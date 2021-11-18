How to Get Rid of Gumblar Virus

Are you tired of feeling that the world is against you or do you know someone who suffers from a Negative Mental Attitude? Then this article, and the next 2 of a 3 part series, are just what the doctor ordered. This series explores the magical power of believing in one’s self, and what it can do to improve your world!

“Whatever you think you can do or believe you can do, begin it. Action has magic, grace and power in it.” (Johann Wolfgang)

First and foremost, to believe is “to have confidence or faith in the truth, the existence, or the reliability of something, although without absolute proof that one is right in doing so: only if one believes in something can one act purposefully.”

So here we are once again, beginning a New Year, 2012, all set to tackle another year filled with world-wide problems. Currently the most crucial issue that is vexing every one is the global economy. Each of us has so many of our own problems to sort out, we have to do our best to fix or co-exist with them.

Of course, many people are facing far more oppressive circumstances than others.

This New Year is borne of a dismal picture, darkly painted by the stains of previous years as many are still looking for employment in a barren labor market, having been fired or struggling to hold on to jobs they already have. Too many people are drowning in fixed overhead expenses, trying to support themselves and their families to stay afloat. How many retired seniors living on fixed pensions and social security benefits have had to move in with their children? They just can’t afford to live by themselves. In actuality, there isn’t one person alive without problems. Everyone’s situation is different, but no one is isolated.

So we look for a magic wand that we can wave to stabilize the national and global economy. Can we conjure some tricks or illusions with words like “Abra-Cadabra, give us back our jobs our homes,” and “Hocus Pocus… restore our financial well-being!” As much as we would like a fairy tale ending, it doesn’t work that way. Although there may not be a magic wand to wave, or the use of a supposed supernatural power to make impossible things happen, I must say that there is a certain magic in believing.

Just think back for a moment, back to when we were kids, we believed in the magical world of Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and the Easter bunny. Our parents made us believe it to be true. There was a certain magic to that innocent faith. It made our eyes shine and made us shout with joy and glee in expectation. It’s that same magic that we as adults pass on to our own children as we continue to pass joy and hope down through the generations.

As adults, many people believe only what they want to believe or what may fit into their own strategy of thinking. They reject whatever is not in agreement. Some can’t help but wonder why some people can progress in life while they, for whatever reason, seem blocked in their own ambitions no matter how hard they try. There are those with a “get rich quick” mentality who resort to positive thinking videos. These individuals also read a wide variety of “success” books hoping to stumble upon that royal path to absolute fortune. When they fail to understand or attain the immediate results they so desire, they toss their dreams and effort aside in utter discouragement.

Believing makes things happen, that’s the true magic, and it must begin with you. It is the motivating force that enables us to reach our goals and to achieve outward and material results. This blind belief can become so empowering, especially if it’s a belief in yourself and in the infinite. So in order to claim what is rightfully yours, you need to start embracing the opportunities that are all around you. You need to free yourself of all self-imposed limitations. You also need to create a mental image of what you want in life as long as it’s within reason. If you have faith that you can, you will get it as long as you picture it persistently enough until it is fully actualized. Alexander Graham Bell once said: “When one door closes, another opens: but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed-door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” So with this quote in mind, I would like to probe a few ways that may shine some light on how you can succeed in your undertaking. I hope you will be able to then believe that there is a certain magic to believing.

Whatever you exhibit outwardly is the result of the way you think 365 days a year. Each one of us is directly or indirectly responsible for everything that happens in our lives. We get out of life exactly what we put into it, no more and no less. We are the deciding factor about the way our lives go. Whatever you focus on, you tend to gravitate towards, producing more of the same results of the past because “like attracts like.” We project positive as well as negative energies on a daily basis. These energies attract like energies and results. This Law of Attraction applies to all aspects of everyone’s lives. It is necessary to make positive choices which will lead to better results. So without further ado, let’s see what roadblocks there are that stand between you and that certain magic which happens when you believe. In part 2 of this 3 part series, we’ll explore how you can utilize the power of believing in magic, thereby improving your PMA.