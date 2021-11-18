News
How much Missouri’s roads could cost drivers annually
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nearly $9 billion is in the federal infrastructure bill for Missouri, with most of it going towards improving roads and bridges.
In recent years, the American Society of Civil Engineers has given the state a C-grade on its infrastructure report card. Those bad roads are costing drivers roughly $743 a year, according to the White House.
Under the plan, $6.5 billion will be used for highway apportioned programs and $484 million for bridge replacement and repairs.
Within the Show-Me State, there are nearly 34,000 miles of roads and roughly 10,000 bridges maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“It’s one of the largest numbers of major bridges of any state in the entire nation,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “A lot of those were built in the 1930s, 1950s, and 60s.”
McKenna said MoDOT has already identified more than a billion dollars of unfunded needs in the state. Currently, three big projects. The first is the Buck O’Neil Bridge in the Kansas City area, which costs $250 million. Crews are also replacing the Rocheport I-70 bridge, which carries a $250 million price tag. The I-270 loop in St. Louis will cost about $278 million to complete the 14-mile project.
“If we’re just doing paving on the interstate, that costs upwards of $200,000 a mile to pave, to repave,” McKenna said. “Some of the projects take years to plan from an environmental impact, from a property impact, from a utility impact. And then you have to design them. So, there is some weed time to the projects, and to get to that point of construction, you have to be committing your planning process several years in advance.”
He said without lawmakers increasing the gas tax by 12.5 cents over the next five years, Missouri wouldn’t be receiving $7 billion.
“We would have been challenged to match the federal funds to bring the state’s share of those federal dollars, to bring that together, and pull down all of the federal resources had that increase in revenue not been created,” McKenna said.
Another part of the infrastructure bill, nearly $100 million will be sent to the state for electric vehicle chargers.
“It’s really near that you’ll be able to see these chargers everywhere you go,” said Bryan Shannon, business development manager for Ameren Missouri.
The U.S. Department of Energy reported that about 6,740 Missourians drive electric vehicles, with that number expected to rise.
“It’s like paying a dollar per gallon of gasoline, so it’s less than half of what you pay at the pump, but I think having more charging available across the state helps drivers consider an electric vehicle for their next car,” Shannon said.
Ameren Missouri began installing discounted chargers for businesses and municipalities last year through their Ameren’s Charge Ahead Program. Earlier this month, the company said it reached a goal of distributing $1 million in incentives to help local businesses.
“Businesses are able to save up to half on the total cost to install these charging stations and be able to potentially reinvest these savings back into their business,” Shannon said.
The company’s goal is to give out $5 million more incentives by the end of 2022. Shannon said on average, most installations cost $7,000, which ends up costing the business $3,5000.
Ameren Missouri offers two different types of chargers for businesses to use, a Level 2 port which Shannon said means 25 miles of range per hour of charge, and Level 3, the fastest way to charge an electric vehicle up to 80% to help long distant travel in up to 30 minutes.
Their program is on top of the millions coming to Missouri to create more charging stations across the state and country.
“Really exciting that electric vehicles and the infrastructure to support them is being discussed at the highest levels,” Shannon said. “I think it will really help decrease range anxiety for folks consider an EV [electric vehicle] for their next car.”
Also under the plan, Missouri will collect roughly $100 million to provide internet access to more than 300,000 Missourians. The state will also receive $866 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state to ensure safe, clean drinking water.
Avalanche scores three power-play goals in win over Canucks
VANCOUVER — The Avalanche scored three power-play goals and got big games from center Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar to defeat the Vancouver Canucks for the second time in less than a week Wednesday night at Rogers Place.
The Avs went 3-for-5 on the power play in a 4-2 victory to begin a two-game road trip. Colorado (7-5-1), which has points in six of its last seven games, was 2-for-3 on the power play in last Thursday’s 7-1 win over the Canucks at Ball Arena.
