How to Quickly and Easily Find Telecom Information Using Internet Search Engines
The development of the Internet has enabled almost anyone access to virtually every piece of information known to human civilization. A few key strokes and mouse clicks can uncover practically any compilation of information you desire – and have it delivered directly to your desktop computer or laptop.
Google and other search engines such as Yahoo and MSN are constantly updating search algorithms to provide relevant search results to billions of Internet users across the globe. But as good as these search engines have become, a vast number of Internet users still find searching the Internet to be a slightly frustrating and daunting task.
Having the extent of human knowledge at your fingertips does not always result in finding what you want. For example, a Google search for the term “telecommunications” brings up a whopping 109,000,000 results!
No one has the time or patience to sift through that much information. Fortunately, there are simple search tricks that you can use right now to quickly and easily find telecommunications (or any other) information.
How to Search Using Quotes, Parentheses, Positives and Negatives
Google, MSN and Yahoo have allowed for “shortcuts” within their search engine structure to help users narrow down the search results they provide. Making internet search a more friendly experience requires users to know just a few.
The most basic of these shortcuts are the use of quotations, positives and negatives. Used in conjunction with search phrases, these commands help zero in on relevant search results very quickly.
For example, say you want to search the Internet using the term: voip phone system. Entering those words into Google returns over 45,000,000 results. Placing quotations marks around these same words tells Google to search by “phrase”, not just the individual words themselves. Searching by phrase narrows this search to just over 1 million results.
Adding positives (+) and/or negatives (-) to a search term will help focus search results even more. For example, if you would like to find a VoIP phone system from Cisco and not Packet 8, you would type: “voip phone system” +cisco -packet 8
The minus (-) sign eliminates any search results that refer to Packet 8, and include all search results that contain Cisco.
If finding VoIP phone systems from EITHER Cisco OR Packet 8 is desired, it is best to use the either/or command (parentheses) in your search. Keep in mind that all of these commands are completely interchangeable and can be used in conjunction with each other depending on how specific you would like search results to be returned. A search for a VoIP phone system by either Cisco or Packet8, but NOT eBay listings would require entering this into Google: “voip phone system” (cisco,packet 8) -ebay
These simple tricks will save you hours of time and considerable frustration when searching for exactly what you want. The following are more ways to find specific file types and information from only ONE website – without even having to go that website to search.
How to Search for Specific File Types of Information
For the most part, Google returns search results in the form of web pages (html) or “sites” where the information resides. Although they are getting better at including file types other than html pages into their search results (e.g. PDF, mpg, mp3, .doc, .xls), they are still years away from being intuitive enough to know exactly the type of files you are searching for when you enter a search phrase. The best way to help Google return what you want is to tell it what file type you desire.
For example, there are literally thousands of white papers written on almost every telecom topic imaginable. Vendors shell out big bucks to develop informative and comprehensive white papers on a variety of telecom topics, primarily for marketing purposes. The majority of these documents are not thinly disguised sales pitches however. More often than not they are chalked full of highly informative content. White papers come in very handy when researching and/or learning about a specific telecom topic.
To find these available telecom white papers with ease, simply enter filetype:pdf after your search phrase. If you are searching for a white paper on the topic of “voip phone systems” your search phrase in Google would require this: “voip phone systems” filetype:PDF
Google returns 358 results as of this writing.
Not specific enough?
Try entering allintitle: before the search term. This will tell Google to only return PDF files that contain “voip phone systems” in the TITLE of the document. This search brings up only six results.
Use this trick to find other file types such as Word files (doc), mp3s (mp3) and even Excel files (xls). A search for VoIP phone systems in Word document format would require: “voip phone systems” filetype: doc An Excel spreadsheet file would require: “voip phone systems” filetype:xls
How to Search Only One Website
Many websites contain search features that allow visitors to search for topics within that website alone. But what if you want to search for a topic on one specific site and the site contains no search capabilities on it?
Use the site: command directly into Google search fields.
For example, say you want to quickly search mobiletracker.net (a popular and massive cell phone blog) for anything to do with Nextel in the title of the blog post – but you do not want anything to be returned with word “Motorola” in the title. This Google search would require entering the following search string:
allintitle:Nextel site:mobiletracker.net -Motorola for a total of 93 search results.
Let Google Come To You Using Google “Alerts”
It is now possible to let Google search come to you via email when information is added to the Internet that contains a topic or phrase that interests you. Introducing: Google Alerts. Google Alerts is a free service that allows you to inform Google of a topic or phrase that you desire to be continuously kept up to date. Google will then send you an e-mail when anything is added to the Internet that contains that topic or search phrase.
You will need a Google account (free) to set up these alerts, but once you do, information on your topic will be sent to you at the time intervals you desire – daily, “as it happens”, or weekly. You can also specify where you want this information to come from: the web, news, blogs, video, Google groups or a comprehensive search of any and all of them.
