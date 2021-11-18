Connect with us

Happy Founders’ Day! The Most Panty-Pulverizing Omega Men On The Gram

Published

1 min ago

on

Happy Founders’ Day!

It’s FOUNDERS’ DAY and very necessary that we celebrate the mighty men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. on their momentous day marking 110 years of service, aggressive tongue flicks, vicious neck rolls, world-shaking stomps and bae-stealing shenanigans as the beloved bad boys of the Divine 9.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a Historically Black College.

Founded by undergraduates Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman at Howard University, the storied fraternity continues to shine as the gold booted standard with countless high-profile members including Michael Jordan, Steve Harvey, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tom Joyner.

The name Omega Psi Phi was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase “friendship is essential to the soul” that was selected as the motto.

“Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift” were adopted as Cardinal Principles.

“Being part of a fraternity has given me the foundation for everything I do in my career from the loyalty to the determination; it laid the foundation for everything I’ve been able to enjoy. I’m heavily involved with Omega Psi Phi,” said Terence J who reps for the storied org as the national ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

“It is an honor to be the new Thurgood Marshall College Fund National Ambassador. As a product of a publicly-supported HBCU, I look forward to using my platform to highlight, promote and put a big spotlight on TMCF, and the 47 member-schools they represent because I know first hand the value of HBCUs.”

How are you celebrating the Omega men today? Tell us in the comments and peep the most panty-sizzling Omega men on the flip.

Celebrities

Tamar Braxton Reveals ‘Bum’ Burglar Broke Into Her House & Stole Her Safe: ‘Get Ready’

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

The singer and reality star had a strong message to the man who broke into her home, and announced that she wasn’t fazed by the incident.

Burglars, look out! Tamar Braxton told her fans that she was robbed in an intense Instagram post on Tuesday November 16. The “All The Way Home” singer posted a screenshot of a note that detailed the incident, and she made sure that the robber knew that he didn’t break her. She wrote that she felt that karma will eventually catch up with the burglar, because of her belief in God.

Most shockingly, it sounded like whoever broke into Tamar’s house was someone she knows. “A few hours ago, this broken, bum a** man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only,” the reality star wrote. After listing other things that the man could’ve taken, she also revealed that he “went through [her] drawers, broke mirrors, [and] turned [her] bed upside down” in order to find what he was looking for. In an Instagram story, the Braxton Family Values star seemed to also imply that it could’ve been someone that she knew who broke in. “You do not know these people,” she wrote ominously. Law enforcement did confirm the burglary at her Calabasas home, according to TMZ.

While a robbery would certainly shake up just about anyone, Tamar admitted that she didn’t feel frightened by the burglar. “I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me,” she said, before mentioning that she felt that the man who robbed her will eventually get what’s coming to him, and she’ll have her things returned.

Tamar admitted someone broke into her home in a new Instagram post. (Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Tamar mostly let the robber know that he didn’t realize how big of a mistake he made by stealing from her. “Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!” she wrote. “I’m not sure you realize that I am truly a kings kid and I’m VERY special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally. and Father, have your way.”

Celebrities

Camila Cabello Shares A Gorgeous No-Makeup, Post-Workout Selfie — Photo

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Camila Cabello was ‘sweatin it’ as she snuck in a selfie of her stunning, makeup-free look following an outdoor workout. See the photo here.

Camila Cabello, 24, always looks gorgeous, even with no makeup on her face. And for the record, she’s even more beautiful when the makeup-free look comes after a rigorous workout! The “Never Be The Same” songstress proved that to be true to her Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 17, when she captured a no-makeup selfie outside while dressed in fitness attire, as can be seen below.

Camila was such a natural beauty in her selfie. She slightly turned her makeup-free face to the side, while she placed one her hands — which were done up in red nail polish — on her chest, just below several chain necklaces that she seemingly kept on for her workout. The former Fifth Harmony member wore a blue sports bra for the fitness activity. She had her brunette hair in a messy up-do, which was held together by a blue hair tie that matched her sports bra.

Camila captioned her photo, “sweatin it.” Her followers applauded the makeup-free, post-workout look. “u are glowing,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Beautiful,” with a yellow heart emoji. Once again, Camila has proven that she doesn’t need to get all dolled up to look gorgeous. She’s beautiful just the way she is!

Camila Cabello heads to the gym in NYC on Sept. 11, 2021 (Photo: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews)

As her Instagram page shows, Camila loves to stay active. On November 14, the Cuban native documented herself stretching on a workout mat outside with celebrity fitness trainer Jenna Willis. The week before, Camila shared two solo pics while on a scenic hike. During both those fitness activities, Camila wore absolutely no makeup — and she looked stunning through it all!

Celebrities

Chris Tucker Sued by IRS for $9.6 Million in Back Taxes

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Chris Tucker owes the Internal Revenue Service $9.6 million in back taxes. According to court documents obtained by ET, the comedian owes around $9.6 million in back taxes, penalties and interest.

The IRS filed a lawsuit against the ‘Rush Hour’ actor, alleging that he has ignored his debt to Uncle Sam, a crime punishable by prison time in the federal pen.

1637190038 584 Chris Tucker Sued by IRS for 96 Million in Back

Guillermo Proano/WENN

According to the lawsuit, Tucker owes taxes related to unfiled returns dating back to 2002.

The court documents also state that Tucker, 50, defaulted on his debt three times by failing to pay monthly installment agreements.

The lawsuit alleges that in four separate years, Tucker under reported his income and paid significantly the IRS less than he actually owed.

The IRS states that the total owed could increase significantly, “Since the dates of assessment described above, interest, penalties, and statutory additions have accrued and will continue to accrue as provided by law.”

