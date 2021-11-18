HEALTH
Healthy Chicken Recipes – 4 Tips For Awesome, Flavorsome Food
As we enter the beginning of a New Year many people will have resolved to lose weight and with this in mind I am going to give you some tips to cook healthy chicken recipes that will flood your taste buds with amazing flavor but also help as part of a calorie controlled diet.
But first of all, here are a few fun facts that you may not know about the chicken.
There are more chickens on earth than there are human beings
A chicken bred with a turkey is called a “Turken” which has the head of a turkey and the body of a chicken.
The United States has 4 cities with the word “chicken” in them: Chicken Town, Pennsylvania, Chicken Bristle, Kentucky, Chicken Alaska and Chicken Bristle Illinois.
The largest amount of yolks ever found in a single chicken’s egg is 9.
Anyway, enough of that and on to some tips for creating healthy chicken recipes. Chicken is a very popular meat to cook because its subtle flavors adapt well to many different dishes and methods of cooking. It is also high in protein and has less fat than red meat. Having said that, however, many Americans buy boneless, skinnned chicken breasts and cooked wrongly, these can soon end up dry and tough as old boots, which leads me into my first tip.
1. When it comes to basic cooking there are two different methods: dry heat and moist heat. Dry heat includes baking, roasting, frying and grilling and moist heat includes poaching, steaming, microwaving and slow cooking. When using dry heat for chicken breasts, use a high heat and cook for a matter of minutes. Grilled chicken cooks in about 8-10 minutes. When using moist heat to cook chicken breasts they will take longer, but only about 15 minutes (depending on the thickness of the breasts).
2. Chicken crockpot recipes are always popular especially with working moms and nothing beats the smell of slow cooked chicken as you come through the door. In order to make these recipes both healthy and tasty, I would recommend that you use chicken thighs. So many people overlook chicken thighs and choose breast, but thighs are much more flavorsome and incredibly cheap. Remove all the skin and brown them all over in a pan before removing them with a slotted spoon and adding them to your favorite crockpot recipe. They will happily cook in a crockpot, retaining both moisture and flavor. Try adding some fruit like dried apricot or prunes as these work really well with chicken and help to bulk out the dish.
3. Try getting lots of flavor into your chicken, whether it be breasts or thighs, by marinating for several hours prior to cooking. A sweet and sour marinade consisting of honey, soy sauce, olive oil, and chill works well and if you pour the entire contents into your pan to cook the chicken, you will end up with delicious, tasty, sticky chicken which works really well with stir fried vegetables or a green salad.
4. Shake and bake chicken is another great way to pep up the humble chicken and keep the fat content low. You can make your own seasoning with a basic crumb mix and what you add to this is entirely up to you, but some good combinations include lemon zest and cracked black pepper, crumbled Parmesan cheese, or even some curry powder for a taste of India. Chicken, oven baked in this way, retains the moisture inside whilst becoming nice and crunchy on the outside and is always a winner with the kids.
Use these tips and don’t be afraid to get creative and experiment with marinades and seasonings. When it comes to healthy chicken recipes the only limit is your imagination.
HEALTH
Lupus and the Symptoms of Nervous System Involvement
Studies revealed that is possible for systemic lupus erythematosus to affect the nervous system. Patients with lupus may experience confusion, difficulty with concentrating, headaches, fatigue, strokes or other signs that show nervous system involvement.
Studies suggested that the nerve tissue may be damaged when antibodies attack nerve cells or blood vessels. It is known that the nervous system requires an uninterrupted flow of blood, that is needed to supply with oxygen and nutrients its tissues. When this flow of blood is slowed or interrupted, the nervous cells are unable to function normally, and there appear symptoms. The symptoms vary, depending where the tissue injury is situated.It is good to know that the nervous system contains three parts. The central nervous system comprises the brain and spinal cord, the peripheral nervous system nerve fibers that have the role to provide the skin and muscles the power needed for sensation and movement, and the third part is the autonomic nervous system that has the role to regulate spinal, peripheral nerves and to innervate the internal organs.
An inflammation of the blood vessels of the brain that appears to 10% of all lupus patients is called the central nervous system vasculitis.This disease usually requires hospitalization and high doses of corticosteroids. Some of the symptoms that appear are high fevers, seizures, psychosis and meningitis-like stiffness of the neck. If it is not aggressively managed, the central nervous system vasculitis rapidly progresses to stupor and coma.