When setting up your Google alerts, be very specific using the methods covered in this newsletter. Use the commands allintitle, quotations, positives and negatives wherever possible. By doing so, you will not only cut down on the amount of emails you receive, but they will be tightly focused and on topic as well.
The Internet contains a vast array of telecommunications information just waiting to be found and used for your benefit. Spend just a few minutes a day honing your Internet search skills and the payoff will be well worth it.
Mentalism Secrets Revealed – The Real Truth About Stage Magic
If you have ever seen David Blaine perform the voodoo ash trick you will know what we mean, but it doesn’t stop there. We all know the mastery of Criss Angel and the amazing things he can do, and this information will empower you to the levels of these great people, including the difficulty of the levitation trick we all know and love to watch.
A combination of illusion and wonderful stage magic, mentalism is fast becoming recognized as a very powerful performing art, of the likes we have not really seen in the past. However when we look to the history and consider the great mentalists like Uri Geller and Richard Osterlind, we can see that it has been performed in different ways to achieve different results.
In history, mentalism was more about possessing supernatural powers and special mental abilities. The latest masters in this amazing field, like Criss Angel, David Blaine and Derrin Brown, have managed to redefine the art of mentalism for the 21st century.
One of the fantastic things about today’s mentalism is the total freshness of the illusions and tricks we have all come to know and love when watching these modern day masters perform their craft. Each illusion having its own level of difficulty means that anybody can learn these secrets of mentalism.
Most popular would be the tricks that involve the illusion of mind reading or telepathy. Imagine doing as these modern day masters do, and be able to foretell the outcome of certain events or read the minds of your audience, with the obvious outcome of absolutely baffling your audience!
Telepathy is one of those abilities that can be performed using many different props, and in so many different ways, it may not seem that two events are ever performed the same way. It truly is an amazing ability to possess, and mentalism is the way to learn it.
To make it one of the most exciting and awe-inspiring arts, there is usually a mix of clairvoyance, precognition and even psycho-kinesis thrown in to absolutely blow the minds of those lucky enough to witness it. Even by itself the art of psycho-kinesis, which is the art of being able to move or manipulate things with your mind, is thrilling to witness.
These things could include bending spoons, or moving objects, and we all know the excitement of seeing this happen before our eyes.
It may seem impossible at this stage, but with a little practice and the correct guidance, it really is possible for anyone to achieve the status that these modern day mentalists have achieved.
If you are one of those people who would consider yourself to be a budding mentalist, and would like to become involved in an in-depth course about mentalism, to learn the fundamentals and a lot of inspiring tricks, or if you are an accomplished mentalist and would just like a few more tricks to pump up your set, you have come to the right site.
We have a vast number of exciting and informative articles, as well as our EBook that contains all of the information on this site, and a further ‘exclusive’ EBook that contains many new tricks and descriptions of each. We hope you are ready to use only the powers of your mind, to completely defy the law of physics.
Tips for iOS App Marketing for Optimal Privacy settings and performance
Understanding the multiple ways of marketing your iOS app is important to develop the right strategy that can help in achieving the desired results. With the right kind of strategies, marketers can ensure the success of iOS apps irrespective of the target audience, vertical, and budget. You may hire an iOS App Development Company to achieve optimal results. However, it is also essential to learn the essential factors that will help you create the right strategies. You may use the following tips for reaching your targets.
Having a blog and landing page of your app is considered one of the most important mobile marketing strategies that allow individuals to access all the necessary details of their app through desktop and mobile web. It’s one of the cost-effective ways where Search Engine Optimization is used for attracting new users.
When creating the landing page of the app, it’s crucial to allow users access to the right set of information when they install the app. The landing page should feature links to the application in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It should also dictate gameplay trailers, screenshots, and user reviews.
Besides, ask the iOS App Development Company to keep the blog updated on the site. It’s one of the best ways to attract new users and connect with the target audience. The blog must be shared strategically across various social media channels with the help of analytics for uncovering the type of content that is highly beneficial for the overall strategy.
Social media marketing
Social media activity is one of the most essential things in-app marketing. According to the statists, users spend an average of 60 to 20 minutes on social media platforms every day. Hence, marketers need to publish regular posts across social media channels. It’s one of the best ways to raise awareness for the product. Moreover, it’s one of the best ways to get feedback and build a community from users who would be interested in making contacts through the application or website.
The major contents for social media channels comprise competitions, blog entries, user-generated content, and discussion threads. It varies according to the app vertical, which can be discovered using market research.
Identifying and utilizing the right keywords
ASO or App Store Optimization refers to enhancing the visibility of the app in Google Play Store and App Store. It’s beneficial in the campaigns created to direct a large audience to the App Store. The app should be well-presented for completing the install process. Besides, ASO is also efficient enough for attracting organic users at zero cost.
