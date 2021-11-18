Connect with us

How to

Hire a Limousine When You Travel Next Time

Published

32 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A limousine which epitomizes extravagance and status has over the years changed forms and has incorporated features which one would have considered impossible a few decades back. In today’s limousine industry customization is the fashion. The motive is to make the car as unique as one can and in order to that there are instances where even a hot tub has been added in the car.

Luxuries like giant TV screens, large entertainment systems and small refrigerators are known to be fitted in such cars. Generally a limo is meant to carry more than three persons excluding the chauffeur. Many limos have been known to be configured to carry up to ten passengers in them. The first stretched limousine is known to have been made in Fort Smith, in the USA around 1928 by a company called Armbruster. A stretch limo generally has two cabins.

There is a small cabin for the driver and a much larger one for the passengers behind the driver’s cabin. The two compartments are separated by a sliding door which is soundproof, which ensures that the conversations of the passengers are not audible to the driver. The communication between the driver and the passenger can be done either by sliding the door open or by using an intercom system present in the car.

Many large car companies have been known to make limousines like Audi, Chrysler, Cadillac, Rolls Royce, Volkswagen, and Mercedes Benz. Companies like BMW and jaguar are also known to make limos. But in the past few years many of them have stopped manufacturing them. Today most limousines are custom made on production model cars. But there are limousine enthusiasts who are known to make such large vehicles on cars like the Hummer, Ferrari etc. but with the global economics crisis the manufacture and sale of such cars has come down. The industry which rents out limos has been a big sufferer, with people restraining to spend. But there is still some demand form the rich who still love to flaunt their wealth and stature.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

How to

Keeping Your Sales Team Motivated

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

google news

Sales managers frequently approach me for advice on how to keep salespeople

motivated, especially when sales reps get into a rut – and seem to keep slipping

deeper into it. Telling managers what not to do usually solves the problem. Most

managers do things to de-motivate salespeople without even knowing it.

Let’s take the idea of funnels and forecasts, for instance. Funnels and forecasts are

important aspects of running any sales operation. Both salespeople and managers

need to know where they stand in terms of potential opportunities, and funnels

serve to track those opportunities. No successful business can operate and properly

plan for the future without accurate forecasting. In theory, these are absolutely

essential to the success of any operation. In reality, however, few words strike terror

in the hearts of salespeople like “funnel” and “forecast.”

For most salespeople, the term “funnel review” equates to micromanagement,

probation and performance improvement plans. Just hearing the term is enough to

shift a sales rep’s frame of mind from positive to negative. He or she suddenly loses

enthusiasm and doesn’t know why. Many managers increase funnel reviews as

performance slips, which causes performance to slip further, and in the end nobody

wins. Endless funnel reviews, especially if they’re not positive, only serve to

reinforce salespeople’s self-doubts and limiting beliefs.

Forecasts are a similar problem, but in different ways. Few salespeople forecast

accurately. Nobody wants to fall short on their forecast, so they embellish,

exaggerate and make sure the numbers add up to where they should be rather than

where they really are. This results in managers who expect those numbers, and

salespeople who dodge managers because they know they aren’t going to perform

as forecasted. Then there are salespeople like myself who do the exact opposite –

since I hated nothing more than having a manager constantly ask me, “When is this

one going to close? When is that one going to close?,” I intentionally left good deals

off my forecast. While it eliminated the problem of constantly being asked when all

those deals would sign, it created another form of stress in having to deal with the

consequences of a funnel that fell short of expectations.

Another word that instantly de-motivates salespeople is “activity.” Unfortunately, in

the absence of any other viable advice, most managers simply blurt out, “You need

to increase your activity” to anyone who isn’t at quota. This accomplishes nothing

other than setting up the rep to believe that a series of funnel reviews and

performance improvement plans are soon to follow.

Finally, I see entirely too many managers pushing too hard to spend extra time with

salespeople who are falling short. While it’s necessary to spend time with these

people, it’s not a good idea to keep asking them what they need help with and to

insist on riding along with them. This only turns up the heat another notch on an

already stressed-out rep. Nobody who is having trouble likes to be singled out,

especially when the extra attention easily can be mistaken for micromanagement.