Kadri and Makar scored man-advantage goals in a 53-second span early in the third period, shortly after Vancouver used a fortunate bounce on goalie Darcy Kuemper to take its only lead of the game. Avs captain Gabe Landeskog added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining to complete the three-goal rally from a 2-1 deficit.
It was the Avs’ first regular-season game in Canada since March 6, 2020, when they lost 6-3 to the Canucks. Vancouver lost its fifth consecutive game.
The Avs came out strong, producing eight of the first nine shots and taking a 1-0 lead at 7:17 of the first period. The goal came from Rantanen on the power play, after Makar clanged a shot off the right post. Winger Mikko Rantanen collected the rebound off Makar’s shot and beat goalie Thatcher Demko with a wrist shot from the right circle.
The Avs entered the game ranked 27th in the league in power-play percentage (15.2) and the Canucks were last in penalty killing (62.3%).
Kadri got the second assist on Rantanen’s goal, extending his points streak to seven games. That’s tied for the second-longest of his career.
Kadri, however, ruined a glorious chance for the Avs to have a 5-on-3 power play and break a 1-1 tie late in the second period. After Vancouver’s Tyler Motte was called for tripping and joining teammate Bo Horvat in the penalty box, Kadri was called for interference off the offensive-zone faceoff to trim the man-advantage to 4-on-3. The Canucks killed it off and stood 1-1 after 40 minutes.
Kadri made up for it in the third period. On the first of two consecutive power plays, and after Landeskog failed to score on what appeared to be an open net, Kadri chipped the loose puck past Demko at 2:19 — just 58 seconds after the Canucks went ahead 2-1 on a pinball bounce off a weak shot from the point.
Vancouver took another penalty on the ensuing shift and Makar cashed in at 3:12 for a 3-2 lead.
Footnotes. The Avs continued on without three key players — forwards Nathan MacKinnon (lower-body injury) and J.T. Compher (upper-body) and defenseman Bo Byram (head). But Byram, from Cranbrook, B.C., is here with the team and feeling better, Bednar said after Wednesday’s optional morning skate. The young defenseman didn’t play against Vancouver but his presence is good news as he hopes to recover from at least his third concussion in 2021, sustained last week against the Canucks. Byram, 20, was limited to just 19-of-56 games last season because of two concussions and he told The Athletic that he feared that he would never play again. “He’s feeling a little bit better (but) I’m not sure on his timeline,” Bednar said of Byram. Asked if Byram could resume skating soon, Bednar said: “We’re hoping that he can.” … Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his debut with the Avs after begin claimed from Philadelphia on the waiver wire on Saturday. He took the Avs’ first penalty. … Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid was Colorado’s only healthy scratch.
Migrant camps grow in Mexico amid uncertainty on U.S. policy
TIJUANA, Mexico — As darkness fell, about 250 police officers and city workers swept into a squalid camp for migrants hoping to apply for asylum in the United States. Migrants had to register for credentials or leave. Within hours, those who stayed were surrounded by enough chain-link fence to extend twice the height of the Statue of Liberty.
The Oct. 28 operation may have been the beginning of the end for a camp that once held about 2,000 people and blocks a major border crossing to the United States. There may be more camps to come.
First lady Jill Biden sharply criticized a similar camp in Matamoros, bordering Brownsville, Texas, on a 2019 visit, saying, “It’s not who we are as Americans.” The Biden administration touted its work closing that camp in March, but others sprang up around the same time in nearby Reynosa and in Tijuana.
The camps, full of young children, are a product of policies that force migrants to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court or prohibit them from seeking asylum under pandemic-related public health powers. Uncertainty about U.S. asylum policies has also contributed to growing migrant populations in Mexican border cities, creating conditions for more camps.
Migrants are often out of public view in border cities, but the Tijuana camp is highly visible and disruptive. Tents covered with blue tarps and black plastic bags block entry to a border crossing where an average of about 12,000 people entered the U.S. daily before the pandemic. It is one of three pedestrian crossings to San Diego.