Campaigns for user acquisition
Paid user acquisition is the practice where new users are brought to the app using paid ads. In this strategy, the marketers are required to build campaigns and adjust their advertisement expense over time ensuring top-notch results.
To analyze your campaign’s success, you must adjust spending to ensure best in the class better results. Marketers are required to spot trends and observe data in customer behaviour. The attribution provider helps individuals measure the results by keeping track of the user’s count performed every action. A report is generated which highlights the channels with the best performance. Individuals with over one iOS application can take up the role of advertiser and publisher by cross-promoting the applications.
Setting key performance indicators.
An app marketing strategy is successful only if it’s connected to KPIs. It can be used for measuring the app’s performance. Key performance indicators are among the most important factors in in-app activity and campaign, affecting the goals. The KPIs are used to measure the performance and provide a clear picture of the application’s performance. It further helps in determining the areas that need improvement.
For best results, hire an expert iOS App Development Company to help you with your particular goals.
Before building the campaign, you should have necessary details about the important KPIs such as the number of Monthly, Weekly, and Daily Active Users, Cost per Mille, Cost per Install, and Cost per Acquisition. Plus, consider Conversion Rate, Click-Through Rate, Churn, and Retention Rate.
Email marketing
Build a mailing list to connect with potential app users via email. It is one of the best ways for updating the users regularly and sending promotional offers. It is one of the best strategies for elevating retention rates while generating high revenue. Personalization of emails is crucial to achieving the best results.
Concluding Word
Achieving optimal performance of iOS applications isn’t as tough as it seems. You need to make sure that the campaign created for the purpose is comprehensive enough to relate to the app’s privacy settings and performance. If planned and executed rightly, the above-listed tips are sure to connect you with the potential loyal users of your app.
How a POS Handheld Terminal Aids in Business Process Improvement
Small business owners are challenged to do more with less resources. Getting creative with a limited budget is a challenge to overcome rather than a hindrance. You may have thought about it and concluded that no cost-effective, time-saving solutions have escaped your attention. Have you thought about using Hand Held Terminals?
Hand Held Terminals have already proven to be quite popular in a number of organizations. Being versatile in nature, Hand Held Terminal Devices are employed in a variety of small businesses, including boutiques, hair salons, food trucks, and spas. Including a POS terminal in your process flow can provide a number of benefits and efficiencies.
POS Terminals can assist many aspects of your business, but mobility and improvising client experiences are two of the most crucial.
Hand Held Terminals give you the freedom to move around freely.
What do you suppose your business would be like if you weren’t linked to a POS terminal? What impact will switching to handheld, mobile devices have on the quality of your service? Hand Held Terminals can improve how you communicate with your clients while you are also lowering your reliance on stationary equipment.
Almost any type of business can benefit from the versatility and other benefits of POS portable devices. Here are some examples of how Hand Held Terminals are employed in different industries:
- In a retail setting, salespeople can use handhelds to scan items into inventory or conduct in-aisle checkouts for extra convenience.
- Without the client leaving the chair, salon stylists may easily tally a client’s bill (including product purchases) and receive payment.
- Upgrades can be applied to a spa treatment while it is in progress, and guests can pay without disrupting their session’s tranquillity.
- Cafes and coffee shops can substantially minimise long lines and wait times by equipping employees with Hand Held Terminals to process orders and payments.
- Right now, restaurants, more than any other industry, are likely the most inundated with Hand Held Terminal Devices. These devices deliver orders directly to the kitchen display system (KDS), which improves order accuracy and reduces table turnover times.
- Adding mobility to your toolkit will give you a leg up on your competitors right away. Employees will value the efficiency and convenience that the gadgets give, as well as the evident convenience and speed that it provides customers. As a result of these initiatives, both your customer and employee retention rates will improve.
Increasing Customer Satisfaction Gradually
Your customers will appreciate the enhanced flexibility and precision that Hand Held Terminals give. Hand Held Terminal Devices give you a lot of flexibility when it comes to boosting your customer service. Long-term success depends on keeping clients happy, and these features will provide you the tools you need to do just that:
- Your personnel can look up a customer’s purchasing history using Hand Held Terminals. Based on this data, your team may create a personalised experience for the customer.
- Waiter & Servers will spend more time tending to tables rather than racing to and from the bar and kitchen. As a result, they are able to build stronger ties with their customers and provide better tableside service.
- Salons and spas can employ handhelds to speed up check-ins and check-outs, as well as to quickly access customers’ style or experience preferences so they can better tailor their services to their needs.
Using Hand Held Terminals to offer outstanding customer experiences fosters customer loyalty and value over time. The added layers of efficiency and convenience help you create a winning formula that boosts your company’s worth while also allowing you to adapt to changes in the business climate or your clients’ preferences and remain successful.
