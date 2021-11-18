Happy Founders’ Day! The Most Panty-Pulverizing Omega Men On The Gram

Chris Tucker owes the Internal Revenue Service $9.6 million in back taxes. According to court documents obtained by ET, the comedian owes around $9.6 million in back taxes, penalties and interest.
The IRS filed a lawsuit against the ‘Rush Hour’ actor, alleging that he has ignored his debt to Uncle Sam, a crime punishable by prison time in the federal pen.
According to the lawsuit, Tucker owes taxes related to unfiled returns dating back to 2002.
The court documents also state that Tucker, 50, defaulted on his debt three times by failing to pay monthly installment agreements.
The lawsuit alleges that in four separate years, Tucker under reported his income and paid significantly the IRS less than he actually owed.
The IRS states that the total owed could increase significantly, “Since the dates of assessment described above, interest, penalties, and statutory additions have accrued and will continue to accrue as provided by law.”