People with mild to moderated systemic lupus erythematosus can experience the cognitive dysfunction. That is a group of symptoms that appear at about 50% of these patients, and we can mention here fatigue, memory impairment, feelings of confusion, and difficulty to express the thoughts. By taking a neuropsychological test or a test called the positron emission tomography, these symptoms can be clearly documented.It is known that cognitive dysfunction may come and go on its own, but no optimal therapy is available. Also, it is not known which is the reason for the symptoms that appear. Dealing with a cognitive dysfunction is frustrating, and often counseling a person in developing coping skills may be helpful.
About 20% of the patients having systemic lupus erythematosus experience the lupus headache. This manifests by severe headaches, is similar to migraine and can be often seen in persons who have also Raynaud’s phenomenon. As a treatment, it is useful the same one used in tension headaches or migraine, and sometimes corticosteroids.
It is known that about a third of the patients having lupus can have a false positive syphilis test, a positive anticardiolipin antibody, or a prolonged clotting time test.This is known under the name of the lupus anticoagulant or the antiphospholipid antibody. About 1/9 of the patients having lupus will develop blood clots in various parts of the body, which is called the antiphospholipid syndrome.If blood clots appear in the nervous system, they can cause a stroke, and symptoms of a stroke include the painless onset of neurologic deficits without any signs of active lupus.If a stroke appears, there must be taken blood-thinning medications. We can mention here low-dose aspirin, coumadin or heparin.
Among patients having systemic lupus erythematosus there is a percentage of 20% that have fibromyalgia syndrome as well. These patients experience increased pain in the soft tissues, tender points, and, in addition cognitive dysfunction, decreased ability to concentrate, lack of stamina and difficulty sleeping. As a treatment, we can mention anti-depressants, counseling, and physical therapy if needed.
It was discovered that medications used to treat systemic lupus erythematosus can develop symptoms like those of the central nervous system lupus.Psychosis can appear due to anti-malarials in very high doses; headache, dizziness, and in rare situations meningitis-like symptoms can be provoked by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Also if a patient uses corticosteroids, there can appear moods swings, psychosis, depression, agitation, confusion, if there are taken high doses can appear seizures, and anti-hypertensive medications may be associated with depression or loss of libido.
A study discovered that people that have both lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome may be predisposed to develop vasculitis or cognitive dysfunction. Sometimes, circulating proteins in the blood can lead to cryoglobulinemia or hyperviscosity syndrome.Plasmapheresis or filtering the blood can ease these complications.Sometimes, pronounced decreases in platelet counts may be associated with bleeding.People with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura or who lack Protein S or Protein C may clot, and those with lupus, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and kidney failure may bleed.
In peripheral nervous system lupus, involvement of the cranial nerves can cause visual disturbances, drooping of the eyelid(s), ringing in the ear(s), facial pain and dizziness.Symptoms of numbness or tingling in the arms or legs can appear if there is an inflammation of the blood vessels supplying the peripheral nerves. There can also appear symptoms due to other conditions than lupus and electromyogram and nerve conduction tests are usually helpful to determine if symptoms are due to some other cause. Corticosteroids are used to treat inflammation of the peripheral nerves.
It is important for your doctor to know if you experience nervous system symptoms. It is possible that these symptoms to appear due to lupus, due to a medication or a particular aspect of your life. The doctor will ask you about the symptoms you experience, he will perform a physical examination and a laboratory evaluation including a blood chemistry panel, complete blood count and urinalysis. Also, diagnostic tests like sedimentation rate, ANA, anti-DNA, anti-ribosomal P antibodies and complement may be useful in order to determine nervous system involvement.There are neurodiagnostic tests, that include CT and MRI brain scans, brain waves or electroencephalogram and spinal taps.In a few hospitals, there can also be performed PET scans.The spinal fluid may be examined for cells, protein components and antineuronal antibodies. In patients with cognitive dysfunction, neuropsychologic tests may be helpful.
The treatment for nervous system lupus depends upon its source, and can include immunosuppressants, blood thinners, antibiotics, steroids, anti-depressants, counseling or surgery. If there are evident diagnostic difficulties, a rheumatologist and/or neurologist should be involved in your care. It was seen that for many people with lupus, nervous system involvement is completely reversible.
HEALTH
AA: Who It Helps – Who It Harms – Who to Watch Out For!
AA: Who it Helps; Who it Harms; Who to Watch Out For!
Among the many myths and illusions surrounding alcohol abuse and “alcoholism” is the common belief that AA is the “only way”. The reality is that AA not only isn’t the only way, it’s not even in the top five.
Yes, a few people every year find AA helpful in achieving relief from their alcohol abuse or dependence. So, who are they? And are you one of them?
Fifty years ago my uncles, a pretty smart crusty bunch, referred to AA as the “Peter Pan Society”. Twenty-five years ago, using Dr. Jane Loevinger’s model of adult development I wasn’t surprised to confirm they were right, mostly. The vast majority of AA success cases turn out to be those people arrested at the 12- 14 year old “Conformist” stage of maturation.