The U.S. fully reopened land borders with Mexico and Canada to vaccinated travelers Nov. 8.
Montserrat Caballero, Tijuana’s first female mayor, said officials did “almost nothing” to control the camp before she took office Oct. 1. When she asked Mexico’s state and federal governments to join her in erecting a fence and introducing a registry, they declined.
“The authorities at every level were scared — scared of making a mistake, scared of doing something wrong and affecting their political careers,” she said in an interview. “No one wants to deal with these issues.”
Caballero said she acted to protect migrants. She knows of no homicides or kidnappings at the camp, but The Associated Press found that assaults, drug use and threats have been common.
“I could not close my eyes to the flashing red light I saw,” she said. “Closing your eyes only allows it grow.”
The only entry-exit is guarded around the clock by Tijuana police. Migrants with credentials are free to come and go.
“There is no asylum process (in the United States) until further notice,” Enrique Lucero, the city’s director of migrant services, told people who asked about U.S. policy on a morning walk-through last week.
Since March 2020, the U.S. has used Title 42, named for a public health law, to expel adults and families without an opportunity for asylum; unaccompanied children are exempt. But the Biden administration has exercised that authority on only about one of every four who come in families, largely due to resource constraints and Mexico’s reluctance to take back Central American families.
It’s unclear why the U.S. releases many families to seek asylum and returns others to Mexico, prompting those who are turned back to stick around until they succeed.
Mayra Funes, a 28-year-old Honduran, said she didn’t get a chance to make her case to agents when she was expelled crossing the border illegally near McAllen, Texas, in March with her 7-year-old daughter. She doesn’t know if she will try again after six months in the Tijuana camp.
“There is no hope of knowing how they are going to open the process,” she said.
Lucero, a soft-spoken graduate of George Washington University who worked at the Mexican consulate in Chicago, says his job is persuading migrants to move to a shelter, including large facilities recently opened by Mexico’s federal and state governments. Many are turned off by curfews and other shelter rules and worry being farther from the border will cut them off from news on U.S. policy changes.
Natalina Nazario, 37, needed no convincing, stopping Lucero and jumping at the city’s offer to pay bus fare to Acapulco, about 1,900 miles (3,040 kilometers) away, for her and her 17- and 11-year-old sons. She fears violence in the Mexican beach city but, after a month at the camp, doesn’t want her children missing more school.
Few others noticed Lucero’s presence. Olga Galicia, a 23-year-old from Guatemala, sat on a curb scrubbing clothes in a plastic bin of soapy water. She had been at the camp about six months and said she will stay with her 3- and 1-year-old sons until she gets more information on how to seek asylum in the United States.
Tijuana won’t forcibly remove any migrants, said Caballero, who expects holdouts to leave during seasonal rains. Thousands of migrants who came in a 2018 caravan were soaked sleeping outside in frigid November downpours.
The city estimates the camp held 1,700 people two weeks before the Oct. 28 operation, which Caballero publicly warned was coming but didn’t say when.
The first count, on Oct. 29, showed 769 migrants, more than 40% children. Half were Mexican — many from strife-torn states of Guerrero and Michoacan — and one-third were Honduran, with El Salvadorans and Guatemalans accounting for nearly all the rest.
The steep decline just before registration likely reflects that many living there were Tijuana’s homeless, not migrants, Caballero said.
The camp occupies a large, once-barren plaza. A warren of walkways includes rows that are wide enough in some parts for two people to stroll in opposite directions. People lounge inside tents or outside in folding chairs.
There are 12 portable bathrooms, 10 showers and a shared water tap for washing clothes. Charities donate food to migrants who prepare hot chocolate, fried eggs, hot dogs and spaghetti for everyone. The federal utility recently stopped the camp from stealing electricity, leaving it dark at night and forcing the makeshift kitchen to rely on canned food.
