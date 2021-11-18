Is Seagate Barracuda 7200.11 Hard Drive Malfunction Bugging You?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Previously, in the IT world, most people were focusing on Seagate Barracuda 7200.11 family hard drive and were worry about some drive-level issues, such as hard disk drive status stays BUSY; hard disk drive being detected with 0 in LBA; hard disk drive reports SMART error on startup, etc.

However, all these problems now can be fixed without damaging the data, instead works for data recovery. That will be unique features which are only available in HD Doctor Utility; no other similar HDD repair and data recovery equipment is capable for solution before this time. It’s being a big step.

The problem that HDD being detected with 0 GB is a typical malfunction for Barracuda 7200.11. Such drives can be detected normally but the data area is inaccessible with LBA detected as 0.

Here is an option: the upgrade version of HD Doctor for Seagate 3.0 adds the feature to recover such malfunction without damaging the data on the drive. Also, this can work out for Barracuda 7200.11 malfunction that drive stays BUSY.

How to get rid of CE LOG error from products like HD Doctor?

It was said that when being connected to HD Doctor Console, the malfunction drive can be ready and detected normally, but it will be very slow in reading data from the drive. Some experts clarify that the CMD utility will repeatedly output CE Log error message, which is the reason that causes the drive being very slow in reading data from. The version 3.0 adds the feature of CE Log Repair to remove such malfunction. The feature is intended for Barracuda 7200.8, Barracuda 7200.9 and Barracuda 7200.10 drives.

As experts and professionals worldwide predict that HD Doctor for Seagate is a software-hardware complex designed for data recovery from damaged Seagate hard drives. Its first release was on 2004, since then it was developed from a DOS program that supported the major models of Seagate drives to a software-hardware complex runs on Windows with easy and instantly renewable USB installation. Now it has been the tool supports the most comprehensive drive families; with the problems of Seagate Barracuda 7200.11 being exposed, on this July, solutions have been worked out for three typical headaches mentioned above.

In fact, hard drive storage is not relatively secure. Even the best products can eventually malfunction and any minor repair from a data recovery company can be expensive.

Anytime, most people take their data for granted. Let’s face it! Given your data drive malfunction, you can easily lose all the data on it, even find it helpless till after send to a third party data recovery company. One way of dealing with this impending danger is to do backups, so that you will be able to retrieve your data in a case of a drive malfunction. Don’t get your data risking.

All rights reserved. Free to copy the article, without re-editing.