A little reflection is all that’s necessary to confirm this for yourself. Who else, after all, would be influenced by a group of low level peers, slogans, trinkets, medallions, bumper stickers, and so forth? Who else would be so afraid of “normies”, intimacy, and giving up their alcohol focused life?
Lost in the world of these True Believers is the more usual, and tragic, reality – the far greater number of people AA harms. Indeed, this fact is so anathema to the faithful that hate mail rains down every time we mention it – but that doesn’t make it any less true.
Who’s harmed? Again in Loevinger’s model, it’s the bright, sensitive, creative “Autonomous” individuals. That’s the key word, individuals, those who have reached maturity and who frequently abuse alcohol out of boredom and loneliness or in order to find temporary respite in a difficult world.
AA and the True Believers are unwilling to acknowledge the obvious fact that not all alcohol abuse is “equal”. Nor, are they willing to acknowledge that people are not “powerless” over alcohol. Furthermore, they will absolutely deny that there are literally dozens of ways to leave alcohol abuse behind. They even sometimes succeed in convincing even the most gifted among us that “AA is the only way” and since those gifted people generally abhor AA’s conformity, they waste years in more drinking or, occasionally, commit suicide in despair.
Still others pass through AA and use it as a period of rest and reflection before outgrowing both “The Program” and their problem. A few of these “Conscientious” individuals also stick around and become the sponsors every conformist member can only hope to get. Performing their own version of community service, these dedicated AAers do provide some of the protection and parenting the rank and file will never outgrow the need for.
“Protection”? Why protection?
Unhappily there is yet another component to the AA membership – the low level “Self-Protectives” who, modeling themselves on Bill W.”, use AA as fertile fields for their 13th Stepping con games and sexual predation. These are the ones people looking at AA must be constantly on guard against and they exist in virtually every group and at every level of AA.
Is AA for you? You don’t need AA based treatment, you do need, perhaps, to visit a few meetings and see if it fits. If it doesn’t – and it doesn’t for well over 95% of those who try it – then look at the alternatives. There are a half-dozen effective programs scattered across the country and one of them may match your needs and give you the real research based short term help you need to leave alcohol abuse behind. Permanently.
HEALTH
The Best Way to Get Your Ex Back – Pretend You Don’t Care About the Break Up
The best way to get your ex back, believe it or not, can be to pretend you don’t care. The underlying reason this works so well is that it causes your ex to question why you don’t care when before you were constantly calling and begging them for a second chance.
I am sure you have seen this theory work in other areas of your life. When you head to a dealership to buy a new car, it’s normal to gear up for the battle, right? You play it cool, pretend you could live without the car, even walk away when the salesman quotes you a ridiculous price. You know those are the strategies for getting the best deal.
If you were to run up to the salesman and tell him how much you absolutely had to have that new car and that you would do anything to be able to take it home right away, you know what would happen? You would pay an arm and a leg for that car. The salesman would have a field day with you and he’d be smiling for a month. The salesman will play on your obvious and urgent desire to have that car and he will milk you for all you are worth.
The same concept applies in regards to the best way to get your ex back. If you are so obviously still interested, he or she has nothing to lose by keeping you hanging on in the background. They know that if something better doesn’t come along, you will still be there, eager to get a second chance.
If you were suddenly not so eager and no longer calling and making desperate attempts to get their attention, they are going to start trying to figure out why. It is human nature to doubt ourselves when someone we thought was interested in us starts showing signs of no longer being interested. It becomes personal. I thought they really liked me? I thought they were waiting for me? Could they have found someone new?
Unfortunately, some people break up with their girlfriend or boyfriend simply to test the relationship. They get a boost to their own ego, and some twisted sense of confirmation, when they know that you are moping around missing them so much.
To exercise the best way to get your ex back, stop calling them and stop trying to reach them. Start going out with your friends again and doing things you know your ex will hear about. While you are waiting for your ex to probe for information on why you no longer seem interested, study up on core relationship skills. Find and build on the skills that will help you build a happier, healthier relationship with your ex.
Healthy Chicken Recipes – 4 Tips For Awesome, Flavorsome Food
Mentalism Secrets Revealed – The Real Truth About Stage Magic
Back Cracking: Is It Safe? A Doctor of Chiropractic Speaks Out
Tips for iOS App Marketing for Optimal Privacy settings and performance
How a POS Handheld Terminal Aids in Business Process Improvement
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
7 Natural Ways to Increase Your Energy Level
All the latest news about United States
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Bay State Conference rivals Newton North, Brookline punch tickets to Div. 1 boys soccer final
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19