The future is less certain for a migrant camp in Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. It has about 2,000 people in a plaza near the city’s main border crossing, said Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, director of The Sidewalk School, which educates children there.
The Biden administration, under a court order, plans to soon reinstate a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in the U.S. It hinges on approval from Mexican officials, who have told U.S. authorities they need more shelter beds and worry about violence in the state of Tamaulipas, which includes Reynosa.
The “Remain in Mexico” policy is expected to resume in “the coming weeks” after U.S. and Mexican authorities resolve “one set of outstanding issues,” Blas Nuñez-Nieto, acting assistant U.S. Homeland Security secretary for border and immigration policy, said in a court filing Monday. He did not elaborate.
Caballero said U.S. authorities haven’t pressured Mexico to reopen the busy pedestrian crossing between Tijuana and San Diego. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement it is working closely with Mexico “to determine how to resume normal travel safely and sustainably.”
The mayor plans to ask Mexico’s National Guard to help prevent camps from popping up again in Tijuana.
“The reality is that camps are going to be established if we are unprepared,” she said.
UNC men’s basketball falls to No. 8 Texas, 62-49, despite second half surge
Horns were up all night in Austin when the University of Northern Colorado took on a Big 12 foe Wednesday.
UNC (3-2) fell to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (2-1), 62-49, after a rough first half created a deficit that was too big to overcome.
The Bears turned the basketball over 12 times in the first half alone, thrown off by the Texas defense from the first possession. Additionally, UNC committed eight personal fouls. These mistakes allowed the Longhorns to score 16 points off turnovers.
On the other side, Texas limited its errors and gave itself a cushion that carried to the final buzzer. It also took advantage on the offensive glass early, giving itself second-chance opportunities that could’ve been UNC possessions.
The Longhorns’ largest lead came at the halftime break when they led the Bears by 22.
“They basically told us before the game, ‘Hey, I don’t know how we’re going to guard you guys,’ so they switched to the press and kind of took us out of our stuff,” UNC coach Steve Smiley said. “We were a little bit stunned, and we threw the ball away. So (the) first half, that was a bit of a mess. I am happy that our guys did not just say, ‘Wow, we’re down 22’ or whatever it was and turn that into 40. We fought back.”
Northern Colorado came back after the break with new life. Smiley and his crew were able to make some offensive moves that cut into the Texas lead and reduce its self-inflicted wounds.
The Bears outscored the Longhorns 34-25 in the second half and hit seven buckets from 3-point range. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done.
Seniors Daylen Kountz (14 points), Kur Jongkuch (13) and Matt Johnson (12) were the only players in double figures for UNC in the contest.
Fellow senior Bodie Hume was held scoreless by the Longhorns. Hume managed to contribute five rebounds and three assists, though.
Overall, Northern Colorado shot better than Texas in the contest, hitting 43.2% from the field and 36.4% from deep compared to the Longhorns’ 41.7% from the floor and 22.2% from downtown.
Despite the offensive edge, Texas commanded the backboard with 36 rebounds to UNC’s 26. Of those boards, 15 came on the offensive side and took away important Bears possessions.
The most glaring issue, though, were the turnovers and personal fouls. Texas committed just 10 turnovers, while UNC committed 20. Fouls were aplenty as well for Northern Colorado. The Bears logged 18 to the Longhorns’ nine.
It committed 17 turnovers and 15 fouls in its loss to Hawaii-Hilo last week.
The outcome wasn’t what UNC wanted, of course, but Smiley has stressed the importance of learning from each game.
“It’s just so hard to replicate the length, size, athleticism of a team like that, especially on our court early in the year,” Smiley said. “You have to kind of go through it a little bit — like a root canal — but once we kind of got (settled) a little bit, I just I am proud … I thought there was progress.”
Northern Colorado’s next game will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday against California Baptist. The Bears will be on the road until Dec. 2 when they face Montana State.