To keep a struggling salesperson motivated:

1. Keep the talk of funnels, forecasts and activity to a minimum.

2. Offer help without being overbearing.

3. Put your trust and confidence in that salesperson.

Stick with these guidelines and you’ll not only do a better job of helping those who

are having difficulties, but you’ll see an overall increase in your sales team’s

motivation and enthusiasm.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

How to

When a Pisces Man Needs a Break! Steps to Take to Keep Him

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

google news

When a Pisces man needs a break it’s really hard not to panic. How could you not feel overwhelmed and completely worried when the man you adore says he wants time away from you? Regardless of how he spins it, it’s the same thing. He’s not happy and in fact, he feels a desire to actually physically distance himself from you. If you’re not upset inside, it’s clear that you aren’t as in love with him as you think you are. You can’t let him get away. That’s obvious if you’ve been planning your future with him in your mind. You do need to handle this delicate situation in a very specific way though. You have to follow proven advice if you want him to forget the idea of a break and pull himself closer to you again.

Unlike many of the other star signs, Pisces men can go from feeling emotionally attached to a woman to miles apart in just mere moments. It has more to do with his personality than it has to do with you. The important thing to remember is that just as quickly as he can lose interest, his interest can be recaptured by you.

The first thing you have to realize when a Pisces man wants a break is fighting him on it, isn’t going to work. If you try and argue your case for why he should want to spend more time with you, rather than less time, he’ll become irritated quickly. Instead, you’re going to pull on all that knowledge you already have about him and use that to draw him back again.

Boredom is the number one reason why Pisces men want a break from their woman. These men long to be with someone who is spontaneous and unpredictable. If the two of you have settled into a routine and he already knows what he can expect today, tomorrow and next week, he’ll start to feel emotionally distant from you. You’re not exciting to him anymore and even if he still loves you, his need for adventure will take over and he’ll start looking for greener pastures.

Don’t pursue him endlessly if he’s told you that he needs some time. He is genuinely asking you for some space and unless you give that to him, you’ll be disrespecting his needs. Ensure that he knows that you love him and then leave him be. Don’t call him or try to contact him while he’s taking his break. Instead, show him, from a distance, just how spontaneous and unpredictable you are. Go out and take a new class or sign up for a marathon. Do something that he wouldn’t ever expect you to. If you do this, you’ll be silently drawing him back in by making him feel utterly attracted to you again.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

How to

How to Cook With Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware – 3 Helpful Tips for Easier Cooking

Published

45 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

google news

If you’re new to cooking with Cuisinart stainless cookware, there are some things you should know about how best to use your new pots and pans. In this article, I’ll discuss how to cook with Cuisinart stainless steel cookware, so you can make the most of your new set.

1.) Do you need to preseason your Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware?

While preseasoning your stainless steel pots and pans isn’t absolutely necessary, it does help to prevent food from sticking. Stainless steel cookware doesn’t have a non-stick interior, like many of the pots and pans you can buy. The steel is very porous, and therefore it’s easy for food to get “stuck” within these pores. Seasoning the cookware helps to seal up these pores and prevent sticking.

To season your stainless steel pan, cover the bottom of the pan with oil and salt. You’ll want to pour in about 1/2″ to 3/4″ of oil. Place the pan on your stove burner, and heat it up until the oil begins smoking. Remove the pan from the heat and allow it to cool, until it is safe to touch and discard the oil and salt. Next, take a soft cloth and wipe out any remaining oil and salt. Your pan is now ready to use!

Now remember the porous nature of the pan I mentioned previously? This also means that whenever you wash the pan in hot water, those pores will open back up, and the oil used to season will be washed away. Therefore, you’ll probably want to repeat this process after washing your pan. Again, the preseasoning isn’t necessary, but it does help to eliminate a lot of food sticking problems caused by not having a non-stick interior.

2.) Use a lower heat setting

You’ll find that you don’t need to use as much heat as your used to, when you cook with Cuisinart stainless steel cookware. Due to how the pots are constructed, they tend to heat up very quickly. Start with a lower temperature than you think you’ll need and gradually increase your temperature until you get used to how the pans heat up.

3.) Prevent food sticking

There are few things you can do (besides seasoning) that can help prevent food from sticking to your pans. First, always make sure that your oil is hot before adding any food. You’ll want to preheat your pan, then add the oil and allow that to heat up, and only then should you add your food.

Don’t try put too much food in the pot at one time. If necessary, cook up smaller batches of food.

What if you get burnt on or stuck on food? Try some vinegar and baking soda to scrub away tough food spots. Another trick is to use a product called Barkeeper’s Helper, or a cleaner specifically made for stainless steel cookware.

By following these tips for how to cook with Cuisinart stainless steel cookware, you’ll not only enjoy cooking more, but you’ll also be ensuring that your pots and pans will last for a long time.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending