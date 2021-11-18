Connect with us

Inflation will gobble up your Thanksgiving dinner budget

4 mins ago

Inflation will gobble up your Thanksgiving dinner budget
Get ready to buck up for your bird this Thanksgiving.

Economists are predicting up to 23 cents more per pound wholesale for cold turkeys, a whopping 20% more than last year’s price.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Turkey Market News Report, the average wholesale price of an 8- to 16-pound turkey is up 20.5% to $1.35 per pound, and the cost of a 16- to 24-pound bird is up $1.36 per pound, an 18.2% increase.

Susan Miner, co-owner of Bob’s Turkey Farm in Lancaster, said she was charging $4.09 per pound last year for a fresh turkey. This year, the price is $4.29 per pound.

“The cost of everything is up,” Miner said. “I’ve never seen it this bad. Labor’s up because we can’t get enough help, so we have to pay our workers overtime.”

The price of feed is up 25%, she said, and the costs of electricity, oil and propane have also increased.

But the higher price of her turkeys didn’t deter customers, Miner said.

“Last year, because of COVID, we were splitting turkeys in half because people were having smaller gatherings,” she said. “This year, people ordered whole turkeys and ordered earlier, so we’re sold out.”

The average cost of turkey fixings is also up.

“In large part, on the produce side, increases are caused by trucking because it does cost so much to transport produce,” said Mark Amato of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation. “COVID is going to have a lasting effect on farms. We’re having problems filling positions because people are afraid to come back to work.”

The cost of desserts also has gone up. At Pie in the Sky in Woods Hole, pies cost $25, up $2 from last year, due to higher labor and raw ingredient costs, said Kristan Chalkley, general manager.

Workers at Nabisco went on strike, so she couldn’t get graham cracker crumbs for a while, Chalkley said, and the price of apples almost doubled.

More than a year and a half after COVID hit Massachusetts, she’s still also having trouble finding help. Her shop used to be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Now, it’s open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dan Aidonis, general manager of Costas Provisions, a Boston wholesaler, said prices have gone up across the board because of temporary shortages of foods like stuffing, which he said was impossible to get at one point.

“Supply isn’t there, and when it is, everyone rushes to get it at the same time,” he said. “You have bulk, and you have nothing. You have bulk, and you have nothing.”

All of this has left Aidonis disheartened about Thanksgiving.

“You don’t see the joy in people,” he said. “People don’t get together like they used to. It doesn’t have that warm, fuzzy feeling.”

News

Massachusetts’ use of breath tests are suspended, again

14 mins ago

November 18, 2021

Massachusetts’ use of breath tests are suspended, again
A state judge has again suspended the use of breath tests from OUI prosecutions after defendants argued that the police Breathalyzer was not reliable.

Salem Judge Robert Brennan this week ordered the statewide exclusion of breath test results, pending a hearing in the next two months.

Brennan in his ruling said an evidentiary hearing is needed to address the defendants’ concerns about the reliability of the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breath tests.

“These issues clearly require prompt resolution,” Brennan wrote. “Breathalyzer results undeniably are among the most incriminating and powerful pieces of evidence in prosecutions involving either alcohol impairment or ‘per se’ blood alcohol percentage as an element.

“Their improper inclusion in criminal cases not only unfairly impacts individual defendants but also undermines public confidence in the criminal justice system,” he added. “Conversely, their exclusion has enormous potential to significantly impact public safety.”

Ten of the 14 Massachusetts district attorneys have elected to forego Breathalyzer evidence for much of the past year.

That decision from the DAs “signals to the Court and public that something is amiss,” Brennan said.

“The Court’s initial inclination was to err on the side of public safety and allow each district attorney’s office to continue to make its own choice, potentially at its peril if the evidence were later deemed inadmissible,” he wrote. “Upon further reflection, it is evident that this approach will result in individual courts being put in the position of adjudicating the very same issues that are raised here.”

Lead defense attorney Joseph Bernard has been raising concerns about the software problems impacting the scientific reliability of the breath test.

The Springfield lawyer has been involved in the statewide breath test litigation for several years.

“Here we go again,” Bernard said in a statement, later adding, “I’m really not surprised with all the problems we’ve seen in the past. This machine has been riddled with issues and the taxpayers, the citizens along with the criminal justice system all deserve better. It is time to move forward and put this machine in our rearview mirror.”

News

Battenfeld: Rachael Rollins’ arrest as a college student bears similarities to another Biden nominee

25 mins ago

November 18, 2021

Battenfeld: Rachael Rollins’ arrest as a college student bears similarities to another Biden nominee
A controversy over a theft arrest by a nominee for a top Treasury post bears striking similarities to an incident by another Biden nominee — Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins — who was charged with receiving stolen property while a UMass student in 1991.

Saule Omarova, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was charged with misdemeanor “retail theft” in 1995, according to a report by Fox News.

The arrest showed up in a Wisconsin background check which is available to the public. Omarova’s case was ultimately dismissed through the Wisconsin first offender program.

The White House strongly defended Omarova, a Cornell Law School professor whose nomination is being targeted by some Republicans in the Senate because of her past writings about socialism and banking.

“To be clear, Saule has been fully transparent about this incident her entire career, including to the Senate, in applications and when she worked at the Treasury Department during the Bush administration,” a White House spokesperson said. “This case was ultimately dismissed in January 1996 — more than 25 years ago — and was the result of a misunderstanding and confusing situation.”

Rollins, nominated by Biden to be U.S. Attorney, has been less than transparent about her own arrest, which the Herald first reported when she was running her first DA campaign.

Rollins was just 19 when she was charged with receiving stolen property under $200, a misdemeanor, by Amherst Police, according to a court complaint obtained by the Herald.

She was arraigned in December 1991 and pleaded not guilty, according to court records. She paid court costs of $200 and five months later the case was continued without a finding and eventually dismissed.

The court records never said what the stolen property was and Rollins refused to release any details about the incident, except to say it was “minor” and “informed how she views criminal justice reform.”

Rollins’ campaign said at the time that her arrest never affected her career, which included four years in the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“She has since passed federal clearance checks and state police background checks for her jobs for the state and federal governments,” according to a statement by her campaign.

A spokesman for the Suffolk DA’s office did not answer a Herald inquiry about Rollins’ case.

Rollins has drawn heat from Senate Republicans over her list of “minor” offenses like disorderly conduct, trespassing and shoplifting that she has refused to prosecute.

Receiving stolen property happens to be one of the offenses her District Attorney’s office is now declining to prosecute, which is even more reason why she should be fully transparent about her own case.

Rollins’ nomination to be U.S. Attorney is being held up by Republicans. The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on her nomination earlier this year, and it’s unclear when it will go to the full Senate.

Rollins’ arrest never became an issue during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

But it bears striking similarities to Omarova’s case.

News

Court sides with Boston over ACLU on Mass and Cass — but it’s unclear what comes next

36 mins ago

November 18, 2021

Court sides with Boston over ACLU on Mass and Cass — but it’s unclear what comes next
A judge has given the city the go-ahead to continue with tent removal on Mass and Cass — but new Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration won’t say whether it’s actually restarting following a “pausing” of removals.

