful way to pay tribute to the celebrant and inspire memories in the guests. It’s fun and easy to make. And everyone will love it.
Tech
How Can Starting a Blog Be Profitable For Your Business?
Three main reasons to start a blog:
Simple and easy
A blog is easy to setup and maintain. It is very economical and user friendly, both for the reader and the the blogger who maintains the blog. WordPress is the widely used blogging software around. It is a database driven program that makes blogging easier and starting a blog faster. Self hosted WordPress blogs give more authority to the blogger than free Blogspot blogs and blogs hosted on WordPress.com. Its basically the free WordPress software running on your chosen web host. With lowering prices of web hosting charges, setting up a WordPress self hosted blog has become quite affordable.
SEO Optimized
WordPress blogs are by default SEO optimized. That means they are taken well by search engines. Getting listed on a search page is vital for traffic. People can find you while they are looking for something. Writing useful content with related keywords makes your posts ranked faster and in prominent locations. With WordPress, it all becomes so easy, you can hardly imagine in blogger or other blogging platforms.
Publicize your content
If you having a business, I would recommend you to start blog. This is highly beneficial, regardless of the costs in setting up a WordPress blog. A blog has a casual friendly tone and a reader takes up that as a good advise for buying stuff from you. Having your own domain makes it easy for you to be accessible. Showcase your products, give them your contact information for queries and when they pop up a message, give them your quote. Its all so simple and yet profitable. But before that get a WordPress guru to assist you in setting up a blog and help you from time to time.
Tech
How Well Do You Know Halloween?
It’s time to wear a fancy costume and stock -up the desserts, sweets, and beverages to celebrate the much-awaited festival of the year!
However, many of you might have queries such as how Halloween got its name and why we celebrate it every year? I have gathered a bunch of information to help you know the answers.
Going back to European customs, Halloween started from the old Gaelic celebration called Samhain, followed by the prominent part of the world. The festive day symbolized to praise the end of reap season, and it signified the conclusion of summer. On the other hand, the Pagan Samhain was Christianized into Halloween by the early Christianity, and later-day traditions have their threads in old myths and beliefs.
Amid of Pagans rituals and early Christianity, there were many developments in celebration to bid goodbye to the harvest season, their onwards roots of Halloween started to take new shape and traditions. Basically, the word Halloween itself is a Scottish phrase for All Hallows Eve; which implies the night prior to All Saints ‘ Day.
Generally, Gales believed that the space between spirituality and reality would be lean at this particular time of the year. Thus, in order to shield their crops, they practiced to provide a space for the friendly spirits on supper tables and use bonfires to drive away wicked spirits.
Later, trick or treating and sprucing-up in startling costumes originated from sixteenth Century in Ireland, Scotland and Wales to imitate the spirits of the dead to guard themselves against unusual consequences at the sensitive time of the year.
What is the reason behind the noteworthy date of Halloween?
The word Halloween originates from Hallowe’en, signifying “hallow night or scary night” or even sacred night as per tradition and rituals around the world. However, Halloween is a renowned term though. Allegedly the customs of special day originate from Celtic reap celebrations of Samhain celebrated during the end of summer, albeit a few communities bolster the view that festival started freely as a Christian celebration. Hence people around the world started to follow the Halloween night on October 31 every year, and it sustained till days present.
What is the best way to celebrate the Halloween Eve?
Various festivities will be organized in the backyard, private property or a haunted place followed by fancy costume parties. The people will add a slash to the evening by dressing up in an unusual way to emulate devils, animals, witches, party theme or any imaginary characters from horror movies. Thus, if you have any plans to organize a party then it is essential to decorate the surrounding in a spooky way to scare the dark, this way you can keep the horror ambiance alive and your guests will like it. Pumpkin lantern is commonly observed attraction in most of the events; nevertheless, you can try something new to add more colors to the evening to grab the attention of participants, for more fun keep a certain theme to the party and address the visitors to follow it.
The below are few ways to add a notch to the Halloween celebration
- Try designing your own fancy costume
- Go out for a camping, take some s’mores, and share ghost stories around a bonfire
- Collect the unused things and design haunted house at your home
- Colors are attractive, try goofy face painting
- Watching documentaries of ghost stories gives you more fun
- Plan a spooky night out or hike with friends
- Pumpkin is everywhere during Halloween, but give a try to taste few snacks too
- A Scary prank is the real fun, however before trying one; make sure that person enjoy being scared
Events having adult signboard are pretty obvious, but there are many family-friendly events too, you can take your children’s and let them have fun in their own space; precisely dedicated for them. Also, many schools organize various events such as pumpkin decorating competition, harvest party games, school scarecrow contest and costume parades to entertain the kids. Hence, Halloween has never been particular about the celebration or any specific age-group, people find new ways to enjoy the evening every year, and this could be the reason why people are excited every year to be a part of celebration every year. Thus, it’s up to you whether to go out or enjoy it from the solace of your backyard!
Why do you need to rent a restroom?
When a crowd gathers, the need of sanitation facility comes into the picture. Most of the Halloween parties are organized outdoors; resulting in the varied expectations of basic facilities to comfort the participants. The conventional restroom may not be a viable option if the numbers of users are more in numbers, perhaps renting a porta potty is the best way to suffice the temporary need. The unit will have the features similar to the indoor restroom and easily fit in any corner of the outdoor space. The lightweight and the compact cabin are the highlight of the facility; which makes it easy to relocate as per user convenience. Also, the people find it easy to spot it in a crowded place.
The lack of importance to the hygiene surrounding would affect the wellbeing, thus it imperative to avoid the conflicts and protect ourselves over unhygienic activities. Hence, we could say that the temporary restroom facility is apposite impermanent sanitation orchestration.
The Halloween is widely celebrated around the world especially in the United States; the excitement of the celebration is tossing the curiosity around the nation. As a result, people have kick-started preparation for the big day, and the outlets are helping them by providing them prerequisites. It’s time for you to plan an in-house party or find a nice place to enjoy the day with family and friends and to share these details with them for more fun.
What will happen when Jason Kenney’s dissidents—and even some fans!—spend a weekend together – Macleans.ca
Lone Worker Safety – Are Your Workers Adequately Protected?
Great Plains Dynamics GP Reporting Tools and Reports Design Overview
Hire a Limousine When You Travel Next Time
St. Charles County family gets $4,000 stimulus check after months of waiting
Secretum: The Next Generation Of NFT Trading
Lauren Davidson Channels ‘My Everything’ Into An Emotional Reflection In ‘Hindsight’
Looking for a Way to Get Rid of Ugly Pregnancy Stretch Marks?
How To Make A Photo Collage Poster – 10 Unique Ideas For Creating This Milestone Party Decoration
Keeping Your Sales Team Motivated
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19